Second quarter 2020 (2Q20) financial highlights
First half 2020 (1H20) financial highlights
|1H20
|1H19
|2Q20
|2Q19
|2019
|PROFITABILITY
|After tax profit (loss), ISKm
|(131)
|4,709
|1,245
|2,120
|8,454
|Return on equity (after tax)
|-0.1%
|5.4%
|2.8%
|4.9%
|4.8%
|Net interest margin (of total assets)
|2.7%
|2.7%
|2.6%
|2.8%
|2.8%
|Cost to income ratio¹
|60.1%
|58.0%
|57.5%
|56.5%
|62.4%
|30 06 2020
|31 03 2020
|31 12 2019
|31 12 2018
|31 12 2017
|BALANCE SHEET
|Loans to customers, ISKm
|933,320
|923,850
|899,632
|846,599
|755,175
|Total assets, ISKm
|1,303,256
|1,255,691
|1,199,490
|1,130,403
|1,035,822
|Risk exposure amount, ISKm
|923,133
|911,375
|884,550
|845,949
|775,492
|Deposits from customers, ISKm
|681,223
|647,795
|618,313
|578,959
|567,029
|Customer loans to customer deposits ratio
|137.0%
|142.6%
|145.5%
|146.2%
|133.2%
|NPL ratio²
|3.6%
|2.8%
|3.0%
|2.0%
|1.0%
|LIQUIDITY
|Liquidity coverage ratio (LCR), all currencies
|179%
|177%
|155%
|172%
|142%
|Net stable funding ratio (NSFR), all currencies
|117%
|120%
|119%
|114%
|117%
|CAPITAL
|Total equity, ISKm
|179,722
|179,542
|180,062
|176,313
|181,045
|Tier 1 capital ratio
|19.4%
|19.2%
|19.9%
|20.3%
|22.6%
|Total capital ratio
|22.2%
|21.9%
|22.4%
|22.2%
|24.1%
|Leverage ratio
|13.4%
|13.5%
|14.2%
|14.6%
|16.2%
|1. Calculated as (Administrative expenses + Contribution to the Depositors´ and Investors´ Guarantee Fund – One off items) / (Total operating income – one off items)
|2. Stage 3, loans to customers, gross carrying amount
Birna Einarsdóttir, CEO of Íslandsbanki
The Bank reported a profit of ISK 1.2bn in the second quarter. Impairment of financial assets, which is to a large extent the result of a re-evaluation of the possible effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, had a significant negative impact on the results. Administrative expenses decreased by 7.0% between years as cost- cutting initiatives from last year feed through into the results.
Íslandsbanki has continued to collaborate with its customers and applications for support loans now amount to over ISK 1.5bn. Many applications have already been processed and more await approval. We saw strong growth in new lending during the first six months of the year. There was strong demand for mortgages and large number of customers benefitted from financing from Ergo, the Bank´s leasing unit, which has seen its busiest spell in years. Green loans introduced earlier this summer have been exceptionally well received. Deposits from customers grew substantially during the period or by 10.2%. Strong capital and liquidity positions enable the Bank to continue collaborating with its customers.
Customer behaviour and preferences have changed since the COVID-19 pandemic started. Visits to branches have fallen and use of digital solutions continues to rise. We, for example, introduced a new chatbot “Fróði” during the period that supports retail customers with their banking services. The Bank will also benefit from home-working and has started a pilot scheme which allows employees to work from home one day per week in order to reduce travel and thereby reducing CO2 emissions.
Íslandsbanki will continue to support its customers through uncertain times, stay optimistic for the times ahead and live by our vision to be number one for service.
COVID-19 pandemic in Iceland and Íslandsbanki's actions to support customers
First half 2020 (1H20) operational highlights
