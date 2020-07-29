WAYNE, Pa., July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unilog announced today it has joined the Acumatica Marketplace as an ISV partner. The Marketplace offers Acumatica customers and reselling partners access to complementary applications which extend and enhance the world’s fastest-growing cloud ERP.



Unilog’s powerful B2B eCommerce solution delivers extensive functionality designed to meet the unique demands of midmarket B2B companies at an affordable price. The solution will employ a connector built on the Acumatica platform to integrate data, functionality, and workflows required to execute B2B eCommerce transactions. Strong integration allows B2B companies to present real-time, customer-specific pricing and availability on their eCommerce sites. It also provides buyers with self-service access to their open orders, invoice history, past purchase lists, and more.

“Strong integration between a customer’s ERP solution and their eCommerce site is crucial,” said Suchit Bachalli, CEO of Unilog. “We seek to partner with the top ERP providers serving today’s mid-market wholesale distribution and manufacturing companies, and Acumatica’s cloud-based ERP has tremendous traction there. While Acumatica’s customer base has a number of eCommerce options available today, we believe CIMM2’s functional breadth, depth, and price point will quickly make it the ‘go-to’ solution for companies that need the specialized presentation, transaction, and content capabilities that characterize B2B markets.”

Unilog boasts many forward leaning B2B capabilities in eCommerce, such as:

Site search configuration and analytics

Quick order pad

Mobile app with offline shopping cart and image recognition

Vendor-managed inventory

Self-configurable punchout

Multiple purchasing roles and permissions

Sales Rep/CSR module

Customer-specific part numbers

A powerful PIM that supports large, complex catalogs

And much more

Those interested in learning more can visit the Unilog page in the Acumatica marketplace at https://www.acumatica.com/acumatica-marketplace/unilog-content-solutions-llc-unilog/

About Unilog

Unilog is a global technology company that delivers powerful, affordable eCommerce solutions for the B2B marketplace. Our cloud-based eCommerce platform and product data enrichment services help distributors, manufacturers, and wholesalers increase online sales, reduce cost to serve, and enhance their digital channel.

For more information, visit www.unilogcorp.com.

About Acumatica

Acumatica Cloud ERP provides the best business management solution for transforming your company to thrive in the new digital economy. Built on a future-proof platform with open architecture for rapid integrations, scalability, and ease of use, Acumatica delivers unparalleled value to small and midmarket organizations. Connected Business. Delivered.

For more information, visit www.acumatica.com.

