Toronto, July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The work of the province’s Long-Term Care Commission announced today will be vital to preparing and protecting residents from any future outbreaks. But equally important and encouraging is that the government is not planning on waiting for the Commission’s final report expected next spring to take some action.

“Our Association committed from the outset to fully support this Commission. We must use this opportunity to examine and learn from the impacts and responses to COVID-19 in the seniors’ sector so that we are better prepared going forward,” says Lisa Levin, CEO of AdvantAge Ontario.

But the Association also urged that the Commission’s work not delay immediate action that is desperately needed now to address long-standing system issues that has severely challenged homes in their ability to prevent and manage outbreaks.

“There are a number of measures that we know will help, and there is no need to delay moving forward, such as addressing chronic understaffing in homes and putting in place measures to prepare for a possible second wave,” adds Levin.

For years, AdvantAge Ontario has relentlessly pressed successive government to address the serious challenges and deficiencies in the long-term care sector, specifically those related to funding and staffing resources. COVID-19 has magnified and compounded these challenges like nothing that has ever been seen before.

The Association has continuously put forward sound evidence-based solutions to bring the level and quality of care to where it should be to meet the needs of current and future residents.

“Our Association has 100 years of experience in this sector, and our members are leaders in delivering high quality, safe and compassionate care. We are ready and willing to work with the Commission to make needed changes,” adds Levin.

“Residents living in long-term care homes need to feel safe, and their families need to be able to trust that their loved ones are protected from any future outbreaks. This Commission is an important step to ensure that we get a better understanding of the impacts and responses to COVID-19 in our sector,” says Levin.

AdvantAge Ontario has been the trusted voice for senior care for 100 years and is the only provincial association representing the full spectrum of the senior care continuum. Our nearly 400 members are located across the province and include not-for-profit, charitable, and municipal long-term care homes, seniors’ housing, assisted living in supportive housing and community service agencies.

