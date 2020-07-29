Fairfield, NJ, July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Community Management Corporation of New Jersey (CMC NJ) president, Michael Pesce, PCAM®, recently served as an expert panelist for “Moving Forward—Advice on Legal Requirements, Operations, and Engaging Residents Post-COVID,” a virtual town hall event held by The New Jersey Cooperator.

Over the last several months, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced associations and their partners to adapt in many ways. During this CMC NJ-sponsored webinar, the expert panel discussed such adaptations in areas of association operations, legal requirements, and resident lifestyle and wellness. Topics included practical advice on holding virtual meetings, conducting meetings consistent with new Radburn DCA regulations, electronic voting, creative ways to engage residents, and the use of technology platforms for effective remote operations.

In addition to Mr. Pesce, the panel included:

Matthew Z. Earle, partner, Kates, Nussman, Ellis, Farhi & Earle, LLP

Lynne Edwards, lifestyle director, WTS International, LLC

Amy Gallogly, corporate operations director, WTS International, LLC

“The global COVID-19 health crisis has impacted our industry and led associations to make significant alterations to the operations of their communities,” stated Michael Pesce, PCAM®, CMC NJ president. “Associa Community Management Corporation of New Jersey is dedicated to helping board members understand how to navigate these changing circumstances and make thoughtful decisions about the management of their communities.”

The New Jersey Cooperator is a consumer-trade publication with insightful editorial and informative content meant to serve board members, property managers, homeowners, and real estate professionals. The publication serves the New Jersey condo, HOA, and co-op community with thousands of free articles and events about board operations, management, finance, maintenance, and more.

CLICK HERE to view the webinar

