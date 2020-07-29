PHOENIX, July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Republic Bank of Arizona (OTCBB:RBAZ) (“RBAZ”) (“Bank”) announced a net income of $159,000, or $0.09 per share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 and $171,000, or $0.10 per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2020 as compared to a net income of $123,000, or $0.07 per share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 and $358,000, or $0.20 per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2019. Current year earnings of $0.10 per share were comprised of $0.06 per share attributable to core operations and $0.04 per share due to impacts from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). Prior year earnings of $0.20 per share were comprised of $0.15 per share attributable to core operations and $0.05 per share due to net one-time items.



President and CEO Brian Ruisinger stated “The Paycheck Protection Program dominated the economic and banking headlines in the second quarter as the world struggled with the COVID-19 pandemic impacts. Our team showed tremendous commitment and worked tirelessly to originate 250 PPP loans for $25.4 million to small businesses in our community. Significant in our effort is that over two-thirds of our loans were made to non-customers, many of which have opened deposit accounts and moved their relationships to RBAZ as a result of our responsiveness and commitment to small businesses.”

Mr. Ruisinger continued “Separate from PPP, RBAZ had a strong quarter in its core operations as we saw the positive impacts of new initiatives and cost reductions implemented in Q1. Interest income increased while deposit interest and non-interest expenses decreased, driving greater core earnings over the prior quarter. Also exclusive of PPP, loans and deposits grew significantly in Q2, outpacing budget year-to-date. Our team’s work continues to be reflected in our Bauer Five-Star bank rating.”

June 30, 2020 Highlights Include:

Total interest income of $1,435,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 outpaced total interest income of $1,317,000 for the same period of the prior year and equates to an increase of 9.0%.

Total non-interest expense is down $4,000 to $948,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 compared to $952,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 despite the increase in personnel and other costs related to the Scottsdale branch, which opened in July 2019.

Total loans of $106,317,000 increased $36,125,000 or 51.5% from December 31, 2019. Of this increase, $25,395,000 was attributable to PPP loans and the remaining $10,730,000, or 15.3%, were portfolio loans.

Total deposits of $116,335,000 were up $25,929,000 or 28.7% from December 31, 2019 as the Bank achieved results from new initiatives launched as part of its strategic plan for 2020 and gained new deposit relationships with PPP loan recipients who were not previous customers.

The Bank capitalized on low-cost borrowing opportunities through Federal relief programs consisting of $15,524,000 in Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility through the Federal Reserve Bank matched against PPP loans and $14,667,000 in low or no-cost Federal Home Loan Bank advances.



The Bank remains “Well Capitalized” as follows:

June 30, 2020 (%) Ratio to be Well Capitalized (%) Leverage Ratio.............................................................................. 11.53 5.00 Common Equity Tier 1................................................................... 18.58 6.50 Tier 1 Capital to Risk Weighted Assets......................................... 18.58 8.00 Total Capital to Risk Weighted Assets........................................... 19.36 10.00

Unaudited Summary Financial Information For the three months For the six months ended June 30, ended June 30, Year-End 2020 2019 2020 2019 2019 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Summary Income Data: Interest income $1,435 $1,317 $2,708 $2,685 $5,153 Interest expense 306 251 602 499 1,024 Net interest income 1,129 1,066 2,106 2,186 4,129 Provision for loan losses - - - - - Non-interest income 22 44 45 37 116 Non-interest expense 948 952 1,936 1,766 3,717 Realized gain (loss) on sales of securities (2) - (2) - - Income before income taxes 201 158 213 457 528 Provision for income tax 42 35 42 99 79 Net income $159 $123 $171 $358 $449 Per Share Data: Shares outstanding end-of-period 1,805 1,820 1,805 1,820 1,806 Earnings per common share $0.09 $0.07 $0.10 $0.20 $0.25 Cash dividend declared $- $512 $- $512 $512 Total shareholders’ equity $16,099 $15,804 $16,099 $15,804 $15,746 Book value per share $8.92 $8.68 $8.92 $8.68 $8.72 Selected Balance Sheet Data: Total assets $164,512 $107,364 $164,512 $107,364 $107,891 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 24,621 21,729 24,621 21,729 20,046 Securities held-to-maturity 5,667 6,185 5,667 6,185 5,796 Loans 106,317 63,131 106,317 63,131 70,192 Allowance for loan losses 1,145 1,196 1,145 1,196 1,117 Deposits 116,335 90,020 116,335 90,020 90,406 Other borrowings 30,191 - 30,191 - - Shareholders’ equity 16,099 15,804 16,099 15,804 15,746 Performance Ratios: Return on average shareholders’ equity (annualized) (%) 4.01 3.13 2.16 4.64 2.85 Net interest margin (%) 3.15 4.12 3.34 4.19 3.98 Average assets $149,634 $106,798 $131,715 $108,270 $107,624 Return on average assets (annualized) (%) 0.43 0.46 0.26 0.66 0.42 Shareholders’ equity to assets (%) 9.79 14.72 9.79 14.72 14.59 Efficiency ratio (%) 81.51 84.68 88.91 78.43 86.36 Asset Quality Data: Nonaccrual loans $297 $- $297 $- $303 Troubled debt restructurings $277 $548 $277 $548 $535 Other real estate $- $- $- $- $- Nonperforming loans $297 $- $297 $- $494 Nonperforming loans to total assets (%) 0.18 - 0.18 - 0.46 Nonperforming loans to total loans (%) 0.28 - 0.28 - 0.70 Reserve for loan losses to total loans (%) 1.08 1.90 1.08 1.90 1.59 Reserve for loan losses to nonperforming loans (%) 385.52 n/a 385.52 n/a 226.11 Net charge-offs (recoveries) for period ($17) ($6) ($28) ($12) $67 Average loans $96,081 $60,877 $85,117 $62,381 $64,846 Ratio of charge‑offs (recoveries) to average loans (%) (0.02) (0.01) (0.03) (0.02) 0.10 CARES Act – Temporary loan payment relief (#) 23 n/a 23 n/a n/a CARES Act – Temporary loan payment relief ($) $19,453 n/a $19,453 n/a n/a Regulatory Capital Ratios: Leverage ratio (%) 11.53 14.77 11.53 14.77 15.04 Common Equity Tier 1 (%) 18.58 25.10 18.58 25.10 21.50 Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets (%) 18.58 25.10 18.58 25.10 21.50 Total capital to risk weighted assets (%) 19.36 26.36 19.36 26.36 22.75

