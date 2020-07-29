ORLANDO, Fla., July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grande Lakes Orlando, home to the luxurious Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes and the JW Marriott Orlando, Grande Lakes, has introduced a new “Work From Resort” program designed for remote employees to bring the family along to enjoy resort amenities while they work 9 to 5.



“We recognize many remote workers are desperately seeking a change of scenery, and we wanted to assist them in finding a new setting to get their job done,” notes Area General Manager Jon McGavin. “We have just introduced a new ‘Work from Resort’ program, which enables them to set up a remote office here while at the same time be assured their spouse and children have plenty to do at our 500-acre luxury resort.”

Families have the option of reserving three packages:

Grande Escape Package – offers 15% savings, $25 daily resort credit, and complimentary self-parking. (Online Promotional code D3Q)

– offers 15% savings, $25 daily resort credit, and complimentary self-parking. (Online Promotional code D3Q) Family Escape Package – buy one king guestroom and receive a second guaranteed connecting guestroom with two queen beds at 50% savings as well as self-parking and a 2 pm late checkout. (Online Promotional Code MAJ)

– buy one king guestroom and receive a second guaranteed connecting guestroom with two queen beds at 50% savings as well as self-parking and a 2 pm late checkout. (Online Promotional Code MAJ) Suite Family Getaway Package – purchase a King Executive Suite and receive a complimentary connecting Lakefront View guestroom with two queen beds as well as self-parking, 2 pm late checkout. (Online Promotional Code MAJ)

And with each of the above packages, guests who let the property know they will be working remotely will receive an early check-in and a late check-out of 5 pm to enable them to make the most of their stay. They will also be assigned a personalized Business Butler who will assist the working guest by organizing a remote office location (outside of the room or suite if they prefer) including in the lobby or perhaps a poolside cabana where strong WiFi signal is available. The Business Butler can also manage scanning, printing, and other administrative services.

And while one parent is working 9 to 5, the rest of the family has the option to book their own Grande Lakes Ranger, who will create a personalized itinerary to keep the kids (4 to 17 years old) busy from 9 to 5, depending upon their personal interests. The Grande Lakes Ranger fee is $20/hour, up to four hours max ($80 per day per child), with any additional hours complimentary. It includes all programming and their own dedicated Grande Lakes Ranger (up to four kids per ranger) who will accompany the kids throughout their time, with activities including fish feeding, animal engagement, soccer, bocce ball, arts and crafts, and more.

After the work day is done, the entire family can enjoy a variety of Grande Lakes Orlando resort experiences including cycling on the bike trail, fly fishing, eco-tours, tennis, the JW Teen Studio, golf, pool experiences and paddle boats. With more than 500 acres including plenty of natural Florida habitat, there is plenty of room for everyone to relax outside on their own away from it all.

Families can enjoy dinner together at any of the resort’s restaurants in their own cabana, or al fresco.

To participate in this offer, guests will need to contact 407-206-2400 or email guestrelations.orlando@ritzcarlton.com with their confirmation number and mention “Work from Resort” offer. For more information, visit www.grandelakes.com

About Grande Lakes Orlando The 500-acre Grande Lakes Orlando estate features a 582-room Ritz-Carlton and 1,000-room JW Marriott hotel situated at the headwaters of the Florida Everglades. Guests at both hotels can enjoy all the facilities and services at Grande Lakes Orlando, including an 18-hole Greg Norman-designed championship golf course and the 40,000-square-foot Ritz-Carlton Spa as well as three pools including the winding lazy river at JW Marriott. Dining options feature the culinary mastery of award-winning chef Melissa Kelly with PRIMO at JW Marriott, a leader in the city’s farm-to-fork movement.

On-property activities include Grande Lakes Sports activities like biking, kayaking, eco-tours on Shingle Creek, fishing, and more. Conference and meeting attendees have their pick of a selection of meeting space options located across 150,000 square feet that connects the two properties plus more than 100,000 square feet of outdoor space.

Grande Lakes is located 15 minutes from the Orlando International Airport, five minutes from the Orange County Convention Center and minutes from the major theme parks. For more information about Grande Lakes Orlando, visit www.grandelakes.com.

CONTACT:

Alissa Perez

Director of Public Relations

407-393-4110

Alissa.perez@ritzcarlton.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c8925e5f-3bbd-4479-b570-6876d2853e45