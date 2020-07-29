DUBLIN, Calif., July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Life Farms, Inc., is the latest customer to pick up the food safety mantle and join iTrade’s iTracefresh program. As the leading global provider of supply chain software for the food and beverage industry, iTrade is pioneering efforts to build the world’s safest and most comprehensive global food supply chain. To underline its commitment to guaranteeing the safety of our food, it has removed all barriers to adoption, offering the iTracefresh traceability suite to any supplier’s, or indeed any buyer’s, entire supplier portfolio for the first year – free of charge.



“At Green Life Farms, we believe that knowing where your produce comes from and how it’s grown is essential for our consumers to make the best choices for their families. We’ve built our business around the idea of transparency, which is why we are excited to use iTrade’s traceability. Through this free offer, we can grow our business while affirming our commitment to providing safe, fresh, high-quality produce,” comments Elayne Dudley, Sales Director at Green Life Farms, Inc.

In addition to protecting a supplier’s brands during recalls and enabling critical downstream supply chain visibility, iTrade’s traceability solutions help grow its customers’ businesses. Data from a yearlong pilot with a major industry buyer showed that suppliers adopting iTrade traceability increased their trading volumes by an average of 55 percent in just 12 months. Additionally, a sample of just four new growers added a combined $10 million in revenue over the same period.

“The world would be a better place if everyone knew where their food came from,” says Rhonda Bassett-Spiers, CEO of iTradeNetwork. “Whether you’re a small, family farm or a large, enterprise operation, we want to make food safety and traceability accessible to everyone. We are happy to have Green Life Farms, Inc., join us in creating the world’s safest food supply chain and grow their business in the process.”

Green Life Farms, Inc., encourages people to choose food that’s good for their body, family, community, and planet by making it easy to eat clean. Green Life Farms operates a 100,000 square foot state-of-the-art hydroponic greenhouse in Lake Worth Florida, with additional expansion planned in Florida and beyond. Green Life Farms’ process combines technology with agricultural best practices to grow premium baby leafy greens. Its flavorful produce is cultivated without soil in clean, nutrient-rich oxygenated water, using natural sunlight and airflow in state-of-the-art greenhouses. The greens are harvested hands-free and packaged in a controlled environment to create the freshest, cleanest greens year-round.

Suppliers interested in adopting iTrade’s iTracefresh traceability suite and enjoying the first year, free of charge, should visit https://www.itradenetwork.com/itracefresh/item/. The promotional package includes two of iTrade’s products: its Produce Traceability Initiative (PTI) case labeling solution, and its Palletized Advanced Ship Notice (ASN) solution, Transit. Qualifying suppliers may also receive the free field kit hardware package that includes a printer, two mobile devices, and 10,000 labels to help them get started on iTracefresh.

Contact:

Bryn McFadden

925-660-1100

inquiries@itradenetwork.com