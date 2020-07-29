Company Announcement

Copenhagen, 29 July 2020

No. 14/2020

ISS (ISS.CO, ISS DC, ISSDY), a leading workplace experience and facility management company, hereby announces the receipt of notification pursuant to section 38(1) of the Danish Capital Markets Act from Longview Partners LLP, that its aggregate holding of shares has increased to 13,337,097 which corresponds to 7.18% of the share capital and voting rights of 5.03% of the share capital or 9,336,564 shares.

For investor enquiries

Martin Kjær Hansen, Head of Group Investor Relations, +45 20 27 15 25

Daniel McKay, Senior Investor Relations Manager, +45 22 24 65 42

For media enquiries

Maja Korshin, PR & Media Senior Manager, +45 20 69 65 50





About ISS

ISS is a leading workplace experience and facility management company. In partnership with customers, ISS drives the engagement and well-being of people, minimises the impact on the environment, and protects and maintains property. ISS brings all of this to life through a unique combination of data, insight and service excellence at offices, factories, airports, hospitals and other locations across the globe. In 2019, ISS Group’s global revenue amounted to DKK 76.6 billion. For more information on the ISS Group, visit www.issworld.com



ISS A/S, ISIN DK0060542181, ISIN US4651472056

ISS Global A/S, ISIN XS2013618421, ISIN XS1330300341, ﻿ISIN XS1145526825, ISIN XS1673102734

ISS FINANCE BV, ISIN XS2199343513

Attachment