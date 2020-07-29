Augusta, Kansas, July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlobalParts.aero announced that Scott Toom has rejoined the company as the new Director of Business Solutions.

As an industry veteran, Toom began his aviation career at Raytheon Aircraft in 1995 and later joined APPH in Wichita, Kansas before joining GlobalParts Group in 2012. Toom’s roles have included responsibilities for data analytics, inventory management, supply chain, operations, and sales in aftermarket support. Most recently, Toom was a Sales Engineer with Electromech Technologies. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Kansas State University.

“Scott has a tremendous background in the areas of sales management, repair and overhaul, and data analytics,” commented Greg Goodner, Executive Vice President of Operations at GloblaParts.aero. “In Scott’s new role he will be leading the initiative to establish and maintain department metrics and KPI’s, as well as serve as a project manager for various initiatives within our organization. We are excited for Scott and are happy to have him back in his new position.”



Scott Toom said, “It is nice to be back and I am looking forward to my new role to further enhance the services on which the company was built.”



About GLOBALPARTS.aero

Founded in 2003, GlobalParts.aero serves the worldwide aviation spares market with cost effective, quality parts, earning ISO 9001:2015+AS9120B and ASA-100 certification for quality management systems. GlobalParts.aero later added an FAA & EASA certified Part 145 repair station, Global Parts Aero Services, that specializes in MRO of hydraulics, pneumatics, oxygen systems, pressurized cylinder requalification and overhaul of wheels & brakes. Designated by Bombardier/Learjet, GlobalParts.aero is the OEM spares support company for 20/30/50 series Learjet models. Additionally, Global Parts Aero Services-Powder Coating division is ISO 9001:2015+AS9100D certified and provides leading Powder Coating services to the Aviation/Aerospace, Industrial and Commercial markets. For more information go to GlobalParts.aero.

Greg Goodner Global Parts.aero 316-854-7231 greggoodner@globalparts.aero