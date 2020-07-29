BATON ROUGE, La., July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: BFST) (Business First), parent company of b1BANK, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, today announced its unaudited results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, including net income of $2.1 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, decreases of $4.8 million and $0.39, respectively, from the quarter ended June 30, 2019. On a non-GAAP basis, core net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, which excludes certain income and expenses, was $7.4 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, an increase of $748,000 and decrease of $0.07, respectively, from the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Both net income and diluted earnings per share were adversely impacted for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, by additional provision for loan losses associated with the sustained pressure on the general economy caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and acquisition-related expenses.

“The second quarter was simultaneously the most challenging, and in many ways, the most rewarding period we’ve experienced as a company,” said Jude Melville, president and CEO. “We stood with our clients during an economic crisis, we consummated a transformative merger during a time of market crisis, and we took care of our people in the midst of a health crisis. I could not be prouder of our team. We’ll continue to do our part as our region’s leading community bank as we recover together in the coming months.”

On July 23, 2020, Business First’s board of directors declared a quarterly dividend based upon financial performance for the second quarter in the amount of $0.10 per share, same as the prior quarter, to the common shareholders of record as of August 15, 2020. The dividend will be paid on August 31, 2020, or as soon thereafter as practicable.

Quarterly Highlights

Successful Acquisition and Conversion of Pedestal Bancshares Inc. Business First acquired Pedestal Bancshares Inc. (Pedestal), with approximately $1.4 billion in assets, $935.8 million in gross loans, and $1.2 billion in deposits, on May 1, 2020. The conversion of data processing was successfully completed during the weekend of May 23, 2020.

Business First acquired Pedestal Bancshares Inc. (Pedestal), with approximately $1.4 billion in assets, $935.8 million in gross loans, and $1.2 billion in deposits, on May 1, 2020. The conversion of data processing was successfully completed during the weekend of May 23, 2020. COVID-19 Related Matters. Business First proactively assisted, and continues to assist, customers by deferring principal and/or interest payments on approximately 2,600 loans with an outstanding balance of $938.5 million as of June 30, 2020. Approximately $223.0 million of the deferrals were interest-only as of June 30, 2020. Additionally, Business First has funded approximately 2,800 loans with an aggregate outstanding balance of $395.4 million under the Small Business Administration (SBA) Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), of which $86.1 million were acquired in the Pedestal acquisition. Business First also recorded $5.4 million of provision expense, of which a significant portion was associated with the continued impact the COVID-19 pandemic caused on the general economy.

Business First proactively assisted, and continues to assist, customers by deferring principal and/or interest payments on approximately 2,600 loans with an outstanding balance of $938.5 million as of June 30, 2020. Approximately $223.0 million of the deferrals were interest-only as of June 30, 2020. Additionally, Business First has funded approximately 2,800 loans with an aggregate outstanding balance of $395.4 million under the Small Business Administration (SBA) Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), of which $86.1 million were acquired in the Pedestal acquisition. Business First also recorded $5.4 million of provision expense, of which a significant portion was associated with the continued impact the COVID-19 pandemic caused on the general economy. Stable Credit Quality. Ratios of nonperforming loans compared to loans held for investment and nonperforming assets compared to total assets decreased from 0.57% and 0.59%, respectively, at March 31, 2020, to 0.39% and 0.49% at June 30, 2020. The decreases were attributable to the increased size of the loan portfolio, including SBA PPP loans, and total assets associated with the acquisition of Pedestal on May 1, 2020.

Ratios of nonperforming loans compared to loans held for investment and nonperforming assets compared to total assets decreased from 0.57% and 0.59%, respectively, at March 31, 2020, to 0.39% and 0.49% at June 30, 2020. The decreases were attributable to the increased size of the loan portfolio, including SBA PPP loans, and total assets associated with the acquisition of Pedestal on May 1, 2020. Net Interest Margin and Spread. Net interest margin and spread were negatively impacted due to the full effect of the federal funds rate cuts of 150 basis points during the month of March and lower-yielding SBA PPP loans, offset by a reduction in cost of funds, increased loan discount, deposit premium, and Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) premium accretion, and a higher-yielding loan portfolio due to the Pedestal acquisition, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2020. Net interest margin and net interest spread were 3.89% and 3.59%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to 3.93% and 3.55% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. Excluding loan discount accretion, net interest margin and spread were 3.71% and 3.41%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to 3.88% and 3.49% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Net interest margin and spread were negatively impacted due to the full effect of the federal funds rate cuts of 150 basis points during the month of March and lower-yielding SBA PPP loans, offset by a reduction in cost of funds, increased loan discount, deposit premium, and Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) premium accretion, and a higher-yielding loan portfolio due to the Pedestal acquisition, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2020. Net interest margin and net interest spread were 3.89% and 3.59%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to 3.93% and 3.55% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. Excluding loan discount accretion, net interest margin and spread were 3.71% and 3.41%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to 3.88% and 3.49% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. Loan Growth. Total loans held for investment at June 30, 2020, were $3.0 billion, an increase of $1.2 billion compared to March 31, 2020. Loan growth was significantly impacted by the acquisition of Pedestal and origination of SBA PPP loans. Net organic loan growth, excluding the Pedestal acquisition and SBA PPP originated loans, was 3.22% annualized for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Financial Condition

June 30, 2020, Compared to March 31, 2020

Loans

Total loans held for investment increased by $1.2 billion compared to March 31, 2020. The increase was largely attributable to the $893.3 million in net loans acquired from Pedestal, including $86.1 million of SBA PPP loans, and $309.3 million of SBA PPP loans originated by Business First. Excluding the Pedestal acquisition and SBA PPP originations, net organic loan growth was $20.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, or 3.22% annualized.

Consistent with the quarter ended March 31, 2020, Business First’s unfunded commitments remained constant throughout the quarter ended June 30, 2020, excluding the increase attributable to the acquisition of Pedestal. Business First has not identified any unusual customer usage of unfunded commitments since the beginning of the COVID 19-panademic in March 2020.

Credit Quality

Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans held for investment decreased from 0.57% as of March 31, 2020, to 0.39% as of June 30, 2020. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets decreased from 0.59% as of March 31, 2020, to 0.49% as of June 30, 2020. The decreases were attributable to an increase in overall total loans held for investment and total assets from the acquisition of Pedestal during the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Total Shareholders’ Equity

Book value per common share was $18.69 at June 30, 2020, compared to $21.58 at March 31, 2020. The decreases were attributable to the initial book value dilution caused by the acquisition of Pedestal during the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

June 30, 2020, Compared to June 30, 2019

Loans

Total loans held for investment increased by $1.4 billion compared to June 30, 2019, or 82.3%, due primarily to the acquisition of Pedestal and origination of SBA PPP loans during the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Credit Quality

Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans held for investment decreased from 0.61% as of June 30, 2019, to 0.39% as of June 30, 2020. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets decreased from 0.58% as of June 30, 2019, to 0.49% as of June 30, 2020. The decreases were attributable to an increase in overall total loans held for investment and total assets from the acquisition of Pedestal during the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Total Shareholders’ Equity

Book value per common share was $18.69 at June 30, 2020, compared to $20.77 at June 30, 2019. The decreases were attributable to the initial book value dilution caused by the acquisition of Pedestal during the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Results of Operations

Second Quarter 2020 Compared to First Quarter 2020

Net Income and Diluted Earnings Per Share

For the quarter ended June 30, 2020, net income was $2.1 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, compared to net income of $4.5 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The decreases were largely attributable to the increase in the provision for loan losses, due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s sustained impact on the general economy, and increase in acquisition-related expenses, offset by increases in investment income from Small Business Investment Companies (SBICs) and interest income from SBA PPP loans.

On a non-GAAP basis, core net income, which excludes certain income and expenses, for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, was $7.4 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, compared to core net income of $5.0 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. Notable events impacting earnings for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, included the incurrence of $6.6 million in acquisition-related expenses, compared to the incurrence of $1.2 million in acquisition-related expenses for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, and $530,000 reduction in income tax expense due to stock option exercises.

Interest Income

For the quarter ended June 30, 2020, net interest income totaled $30.9 million and net interest margin and net interest spread were 3.89% and 3.59%, respectively, compared to $20.2 million, 3.93% and 3.55% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The average yield on the loan portfolio (excluding SBA PPP loans) was 5.61% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to 5.55% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The average yield on total interest-earning assets was 4.65% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to 5.06% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Net interest margin and net interest spread were positively impacted for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, by additional loan discount, deposit premium, and FHLB premium accretion, an overall higher-yielding loan portfolio from the Pedestal acquisition, and reduction in the overall cost of funds (which includes noninterest-bearing deposits), offset by the full impact of the federal funds rate cuts of 150 basis points during March 2020. The average loan yield (excluding SBA PPP loans) was also impacted by the same factors, excluding the impact of deposit and FHLB premium accretion and cost of funds.

The average yield on total interest-earning assets was negatively impacted for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, due to lower-yielding SBA PPP loans which were originated during the quarter.

Net interest margin and net interest spread (excluding loan discount accretion of $1.5 million) were 3.71% and 3.41%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to 3.88% and 3.49% (excluding loan discount accretion of $290,000) for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Interest Expense

For the quarter ended June 30, 2020, overall cost of funds (which includes noninterest-bearing deposits) decreased by 43 basis points, from 1.20% to 0.77%, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The decrease in cost of funds was partially attributable to the accretion of deposit premium and FHLB premium associated with the Pedestal acquisition ($551,000), but largely attributable to an overall reduction in interest rates on deposit offerings and the lower-yielding deposit portfolio acquired from Pedestal.

Other Income

For the quarter ended June 30, 2020, other income was impacted by an additional $1.2 million in SBIC investment income and additional increases in other categories largely attributable to the Pedestal acquisition, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Other Expense

For the quarter ended June 30, 2020, the increases were largely attributable to the Pedestal acquisition, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Provision for Loan Losses

During the quarter ended June 30, 2020, Business First recorded a provision for loan losses of $5.4 million, compared to $1.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The reserve for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, was impacted significantly by the sustained impact on the general economy of the COVID-19 pandemic. The increase related to the COVID-19 pandemic was recorded through a qualitative adjustment.

Return on Assets and Equity

Return on average assets and equity, each on an annualized basis, were 0.23% and 2.35%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to 0.80% and 6.31%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. Both returns were significantly impacted by the provision for loan loss and acquisition-related expenses recorded for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Second Quarter 2020 Compared to Second Quarter 2019

Net Income and Diluted Earnings Per Share

For the quarter ended June 30, 2020, net income was $2.1 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, compared to net income of $6.8 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The decreases in net income and diluted earnings per share were largely attributable to increased provision for loan losses and additional expenses associated with the acquisition of Pedestal on May 1, 2020, offset by increases in net interest income and other income related to the acquisition of Pedestal for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

On a non-GAAP basis, core net income, which excludes certain income and expenses, for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, was $7.4 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, compared to core net income of $6.6 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Notable events impacting earnings for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, included the incurrence of $6.6 million in acquisition-related expenses, compared to the incurrence of $436,000 in acquisition-related expenses and a $593,000 gain associated with the sale of a banking center for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Interest Income

For the quarter ended June 30, 2020, net interest income totaled $30.9 million and net interest margin and net interest spread were 3.89% and 3.59%, respectively, compared to $20.2 million, 4.19% and 3.75% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The average yield on the loan portfolio (excluding SBA PPP loans) was 5.61% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to 5.96% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The average yield on total interest-earning assets was 4.65% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to 5.37% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Average loan yield (excluding SBA PPP loans), average yield on total interest-earning assets, net interest margin, and net interest spread were impacted for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, by the federal funds rate cuts of 225 basis points which occurred throughout the second half of 2019 and first quarter of 2020. The average yield on total interest-earning assets was also impacted by the lower-yielding SBA PPP loans originated during the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Net interest margin and net interest spread (excluding loan discount accretion of $1.5 million) were 3.71% and 3.41%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to 4.02% and 3.58% (excluding loan discount accretion of $826,000) for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Interest Expense

For the quarter ended June 30, 2020, overall cost of funds (which includes noninterest-bearing deposits) decreased by 49 basis point, from 1.26% to 0.77%, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The decrease in cost of funds was partially attributable to the accretion of deposit and FHLB premiums associated with the Pedestal acquisition ($551,000), but largely attributable to an overall reduction in interest rates on deposit offerings and the lower-yielding deposit portfolio acquired from Pedestal.



Other Income

For the quarter ended June 30, 2020, the increase was largely attributable to the acquisition of Pedestal, partially offset by the $593,000 gain on sale of a banking center during the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Other Expense

For the quarter ended June 30, 2020, the increase was largely attributable to the acquisition of Pedestal during the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Provision for Loan Losses

During the quarter ended June 30, 2020, Business First recorded a provision for loan losses of $5.4 million compared to $1.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The reserve for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, was impacted significantly by the sustained impact on the general economy of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Return on Assets and Equity

Return on average assets and return on average equity, each on an annualized basis, were 0.23% and 2.35%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, from 1.30% and 10.13%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Both returns were significantly impacted by the provision for loan loss and acquisition-related expenses recorded for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, in addition to a lower net interest margin for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

About Business First Bancshares, Inc.

Business First Bancshares, Inc., through its banking subsidiary b1BANK, formerly known as Business First Bank, operates 48 banking centers in markets across Louisiana and in the Dallas, Texas area. b1BANK provides commercial and personal banking, treasury management and wealth solutions services to small to midsize businesses and their owners and employees. Visit www.b1BANK.com for more information. Business First’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol “BFST.”

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures (e.g., referenced as “core”) intended to supplement, not substitute for, comparable GAAP measures. These measures typically adjust income available to common shareholders for certain significant activities or transactions that, in management’s opinion, can distort period-to-period comparisons of Business First’s performance. Transactions that are typically excluded from non-GAAP measures include realized and unrealized gains/losses on former bank premises and equipment, investment sales, impaired loan sales, acquisition-related expenses (including, but not limited to, legal costs, system conversion costs, severance and retention payments, etc.). Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company’s core business. These non-GAAP disclosures are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of the tables below.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release may not be based on historical facts and are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements may be identified by their reference to a future period or periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “would,” “could,” or “intend.” We caution you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, in that actual results could differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those factors specified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and other public filings. Actual results will also be significantly impacted by the effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including, among other effects: the impact of the public health crisis; the extent and duration of closures of businesses, including our branches, vendors and customers; the operation of financial markets; employment levels; market liquidity; the impact of various actions taken in response by the U.S. federal government, the Federal Reserve, other banking regulators, state and local governments; the adequacy of our allowance for loan losses in relation to potential losses in our loan portfolio; and the impact that all of these factors have on our borrowers, other customers, vendors and counterparties. We undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this news release.

Additional Information

For additional information on Business First, you may obtain Business First’s reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) free of charge by using the SEC’s EDGAR service on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or by contacting the SEC for further information at 1-800-SEC-0330. Alternatively, these documents can be obtained free of charge from Business First by directing a request to: Business First Bancshares, Inc., 500 Laurel Street, Suite 101, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70801, Attention: Corporate Secretary.

No Offer or Solicitation

This release does not constitute or form part of any offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase, any securities of the Company. There will be no sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

Business First Bancshares, Inc. Selected Financial Information (Unaudited) June 30, March 31, June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2019 Balance Sheet Ratios Loans (HFI) to Deposits 92.12% 98.26% 96.46% Shareholders' Equity to Assets Ratio 9.75% 12.33% 12.88% Loans Receivable Held for Investment Commercial (1) $ 1,026,596 $ 431,992 $ 411,256 Real Estate: Construction and Land 333,675 260,836 227,102 Farmland 57,498 53,900 47,245 1-4 Family Residential 495,827 295,876 278,610 Multi-Family Residential 59,213 32,859 38,698 Nonfarm Nonresidential 914,601 623,114 561,149 Total Real Estate 1,860,814 1,266,585 1,152,804 Consumer (1) 107,402 72,803 78,513 Total Loans $ 2,994,812 $ 1,771,380 $ 1,642,573 Allowance for Loan Losses Balance, Beginning of Period $ 13,319 $ 12,124 $ 11,818 Charge-offs – Quarterly (98 ) (194 ) (1,565 ) Recoveries – Quarterly 51 22 48 Provision for Loan Losses – Quarterly 5,443 1,367 1,302 Balance, End of Period $ 18,715 $ 13,319 $ 11,603 Allowance for Loan Losses to Total Loans (HFI) 0.62% 0.75% 0.71% Net Charge-offs (Recoveries) to Average Total Loans 0.00% 0.01% 0.09% Remaining Loan Purchase Discount $ 44,302 $ 3,246 $ 3,536 Nonperforming Assets Nonperforming Loans: Nonaccrual Loans (2) $ 11,433 $ 9,301 $ 9,363 Loans Past Due 90 Days or More (2) 317 834 727 Total Nonperforming Loans 11,750 10,135 10,090 Other Nonperforming Assets: Other Real Estate Owned 7,642 3,281 2,324 Other Nonperforming Assets 179 11 6 Total Other Nonperforming Assets 7,821 3,292 2,330 Total Nonperforming Assets $ 19,571 $ 13,427 $ 12,420 Nonperforming Loans to Total Loans (HFI) 0.39% 0.57% 0.61% Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets 0.49% 0.59% 0.58% (1) Small Business Administration "SBA" Paycheck Protection Program "PPP" loans accounted for $389.9 million and $5.5 million of the Commercial and Consumer portfolios, respectively, as of June 30, 2020. (2) Past due and nonaccrual loan amounts exclude acquired impaired loans, even if contractually past due or if the Company does not expect to receive payment in full, as the Company is currently accreting interest income over the expected life of the loans.





Business First Bancshares, Inc. Selected Financial Information (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Per Share Data Basic Earnings per Common Share $ 0.11 $ 0.34 $ 0.51 $ 0.42 $ 0.94 Diluted Earnings per Common Share 0.11 0.34 0.50 0.42 0.91 Dividends per Common Share 0.10 0.10 0.10 0.20 0.18 Book Value per Common Share 18.69 21.58 20.77 18.69 20.77 Average Common Shares Outstanding 18,108,068 13,313,154 13,361,482 15,710,611 13,324,725 Average Diluted Shares Outstanding 18,121,958 13,367,276 13,740,937 15,776,376 13,704,180 End of Period Common Shares Outstanding 20,667,237 13,067,987 13,361,482 20,667,237 13,361,482 Annualized Performance Ratios Return on Average Assets 0.23% 0.80% 1.30% 0.46% 1.20% Return on Average Equity 2.35% 6.31% 10.13% 4.13% 9.38% Net Interest Margin 3.89% 3.93% 4.19% 3.91% 4.11% Net Interest Spread 3.59% 3.55% 3.75% 3.57% 3.69% Efficiency Ratio (1) 77.40% 72.39% 59.85% 75.44% 61.96% Total Quarterly/Year-to-Date Average Assets $ 3,496,074 $ 2,244,584 $ 2,102,692 $ 2,870,329 $ 2,089,188 Total Quarterly/Year-to-Date Average Equity 349,634 285,338 $ 270,262 317,486 266,493 Other Expenses Salaries and Employee Benefits $ 17,621 $ 9,435 $ 8,756 $ 27,056 $ 17,308 Occupancy and Bank Premises 1,370 1,060 1,079 2,430 2,182 Depreciation and Amortization 1,073 601 633 1,674 1,261 Data Processing 1,055 652 576 1,707 1,192 FDIC Assessment Fees 272 147 248 419 398 Legal and Other Professional Fees 543 394 353 937 671 Advertising and Promotions 334 306 279 640 606 Utilities and Communications 645 317 323 962 621 Ad Valorem Shares Tax 450 375 345 825 690 Directors' Fees 100 74 125 174 330 Other Real Estate Owned Expenses and Write-Downs 51 253 72 304 99 Merger and Conversion-Related Expenses 1,726 1,148 235 2,874 (19 ) Other 2,557 1,881 1,553 4,438 3,028 Total Other Expenses $ 27,797 $ 16,643 $ 14,577 $ 44,440 $ 28,367 Other Income Service Charges on Deposit Accounts $ 1,163 $ 931 $ 1,034 2,094 $ 1,972 Gain on Sales of Securities - 25 58 25 58 Debit card and ATM Fee Income 959 407 492 1,366 937 Bank-Owned Life Insurance Income 255 197 174 452 342 Gain on Sales of Loans 7 177 91 184 91 Mortgage Origination Income 126 115 98 241 188 Brokerage Commission 236 20 9 256 43 Correspondent Bank Income 32 109 17 141 225 Rental Income 15 31 165 46 329 Gain on Sale of Banking Center - - 593 - 593 Gain (loss) on Sales of Other Real Estate Owned (19 ) 151 5 132 (51 ) Pass-through Income from SBIC Partnerships 1,624 380 1,266 2,004 1,266 Other 598 261 217 859 537 Total Other Income $ 4,996 $ 2,804 $ 4,219 $ 7,800 $ 6,530 (1) Noninterest expense (excluding provision for loan losses) divided by noninterest income plus net interest income less gain/loss on sales of securities.





Business First Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) June 30, March 31, June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2019 Assets Cash and Due From Banks $ 116,021 $ 80,109 $ 64,043 Federal Funds Sold 40,329 29,135 20,809 Securities Available for Sale, at Fair Values 583,118 275,115 294,981 Mortgage Loans Held for Sale 456 868 443 Loans and Lease Receivable 2,994,812 1,771,380 1,642,573 Allowance for Loan Losses (18,715 ) (13,319 ) (11,603 ) Net Loans and Lease Receivable 2,976,097 1,758,061 1,630,970 Premises and Equipment, Net 63,959 29,656 27,577 Accrued Interest Receivable 33,844 7,724 7,957 Other Equity Securities 18,681 11,721 11,717 Other Real Estate Owned 7,642 3,281 2,324 Cash Value of Life Insurance 44,542 32,765 32,223 Deferred Taxes, Net 6,858 1,800 2,527 Goodwill 53,649 48,495 48,503 Core Deposit Intangible 10,389 6,471 7,139 Other Assets 5,553 2,461 2,395 Total Assets $ 3,961,138 $ 2,287,662 $ 2,153,608 Liabilities Deposits: Noninterest-Bearing $ 985,537 $ 417,534 $ 394,848 Interest-Bearing 2,265,485 1,385,274 1,308,054 Total Deposits 3,251,022 1,802,808 1,702,902 Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase 25,391 14,728 16,096 Short-Term Borrowings 6,145

5,000 - Long-Term Borrowings 7,797 - - Payroll Protection Program Liquidity Facility 107,076 - - Subordinated Debt 25,000 25,000 25,000 Trust Preferred Securities 5,000 - - Federal Home Loan Bank Borrowings 118,177 138,000 108,000 Accrued Interest Payable 3,920 1,573 1,924 Other Liabilities 25,274 18,523 22,217 Total Liabilities 3,574,802 2,005,632 1,876,139 Shareholders' Equity Common Stock 20,667 13,068 13,361 Additional Paid-In Capital 297,606 206,966 213,823 Retained Earnings 59,850 59,859 48,087 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income 8,213 2,137 2,198 Total Shareholders' Equity 386,336 282,030 277,469 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 3,961,138 $ 2,287,662 $ 2,153,608







Business First Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Interest Income: Interest and Fees on Loans $ 34,636 $ 24,143 $ 23,870 $ 58,779 $ 46,293 Interest and Dividends on Securities 2,175 1,731 1,829 3,906 3,703 Interest on Federal Funds Sold and Due From Banks 80 142 197 222 487 Total Interest Income 36,891 26,016 25,896 62,907 50,483 Interest Expense: Interest on Deposits 4,795 4,686 5,038 9,481 9,795 Interest on Borrowings 1,177 1,119 665 2,296 1,375 Total Interest Expense 5,972 5,805 5,703 11,777 11,170 Net Interest Income 30,919 20,211 20,193 51,130 39,313 Provision for Loan Losses 5,443 1,367 1,302 6,810 1,935 Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses 25,476 18,844 18,891 44,320 37,378 Other Income: Service Charges on Deposit Accounts 1,163 931 1,034 2,094 1,972 Gain on Sales of Securities - 25 58 25 58 Other Income 3,833 1,848 3,127 5,681 4,500 Total Other Income 4,996 2,804 4,219 7,800 6,530 Other Expenses: Salaries and Employee Benefits 17,621 9,435 8,756 27,056 17,308 Occupancy and Equipment Expense 2,888 1,891 1,884 4,779 3,778 Merger and Conversion-Related Expense 1,726 1,148 235 2,874 (19 ) Other Expenses 5,562 4,169 3,702 9,731 7,300 Total Other Expenses 27,797 16,643 14,577 44,440 28,367 Income Before Income Taxes 2,675 5,005 8,533 7,680 15,541 Provision for Income Taxes 623 506 1,690 1,129 3,039 Net Income $ 2,052 $ 4,499 $ 6,843 $ 6,551 $ 12,502





Business First Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Net Interest Margin (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 June 30, 2019 Average Average Average Outstanding Interest Earned / Average Outstanding Interest Earned / Average Outstanding Interest Earned / Average (Dollars in thousands) Balance Interest Paid Yield / Rate Balance Interest Paid Yield / Rate Balance Interest Paid Yield / Rate Assets Interest-Earning Assets: Total Loans (Excluding SBA PPP) $ 2,304,438 $ 32,306 5.61% $ 1,740,189 $ 24,143 5.55% $ 1,602,087 $ 23,870 5.96% SBA PPP Loans 321,127 2,330 2.90% - $ - 0.00% - - 0.00% Securities Available for Sale 481,422 2,175 1.81% 286,660 1,731 2.42% 303,232 1,829 2.41% Interest-Bearing Deposit in Other Banks 69,169 80 0.46% 28,754 142 1.98% 23,716 197 3.32% Total Interest-Earning Assets 3,176,156 36,891 4.65% 2,055,603 26,016 5.06% 1,929,035 25,896 5.37% Allowance for Loan Losses (13,606 ) (12,203 ) (11,702 ) Noninterest-Earning Assets 333,524 201,184 185,359 Total Assets $ 3,496,074 $ 36,891 $ 2,244,584 $ 26,016 $ 2,102,692 $ 25,896 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-Bearing Liabilities: Interest-Bearing Deposits $ 1,994,680 $ 4,795 0.96% $ 1,342,213 $ 4,686 1.40% $ 1,335,630 $ 5,038 1.51% Subordinated Debt 25,000 422 6.75% 25,000 422 6.75% 25,000 429 6.86% Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") 129,441 526 1.63% 98,323 497 2.02% 36,856 224 2.43% Payroll Protection Program Liquidity Facility ("PPPLF") 76,902 72 0.37% - - 0.00% - - 0.00% Other Borrowings 36,308 157 1.73% 67,125 200 1.19% 14,390 12 0.33% Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 2,262,331 5,972 1.06% 1,532,661 5,805 1.52% 1,411,876 5,703 1.62% Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities: Noninterest-Bearing Deposits $ 852,608 $ 406,035 $ 396,793 Other Liabilities 31,501 20,550 23,761 Total Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities 884,109 426,585 420,554 Shareholders' Equity 349,634 285,338 270,262 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 3,496,074 $ 2,244,584 $ 2,102,692 Net Interest Spread 3.59% 3.55% 3.75% Net Interest Income $ 30,919 $ 20,211 $ 20,193 Net Interest Margin 3.89% 3.93% 4.19% Overall Cost of Funds 0.77% 1.20% 1.26% NOTE: Average outstanding balances are determined utilizing monthly averages and average yield/rate is calculated utilizing a 30/360 day count convention.





Business First Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Net Interest Margin (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 Average Average Outstanding Interest Earned / Average Outstanding Interest Earned / Average (Dollars in thousands) Balance Interest Paid Yield / Rate Balance Interest Paid Yield / Rate Assets Interest-Earning Assets: Total Loans (Excluding SBA PPP) $ 2,022,313 $ 56,449 5.58% $ 1,575,988 $ 46,293 5.87% SBA PPP Loans 160,564 2,330 2.90% - - 0.00% Securities Available for Sale 384,041 3,906 2.03% 306,501 3,703 2.42% Interest-Bearing Deposit in Other Banks 48,962 222 0.91% 31,897 487 3.05% Total Interest-Earning Assets 2,615,879 62,907 4.81% 1,914,386 50,483 5.27% Allowance for Loan Losses (12,905) (11,546) Noninterest-Earning Assets 267,355 186,348 Total Assets $ 2,870,329 $ 62,907 $ 2,089,188 $ 50,483 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-Bearing Liabilities: Interest-Bearing Deposits $ 1,668,446 $ 9,481 1.14% $ 1,335,522 $ 9,795 1.47% Subordinated Debt 25,000 844 6.75% 25,000 845 6.76% Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") 113,882 1,023 1.80% 37,191 505 2.72% Payroll Protection Program Liquidity Facility ("PPPLF") 38,451 72 0.37% - - 0.00% Other Borrowings 51,717 357 1.38% 13,436 25 0.37% Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 1,897,496 11,777 1.24% 1,411,149 11,170 1.58% Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities: Noninterest-Bearing Deposits 629,321 395,304 Other Liabilities 26,026 16,242 Total Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities 655,347 411,546 Shareholders' Equity 317,486 266,493 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 2,870,329 $ 2,089,188 Net Interest Spread 3.57% 3.69% Net Interest Income $ 51,130 $ 39,313 Net Interest Margin 3.91% 4.11% Overall Cost of Funds 0.93% 1.24% NOTE: Average outstanding balances are determined utilizing monthly averages and average yield/rate is calculated utilizing a 30/360 day count convention.





Business First Bancshares, Inc. Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Interest Income: Interest income $ 36,891 $ 26,016 $ 25,896 $ 62,907 $ 50,483 Core interest income 36,891 26,016 25,896 62,907 50,483 Interest Expense: Interest expense 5,972 5,805 5,703 11,777 11,170 Core interest expense 5,972 5,805 5,703 11,777 11,170 Provision for Loan Losses: (b) Provision for loan losses 5,443 1,367 1,302 6,810 1,935 Core provision expense 5,443 1,367 1,302 6,810 1,935 Other Income: Other income 4,996 2,804 4,219 7,800 6,530 Sale of impaired credit - - (91 ) - (91 ) (Gains) losses on former bank premises and equipment - (126 ) - (126 ) - (Gains) on sale of securities - (25 ) (58 ) (25 ) (58 ) (Gains) on sale of banking center - - (593 ) - (593 ) Core other income 4,996 2,653 3,477 7,649 5,788 Other Expense: Other expense 27,797 16,643 14,577 44,440 28,367 Acquisition-related expenses (2) (6,573 ) (1,212 ) (436 ) (7,785 ) (386 ) Stock option exercises - excess taxes - (71 ) - (71 ) - Core other expense 21,224 15,360 14,141 36,584 27,981 Pre-Tax Income: (a) Pre-tax income 2,675 5,005 8,533 7,680 15,541 Sale of impaired credit - - (91 ) - (91 ) (Gains) losses on former bank premises and equipment - (126 ) - (126 ) - (Gains) on sale of securities - (25 ) (58 ) (25 ) (58 ) (Gains) on sale of banking center - - (593 ) - (593 ) Acquisition-related expenses (2) 6,573 1,212 436 7,785 386 Stock option exercises - excess taxes - 71 - 71 - Core pre-tax income 9,248 6,137 8,227 15,385 15,185 Provision for Income Taxes: (1) Provision for income taxes 623 506 1,690 1,129 3,039 Tax on sale of impaired credit - - (19 ) - (19 ) Tax on (gains) on former bank premises and equipment - (26 ) - (26 ) - Tax on (gains) on sale of securities - (5 ) (12 ) (5 ) (12 ) Tax on sale of banking center - - (125 ) - (125 ) Tax on acquisition-related expenses (2) 1,275 91 91 1,366 75 Tax on stock option exercises - 601 - 601 - Core provision for income taxes 1,898 1,167 1,625 3,065 2,958 Net Income: Net income 2,052 4,499 6,843 6,551 12,502 Sale of impaired credit, net of tax - - (72 ) - (72 ) (Gains) losses on former bank premises and equipment , net of tax - (100 ) - (100 ) - (Gains) on sale of securities, net of tax - (20 ) (46 ) (20 ) (46 ) (Gains) on sale of banking center, net of tax - - (468 ) - (468 ) Acquisition-related expenses (2), net of tax 5,298 1,121 345 6,419 311 Stock option exercises, net of tax - (530 ) - (530 ) - Core net income $ 7,350 $ 4,970 $ 6,602 $ 12,320 $ 12,227 Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (a+b) $ 8,118 $ 6,372 $ 9,835 $ 14,490 $ 17,476 Sale of impaired credit - - (91 ) - (91 ) (Gains) losses on former bank premises and equipment - (126 ) - (126 ) - (Gains) on sale of securities - (25 ) (58 ) (25 ) (58 ) (Gains) on sale of banking center - - (593 ) - (593 ) Acquisition-related expenses (2) 6,573 1,212 436 7,785 386 Stock option exercises - 71 - 71 - Core pre-tax, pre-provision earnings $ 14,691 $ 7,504 $ 9,529 $ 22,195 $ 17,120 Average Diluted Shares Outstanding 18,121,958 13,367,276 13,740,937 15,776,376 13,704,180 Diluted Earnings Per Share: Diluted earnings per share $ 0.11 $ 0.34 $ 0.50 $ 0.42 $ 0.91 Sale of impaired credit, net of tax - - (0.01 ) - (0.01 ) (Gains) losses on former bank premises and equipment , net of tax - (0.01 ) - (0.01 ) - (Gains) on sale of securities, net of tax - (0.00 ) (0.00 ) (0.00 ) (0.00 ) (Gains) on sale of banking center - - (0.04 ) - (0.03 ) Acquisition-related expenses (2), net of tax 0.30 0.08 0.03 0.40 0.02 Stock option exercises - (0.04 ) - (0.03 ) - Core diluted earnings per share $ 0.41 $ 0.37 $ 0.48 $ 0.78 $ 0.89 Pre-tax, pre-provision profit diluted earnings per share $ 0.45 $ 0.48 $ 0.72 $ 0.92 $ 1.28 Sale of impaired credit - - (0.01 ) - (0.01 ) (Gains) losses on former bank premises and equipment - (0.01 ) - (0.01 ) - (Gains) on sale of securities - (0.00 ) (0.00 ) (0.00 ) (0.00 ) (Gains) on sale of banking center - (0.05 ) - (0.05 ) Acquisition-related expenses (2) 0.36 0.09 0.03 0.50 0.03 Stock option exercises - 0.00 - 0.00 - Core pre-tax, pre-provision diluted earnings per share $ 0.81 $ 0.56 $ 0.69 $ 1.41 $ 1.25 (1) Tax rates, exclusive of certain nondeductible merger-related expenses and goodwill, utilized were 21% for 2020 and 2019. These rates approximated the marginal tax rates. (2) Includes merger and conversion-related expenses and salary and employee benefits.





Business First Bancshares, Inc. Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Total Quarterly/Year-to-Date Average Assets $ 3,496,074 $ 2,244,584 $ 2,102,692 $ 2,870,329 $ 2,089,188 Total Quarterly/Year-to-Date Average Equity $ 349,634 $ 285,338 $ 270,262 $ 317,486 $ 266,493 Net Income: Net income $ 2,052 $ 4,499 $ 6,843 $ 6,551 $ 12,502 Sale of impaired credit, net of tax - - (72 ) - (72 ) (Gains) losses on former bank premises and equipment , net of tax - (100 ) - (100 ) - (Gains) on sale of securities, net of tax - (20 ) (46 ) (20 ) (46 ) (Gains) on sale of banking center, net of tax - - (468 ) - (468 ) Acquisition-related expenses (2), net of tax 5,298 1,121 345 6,419 311 Stock option exercises, net of tax - (530 ) - (530 ) - Core net income $ 7,350 $ 4,970 $ 6,602 $ 12,320 $ 12,227 Return on average assets 0.23% 0.80% 1.30% 0.46% 1.20% Core return on average assets 0.84% 0.89% 1.26% 0.86% 1.17% Return on equity 2.35% 6.31% 10.13% 4.13% 9.38% Core return on average equity 8.41% 6.97% 9.77% 7.76% 9.18% Interest Income: Interest income $ 36,891 $ 26,016 $ 25,896 $ 62,907 $ 50,483 Core interest income 36,891 26,016 25,896 62,907 50,483 Interest Expense: Interest expense 5,972 5,805 5,703 11,777 11,170 Core interest expense 5,972 5,805 5,703 11,777 11,170 Other Income: Other income 4,996 2,804 4,219 7,800 6,530 Sale of impaired credit - - (91 ) - (91 ) (Gains) losses on former bank premises and equipment - (126 ) - (126 ) - (Gains) on sale of securities - (25 ) (58 ) (25 ) (58 ) (Gains) on sale of banking center - - (593 ) - (593 ) Core other income 4,996 2,653 3,477 7,649 5,788 Other Expense: Other expense 27,797 16,643 14,577 44,440 28,367 Acquisition-related expenses (6,573 ) (1,212 ) (436 ) (7,785 ) (386 ) Stock option exercises - excess taxes - (71 ) - (71 ) - Core other expense $ 21,224 $ 15,360 $ 14,141 $ 36,584 $ 27,981 Efficiency Ratio: Other expense (a) $ 27,797 $ 16,643 $ 14,577 $ 44,440 $ 28,367 Core other expense (c) $ 21,224 $ 15,360 $ 14,141 $ 36,584 $ 27,981 Net interest and other income (1) (b) $ 35,915 $ 22,990 $ 24,354 $ 58,905 $ 45,785 Core net interest and other income (1) (d) $ 35,915 $ 22,864 $ 23,670 $ 58,779 $ 45,101 Efficiency ratio (a/b) 77.40% 72.39% 59.85% 75.44% 61.96% Core efficiency ratio (c/d) 59.10% 67.18% 59.74% 62.24% 62.04% Total Average Interest-Earnings Assets $ 3,176,156 $ 2,055,603 $ 1,929,035 $ 2,615,879 $ 1,914,386 Net Interest Income: Net interest income $ 30,919 $ 20,211 $ 20,193 51,130 $ 39,313 Loan discount accretion (1,465 ) (290 ) (826 ) (1,755 ) (1,258 ) Net interest income excluding loan discount accretion $ 29,454 $ 19,921 $ 19,367 $ 49,375 $ 38,055 Net interest margin (2) 3.89% 3.93% 4.19% 3.91% 4.11% Net interest margin excluding loan discount accretion (2) 3.71% 3.88% 4.02% 3.78% 3.98% Net interest spread 3.59% 3.55% 3.75% 3.57% 3.69% Net interest spread excluding loan discount accretion 3.41% 3.49% 3.58% 3.43% 3.56% (1) Excludes gains/losses on sales of securities. (2) Calculated utilizing a 30/360 day count convention.





Business First Bancshares, Inc. Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) June 30, March 31, June 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2020 2019 Total Shareholders' (Common) Equity: Total shareholders' equity $ 386,336 $ 282,030 $ 277,469 Goodwill (53,649 ) (48,495 ) (48,503 ) Core deposit intangible (10,389 ) (6,471 ) (7,139 ) Total tangible common equity $ 322,298 $ 227,064 $ 221,827 Total Assets: Total assets $ 3,961,138 $ 2,287,662 $ 2,153,608 Goodwill (53,649 ) (48,495 ) (48,503 ) Core deposit intangible (10,389 ) (6,471 ) (7,139 ) Total tangible assets $ 3,897,100 $ 2,232,696 $ 2,097,966 Common shares outstanding 20,667,237 13,067,987 13,361,482 Book value per common share $ 18.69 $ 21.58 $ 20.77 Tangible book value per common share $ 15.59 $ 17.38 $ 16.60 Common equity to total assets 9.75% 12.33% 12.88% Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.27% 10.17% 10.57%

