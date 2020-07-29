PHOENIX, July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (Nasdaq: SFM) today reported results for the 13-week second quarter ended June 28, 2020 and an update on July results.

Second Quarter Highlights:

  • Net sales of $1.6 billion; a 16% increase from the same period in 2019
  • Comparable store sales growth of 9.1% and two-year comparable store sales growth of 9.2%
  • Net income of $67 million and adjusted net income(1) of $70 million; compared to net income and adjusted net income of $35 million from the same period in 2019
  • Diluted earnings per share of $0.57 and adjusted diluted earnings per share(1) of $0.59; compared to $0.30 diluted and adjusted diluted earnings per share from the same period in 2019

“I am proud of how our Sprouts team members have navigated these unprecedented circumstances we live in today. Our culture rooted in respect, inclusion and caring for one another has shone through in everything our team members do for our customers and for each other,” said Jack Sinclair, chief executive officer of Sprouts Farmers Market. “Our strong second quarter performance was driven by the strategic changes we have begun to implement across our business and the continued positive impact on demand from the COVID-19 pandemic. As we head into the second half of the year, our early strategic wins give me confidence in our long-term direction, and our team members’ dedication assures me we will continue to provide our communities and customers healthy food for their families.” 
________________________________________________________________________________________

Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share, non-GAAP financial measures, exclude the impact of certain special items.  See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this release for additional information about these items.

Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Net sales for the second quarter of 2020 were $1.6 billion, a 16% increase compared to the same period in 2019. Net sales growth was driven by continued demand from the COVID-19 pandemic, contributing to a 9.1% increase in comparable store sales and strong performance in new stores opened.

Gross profit for the quarter increased 32% to $613 million, resulting in a gross profit margin of 37.3%, an increase of 450 basis points compared to the same period in 2019. The increase was driven by strategic changes in our promotional activities, partially accelerated by the COVID-19 environment, coupled with cycling deep promotions from the prior year, as well as outsized shrink improvement from operational efficiencies and positive leverage from additional sales.

Selling, general and administrative expenses (“SG&A”) for the quarter increased $106 million to $489 million, or 29.8% of sales, a deleverage of 270 basis points compared to the same period in 2019. Increased team member bonuses and higher store operational expenses predominately driven by COVID-19, as well as incremental ecommerce costs, were partially offset by lower marketing expense due to a shift from print to more digital spend. Increased costs from COVID-19 were approximately $47 million for the second quarter.

Depreciation and amortization for the quarter increased 3% to $31 million, or 1.9% of sales, a decrease of 20 basis points compared to the same period in 2019.

Store closure and other costs, net for the quarter were $0.5 million compared to $0.8 million in the same period of 2019.

Net income for the quarter was $67 million and diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) was $0.57, compared with $35 million and $0.30, respectively, in 2019. Excluding the impact of special items, adjusted net income was $70 million and adjusted diluted EPS was $0.59; an increase of 97% from the same period in 2019 (see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures”).

Unit Growth and Development

During the second quarter of 2020, Sprouts opened 6 new stores, resulting in a total of 350 stores in 23 states as of June 28, 2020.

Leverage and Liquidity

Sprouts generated cash from operations of $393 million year-to-date through June 28, 2020 and invested $48 million in capital expenditures net of landlord reimbursements, primarily for new stores.  Sprouts ended the quarter with $451 million in loans and $34 million of letters of credit outstanding under its revolving credit facility, and $328 million in cash and cash equivalents.  Subsequent to the end of the second quarter, we paid down $76 million of our revolving credit facility.

Update on Current Performance and 2020 Outlook

As customers continue to consume much of their food at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, grocery spend and ecommerce penetration have remained at elevated levels. For the month of July, our comparable store sales are estimated to increase approximately 9% compared to the same period last year, and ecommerce sales are estimated to represent approximately 11% of our net sales.

“The trajectory of the COVID-19 situation remains uncertain, clouding the impact to the food retail industry over the coming quarters,” said Denise Paulonis, chief financial officer of Sprouts Farmers Market. “While our sales continue at elevated levels, so do additional costs associated with our team members and stores. Predicting specific outcomes remains difficult, and accordingly we are not stating a new outlook range.  We remain confident in the financial strength of our business and our new long-term growth strategy presented last quarter.” 

Second Quarter 2020 Conference Call

Sprouts will hold a conference call at 2 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time (5 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time) on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, during which Sprouts executives will further discuss second quarter 2020 financial results. 

A webcast of the conference call will be available through Sprouts’ investor webpage located at investors.sprouts.com. Participants should register on the website approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

The conference call will be available via the following dial-in numbers:

  • U.S. Participants: 888-869-1189
  • International Participants: 706-643-5902
  • Conference ID: 9096884

Investors dialing by phone are encouraged to pre-register for the conference call using the following link: http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/9096884. Callers who pre-register will be given a phone number and unique PIN to bypass the live operator and gain immediate access to the call.  Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

The audio replay will remain available for 72 hours and can be accessed by dialing 855-859-2056 (toll-free) or 404-537-3406 (international) and entering the confirmation code: 9096884.

Important Information Regarding Outlook

There is no guarantee that Sprouts will achieve its projected financial expectations, which are based on management estimates, currently available information and assumptions that management believes to be reasonable.   These expectations are inherently subject to significant economic, competitive and other uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of management.  See “Forward-Looking Statements” below.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact (including, but not limited to, statements to the effect that Sprouts Farmers Market or its management "anticipates," "plans," "estimates," "expects," or "believes," or the negative of these terms and other similar expressions) should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the company’s guidance, outlook, growth, opportunities and long-term strategy. These statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations as of the date of this release. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks associated with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; the Company’s ability to execute on its long-term strategy; the company’s ability to successfully compete in its intensely competitive industry; the company’s ability to successfully open new stores; the company’s ability to manage its growth; the company’s ability to maintain or improve its operating margins; the company’s ability to identify and react to trends in consumer preferences; product supply disruptions; general economic conditions; accounting standard changes; and other factors as set forth from time to time in the company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, without limitation, the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The company intends these forward-looking statements to speak only as of the time of this release and does not undertake to update or revise them as more information becomes available, except as required by law.

Corporate Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc., one of the fastest-growing retailers in the country, has made healthy living accessible to shoppers for nearly two decades by offering affordable, fresh, natural and organic products. True to its farmers market heritage, Sprouts is known for pioneering its unique grocery model by offering a welcoming store layout featuring fresh produce at the center of the store, an expansive bulk foods section, and a vitamin department focused on overall wellness. Sprouts also offers a unique assortment of healthier products with special attributes, such as plant-based, gluten-free, keto-friendly, and grass-fed, to meet the growing and diverse needs of today’s consumer. Headquartered in Phoenix, Ariz., Sprouts employs more than 35,000 team members and operates more than 350 stores in 23 states from coast to coast. Visit about.sprouts.com for more information.

   
Investor Contact: Media Contact: 
Susannah LivingstonDiego Romero 
(602) 682-1584(602) 682-3173 
susannahlivingston@sprouts.com media@sprouts.com  


SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(UNAUDITED)
(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)

  Thirteen
Weeks Ended		  Thirteen
Weeks Ended		  Twenty-six
Weeks Ended		  Twenty-six
Weeks Ended		 
  June 28, 2020  June 30, 2019  June 28, 2020  June 30, 2019 
Net sales $1,642,788  $1,415,736  $3,289,327  $2,829,623 
Cost of sales  1,030,129   950,954   2,082,836   1,880,492 
Gross profit  612,659   464,782   1,206,491   949,131 
Selling, general and administrative expenses  488,877   383,116   925,181   757,942 
Depreciation and amortization (exclusive of depreciation included in cost of sales)  30,549   29,565   61,570   59,024 
Store closure and other costs, net  470   769   (612)  1,277 
Income from operations  92,763   51,332   220,352   130,888 
Interest expense, net  3,737   5,438   8,564   10,440 
Income before income taxes  89,026   45,894   211,788   120,448 
Income tax provision  22,024   10,551   52,976   28,713 
Net income $67,002  $35,343  $158,812  $91,735 
Net income per share:                
Basic $0.57  $0.30  $1.35  $0.76 
Diluted $0.57  $0.30  $1.35  $0.76 
Weighted average shares outstanding:                
Basic  117,832   118,251   117,688   120,754 
Diluted  118,189   118,436   117,977   121,231 


SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED)
(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE AMOUNTS)

  June 28, 2020  December 29, 2019 
ASSETS        
Current assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents $328,116  $85,314 
Accounts receivable, net  14,742   15,713 
Inventories  255,352   275,979 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  14,648   10,833 
Total current assets  612,858   387,839 
Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation  740,075   741,508 
Operating lease assets, net  1,041,702   1,028,436 
Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization  184,960   185,395 
Goodwill  368,878   368,078 
Other assets  14,716   11,727 
Total assets $2,963,189  $2,722,983 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY        
Current liabilities:        
Accounts payable $168,833  $122,839 
Accrued liabilities  155,531   136,482 
Accrued salaries and benefits  75,837   48,579 
Accrued income tax  49,237   2,005 
Current portion of operating lease liabilities  122,404   106,153 
Current portion of finance lease liabilities  914   754 
Total current liabilities  572,756   416,812 
Long-term operating lease liabilities  1,082,718   1,078,927 
Long-term debt and finance lease liabilities  461,947   549,419 
Other long-term liabilities  47,349   41,517 
Deferred income tax liability  55,142   54,356 
Total liabilities  2,219,912   2,141,031 
Commitments and contingencies        
Stockholders' equity:        
Undesignated preferred stock; $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares
authorized, no shares issued and outstanding		      
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized, 117,944,450 shares issued and outstanding, June 28, 2020; 117,543,668 shares issued and outstanding, December 29, 2019  117   117 
Additional paid-in capital  679,036   670,966 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)  (10,239)  (4,682)
Retained earnings (Accumulated deficit)  74,363   (84,449)
Total stockholders' equity  743,277   581,952 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $2,963,189  $2,722,983 


SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(UNAUDITED)
(IN THOUSANDS)

  Twenty-six
Weeks Ended		  Twenty-six
Weeks Ended		 
  June 28, 2020  June 30, 2019 
Cash flows from operating activities        
Net income $158,812  $91,735 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:        
Depreciation and amortization expense  62,928   60,211 
Operating lease asset amortization  47,074   40,477 
Store closure and other costs, net  (321)  824 
Share-based compensation  6,727   4,191 
Deferred income taxes  786   10,691 
Other non-cash items  1,286   32 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:        
Accounts receivable  14,423   20,378 
Inventories  20,627   (5,096)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  (8,311)  (9,644)
Other assets  (1,879)  (451)
Accounts payable  46,554   59,989 
Accrued liabilities  18,240   26,018 
Accrued salaries and benefits  27,258   (6,288)
Accrued income tax  47,231   - 
Operating lease liabilities  (52,063)  (40,297)
Other long-term liabilities  3,976   (3,585)
Cash flows from operating activities  393,348   249,185 
Cash flows used in investing activities        
Purchases of property and equipment  (64,571)  (93,414)
Cash flows used in investing activities  (64,571)  (93,414)
Cash flows used in financing activities        
Proceeds from revolving credit facilities     122,860 
Payments on revolving credit facilities  (87,000)  (60,860)
Payments on finance lease obligations  (311)  (325)
Repurchase of common stock     (163,310)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options  1,343   4,118 
Other     (319)
Cash flows used in financing activities  (85,968)  (97,836)
Increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash  242,809   57,935 
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of the period  86,785   2,248 
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at the end of the period $329,594  $60,183 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”), the company presents EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBIT, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share. These measures are not in accordance with, and are not intended as alternatives to, GAAP. The company's management believes that this presentation provides useful information to management, analysts and investors regarding certain additional financial and business trends relating to its results of operations and financial condition. In addition, management uses these measures for reviewing the financial results of the company, and certain of these measures may be used as components of incentive compensation.

The company defines EBITDA as net income before interest expense, provision for income tax, and depreciation, amortization and accretion and adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA excluding the impact of special items. The company defines adjusted EBIT, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share by adjusting the applicable GAAP measure to remove the impact of special items.

Non-GAAP measures are intended to provide additional information only and do not have any standard meanings prescribed by GAAP. Use of these terms may differ from similar measures reported by other companies. Because of their limitations, non-GAAP measures should not be considered as a measure of discretionary cash available to use to reinvest in the growth of the company’s business, or as a measure of cash that will be available to meet the company’s obligations. Each non-GAAP measure has its limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the company’s results as reported under GAAP.

The following table shows a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income for the thirteen and twenty-six weeks ended June 28, 2020 and June 30, 2019 and a reconciliation of EBIT, net income and diluted earnings per share to adjusted EBIT, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share for the thirteen and twenty-six weeks ended June 28, 2020 and June 30, 2019:


SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-GAAP MEASURE RECONCILIATION
(UNAUDITED)
(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)

  Thirteen
Weeks Ended		    Thirteen
Weeks Ended		    Twenty-six
Weeks Ended		    Twenty-six
Weeks Ended		 
  June 28, 2020    June 30, 2019    June 28, 2020    June 30, 2019 
Net income $67,002    $35,343    $158,812    $91,735 
Income tax provision  22,024     10,551     52,976     28,713 
Interest expense, net  3,737     5,438     8,564     10,440 
Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT)  92,763     51,332     220,352     130,888 
Special items:                      
Strategic initiatives (1)  3,417          4,617      
Store closures (2)                 508 
Adjusted EBIT  96,180     51,332     224,969     131,396 
                       
Depreciation, amortization and accretion  31,181     30,139     62,781     60,211 
Adjusted EBITDA $127,361    $81,471    $287,750    $191,607 
                       
Net income $67,002    $35,343    $158,812    $91,735 
Special Items:                      
Strategic initiatives, net of tax (1)  2,539          3,431      
Store closures, net of tax (2)                 378 
Adjusted Net income $69,541    $35,343    $162,243    $92,113 
Diluted earnings per share $0.57    $0.30    $1.35    $0.76 
Adjusted diluted earnings per share $0.59    $0.30    $1.38    $0.76 
                       
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding  118,189     118,436     117,977     121,231 
  1. Includes professional fees related to our ongoing strategic initiatives. After-tax impact includes the tax benefit on the pre-tax charge.
  2. Includes the direct costs associated with store closures and relocation.  After-tax impact includes the tax benefit on the pre-tax charge.

Source: Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc.
Phoenix, AZ
7/29/20

 