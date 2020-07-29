PHOENIX, July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (Nasdaq: SFM) today reported results for the 13-week second quarter ended June 28, 2020 and an update on July results.



Second Quarter Highlights:

Net sales of $1.6 billion; a 16% increase from the same period in 2019

Comparable store sales growth of 9.1% and two-year comparable store sales growth of 9.2%

Net income of $67 million and adjusted net income (1) of $70 million; compared to net income and adjusted net income of $35 million from the same period in 2019

of $70 million; compared to net income and adjusted net income of $35 million from the same period in 2019 Diluted earnings per share of $0.57 and adjusted diluted earnings per share(1) of $0.59; compared to $0.30 diluted and adjusted diluted earnings per share from the same period in 2019

“I am proud of how our Sprouts team members have navigated these unprecedented circumstances we live in today. Our culture rooted in respect, inclusion and caring for one another has shone through in everything our team members do for our customers and for each other,” said Jack Sinclair, chief executive officer of Sprouts Farmers Market. “Our strong second quarter performance was driven by the strategic changes we have begun to implement across our business and the continued positive impact on demand from the COVID-19 pandemic. As we head into the second half of the year, our early strategic wins give me confidence in our long-term direction, and our team members’ dedication assures me we will continue to provide our communities and customers healthy food for their families.”

1 Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share, non-GAAP financial measures, exclude the impact of certain special items. See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this release for additional information about these items.

Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Net sales for the second quarter of 2020 were $1.6 billion, a 16% increase compared to the same period in 2019. Net sales growth was driven by continued demand from the COVID-19 pandemic, contributing to a 9.1% increase in comparable store sales and strong performance in new stores opened.

Gross profit for the quarter increased 32% to $613 million, resulting in a gross profit margin of 37.3%, an increase of 450 basis points compared to the same period in 2019. The increase was driven by strategic changes in our promotional activities, partially accelerated by the COVID-19 environment, coupled with cycling deep promotions from the prior year, as well as outsized shrink improvement from operational efficiencies and positive leverage from additional sales.

Selling, general and administrative expenses (“SG&A”) for the quarter increased $106 million to $489 million, or 29.8% of sales, a deleverage of 270 basis points compared to the same period in 2019. Increased team member bonuses and higher store operational expenses predominately driven by COVID-19, as well as incremental ecommerce costs, were partially offset by lower marketing expense due to a shift from print to more digital spend. Increased costs from COVID-19 were approximately $47 million for the second quarter.

Depreciation and amortization for the quarter increased 3% to $31 million, or 1.9% of sales, a decrease of 20 basis points compared to the same period in 2019.

Store closure and other costs, net for the quarter were $0.5 million compared to $0.8 million in the same period of 2019.

Net income for the quarter was $67 million and diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) was $0.57, compared with $35 million and $0.30, respectively, in 2019. Excluding the impact of special items, adjusted net income was $70 million and adjusted diluted EPS was $0.59; an increase of 97% from the same period in 2019 (see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures”).

Unit Growth and Development

During the second quarter of 2020, Sprouts opened 6 new stores, resulting in a total of 350 stores in 23 states as of June 28, 2020.

Leverage and Liquidity

Sprouts generated cash from operations of $393 million year-to-date through June 28, 2020 and invested $48 million in capital expenditures net of landlord reimbursements, primarily for new stores. Sprouts ended the quarter with $451 million in loans and $34 million of letters of credit outstanding under its revolving credit facility, and $328 million in cash and cash equivalents. Subsequent to the end of the second quarter, we paid down $76 million of our revolving credit facility.

Update on Current Performance and 2020 Outlook

As customers continue to consume much of their food at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, grocery spend and ecommerce penetration have remained at elevated levels. For the month of July, our comparable store sales are estimated to increase approximately 9% compared to the same period last year, and ecommerce sales are estimated to represent approximately 11% of our net sales.

“The trajectory of the COVID-19 situation remains uncertain, clouding the impact to the food retail industry over the coming quarters,” said Denise Paulonis, chief financial officer of Sprouts Farmers Market. “While our sales continue at elevated levels, so do additional costs associated with our team members and stores. Predicting specific outcomes remains difficult, and accordingly we are not stating a new outlook range. We remain confident in the financial strength of our business and our new long-term growth strategy presented last quarter.”

Important Information Regarding Outlook

There is no guarantee that Sprouts will achieve its projected financial expectations, which are based on management estimates, currently available information and assumptions that management believes to be reasonable. These expectations are inherently subject to significant economic, competitive and other uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of management. See “Forward-Looking Statements” below.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact (including, but not limited to, statements to the effect that Sprouts Farmers Market or its management "anticipates," "plans," "estimates," "expects," or "believes," or the negative of these terms and other similar expressions) should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the company’s guidance, outlook, growth, opportunities and long-term strategy. These statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations as of the date of this release. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks associated with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; the Company’s ability to execute on its long-term strategy; the company’s ability to successfully compete in its intensely competitive industry; the company’s ability to successfully open new stores; the company’s ability to manage its growth; the company’s ability to maintain or improve its operating margins; the company’s ability to identify and react to trends in consumer preferences; product supply disruptions; general economic conditions; accounting standard changes; and other factors as set forth from time to time in the company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, without limitation, the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The company intends these forward-looking statements to speak only as of the time of this release and does not undertake to update or revise them as more information becomes available, except as required by law.

Corporate Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc., one of the fastest-growing retailers in the country, has made healthy living accessible to shoppers for nearly two decades by offering affordable, fresh, natural and organic products. True to its farmers market heritage, Sprouts is known for pioneering its unique grocery model by offering a welcoming store layout featuring fresh produce at the center of the store, an expansive bulk foods section, and a vitamin department focused on overall wellness. Sprouts also offers a unique assortment of healthier products with special attributes, such as plant-based, gluten-free, keto-friendly, and grass-fed, to meet the growing and diverse needs of today’s consumer. Headquartered in Phoenix, Ariz., Sprouts employs more than 35,000 team members and operates more than 350 stores in 23 states from coast to coast. Visit about.sprouts.com for more information.

SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(UNAUDITED)

(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)

Thirteen

Weeks Ended Thirteen

Weeks Ended Twenty-six

Weeks Ended Twenty-six

Weeks Ended June 28, 2020 June 30, 2019 June 28, 2020 June 30, 2019 Net sales $ 1,642,788 $ 1,415,736 $ 3,289,327 $ 2,829,623 Cost of sales 1,030,129 950,954 2,082,836 1,880,492 Gross profit 612,659 464,782 1,206,491 949,131 Selling, general and administrative expenses 488,877 383,116 925,181 757,942 Depreciation and amortization (exclusive of depreciation included in cost of sales) 30,549 29,565 61,570 59,024 Store closure and other costs, net 470 769 (612 ) 1,277 Income from operations 92,763 51,332 220,352 130,888 Interest expense, net 3,737 5,438 8,564 10,440 Income before income taxes 89,026 45,894 211,788 120,448 Income tax provision 22,024 10,551 52,976 28,713 Net income $ 67,002 $ 35,343 $ 158,812 $ 91,735 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.57 $ 0.30 $ 1.35 $ 0.76 Diluted $ 0.57 $ 0.30 $ 1.35 $ 0.76 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 117,832 118,251 117,688 120,754 Diluted 118,189 118,436 117,977 121,231





SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)

(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE AMOUNTS)

June 28, 2020 December 29, 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 328,116 $ 85,314 Accounts receivable, net 14,742 15,713 Inventories 255,352 275,979 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 14,648 10,833 Total current assets 612,858 387,839 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 740,075 741,508 Operating lease assets, net 1,041,702 1,028,436 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 184,960 185,395 Goodwill 368,878 368,078 Other assets 14,716 11,727 Total assets $ 2,963,189 $ 2,722,983 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 168,833 $ 122,839 Accrued liabilities 155,531 136,482 Accrued salaries and benefits 75,837 48,579 Accrued income tax 49,237 2,005 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 122,404 106,153 Current portion of finance lease liabilities 914 754 Total current liabilities 572,756 416,812 Long-term operating lease liabilities 1,082,718 1,078,927 Long-term debt and finance lease liabilities 461,947 549,419 Other long-term liabilities 47,349 41,517 Deferred income tax liability 55,142 54,356 Total liabilities 2,219,912 2,141,031 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Undesignated preferred stock; $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares

authorized, no shares issued and outstanding — — Common stock, $0.001 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized, 117,944,450 shares issued and outstanding, June 28, 2020; 117,543,668 shares issued and outstanding, December 29, 2019 117 117 Additional paid-in capital 679,036 670,966 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (10,239 ) (4,682 ) Retained earnings (Accumulated deficit) 74,363 (84,449 ) Total stockholders' equity 743,277 581,952 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,963,189 $ 2,722,983





SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)

(IN THOUSANDS)

Twenty-six

Weeks Ended Twenty-six

Weeks Ended June 28, 2020 June 30, 2019 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 158,812 $ 91,735 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 62,928 60,211 Operating lease asset amortization 47,074 40,477 Store closure and other costs, net (321 ) 824 Share-based compensation 6,727 4,191 Deferred income taxes 786 10,691 Other non-cash items 1,286 32 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 14,423 20,378 Inventories 20,627 (5,096 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (8,311 ) (9,644 ) Other assets (1,879 ) (451 ) Accounts payable 46,554 59,989 Accrued liabilities 18,240 26,018 Accrued salaries and benefits 27,258 (6,288 ) Accrued income tax 47,231 - Operating lease liabilities (52,063 ) (40,297 ) Other long-term liabilities 3,976 (3,585 ) Cash flows from operating activities 393,348 249,185 Cash flows used in investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (64,571 ) (93,414 ) Cash flows used in investing activities (64,571 ) (93,414 ) Cash flows used in financing activities Proceeds from revolving credit facilities — 122,860 Payments on revolving credit facilities (87,000 ) (60,860 ) Payments on finance lease obligations (311 ) (325 ) Repurchase of common stock — (163,310 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 1,343 4,118 Other — (319 ) Cash flows used in financing activities (85,968 ) (97,836 ) Increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 242,809 57,935 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of the period 86,785 2,248 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at the end of the period $ 329,594 $ 60,183

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”), the company presents EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBIT, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share. These measures are not in accordance with, and are not intended as alternatives to, GAAP. The company's management believes that this presentation provides useful information to management, analysts and investors regarding certain additional financial and business trends relating to its results of operations and financial condition. In addition, management uses these measures for reviewing the financial results of the company, and certain of these measures may be used as components of incentive compensation.

The company defines EBITDA as net income before interest expense, provision for income tax, and depreciation, amortization and accretion and adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA excluding the impact of special items. The company defines adjusted EBIT, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share by adjusting the applicable GAAP measure to remove the impact of special items.

Non-GAAP measures are intended to provide additional information only and do not have any standard meanings prescribed by GAAP. Use of these terms may differ from similar measures reported by other companies. Because of their limitations, non-GAAP measures should not be considered as a measure of discretionary cash available to use to reinvest in the growth of the company’s business, or as a measure of cash that will be available to meet the company’s obligations. Each non-GAAP measure has its limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the company’s results as reported under GAAP.

The following table shows a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income for the thirteen and twenty-six weeks ended June 28, 2020 and June 30, 2019 and a reconciliation of EBIT, net income and diluted earnings per share to adjusted EBIT, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share for the thirteen and twenty-six weeks ended June 28, 2020 and June 30, 2019:





SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP MEASURE RECONCILIATION

(UNAUDITED)

(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)

Thirteen

Weeks Ended Thirteen

Weeks Ended Twenty-six

Weeks Ended Twenty-six

Weeks Ended June 28, 2020 June 30, 2019 June 28, 2020 June 30, 2019 Net income $ 67,002 $ 35,343 $ 158,812 $ 91,735 Income tax provision 22,024 10,551 52,976 28,713 Interest expense, net 3,737 5,438 8,564 10,440 Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) 92,763 51,332 220,352 130,888 Special items: Strategic initiatives (1) 3,417 — 4,617 — Store closures (2) — — — 508 Adjusted EBIT 96,180 51,332 224,969 131,396 Depreciation, amortization and accretion 31,181 30,139 62,781 60,211 Adjusted EBITDA $ 127,361 $ 81,471 $ 287,750 $ 191,607 Net income $ 67,002 $ 35,343 $ 158,812 $ 91,735 Special Items: Strategic initiatives, net of tax (1) 2,539 — 3,431 — Store closures, net of tax (2) — — — 378 Adjusted Net income $ 69,541 $ 35,343 $ 162,243 $ 92,113 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.57 $ 0.30 $ 1.35 $ 0.76 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.59 $ 0.30 $ 1.38 $ 0.76 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 118,189 118,436 117,977 121,231

Includes professional fees related to our ongoing strategic initiatives. After-tax impact includes the tax benefit on the pre-tax charge. Includes the direct costs associated with store closures and relocation. After-tax impact includes the tax benefit on the pre-tax charge.

Source: Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc.

