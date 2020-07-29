STUART, Fla., July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neil S. Subin announced the disposition of control or direction over 8,337,000 Common Shares (the “Shares”) of Aberdeen International Inc. (“Aberdeen”) representing a decrease in Mr. Subin’s securityholding percentage of approximately 8.68% of the issued and outstanding Shares. Mr. Subin disposed of the Shares through Lloyd I. Miller, III Trust A-4, MBM Trust A-4, Lloyd I. Miller, III Revocable Trust, LIMFAM LLC and MILFAM II L.P.



Following the disposition, Mr. Subin’s securityholding percentage decreased from 13.13% of the Shares as previously reported, to 4.45% of the Shares.

The transactions that resulted in the issuance of this release were completed through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange, for total consideration of CDN$518,431.76.

The disposition was part of Mr. Subin’s and the above entities normal investment activities. Depending on the evolution of Aberdeen’s business, financial condition, the market, if any, for Aberdeen’s securities, general economic conditions and other factors, Mr. Subin and his joint actors may acquire additional securities of Aberdeen or sell some or all of the securities they hold, in the open market, by private agreement or otherwise, subject to their availability at attractive prices, market conditions and other relevant factors.

This press release is being issued pursuant to section 5.2 of National Instrument 62-104 – Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids. For inquiries or a copy of the related early warning reports for the above-named companies, copies of which are filed on www.sedar.com, please contact: