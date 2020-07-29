CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC , a leading retail investment advisory firm, independent broker-dealer and registered investment advisor (RIA) custodian, today announced that Scott Seese, LPL managing director and chief information officer, is a finalist for a 2020 Charlotte CIO of the Year ORBIE Award. Presented by the Charlotte CIO Leadership Association, the awards program recognizes chief information officers who have demonstrated excellence in innovation, technology leadership, business value creation and community involvement.



﻿“On behalf of LPL and our clients, I congratulate Scott on being recognized for the contributions he has made to our advisors, our firm, our industry and our communities,” said Dan Arnold, LPL Financial President and CEO. “Our mission at LPL is to take care of our advisors so they can take care of their clients, and one way we bring that mission to life is through our advisors’ technology experience. Our aspiration is to use technology as a strategic lever to enhance the value of our platform with advisors and within the marketplace. Scott and his team have worked collaboratively with other key leaders across the firm to transform technology into the centerpiece of our advisors’ practices and set a new expectation for technology capabilities in our industry.”

Seese joined LPL in 2017 and is responsible for managing all aspects of the firm’s technology and systems applications. His team’s impact can be demonstrated in many areas of the business. For example, during the financial market turbulence in the first half of 2020, LPL’s platform performed seamlessly, able to handle up to seven times the average daily trading volumes. Other indicators of success based on the value of our technology offering include advisor retention, which was reported at an all-time high, at 99%, as of Q1 2020. Additionally, the firm’s technology has been awarded by industry organizations for its technology capabilities, earning awards from the Bank Insurance and Securities Association and WealthManagement.com.

The CIO of the Year ORBIE Awards recognize technology executives in markets across the United States. Since its inception in 1998, more than 800 CIOs have been honored as finalists and more than 200 CIO of the Year winners have received the prestigious ORBIE Award. Awards are given among six categories: Education, Global, Enterprise, Corporate, Super Global and Large Enterprise, the latter of which is where Seese is a contender. Finalists and winners are selected through an independent peer-review process led by prior award recipients. This year’s winners will be announced during a virtual ceremony on Sept. 11.

LPL Financial ( https://www.lpl.com ) is a leader in the retail financial advice market and the nation's largest independent broker-dealer. We serve independent financial advisors, professionals, and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices.

