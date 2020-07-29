FREMONT, Calif., July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lam Research Corporation (the "Company," "Lam," "Lam Research") today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 28, 2020 (the “June 2020 quarter”).



Highlights for the June 2020 quarter were as follows:

Revenue of $2.79 billion.





U.S. GAAP gross margin of 45.9%, U.S. GAAP operating income as a percentage of revenue of 27.1%, and U.S. GAAP diluted EPS of $4.73.





Non-GAAP gross margin of 46.1%, non-GAAP operating income as a percentage of revenue of 28.5%, and non-GAAP diluted EPS of $4.78.

Key Financial Data for the Quarters Ended

June 28, 2020 and March 29, 2020

(in thousands, except per-share data, percentages, and basis points)

U.S. GAAP June 2020 March 2020 Change Q/Q Revenue $ 2,791,864 $ 2,503,625 +12% Gross margin as percentage of revenue 45.9 % 46.6 % - 70 bps Operating income as percentage of revenue 27.1 % 27.7 % - 60 bps Diluted EPS $ 4.73 $ 3.88 +22% Non-GAAP June 2020 March 2020 Change Q/Q Revenue $ 2,791,864 $ 2,503,625 +12% Gross margin as percentage of revenue 46.1 % 46.3 % - 20 bps Operating income as percentage of revenue 28.5 % 26.9 % + 160 bps Diluted EPS $ 4.78 $ 3.98 +20%

U.S. GAAP Financial Results

For the June 2020 quarter, revenue was $2,792 million, gross margin was $1,280 million, or 45.9% of revenue, operating expenses were $525 million, operating income was 27.1% of revenue, and net income was $697 million, or $4.73 per diluted share on a U.S. GAAP basis. This compares to revenue of $2,504 million, gross margin of $1,167 million, or 46.6% of revenue, operating expenses of $473 million, operating income of 27.7% of revenue, and net income of $575 million, or $3.88 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 29, 2020 (the “March 2020 quarter”).

Non-GAAP Financial Results

For the June 2020 quarter, non-GAAP gross margin was $1,288 million, or 46.1% of revenue, non-GAAP operating expenses were $493 million, non-GAAP operating income was 28.5% of revenue, and non-GAAP net income was $704 million, or $4.78 per diluted share. This compares to non-GAAP gross margin of $1,160 million, or 46.3% of revenue, non-GAAP operating expenses of $486 million, non-GAAP operating income of 26.9% of revenue, and non-GAAP net income of $590 million, or $3.98 per diluted share, for the March 2020 quarter.

“Lam delivered strong financial results in the June quarter despite tremendous global health, macroeconomic, and geopolitical uncertainty,” said Tim Archer, Lam Research’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “This is a clear demonstration of our Company’s ability to adapt and execute in a period of unprecedented challenges. With an outlook for continued industry growth, we are in an excellent position to outperform as our investments in disruptive innovation and differentiated customer support gain momentum.”

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Results

Cash and cash equivalents, short-term investments, and restricted cash and investments balances increased to $7.0 billion at the end of the June 2020 quarter compared to $5.6 billion at the end of the March 2020 quarter. This increase was primarily the result of net proceeds of $1.97 billion on issuance of long-term debt and $813.0 million of cash generated from operating activities. These sources of cash were partially offset by the $1.25 billion repayment of borrowings from the Company's revolving credit facility and $167.7 million of dividends paid to stockholders.

Revenue

The geographic distribution of revenue during the June 2020 quarter is shown in the following table:

Region Revenue China 34% Korea 32% Taiwan 11% Japan 8% United States 7% Southeast Asia 5% Europe 3%

The following table presents revenue disaggregated between system and customer support-related revenue:

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended June 28,

2020 March 29,

2020 June 30,

2019 June 28,

2020 June 30,

2019 (In thousands) Systems revenue $ 1,865,249 $ 1,647,560 $ 1,570,373 $ 6,625,130 $ 6,451,104 Customer support-related revenue and other 926,615 856,065 790,774 3,419,606 3,202,455 $ 2,791,864 $ 2,503,625 $ 2,361,147 $ 10,044,736 $ 9,653,559

System revenue includes sales of new leading-edge equipment in deposition, etch and clean markets.

Customer support-related revenue includes sales of customer service, spares, upgrades, and non-leading-edge equipment from our Reliant product line.

Outlook

For the quarter ended September 27, 2020, Lam is providing the following guidance:

U.S. GAAP Reconciling

Items Non-GAAP Revenue $3.1 Billion +/- $200 Million — $3.1 Billion +/- $200 Million Gross margin as a percentage of revenue 46.4% +/- 1% $2 Million 46.5% +/- 1% Operating income as a percentage of revenue 29.0% +/- 1% $14 Million 29.5% +/- 1% Net income per diluted share $5.06 +/- $0.40 $13 Million $5.15 +/- $0.40 Diluted share count 147 Million — 147 Million

The information provided above is only an estimate of what the Company believes is realizable as of the date of this release and does not incorporate the potential impact of any business combinations, asset acquisitions, divestitures, restructuring, balance sheet valuation adjustments, financing arrangements, other investments, or other significant arrangements that may be completed after the date of this release. U.S. GAAP to non-GAAP reconciling items provided include only those items that are known and can be estimated as of the date of this release. Actual results will vary from this model and the variations may be material. Reconciling items included above are as follows:

Gross margin as a percentage of revenue - amortization related to intangible assets acquired through business combinations, $2 million.





Operating income as a percentage of revenue - amortization related to intangible assets acquired through business combinations, $14 million.





Net income per diluted share - amortization related to intangible assets acquired though business combinations, $14 million; amortization of note discounts, $1 million; and associated tax benefit for non-GAAP items ($2 million); totaling $13 million.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Results

In addition to U.S. GAAP results, this press release also contains non-GAAP financial results. The Company’s non-GAAP results for both the June 2020 and March 2020 quarters exclude amortization related to intangible assets acquired through business combinations, the effects of elective deferred compensation-related assets and liabilities, amortization of note discounts, and income tax expense (benefit) of non-GAAP items. Additionally, the June 2020 quarter non-GAAP results exclude an adjustment to the previously recognized cumulative income tax benefit reversal associated with the Ninth Circuit decision to deny a rehearing of the Altera stock-based compensation case and the March 2020 quarter non-GAAP results exclude the income tax benefit on conclusion of certain tax matters related to a prior business combination.

Management uses non-GAAP gross margin, operating expense, operating income, operating income as a percentage of revenue, net income, and net income per diluted share to evaluate the Company’s operating and financial results. The Company believes the presentation of non-GAAP results is useful to investors for analyzing business trends and comparing performance to prior periods, along with enhancing investors’ ability to view the Company’s results from management’s perspective. Tables presenting reconciliations of non-GAAP results to U.S. GAAP results are included at the end of this press release and on the Company’s website at http://investor.lamresearch.com.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that are not of historical fact are forward-looking statements and are subject to the safe harbor provisions created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relate to, but are not limited to: our ability to adapt and execute, including during a period of challenges; our outlook for continued industry growth; our ability to gain momentum from our investments in disruptive innovation and differentiated customer support as well as whether our innovation will indeed be disruptive and our support differentiated in the future; the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on our operations and financial results; macroeconomic conditions; the status of the industry supply chain; customer demand for our equipment; industry conditions; the long–term resiliency of the semiconductor industry; the relevance of our technology to our customers; our positioning within the industry; and our ability to outperform. Some factors that may affect these forward-looking statements include: the severity, magnitude and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic (and the related governmental, public health, business and community responses to it), and their impacts on our business, results of operations and financial condition, are evolving and are highly uncertain and unpredictable; business, political and/or regulatory conditions in the consumer electronics industry, the semiconductor industry and the overall economy may deteriorate or change; the actions of our customers and competitors may be inconsistent with our expectations; and widespread outbreaks of illness may impact our operations and revenue in affected areas; as well as the other risks and uncertainties that are described in the documents filed or furnished by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including specifically the Risk Factors described in our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarters ended September 29, 2019, December 29, 2019 and March 29, 2020 and our Current Report on Form 8-K dated April 30, 2020. These uncertainties and changes could materially affect the forward-looking statements and cause actual results to vary from expectations in a material way. The Company undertakes no obligation to update the information or statements made in this release.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation is a global supplier of innovative wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. As a trusted, collaborative partner to the world’s leading semiconductor companies, we combine superior systems engineering capability, technology leadership, and unwavering commitment to customer success to accelerate innovation through enhanced device performance. In fact, today, nearly every advanced chip is built with Lam technology. Lam Research (Nasdaq: LRCX) is a FORTUNE 500® company headquartered in Fremont, Calif., with operations around the globe. Learn more at www.lamresearch.com. (LRCX-F)

Consolidated Financial Tables Follow.

LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share data and percentages)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended June 28,

2020 March 29,

2020 June 30,

2019 June 28,

2020 June 30,

2019 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (1) Revenue $ 2,791,864 $ 2,503,625 $ 2,361,147 $ 10,044,736 $ 9,653,559 Cost of goods sold 1,511,532 1,336,618 1,280,256 5,436,043 5,295,100 Gross margin 1,280,332 1,167,007 1,080,891 4,608,693 4,358,459 Gross margin as a percent of revenue 45.9 % 46.6 % 45.8 % 45.9 % 45.1 % Research and development 338,810 307,914 295,578 1,252,412 1,191,320 Selling, general and administrative 185,800 164,979 168,228 682,479 702,407 Total operating expenses 524,610 472,893 463,806 1,934,891 1,893,727 Operating income 755,722 694,114 617,085 2,673,802 2,464,732 Operating income as a percent of revenue 27.1 % 27.7 % 26.1 % 26.6 % 25.5 % Other expense, net (7,553 ) (64,619 ) (7,667 ) (98,824 ) (18,161 ) Income before income taxes 748,169 629,495 609,418 2,574,978 2,446,571 Income tax expense (51,496 ) (54,714 ) (67,593 ) (323,225 ) (255,141 ) Net income $ 696,673 $ 574,781 $ 541,825 $ 2,251,753 $ 2,191,430 Net income per share: Basic $ 4.79 $ 3.96 $ 3.66 $ 15.55 $ 14.37 Diluted $ 4.73 $ 3.88 $ 3.51 $ 15.10 $ 13.70 Number of shares used in per share calculations: Basic 145,295 145,301 148,131 144,814 152,478 Diluted 147,416 148,165 154,474 149,090 159,915 Cash dividend declared per common share $ 1.15 $ 1.15 $ 1.10 $ 4.60 $ 4.40





(1) Derived from audited financial statements.

LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

June 28,

2020 March 29,

2020 June 30,

2019 (unaudited) (unaudited) (1) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,915,172 $ 3,961,586 $ 3,658,219 Investments 1,795,080 1,431,550 1,772,984 Accounts receivable, net 2,097,099 2,191,070 1,455,522 Inventories 1,900,024 1,674,740 1,540,140 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 146,160 149,839 133,544 Total current assets 10,853,535 9,408,785 8,560,409 Property and equipment, net 1,071,499 1,048,619 1,059,077 Restricted cash and investments 253,911 254,155 255,177 Goodwill and intangible assets 1,652,968 1,666,732 1,701,547 Other assets 727,134 560,344 425,123 Total assets $ 14,559,047 $ 12,938,635 $ 12,001,333 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease obligations $ 839,877 $ 42,407 $ 667,131 Other current liabilities 2,322,565 2,063,254 1,704,519 Total current liabilities 3,162,442 2,105,661 2,371,650 Long-term debt and finance lease obligations 4,970,848 5,043,931 3,822,768 Income taxes payable 909,709 889,287 892,790 Other long-term liabilities 332,559 350,603 190,821 Total liabilities 9,375,558 8,389,482 7,278,029 Temporary equity, convertible notes 10,995 11,546 49,439 Stockholders’ equity (2) 5,172,494 4,537,607 4,673,865 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 14,559,047 $ 12,938,635 $ 12,001,333





(1) Derived from audited financial statements. (2) Common shares issued and outstanding were 145,331 as of June 28, 2020, 145,156 as of March 29, 2020, and 144,433 as of June 30, 2019.

LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended June 28,

2020 March 29,

2020 June 30,

2019 June 28,

2020 June 30,

2019 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (1) CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income 696,673 574,781 541,825 2,251,753 2,191,430 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 71,083 67,248 65,408 268,525 309,281 Deferred income taxes (92,293 ) — 70,125 (17,777 ) (4,980 ) Equity-based compensation expense 53,153 47,414 44,845 189,197 187,234 Amortization of note discounts and issuance costs 1,329 1,361 2,206 5,940 7,343 Other, net (10,822 ) 7,811 (5,173 ) 688 (5,819 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities 93,925 (157,187 ) 161,251 (571,875 ) 491,524 Net cash provided by operating activities 813,048 541,428 880,487 2,126,451 3,176,013 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital expenditures and intangible assets (50,554 ) (51,375 ) (65,948 ) (203,239 ) (303,491 ) Net (purchase) sale of available-for-sale securities (354,350 ) 211,159 (555,468 ) (15,000 ) (1,326,208 ) Other, net (25,305 ) 9,988 (2,067 ) (25,845 ) (7,355 ) Net cash (used for) provided by investing activities (430,209 ) 169,772 (623,483 ) (244,084 ) (1,637,054 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net of issuance costs 1,974,651 — — 1,974,651 2,476,720 Principal payments on debt (2,948 ) (617,637 ) (1,157 ) (667,537 ) (117,653 ) Net repayments from issuance of commercial paper — — (300,000 ) — (361,754 ) Proceeds from borrowings on revolving credit facility — 1,250,000 — 1,250,000 — Repayments of borrowings on revolving credit facility (1,250,000 ) — — (1,250,000 ) — Treasury stock purchases (41,017 ) (245,433 ) (1,108,560 ) (1,369,649 ) (3,780,611 ) Dividends paid (167,739 ) (163,510 ) (164,874 ) (656,838 ) (678,348 ) Reissuance of treasury stock related to employee stock purchase plan 46,992 — 45,041 85,439 77,961 Proceeds from issuance of common stock 1,869 1,714 1,694 8,084 6,813 Other, net 1,592 328 — 1,920 (13,208 ) Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities 563,400 225,462 (1,527,856 ) (623,930 ) (2,390,080 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 7,103 (10,715 ) (3,137 ) (2,750 ) (4,041 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 953,342 925,947 (1,273,989 ) 1,255,687 (855,162 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 4,215,741 3,289,794 5,187,385 3,913,396 4,768,558 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 5,169,083 $ 4,215,741 $ 3,913,396 $ 5,169,083 $ 3,913,396





(1) Derived from audited financial statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Summary

(in thousands, except percentages and per share data)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 28,

2020 March 29,

2020 Revenue $ 2,791,864 $ 2,503,625 Gross margin $ 1,288,339 $ 1,159,981 Gross margin as percentage of revenue 46.1 % 46.3 % Operating expenses $ 493,115 $ 486,494 Operating income $ 795,224 $ 673,487 Operating income as a percentage of revenue 28.5 % 26.9 % Net income $ 704,456 $ 590,359 Net income per diluted share $ 4.78 $ 3.98 Shares used in per share calculation - diluted 147,416 148,165

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 28,

2020 March 29,

2020 U.S. GAAP net income $ 696,673 $ 574,781 Pre-tax non-GAAP items: Amortization related to intangible assets acquired through certain business combinations - cost of goods sold 1,627 1,627 Loss (gain) on elective deferred compensation ("EDC") - related liability - cost of goods sold 6,380 (8,653 ) Loss (gain) on EDC - related liability - research and development 11,483 (15,575 ) Amortization related to intangible assets acquired through certain business combinations -selling, general and administrative 12,357 12,357 Loss (gain) on EDC - related liability - selling, general and administrative 7,655 (10,383 ) Amortization of note discounts - other expense, net 935 953 (Gain) loss on EDC - related asset - other expense, net (26,135 ) 33,828 Net income tax (benefit) expense on non-GAAP items (5,698 ) 1,700 Adjustment to cumulative income tax benefit reversal due to a court ruling (821 ) — Income tax benefit on the conclusion of certain tax matters — (276 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 704,456 $ 590,359 Non-GAAP net income per diluted share $ 4.78 $ 3.98 U.S. GAAP net income per diluted share $ 4.73 $ 3.88 U.S. GAAP and non-GAAP number of shares used for per diluted share calculation 147,416 148,165

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Gross Margin, Operating Expenses and Operating Income to Non-GAAP Gross Margin,

Operating Expenses and Operating Income

(in thousands, except percentages)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 28,

2020 March 29,

2020 U.S. GAAP gross margin $ 1,280,332 $ 1,167,007 Pre-tax non-GAAP items: Amortization related to intangible assets acquired through certain business combinations 1,627 1,627 Loss (gain) on EDC-related liability 6,380 (8,653 ) Non-GAAP gross margin $ 1,288,339 $ 1,159,981 U.S. GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenue 45.9 % 46.6 % Non-GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenue 46.1 % 46.3 % U.S. GAAP operating expenses $ 524,610 $ 472,893 Pre-tax non-GAAP items: Amortization related to intangible assets acquired through certain business combinations (12,357 ) (12,357 ) (Loss) gain on EDC-related liability (19,138 ) 25,958 Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 493,115 $ 486,494 U.S. GAAP operating income $ 755,722 $ 694,114 Non-GAAP operating income $ 795,224 $ 673,487 U.S. GAAP operating income as percent of revenue 27.1 % 27.7 % Non-GAAP operating income as a percent of revenue 28.5 % 26.9 %

Lam Research Corporation Contact:

