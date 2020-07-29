CARLSBAD, Calif., July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK), a leading provider of automated, multiplex molecular diagnostic testing systems, today announced that the company plans to participate in two upcoming investor conferences.



GenMark’s management team is scheduled to present at the Canaccord 40th Annual Growth Conference on Wednesday, August 12th, 2020 at 3:00pm ET. Interested parties can access the live and archived webcast at ir.genmarkdx.com.

GenMark’s management team will also be participating in one-on-one meetings at the 5th Annual Needham Med Tech and Diagnostics 1x1 Conference on Monday, August 17, 2020. Due to the format of this event no webcast will be available.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ: GNMK) is a leading provider of multiplex molecular diagnostic solutions designed to enhance patient care, improve key quality metrics, and reduce the total cost-of-care. Utilizing GenMark's proprietary eSensor® detection technology, GenMark's eSensor XT-8® and ePlex® systems are designed to support a broad range of molecular diagnostic tests with compact, easy-to-use workstations and self-contained, disposable test cartridges. GenMark’s ePlex: The True Sample-to-Answer Solution™ is designed to optimize laboratory efficiency and address a broad range of infectious disease testing needs, including respiratory, bloodstream, and gastrointestinal infections. For more information, visit www.genmarkdx.com .

