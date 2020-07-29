Second Quarter 2020 Highlights (all metrics compared to second quarter 2019 unless otherwise noted)

Total revenues of $569.0 million, down 9%

Operating income of $52.8 million, down 10%; non-GAAP adjusted operating income of $57.7 million, down 3%

Operating margin of 9.3%, flat year over year; non-GAAP adjusted operating margin of 10.1%, up 70 bps

Diluted EPS of $0.56, down 9%; non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS of $0.62, down 2%

OMAHA, Neb., July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: WERN), one of the nation’s largest transportation and logistics companies, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

“Despite the unprecedented and significant challenges of managing our business in a COVID-19 economy, our entire Werner team embraced these challenges and produced strong results in second quarter 2020,” said Derek J. Leathers, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our front-line professional drivers and mechanics stepped up in a big way and ensured that essential goods were safely delivered on time and damage free. Our non-driver associates were careful to remain safe and healthy, while remaining productive and efficient.

“Our results in second quarter 2020 reflect freight demand in One-Way Truckload and Logistics that was lower than the same period a year ago. In April 2020, the impact of some customers closing or significantly curtailing their businesses caused a weakness in freight volumes. By mid-May and into June, many of these customers began to reopen their businesses which improved freight volumes as the quarter progressed. Thus far in July 2020, One-Way Truckload demand is relatively strong and higher than July 2019.

“We proactively managed and adapted our fleet and cost structure without compromising outstanding service. This enabled us to minimize the impact of the softer freight market on our results.

“Our freight base is designed to effectively manage through a more difficult economic environment, as a significant portion of our revenues comes from delivering essential goods and products. Revenues from our top 100 customers were 86% of our total revenues in the first half of 2020, and 64% of those revenues were from the discount retail, home improvement retail, food and beverage and consumer packaged goods verticals.”

Total revenues for the quarter decreased $58.6 million to $569.0 million versus the prior year quarter, primarily attributable to lower fuel surcharge and Logistics revenues.

Operating income of $52.8 million decreased $5.6 million, or 10%. Operating margin of 9.3% was flat, despite the more challenging freight and rate market in One-Way Truckload and Logistics. Our GAAP results included $3.7 million, or four cents per share, of additional depreciation expense related to a change in estimated life of certain trucks expected to be sold in 2020 (previously disclosed in first quarter 2020). On a non-GAAP basis, adjusted operating income of $57.7 million decreased $1.5 million, or 3%. Adjusted operating margin of 10.1% improved 70 basis points from 9.4% for the same quarter last year.

Interest expense of $1.2 million was $0.3 million lower, due to lower average borrowings. The effective income tax rate during the quarter was 24.8% compared to 25.2% in second quarter 2019. The current quarter tax rate was slightly lower than our expected range of 25% to 26% because of favorable discrete income tax items.

Net income of $39.1 million decreased 10%. On a non-GAAP basis, adjusted net income declined 3% to $42.8 million compared to $43.9 million for the same quarter last year. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter of $0.56 decreased 9%. On a non-GAAP basis, adjusted diluted EPS of $0.62 decreased 2% compared to $0.63 in second quarter 2019.

Key Consolidated Financial Metrics

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (In thousands, except per share amounts) 2020 2019 Y/Y Change 2020 2019 Y/Y Change Total revenues $ 568,959 $ 627,533 (9 ) % $ 1,161,662 $ 1,223,650 (5 ) % Truckload Transportation Services revenues 445,053 479,959 (7 ) % 909,916 942,850 (3 ) % Werner Logistics revenues 110,163 130,883 (16 ) % 222,327 248,253 (10 ) % Operating income 52,818 58,442 (10 ) % 83,884 106,461 (21 ) % Operating margin 9.3 % 9.3 % — bps 7.2 % 8.7 % (150 ) bps Net income 39,132 43,318 (10 ) % 62,190 79,404 (22 ) % Diluted earnings per share 0.56 0.62 (9 ) % 0.89 1.13 (21 ) % Adjusted operating income (1) 57,695 59,209 (3 ) % 94,973 108,378 (12 ) % Adjusted operating margin (1) 10.1 % 9.4 % 70 bps 8.2 % 8.9 % (70 ) bps Adjusted net income (1) 42,765 43,891 (3 ) % 70,451 80,837 (13 ) % Adjusted diluted earnings per share (1) 0.62 0.63 (2 ) % 1.01 1.15 (12 ) %

(1) See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation schedule.

Truckload Transportation Services (TTS) Segment

Revenues of $445.1 million decreased $34.9 million

Operating income of $51.2 million decreased $0.4 million, or 1%; non-GAAP adjusted operating income of $56.1 million increased $3.7 million, or 7%

Operating margin of 11.5% increased 70 basis points from 10.8%; non-GAAP adjusted operating margin of 12.6% increased 170 basis points from 10.9%

Average segment trucks in service totaled 7,762, a decrease of 175 trucks year over year

Dedicated unit trucks at quarter end totaled 4,535, or 59% of the total TTS segment fleet, compared to 4,580 trucks, or 58%, a year ago

Revenues decreased $34.9 million due to a $28.3 million decrease in fuel surcharge revenues and a 2.2% decrease in average trucks in service, partially offset by a 1.1% increase in average revenues per truck. The average revenues per truck increase was due primarily to an increase in average revenues per total mile, partially offset by a decline in average miles per truck. The increase in average revenues per total mile was due primarily to relative strength in Dedicated pricing, partially offset by a 1.9% decrease in One-Way Truckload pricing. The percentage decrease in One-Way Truckload average revenues per total mile was lower than anticipated, due to the improving freight market in May and June 2020.

In our Dedicated fleet, freight demand remained strong in second quarter 2020. Approximately three-quarters of our Dedicated revenues are with essential products customers, and their freight volumes were generally strong during second quarter 2020. A few Dedicated customers were more significantly impacted by COVID-19 and had lower volumes. Our Dedicated truck count temporarily declined by 150 trucks from first quarter 2020 to second quarter 2020 due to customers impacted by COVID-19, a lack of new business implementations in second quarter 2020 and lower driver availability. We expect Dedicated new business implementations to begin to pick up in third quarter 2020 as businesses reopen.

In second quarter 2020, TTS company truck miles decreased by approximately 2.5 million miles, and independent contractor miles decreased by approximately 3.9 million miles.

Comparisons of key financial metrics for the TTS segment, including operating ratios (actual and net of fuel surcharge revenues), are shown below. Fluctuating fuel prices and fuel surcharge revenues impact the total company operating ratio and the TTS segment’s operating ratio when fuel surcharges are reported on a gross basis as revenues versus netting against fuel expenses. Eliminating fuel surcharge revenues, which are generally a more volatile source of revenue, provides a more consistent basis for comparing the results of operations from period to period.

Key Truckload Transportation Services Segment Financial Metrics

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (In thousands) 2020 2019 Y/Y Change 2020 2019 Y/Y Change Trucking revenues, net of fuel surcharge $ 406,834 $ 411,460 (1 ) % $ 815,932 $ 809,151 1 % Trucking fuel surcharge revenues 34,208 62,533 (45 ) % 85,249 120,710 (29 ) % Non-trucking and other revenues 4,011 5,966 (33 ) % 8,735 12,989 (33 ) % Total revenues $ 445,053 $ 479,959 (7 ) % $ 909,916 $ 942,850 (3 ) % Operating income 51,225 51,665 (1 ) % 80,314 94,618 (15 ) % Operating margin 11.5 % 10.8 % 70 bps 8.8 % 10.0 % (120 ) bps Operating ratio 88.5 % 89.2 % (70 ) bps 91.2 % 90.0 % 120 bps Adjusted operating income 56,102 52,432 7 % 91,403 96,535 (5 ) % Adjusted operating margin 12.6 % 10.9 % 170 bps 10.0 % 10.2 % (20 ) bps Adjusted operating ratio 87.4 % 89.1 % (170 ) bps 90.0 % 89.8 % 20 bps Adjusted operating ratio, net of fuel surcharge 86.3 % 87.4 % (110 ) bps 88.9 % 88.3 % 60 bps

Werner Logistics Segment

Revenues of $110.2 million decreased $20.7 million, or 16%

Gross margin of 15.7% decreased 40 bps

Operating income of $3.1 million decreased $2.0 million, or 39%

Operating margin of 2.8% decreased 120 bps

Truckload Logistics revenues (60% of total Logistics revenues) declined 24% due to a softer freight market, which reduced volumes by 9%. Lower rates and lower fuel prices reduced all-in Truckload Logistics revenue per load by 15%. Intermodal revenues declined 10%, while International revenues increased 20%.

The gross margin percentage decreased 40 bps to 15.7% due primarily to a softer freight market and contractual brokerage sustaining a rising cost of capacity in May and June 2020. The logistics operating margin declined 120 bps to 2.8% as the 18% decline in gross profit exceeded the 11% decline in other operating expenses.

Key Werner Logistics Segment Financial Metrics

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (In thousands) 2020 2019 Y/Y Change 2020 2019 Y/Y Change Total revenues $ 110,163 $ 130,883 (16 ) % $ 222,327 $ 248,253 (10 ) % Rent and purchased transportation expense 92,842 109,836 (15 ) % 188,774 206,856 (9 ) % Gross profit 17,321 21,047 (18 ) % 33,553 41,397 (19 ) % Other operating expenses 14,182 15,865 (11 ) % 29,329 31,504 (7 ) % Operating income 3,139 5,182 (39 ) % 4,224 9,893 (57 ) % Gross margin 15.7 % 16.1 % (40 ) bps 15.1 % 16.7 % (160 ) bps Operating margin 2.8 % 4.0 % (120 ) bps 1.9 % 4.0 % (210 ) bps

Cash Flow and Capital Allocation

Cash flow from operations in second quarter 2020 was $154.0 million compared to $81.6 million in second quarter 2019, an increase of 89%, due primarily to an improvement in certain working capital items.

Net capital expenditures in second quarter 2020 were $88.8 million compared to $79.0 million in second quarter 2019, an increase of 12%. We plan to continue to invest in new trucks and trailers and our terminals to improve our driver experience, increase operational efficiency and more effectively manage our maintenance, safety and fuel costs. The average age of our truck fleet remains low by industry standards and was 2.0 years as of June 30, 2020.

Gains on sales of equipment in second quarter 2020 were $0.9 million, or $0.01 per share, compared to $4.5 million, or $0.05 per share, in the prior-year quarter. Year over year, we sold 20% fewer trucks and 23% fewer trailers, and we realized significantly lower average gains per truck and slightly lower average gains per trailer. Pricing in the market for our used trucks was weak in second quarter 2020 due to low demand. As a reminder, gains on sales of assets are reflected as a reduction of Other Operating Expenses in our income statement.

We did not repurchase shares of our common stock in second quarter 2020. As of June 30, 2020, we had 4.0 million shares remaining under our share repurchase authorization.

We repaid $75 million of debt in second quarter 2020 and had $175 million of debt outstanding as of June 30, 2020. As of June 30, 2020, we had $65 million of cash and over $1.1 billion of stockholders’ equity.

2020 Guidance Metrics and Assumptions

The following table summarizes our updated 2020 guidance and assumptions:



2020 Guidance Prior Annual

Guidance

(as of 4/28/20) 2Q20

Actual

(as of 6/30/20) Current Annual

Guidance

(as of 7/29/20) Commentary TTS truck growth from Y/E 2019 to Y/E 2020 (5)% to 0% (4)% (3)% to (1)% Dedicated fleet startups in 2H20, social distancing continues at driver schools Gains on sales of equipment No guidance $0.9M (2Q20) No guidance Gains in line with internal goals, used truck demand slightly improving, difficult to predict 2H20 Net capital expenditures $260M to $300M $107.6M (1H20) $260M to $300M OEM new truck delivery delays in 1H20, catch up in 2H20 One-Way Truckload

RPTM Guidance 1H20 vs 1H19

Guidance 1H20 vs 1H19

Actual 2H20 vs 2H19

Guidance One-Way Truckload RPTM (7)% to (5)% (2.7)% (1)% to 2% 1H20: outperformance due to freight market improvement in May/June

2H20: assumes no round 2 of stay-at-home order programs in 2H20 Assumptions Effective tax rate 25% to 26% 24.8% (2Q20) 24.5% to 25.5% Truck age

Trailer age Low “2” years

Low-to-mid “4” years 2.0 years

4.1 years 2.0 years

Low-to-mid “4” years

Our liability insurance policies renew on August 1, 2020. As a result of the tightening of capacity in the commercial trucking insurance markets, we currently expect the premiums for these policies to increase by at least $7 million on an annual basis, noting that policy coverages and rates are not yet finalized. We also expect to continue to be responsible for the first $10.0 million per claim under these new policies.

INCOME STATEMENT (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 $ % $ % $ % $ % Operating revenues $ 568,959 100.0 $ 627,533 100.0 $ 1,161,662 100.0 $ 1,223,650 100.0 Operating expenses: Salaries, wages and benefits 194,981 34.3 206,001 32.8 400,978 34.5 408,800 33.4 Fuel 30,677 5.4 61,064 9.7 79,448 6.8 117,202 9.6 Supplies and maintenance 43,343 7.6 44,371 7.1 89,064 7.7 90,056 7.4 Taxes and licenses 23,953 4.2 23,643 3.8 46,803 4.0 46,544 3.8 Insurance and claims 25,789 4.5 20,992 3.4 61,853 5.3 43,701 3.6 Depreciation 67,670 11.9 61,437 9.8 136,507 11.8 122,196 10.0 Rent and purchased transportation 120,704 21.2 146,176 23.3 247,146 21.3 279,012 22.8 Communications and utilities 3,536 0.6 3,903 0.6 7,344 0.6 7,914 0.6 Other 5,488 1.0 1,504 0.2 8,635 0.8 1,764 0.1 Total operating expenses 516,141 90.7 569,091 90.7 1,077,778 92.8 1,117,189 91.3 Operating income 52,818 9.3 58,442 9.3 83,884 7.2 106,461 8.7 Other expense (income): Interest expense 1,161 0.2 1,429 0.2 2,752 0.2 2,287 0.2 Interest income (377 ) (0.1 ) (989 ) (0.1 ) (1,003 ) (0.1 ) (1,892 ) (0.2 ) Other 23 — 58 — 68 — (58 ) — Total other expense (income) 807 0.1 498 0.1 1,817 0.1 337 — Income before income taxes 52,011 9.2 57,944 9.2 82,067 7.1 106,124 8.7 Income tax expense 12,879 2.3 14,626 2.3 19,877 1.7 26,720 2.2 Net income $ 39,132 6.9 $ 43,318 6.9 $ 62,190 5.4 $ 79,404 6.5 Diluted shares outstanding 69,435 69,893 69,531 70,229 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.56 $ 0.62 $ 0.89 $ 1.13





GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operating revenues $ 568,959 $ 627,533 $ 1,161,662 $ 1,223,650 Operating expenses 516,141 569,091 1,077,778 1,117,189 Operating income 52,818 58,442 83,884 106,461 Total other expense (income) 807 498 1,817 337 Income before income taxes 52,011 57,944 82,067 106,124 Income tax expense 12,879 14,626 19,877 26,720 Net income $ 39,132 $ 43,318 $ 62,190 $ 79,404 Diluted shares outstanding 69,435 69,893 69,531 70,229 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.56 $ 0.62 $ 0.89 $ 1.13 Adjusted for: Operating expenses 516,141 569,091 1,077,778 1,117,189 Insurance and claims (1) (1,198 ) (767 ) (2,396 ) (1,917 ) Depreciation (2) (3,679 ) — (8,693 ) — Adjusted operating expenses 511,264 568,324 1,066,689 1,115,272 Adjusted operating income (3) 57,695 59,209 94,973 108,378 Total other expense (income) 807 498 1,817 337 Adjusted income before income taxes 56,888 58,711 93,156 108,041 Adjusted income tax expense 14,123 14,820 22,705 27,204 Adjusted net income (3) $ 42,765 $ 43,891 $ 70,451 $ 80,837 Diluted shares outstanding 69,435 69,893 69,531 70,229 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (3) $ 0.62 $ 0.63 $ 1.01 $ 1.15

(1) During second quarter 2020 and 2019, we accrued pre-tax insurance and claims expense for interest related to a previously disclosed excess adverse jury verdict rendered on May 17, 2018 in a lawsuit arising from a December 2014 accident. The Company is appealing this verdict. Additional information about the accident was included in our Current Report on Form 8-K dated May 17, 2018. Under our insurance policies in effect on the date of this accident, our maximum liability for this accident is $10.0 million (plus pre-judgment and post-judgment interest) with premium-based insurance coverage that exceeds the jury verdict amount. Interest is accrued at $0.4 million per month until such time as the outcome of our appeal is finalized excluding the months of June and July 2019 where the plaintiffs requested an extension of time to respond to our appeal. Management believes excluding the effect of this item provides a more useful comparison of our performance from period to period. This item is included in the Truckload Transportation Services segment in our Segment Information table.

(2) During first quarter 2020, we changed the estimated life of certain trucks currently expected to be sold in 2020 to more rapidly depreciate these trucks to their estimated residual values due to the weak used truck market. These trucks will continue to depreciate at the same higher rate per truck until the trucks are sold. Management believes excluding the effect of this unusual and infrequent item provides a more useful comparison of our performance from period to period. This item is included in the Truckload Transportation Services segment in our Segment Information table.

(3) Our definition of the non-GAAP measures adjusted operating income, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share begins with (a) operating expenses, the most comparable GAAP measure. We subtract the insurance and claims jury verdict interest accrual and the additional depreciation expense from (a) to arrive at adjusted operating expenses, which we subtract from operating revenues to arrive at (b) adjusted operating income. We subtract (c) total other expense (income) from (b) adjusted operating income to arrive at (d) adjusted income before income taxes. We calculate adjusted income tax expense by applying the incremental income tax rate excluding discrete items to the net pre-tax adjustments and adding this additional income tax to GAAP income tax expense. We then subtract adjusted income tax expense from adjusted income before income taxes to arrive at adjusted net income. The adjusted net income is divided by the diluted shares outstanding to calculate the adjusted diluted earnings per share.

SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues Truckload Transportation Services $ 445,053 $ 479,959 $ 909,916 $ 942,850 Werner Logistics 110,163 130,883 222,327 248,253 Other (1) 13,315 16,096 28,383 31,568 Corporate 442 629 1,061 1,218 Subtotal 568,973 627,567 1,161,687 1,223,889 Inter-segment eliminations (2) (14 ) (34 ) (25 ) (239 ) Total $ 568,959 $ 627,533 $ 1,161,662 $ 1,223,650 Operating Income Truckload Transportation Services $ 51,225 $ 51,665 $ 80,314 $ 94,618 Werner Logistics 3,139 5,182 4,224 9,893 Other (1) (534 ) 2,293 2,366 3,472 Corporate (1,012 ) (698 ) (3,020 ) (1,522 ) Total $ 52,818 $ 58,442 $ 83,884 $ 106,461



(1) Other includes our driver training schools, transportation-related activities such as third-party equipment maintenance and equipment leasing, and other business activities.

(2) Inter-segment eliminations represent transactions between reporting segments that are eliminated in consolidation.

OPERATING STATISTICS BY SEGMENT (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 2019 % Chg 2020 2019 % Chg Truckload Transportation Services segment Average tractors in service 7,762 7,937 (2.2 ) % 7,812 7,912 (1.3 ) % Average revenues per tractor per week (1) $ 4,032 $ 3,988 1.1 % $ 4,017 $ 3,934 2.1 % Total tractors (at quarter end) Company 7,165 7,350 (2.5 ) % 7,165 7,350 (2.5 ) % Independent contractor 485 585 (17.1 ) % 485 585 (17.1 ) % Total tractors 7,650 7,935 (3.6 ) % 7,650 7,935 (3.6 ) % Total trailers (at quarter end) 21,820 23,235 (6.1 ) % 21,820 23,235 (6.1 ) % One-Way Truckload Trucking revenues, net of fuel surcharge (in 000’s) $ 167,984 $ 184,279 (8.8 ) % $ 345,833 $ 364,413 (5.1 ) % Average tractors in service 3,149 3,379 (6.8 ) % 3,210 3,368 (4.7 ) % Total tractors (at quarter end) 3,115 3,355 (7.2 ) % 3,115 3,355 (7.2 ) % Average percentage of empty miles 13.01 % 12.18 % 6.8 % 12.41 % 11.90 % 4.3 % Average revenues per tractor per week (1) $ 4,103 $ 4,195 (2.2 ) % $ 4,143 $ 4,161 (0.4 ) % Average % change YOY in revenues per total mile (1) (1.9 ) % (2.7 ) % (2.7 ) % 1.8 % Average % change YOY in total miles per tractor per week (0.3 ) % (3.4 ) % 2.3 % (3.4 ) % Average completed trip length in miles (loaded) 813 834 (2.5 ) % 838 844 (0.7 ) % Dedicated Trucking revenues, net of fuel surcharge (in 000’s) $ 238,850 $ 227,181 5.1 % $ 470,099 $ 444,738 5.7 % Average tractors in service 4,613 4,558 1.2 % 4,602 4,544 1.3 % Total tractors (at quarter end) 4,535 4,580 (1.0 ) % 4,535 4,580 (1.0 ) % Average revenues per tractor per week (1) $ 3,983 $ 3,833 3.9 % $ 3,928 $ 3,764 4.4 % Werner Logistics segment Average tractors in service 31 37 (16.2 ) % 32 38 (15.8 ) % Total tractors (at quarter end) 30 35 (14.3 ) % 30 35 (14.3 ) % Total trailers (at quarter end) 1,635 1,670 (2.1 ) % 1,635 1,670 (2.1 ) %

(1) Net of fuel surcharge revenues

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Capital expenditures, net $ 88,769 $ 78,989 $ 107,609 $ 162,353 Cash flow from operations 153,966 81,567 287,342 220,336 Return on assets (annualized) 7.5 % 8.2 % 5.9 % 7.5 % Return on equity (annualized) 14.0 % 15.0 % 11.1 % 13.2 %





CONDENSED BALANCE SHEET (In thousands, except share amounts) June 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 65,389 $ 26,418 Accounts receivable, trade, less allowance of $8,720 and $7,921, respectively 299,383 322,846 Other receivables 24,060 52,221 Inventories and supplies 8,713 9,243 Prepaid taxes, licenses and permits 7,900 16,757 Other current assets 26,142 38,849 Total current assets 431,587 466,334 Property and equipment 2,368,543 2,343,536 Less – accumulated depreciation 868,379 817,260 Property and equipment, net 1,500,164 1,526,276 Other non-current assets (1) 147,962 151,254 Total assets $ 2,079,713 $ 2,143,864 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 84,263 $ 94,634 Current portion of long-term debt — 75,000 Insurance and claims accruals 80,857 69,810 Accrued payroll 42,199 38,347 Income taxes payable 15,706 — Other current liabilities 26,598 31,049 Total current liabilities 249,623 308,840 Long-term debt, net of current portion 175,000 225,000 Other long-term liabilities 39,338 21,129 Insurance and claims accruals, net of current portion (1) 234,819 228,218 Deferred income taxes 244,545 249,669 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized; 80,533,536 shares issued; 69,097,033 and 69,244,525 shares outstanding, respectively 805 805 Paid-in capital 111,634 112,649 Retained earnings 1,344,361 1,294,608 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (29,912 ) (14,728 ) Treasury stock, at cost; 11,436,503 and 11,289,011 shares, respectively (290,500 ) (282,326 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,136,388 1,111,008 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,079,713 $ 2,143,864

(1) Under the terms of our insurance policies, we are the primary obligor of the damage award in the previously mentioned adverse jury verdict, and as such, we have recorded a $79.2 million receivable from our third party insurance providers in other non-current assets and a corresponding liability of the same amount in the long-term portion of insurance and claims accruals in the unaudited condensed balance sheets as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019.