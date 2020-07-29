SAN FRANCISCO, July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNITY Biotechnology, Inc. (UNITY) [NASDAQ:UBX], a biotechnology company developing therapeutics to extend healthspan by slowing, halting or reversing diseases of aging, today announced it will report financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020, on Friday, July 31, 2020 before NASDAQ market open.



UNITY will not conduct a conference call in conjunction with the financial results press release.

About UNITY

UNITY is developing a new class of therapeutics to slow, halt or reverse diseases of aging. UNITY's initial focus is on creating senolytic medicines that target senescent cells to alter the course of diseases of aging, such as osteoarthritis, eye diseases, neurological diseases and pulmonary diseases. More information is available at www.unitybiotechnology.com or follow us on Twitter .

