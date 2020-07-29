ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MYR Group Inc. (“MYR”) (NASDAQ: MYRG), a holding company of leading specialty contractors serving the electric utility infrastructure, commercial and industrial construction markets in the United States and western Canada, today announced its second-quarter and first-half 2020 financial results.

Highlights

Second quarter revenues of $513.1 million

Second quarter net income attributable to MYR of $13.4 million, or $0.80 per diluted share

Second quarter EBITDA of $31.5 million

Record backlog of $1.55 billion

Management Comments

Rick Swartz, MYR’s President and CEO, said, “We are pleased with our strong financial performance in the second quarter of 2020, highlighted by revenues of $513.1 million, a 14.3 percent increase over the second quarter of 2019, along with increases in gross profit, earnings per share, net income, EBITDA and free cash flow. Backlog in the second quarter was $1.55 billion, a slight increase over the first quarter of 2020 and another record high for MYR Group. We experienced a moderate slowdown on projects, primarily in our C&I segment, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, yet the project pipeline remains active in both our T&D and C&I segments. Although the situation surrounding COVID-19 remains fluid, the outlook is solid for the majority of the markets we serve and we are fortunate to be part of an industry that constructs, maintains and supports our nation’s critical electric infrastructure. As a leader in this industry, we are well positioned going forward and are confident in our ability to adapt, grow and deliver shareholder value while remaining focused on the safety and well-being of our employees, clients and communities.”

Second Quarter Results

MYR reported second-quarter 2020 revenues of $513.1 million, an increase of $64.3 million, or 14.3 percent, compared to the second quarter of 2019. Specifically, our Transmission and Distribution (“T&D”) segment reported revenues of $276.8 million for the second quarter of 2020, an increase of $20.9 million, or 8.1 percent, from the second quarter of 2019, primarily due to an increase in volume on both transmission and distribution projects. Our Commercial and Industrial (“C&I”) segment reported revenues of $236.3 million for the second quarter of 2020, an increase of $43.4 million, or 22.5 percent, from the second quarter of 2019, primarily due to incremental revenues from the CSI Electrical Contractors, Inc. (“CSI”) acquisition, partially offset by a decrease due to the timing of activity on various-sized projects along with impacts related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Consolidated gross profit increased to $61.3 million in the second quarter of 2020, an increase of $18.1 million or 42.0 percent, from the second quarter of 2019. The increase in gross profit was due to higher revenues and margins. Gross margin was 11.9 percent for the second quarter of 2020 compared to 9.6 percent for the second quarter of 2019. The increase in gross margin was primarily due to better-than-anticipated productivity, an increase in higher margin work and favorable job close-outs on certain projects. These improvements were partially offset by decreases in revenue recognized on pending claims and change orders for which the Company is seeking reimbursement, and labor inefficiencies on certain projects. Additionally, gross margin during the second quarter of 2019 was negatively impacted by inefficiencies associated with a joint venture project, that has since been completed. Changes in estimates of gross profit on certain projects resulted in a gross margin increase of 0.2 percent and a decrease of 0.9 percent for the second quarter of 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Selling, general and administrative expenses (“SG&A”) increased to $41.2 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared to $33.9 million for the second quarter of 2019. The period-over-period increase was primarily due to the acquisition of CSI along with higher employee-related expenses to support the growth in our operations, partially offset by a reversal of contingent compensation expense related to a prior acquisition.

Income tax expense was $5.0 million for the second quarter of 2020, with an effective tax rate of 27.1 percent, compared to income tax expense of $2.5 million for the second quarter of 2019, with an effective tax rate of 27.9 percent. The period-over-period decrease in tax rate was primarily due to a decrease in our foreign taxes.

For the second quarter of 2020, net income attributable to MYR Group Inc. was $13.4 million, or $0.80 per diluted share attributable to MYR Group Inc., compared to $7.2 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, for the same period of 2019. Second-quarter 2020 EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $31.5 million, compared to $20.6 million in the second quarter of 2019.

First-Half Results

MYR reported first-half 2020 revenues of $1.0 billion, an increase of $114.6 million, or 12.5 percent, compared to the first half of 2019. Specifically, the T&D segment reported revenues of $536.0 million, an increase of $7.5 million, or 1.4 percent, from the first half of 2019, primarily due to an increase in revenue on distribution projects, partially offset by a decrease in revenue on transmission projects. The C&I segment reported revenues of $495.5 million, an increase of $107.1 million, or 27.6 percent from the first half of 2019, primarily due to incremental revenues from the CSI acquisition, partially offset by a decrease due to the timing of activity on various-sized projects along with impacts related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Consolidated gross profit increased to $122.9 million in the first half of 2020, an increase of $36.9 million or 42.9 percent, from the first half of 2019. The increase in gross profit was due to higher revenues and margins. Gross margin was 11.9 percent for the first half of 2020 compared to 9.4 percent for the first half of 2019. The increase in gross margin was primarily due to better-than-anticipated productivity and an increase in higher margin work on certain projects. These increases were partially offset by decreases in revenue recognized on pending claims and change orders for which the Company is seeking reimbursement, labor inefficiencies on certain projects, and inclement weather experienced on certain projects. Additionally, gross margin during the first half of 2019 was negatively impacted by inefficiencies related to a joint venture project, that has since been completed. Changes in estimates of gross profit on certain projects resulted in gross margin decreases of 0.1 percent and 1.0 percent for the first half of 2020 and 2019, respectively.

SG&A increased to $86.2 million in the first half of 2020, compared to $66.9 million for the first half of 2019. The period-over-period increase was primarily due to the acquisition of CSI along with higher employee-related expenses to support the growth in our operations partially offset by a reversal of contingent compensation expense related to a prior acquisition.

Income tax expense was $9.0 million for the first half of 2020, with an effective tax rate of 27.9 percent, compared to tax expense of $5.0 million for the first half of 2019, with an effective tax rate of 27.9 percent.

For the first half of 2020, net income attributable to MYR Group Inc. was $23.3 million, or $1.39 per diluted share attributable to MYR Group Inc., compared to $14.6 million, or $0.87 per diluted share, for the same period of 2019.

Backlog

As of June 30, 2020, MYR's backlog was $1.55 billion, compared to $1.54 billion as of March 31, 2020. As of June 30, 2020, T&D backlog was $520.8 million, and C&I backlog was $1.03 billion. Total backlog at June 30, 2020 increased $0.4 million, or 33.5 percent, from the $1.16 billion reported at June 30, 2019.

Balance Sheet

As of June 30, 2020, MYR had $280.2 million of borrowing availability under its revolving credit facility.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement MYR’s financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), MYR uses certain non-GAAP measures. Reconciliation to the nearest GAAP measures of all non-GAAP measures included in this press release can be found at the end of this release. MYR’s definitions of these non-GAAP measures may differ from similarly titled measures used by others. These non-GAAP measures should be considered supplemental to, and not a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

MYR believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful because they (i) provide both management and investors meaningful supplemental information regarding financial performance by excluding certain expenses and benefits that may not be indicative of recurring core business operating results, (ii) permit investors to view MYR’s performance using the same tools that management uses to evaluate MYR’s past performance, reportable business segments and prospects for future performance, (iii) publicly disclose results that are relevant to financial covenants included in MYR’s credit facility and (iv) otherwise provide supplemental information that may be useful to investors in evaluating MYR.

Conference Call

About MYR

MYR is a holding company of leading specialty contractors serving the electric utility infrastructure, commercial and industrial construction markets throughout the United States and western Canada who have the experience and expertise to complete electrical installations of any type and size. Their comprehensive services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities include design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance and repair services. Transmission and distribution customers include investor-owned utilities, cooperatives, private developers, government-funded utilities, independent power producers, independent transmission companies, industrial facility owners and other contractors. Commercial and industrial electrical contracting services are provided to general contractors, commercial and industrial facility owners, local governments and developers generally throughout the United States and western Canada. For more information, visit myrgroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

MYR GROUP INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

As of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019

June 30, December 31, (in thousands, except share and per share data) 2020 2019 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 9,991 $ 12,397 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $3,186 and $3,364, respectively 341,514 388,479 Contract assets, net of allowances of $393 and $147, respectively 224,275 217,109 Current portion of receivable for insurance claims in excess of deductibles 9,129 6,415 Refundable income taxes — 1,973 Other current assets 10,007 12,811 Total current assets 594,916 639,184 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $284,385 and $272,865, respectively 181,711 185,344 Operating lease right-of-use assets 24,555 22,958 Goodwill 66,051 66,060 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $13,311 and $10,880, respectively 52,486 54,940 Receivable for insurance claims in excess of deductibles 23,328 30,976 Investment in joint ventures 3,186 4,722 Other assets 3,853 3,687 Total assets $ 950,086 $ 1,007,871 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 7,186 $ 8,737 Current portion of operating lease obligations 6,864 6,205 Current portion of finance lease obligations 893 1,135 Accounts payable 154,902 192,107 Contract liabilities 128,702 105,486 Current portion of accrued self-insurance 20,005 18,780 Other current liabilities 84,982 64,364 Total current liabilities 403,534 396,814 Deferred income tax liabilities 21,515 20,945 Long-term debt 74,782 157,087 Accrued self-insurance 40,946 48,024 Operating lease obligations, net of current maturities 17,788 16,884 Finance lease obligations, net of current maturities — 338 Other liabilities 2,071 3,304 Total liabilities 560,636 643,396 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock—$0.01 par value per share; 4,000,000 authorized shares; none issued and outstanding at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 — — Common stock—$0.01 par value per share; 100,000,000 authorized shares; 16,708,559 and 16,648,616 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 167 166 Additional paid-in capital 154,594 152,532 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (398 ) (446 ) Retained earnings 235,083 212,219 Total stockholders' equity attributable to MYR Group Inc. 389,446 364,471 Noncontrolling interest 4 4 Total stockholders’ equity 389,450 364,475 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 950,086 $ 1,007,871



MYR GROUP INC.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income

Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 and 2019

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Contract revenues $ 513,051 $ 448,776 $ 1,031,521 $ 916,870 Contract costs 451,746 405,613 908,584 830,831 Gross profit 61,305 43,163 122,937 86,039 Selling, general and administrative expenses 41,199 33,944 86,245 66,931 Amortization of intangible assets 1,203 735 2,431 1,469 Gain on sale of property and equipment (439 ) (926 ) (1,489 ) (1,397 ) Income from operations 19,342 9,410 35,750 19,036 Other income (expense): Interest income 4 — 6 — Interest expense (1,315 ) (1,168 ) (2,828 ) (2,373 ) Other income (expense), net 321 582 (574 ) 1,328 Income before provision for income taxes 18,352 8,824 32,354 17,991 Income tax expense 4,967 2,466 9,037 5,013 Net income 13,385 6,358 23,317 12,978 Less: net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest — (849 ) — (1,582 ) Net income attributable to MYR Group Inc. $ 13,385 $ 7,207 $ 23,317 $ 14,560 Income per common share attributable to MYR Group Inc.: —Basic $ 0.80 $ 0.43 $ 1.40 $ 0.88 —Diluted $ 0.80 $ 0.43 $ 1.39 $ 0.87 Weighted average number of common shares and potential common shares outstanding: —Basic 16,685 16,600 16,656 16,557 —Diluted 16,765 16,704 16,751 16,682 Net income $ 13,385 $ 6,358 $ 23,317 $ 12,978 Other comprehensive income (loss): Foreign currency translation adjustment (39 ) (123 ) 48 (200 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) (39 ) (123 ) 48 (200 ) Total comprehensive income 13,346 6,235 23,365 12,778 Less: net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest — (849 ) — (1,582 ) Total comprehensive income attributable to MYR Group Inc. $ 13,346 $ 7,084 $ 23,365 $ 14,360



MYR GROUP INC.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 and 2019

Six months ended June 30, (in thousands) 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 23,317 $ 12,978 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 21,324 19,714 Amortization of intangible assets 2,431 1,469 Stock-based compensation expense 2,173 2,153 Deferred income taxes 537 23 Gain on sale of property and equipment (1,489 ) (1,397 ) Other non-cash items 267 783 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable, net 46,353 (24,468 ) Contract assets, net (7,658 ) (14,218 ) Receivable for insurance claims in excess of deductibles 4,934 568 Other assets 7,198 (3,552 ) Accounts payable (38,342 ) 27,242 Contract liabilities 23,271 (5,035 ) Accrued self insurance (5,843 ) (692 ) Other liabilities 19,450 (8,169 ) Net cash flows provided by operating activities 97,923 7,399 Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 1,633 1,658 Purchases of property and equipment (16,938 ) (27,961 ) Net cash flows used in investing activities (15,305 ) (26,303 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net repayments under revolving lines of credit (70,423 ) (5,896 ) Borrowings under equipment notes — 24,038 Payment of principal obligations under equipment notes (13,433 ) (1,455 ) Payment of principal obligations under finance leases (616 ) (575 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 82 284 Repurchase of common shares (425 ) (778 ) Other financing activities 49 36 Net cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities (84,766 ) 15,654 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (258 ) 98 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (2,406 ) (3,152 ) Cash and cash equivalents: Beginning of period 12,397 7,507 End of period $ 9,991 $ 4,355



MYR GROUP INC.

Unaudited Consolidated Selected Data,

Unaudited Performance Measure and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measure

Three and Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2020 and 2019



Three months ended Last twelve months ended June 30, June 30, (dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Summary Statement of Operations Data: Contract revenues $ 513,051 $ 448,776 $ 2,185,810 $ 1,762,752 Gross profit $ 61,305 $ 43,163 $ 251,056 $ 178,716 Income from operations $ 19,342 $ 9,410 $ 73,892 $ 50,584 Income before provision for income taxes $ 18,352 $ 8,824 $ 64,805 $ 43,525 Income tax expense $ 4,967 $ 2,466 $ 18,252 $ 11,732 Net income attributable to MYR Group Inc. $ 13,385 $ 7,207 $ 46,447 $ 33,168 Tax rate 27.1 % 27.9 % 28.2 % 27.0 % Per Share Data: Income per common share attributable to MYR Group Inc.: -Basic $ 0.80 $ 0.43 $ 2.79 (1 ) $ 2.01 (1 ) -Diluted $ 0.80 $ 0.43 $ 2.77 (1 ) $ 1.99 (1 ) Weighted average number of common shares and potential common shares outstanding: -Basic 16,685 16,600 16,636 (2 ) 16,526 (2 ) -Diluted 16,765 16,704 16,742 (2 ) 16,656 (2 ) June 30, December 31, June 30, June 30, (in thousands) 2020 2019 2019 2018 Summary Balance Sheet Data: Total assets $ 950,086 $ 1,007,871 $ 806,695 $ 615,594 Total stockholders’ equity attributable to MYR Group Inc. $ 389,446 $ 364,471 $ 339,039 $ 302,625 Goodwill and intangible assets $ 118,537 $ 121,000 $ 88,414 $ 57,576 Total funded debt (3) $ 81,968 $ 165,824 $ 106,479 $ 57,804 Last twelve months ended June 30, 2020 2019 Financial Performance Measure (4): Reconciliation of Non-GAAP measure: Net income attributable to MYR Group Inc. $ 46,447 $ 33,168 Interest expense, net 6,670 4,497 Tax impact of interest (1,881 ) (1,214 ) EBIT, net of taxes (5) $ 51,236 $ 36,451

MYR GROUP INC.

Unaudited Performance Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

Three and Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2020 and 2019

Three months ended Last twelve months ended June 30, June 30, (in thousands, except share, per share data, ratios and percentages) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Financial Performance Measures (4): EBITDA (6) $ 31,549 $ 20,626 $ 118,563 $ 90,292 EBITDA per Diluted Share (7) $ 1.88 $ 1.23 $ 7.08 $ 5.42 Free Cash Flow (8) $ 54,880 $ (2,446 ) $ 108,618 $ (3,724 ) Book Value per Period End Share (9) $ 23.20 $ 20.24 Tangible Book Value (10) $ 270,909 $ 250,625 Tangible Book Value per Period End Share (11) $ 16.14 $ 14.96 Funded Debt to Equity Ratio (12) 0.21 0.31 Asset Turnover (13) 2.71 2.86 Return on Assets (14) 5.8 % 5.4 % Return on Equity (15) 13.7 % 11.0 % Return on Invested Capital (18) 11.6 % 10.2 % Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures: Reconciliation of Net income attributable to MYR Group Inc. to EBITDA: Net income attributable to MYR Group Inc. $ 13,385 $ 7,207 $ 46,447 $ 33,168 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest — (849 ) 106 (1,375 ) Net income 13,385 6,358 46,553 31,793 Interest expense, net 1,311 1,168 6,670 4,497 Income tax expense 4,967 2,466 18,252 11,732 Depreciation and amortization 11,886 10,634 47,088 42,270 EBITDA (6) $ 31,549 $ 20,626 $ 118,563 $ 90,292 Reconciliation of Net Income attributable to MYR Group Inc. per Diluted Share to EBITDA per Diluted Share:

Net income attributable to MYR Group Inc. per share $ 0.80 $ 0.43 $ 2.77 $ 1.99 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest per share — (0.05 ) 0.01 (0.08 ) Net income per share 0.80 0.38 2.78 1.91 Interest expense, net, per share 0.08 0.07 0.40 0.27 Income tax expense per share 0.30 0.15 1.09 0.70 Depreciation and amortization per share 0.70 0.63 2.81 2.54 EBITDA per Diluted Share (7) $ 1.88 $ 1.23 $ 7.08 $ 5.42 Calculation of Free Cash Flow: Net cash flow from operating activities $ 62,680 $ 15,604 $ 155,423 $ 46,922 Less: cash used in purchasing property and equipment (7,800 ) (18,050 ) (46,805 ) (50,646 ) Free Cash Flow (8) $ 54,880 $ (2,446 ) $ 108,618 $ (3,724 ) Reconciliation of Book Value to Tangible Book Value: Book value (total stockholders' equity attributable to MYR Group Inc.) $ 389,446 $ 339,039 Goodwill and intangible assets (118,537 ) (88,414 ) Tangible Book Value (10) $ 270,909 $ 250,625 Reconciliation of Book Value per Period End Share to Tangible Book Value per Period End Share:

Book value per period end share $ 23.20 $ 20.24 Goodwill and intangible assets per period end share (7.06 ) (5.28 ) Tangible Book Value per Period End Share (11) $ 16.14 $ 14.96 Calculation of Period End Shares: Shares outstanding 16,709 16,644 Plus: Common equivalents 80 104 Period End Shares (16) 16,789 16,748 June 30, June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2018 Reconciliation of Invested Capital to Stockholders Equity: Book value (total stockholders' equity attributable to MYR Group Inc.) $ 389,446 $ 339,039 $ 302,625 Plus: Total funded debt 81,968 106,479 57,804 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (9,991 ) (4,355 ) (4,203 ) Invested Capital (17) $ 461,423 $ 441,163 $ 356,226

