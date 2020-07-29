BOSTON, July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGM), a leading provider of cloud-based connectivity, today announced its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.



Second quarter 2020 financial highlights include:

Revenue was $350.7 million, up 12% compared with the second quarter of 2019

GAAP net income was $19.0 million or $0.39 per diluted share and non-GAAP net income was $75.9 million or $1.54 per diluted share

EBITDA was $101.6 million or 29.0% of revenue and Adjusted EBITDA was $119.3 million or 34.0% of revenue

Cash flow from operations was $80.7 million or 23.0% of revenue and adjusted free cash flow was $88.6 million or 25.3% of revenue

Total deferred revenue was $458.4 million, up $7.1 million from the first quarter of 2020

Update on the Merger

In December 2019, LogMeIn announced that it had reached a definitive agreement to be acquired by affiliates of Francisco Partners and Evergreen Coast Capital Corp., the private equity affiliate of Elliott Management Corporation. On March 12, 2020, LogMeIn’s stockholders voted to adopt the merger agreement at a special stockholders meeting. In July 2020, the parties received the final regulatory approvals required to complete the transaction and now anticipate the merger to close later in the third quarter of 2020, following the completion of Francisco Partners’ and Evergreen Coast Capital Corp.’s debt marketing periods, and subject to the satisfaction or waiver of any remaining customary closing conditions.

Conference Call and Financial Outlook

LogMeIn will not be holding a conference call or providing a financial outlook due to the Company’s pending transaction with affiliates of Francisco Partners and Evergreen Coast Capital Corp.

Where to Find Additional Business and Financial Information

Additional information regarding the Company’s second quarter results, financial condition and operations can be found in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, which will be filed with the SEC after the market closes on July 29, 2020. A copy of the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q will be available on the SEC’s website, http://www.sec.gov, and the Company’s investor relations website at https://investor.logmeininc.com/about-us/investors/financials/sec-filings/default.aspx

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures including non-GAAP revenue, EBITDA, EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP income before provision for income taxes, non-GAAP provision for income taxes, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per diluted share, adjusted cash flow from operations, and adjusted free cash flow.

Non-GAAP revenue excludes the impact of the fair value acquisition accounting adjustment on acquired deferred revenue.

EBITDA is GAAP net income (loss) excluding interest, income taxes, other (expense) income, net, and depreciation and amortization expense.

EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing EBITDA by revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA is EBITDA excluding the impact of the fair value acquisition accounting adjustment on acquired deferred revenue, acquisition-related costs, merger-related costs, stock-based compensation expense, restructuring charges, and litigation-related expense.

Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing adjusted EBITDA by non-GAAP revenue, or GAAP revenue if not different.

Non-GAAP operating income excludes the impact of the fair value acquisition accounting adjustment on acquired deferred revenue, acquisition related costs and amortization, merger-related costs, stock-based compensation expense, restructuring charges, and litigation-related expense.

Non-GAAP provision for income taxes excludes the tax impact of the fair value acquisition accounting adjustment on acquired deferred revenue, acquisition-related costs and amortization, merger-related costs, stock-based compensation expense, restructuring charges, litigation-related expense, and discrete integration related tax impacts.

Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share reflects the adjustments noted in non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP provision for income taxes above.

Adjusted cash flow from operations excludes acquisition retention-based bonus, litigation, restructuring, acquisition-related payments, merger-related payments and transaction and transition-related tax payments.

Adjusted free cash flow is adjusted cash flow from operations excluding purchases of property and equipment and intangible asset additions.

The exclusion of certain expenses in the calculation of non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an inference that these costs are unusual or infrequent. We anticipate excluding these expenses in the future presentation of our non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to the Company's financial condition and results of operations. The Company's management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company's performance to that of prior periods and uses these measures in financial reports prepared for management and the Company's board of directors. The Company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing the Company's financial measures with other software-as-a-service companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. The Company does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant elements that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company's financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. In order to compensate for these limitations, management of the Company presents its non-GAAP financial measures in connection with its GAAP results. The Company urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company's business. Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP measures used in this press release are included in this release.

About LogMeIn, Inc.

LogMeIn, Inc.’s (Nasdaq:LOGM) category-defining products unlock the potential of the modern workforce by making it possible for millions of people and businesses around the globe to do their best work, whenever, however, and most importantly, wherever. A pioneer in remote work technology and a driving force behind today’s work-from-anywhere movement, LogMeIn has become one of the world’s largest SaaS companies with tens of millions of active users, more than 3,500 global employees, over $1.2 billion in annual revenue and more than 2 million customers worldwide who use its software as an essential part of their daily lives. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with additional locations in North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia. LogMeIn is a registered trademark of LogMeIn, Inc. in the US and other countries around the world.

LogMeIn, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (In thousands) December 31, June 30, 2019 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 128,005 $ 249,464 Accounts receivable, net 107,595 108,959 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 89,351 103,585 Total current assets 324,951 462,008 Property and equipment, net 99,157 97,911 Operating lease assets 99,026 94,539 Restricted cash 1,883 1,796 Intangibles, net 840,427 736,107 Goodwill 2,414,287 2,414,229 Other assets 68,272 85,203 Deferred tax assets 7,994 9,090 Total assets $ 3,855,997 $ 3,900,883 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 52,104 $ 43,965 Current operating lease liabilities 18,470 19,346 Accrued liabilities 161,996 151,198 Deferred revenue, current portion 390,087 448,755 Total current liabilities 622,657 663,264 Long-term debt 200,000 200,000 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 18,076 9,616 Deferred tax liabilities 170,482 151,684 Non-current operating lease liabilities 88,674 84,768 Other long-term liabilities 15,400 20,394 Total liabilities 1,115,289 1,129,726 Equity: Common stock 573 577 Additional paid-in capital 3,369,893 3,393,750 Retained earnings 4,931 12,687 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 684 (484 ) Treasury stock (635,373 ) (635,373 ) Total equity 2,740,708 2,771,157 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,855,997 $ 3,900,883





LogMeIn, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2020 2019 2020 Revenue $ 313,064 $ 350,727 $ 620,764 $ 673,110 Cost of revenue 80,767 93,497 158,455 178,375 Gross profit 232,297 257,230 462,309 494,735 Operating expenses: Research and development 40,379 37,170 81,096 77,049 Sales and marketing 120,825 121,521 235,459 247,731 General and administrative 34,539 30,291 68,425 63,990 Restructuring charge 956 3,032 9,430 21,573 Amortization of acquired intangibles 39,390 33,287 78,889 66,615 Total operating expenses 236,089 225,301 473,299 476,958 Income (loss) from operations (3,792 ) 31,929 (10,990 ) 17,777 Interest income 415 225 1,076 492 Interest expense (2,126 ) (1,132 ) (4,269 ) (2,812 ) Other income (expense), net (107 ) (374 ) (367 ) 65 Income (loss) before income taxes (5,610 ) 30,648 (14,550 ) 15,522 (Provision for) benefit from income taxes (912 ) (11,607 ) (1,011 ) (7,766 ) Net income (loss) $ (6,522 ) $ 19,041 $ (15,561 ) $ 7,756 Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ (0.13 ) $ 0.39 $ (0.31 ) $ 0.16 Diluted $ (0.13 ) $ 0.39 $ (0.31 ) $ 0.16 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 49,768 48,887 50,201 48,744 Diluted 49,768 49,186 50,201 49,189





LogMeIn, Inc. Calculation of Non-GAAP Revenue (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2020 2019 2020 (in thousands) (in thousands) GAAP Revenue $ 313,064 $ 350,727 $ 620,764 $ 673,110 Add Back: Effect of acquisition accounting on fair value of acquired deferred revenue 330 - 748 - Non-GAAP Revenue $ 313,394 $ 350,727 $ 621,512 $ 673,110 Calculation of Non-GAAP Operating Income, Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income per Diluted Share (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2020 2019 2020 (In thousands, except per share data) (In thousands, except per share data) GAAP Net income (loss) from operations $ (3,792 ) $ 31,929 $ (10,990 ) $ 17,777 Add Back: Effect of acquisition accounting on fair value of acquired deferred revenue 330 - 748 - Stock-based compensation expense 18,203 13,432 33,234 30,293 Acquisition related costs 2,947 168 6,871 2,631 Merger related costs - 355 - 2,608 Restructuring charge 956 3,032 9,430 21,573 Litigation related expenses 530 786 693 1,706 Amortization of acquired intangibles 60,428 52,619 120,897 105,305 Non-GAAP Operating income 79,602 102,321 160,883 181,893 Interest and other expense, net (1,818 ) (1,281 ) (3,560 ) (2,255 ) Non-GAAP Income before income taxes 77,784 101,040 157,323 179,638 Non-GAAP Provision for income taxes (19,173 ) (25,182 ) (38,859 ) (44,603 ) Non-GAAP Net income $ 58,611 $ 75,858 $ 118,464 $ 135,035 Non-GAAP net income per diluted share $ 1.17 $ 1.54 $ 2.34 $ 2.75 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding used in computing per share amounts 50,027 49,186 50,587 49,189 Calculation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2020 2019 2020 (in thousands) (in thousands) GAAP Net income (loss) $ (6,522 ) $ 19,041 $ (15,561 ) $ 7,756 Add Back: Interest and other expense, net 1,818 1,281 3,560 2,255 Income tax provision (benefit) 912 11,607 1,011 7,766 Amortization of acquired intangibles 60,428 52,619 120,897 105,305 Depreciation and amortization expense 15,961 17,009 31,436 33,568 EBITDA 72,597 101,557 141,343 156,650 Add Back: Effect of acquisition accounting on fair value of acquired deferred revenue 330 - 748 - Stock-based compensation expense 18,203 13,432 33,234 30,293 Acquisition related costs 2,947 168 6,871 2,631 Merger related costs - 355 - 2,608 Restructuring charge 956 3,032 9,430 21,573 Litigation related expenses 530 786 693 1,706 Adjusted EBITDA $ 95,563 $ 119,330 $ 192,319 $ 215,461 EBITDA Margin 23.2 % 29.0 % 22.8 % 23.3 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin 30.5 % 34.0 % 30.9 % 32.0 % Calculation of Adjusted Cash Flows from Operations and Adjusted Free Cash Flow (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2020 2019 2020 (in thousands) (in thousands) GAAP Cash flows from operations $ 83,717 $ 80,656 $ 203,367 $ 168,655 Add Back: Litigation related payments 5 1,229 19 1,794 Acquisition retention-based bonus payments 3,763 9,343 5,226 12,629 Restructuring payments 5,155 13,901 7,049 17,543 Merger related payments - 1,860 - 12,666 Acquisition related payments 1,065 59 1,879 562 Adjusted cash flows from operations 93,705 107,048 217,540 213,849 Purchases of property and equipment (9,894 ) (9,703 ) (22,081 ) (18,104 ) Intangible asset additions (9,830 ) (8,759 ) (18,745 ) (19,078 ) Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 73,981 $ 88,586 $ 176,714 $ 176,667 GAAP Cash flows from operations as a % of Non-GAAP Revenue 26.7 % 23.0 % 32.7 % 25.1 % Adjusted Cash flows from operations as a % of Non-GAAP Revenue 29.9 % 30.5 % 35.0 % 31.8 % Adjusted Free Cash Flow as a % of Non-GAAP Revenue 23.6 % 25.3 % 28.4 % 26.2 % Stock-Based Compensation Expense (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2020 2019 2020 (in thousands) (in thousands) Cost of revenue $ 1,301 $ 1,232 $ 2,281 $ 2,490 Research and development 3,914 3,737 7,989 8,393 Sales and marketing 5,216 4,660 8,994 9,133 General and administrative 7,772 3,803 13,970 10,277 Total stock based-compensation $ 18,203 $ 13,432 $ 33,234 $ 30,293



