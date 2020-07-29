PORTLAND, Maine, July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northeast Bank (the “Bank”) (NASDAQ: NBN), a Maine-based full-service bank, today reported net income of $11.2 million, or $1.33 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to a net loss of $603 thousand, or ($0.07) per diluted common share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Net income for the year ended June 30, 2020 was $22.7 million, or $2.53 per diluted common share, compared to $13.9 million, or $1.52 per diluted common share, for the year ended June 30, 2019. Earnings were positively impacted in the quarter ended June 30, 2020 by the sale of $457.6 million in Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans to The Loan Source, Inc. (“Loan Source”) which resulted in a pre-tax net gain of $9.7 million, or approximately $6.7 million net of tax.
The quarter and year ended June 30, 2019 included $6.0 million and $6.4 million of non-recurring expenses (after tax) related to the Bank’s corporate reorganization, respectively. Excluding these non-recurring expenses, the Bank recorded net operating earnings of $5.4 million, or $0.59 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 and $20.3 million, or $2.20 per diluted common share, for the year ended June 30, 2019. We refer to results excluding these non-recurring items as “net operating earnings.”
The Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.01 per share, payable on August 28, 2020, to shareholders of record as of August 14, 2020.
Discussing results, Rick Wayne, Chief Executive Officer, said “We achieved record quarterly results, including diluted earnings per share of $1.33, a return on average equity of 28.4%, a return on average assets of 3.1%, and an efficiency ratio of 37.4%. Additionally, we achieved a quarterly net interest margin, excluding the effects of PPP, of 5.3%. We are proud of our participation in the Paycheck Protection Program, providing PPP loans to over 4,300 small businesses with tens of thousands of related jobs. We are excited for our correspondent banking relationship with Loan Source, in which we earn a correspondent fee when Loan Source purchases PPP loans and we subsequently share in net servicing income on such purchased PPP loans.”
Mr. Wayne continued, “During the quarter, Loan Source purchased $1.3 billion of PPP loans, including $457.6 million of PPP loans from the Bank and approximately $815.3 million of PPP loans from lenders other than the Bank, which generated a correspondent fee for the Bank of $2.9 million. Subsequent to the quarter, Loan Source purchased an additional $1.6 billion of PPP loans, which generated an additional correspondent fee for the Bank of $5.6 million which will be recognized over the expected life of the loans. We will also receive one half of the net servicing income on the $2.9 billion PPP portfolio owned by Loan Source. To the extent Loan Source purchases additional PPP loans, the Bank will generate additional correspondent banking fees and receive its share of additional net servicing income.”
As of June 30, 2020, total assets were $1.26 billion, an increase of $103.8 million, or 9.0%, from total assets of $1.15 billion as of June 30, 2019. The principal components of the changes in the balance sheet follow:
|Loan Portfolio Changes
|Three Months Ended June 30, 2020
|June 30, 2020 Balance
|March 31, 2020 Balance
|Change ($)
|Change (%)
|(Dollars in thousands)
|LASG Purchased
|$
|386,624
|$
|395,944
|$
|(9,320
|)
|(2.35
|%)
|LASG Originated
|467,612
|512,964
|(45,352
|)
|(8.84
|%)
|SBA
|47,095
|48,306
|(1,211
|)
|(2.51
|%)
|Community Banking
|70,271
|76,706
|(6,435
|)
|(8.39
|%)
|Total
|$
|971,602
|$
|1,033,920
|$
|(62,318
|)
|(6.03
|%)
|Year Ended June 30, 2020
|June 30, 2020 Balance
|June 30, 2019 Balance
|Change ($)
|
|Change (%)
|(Dollars in thousands)
|LASG Purchased
|$
|386,624
|$
|326,640
|$
|59,984
|18.36
|%
|LASG Originated
|467,612
|493,413
|(25,801
|)
|(5.23
|%)
|SBA
|47,095
|63,053
|(15,958
|)
|(25.31
|%)
|Community Banking
|70,271
|91,954
|(21,683
|)
|(23.58
|%)
|Total
|$
|971,602
|$
|975,060
|$
|(3,458
|)
|(0.35
|%)
Loans generated by the Bank's Loan Acquisition and Servicing Group ("LASG") for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 totaled $46.3 million, which consisted of $12.7 million of purchased loans, at an average price of 87.2% of unpaid principal balance, and $33.6 million of originated loans. Residential loan production sold in the secondary market totaled $2.1 million for the quarter.
Additionally, the Bank originated $487.5 million of loans in connection with the PPP. The Bank subsequently sold PPP loans with a total principal balance of $457.6 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2020, recording a net gain of $9.7 million on the sale primarily resulting from the recognition of net deferred fees, offset by purchase price discounts. The remaining $29.9 million of PPP loans are classified as held for sale at June 30, 2020, offset by a valuation adjustment to reflect the fair value of the loans and unamortized net deferred fees.
An overview of the Bank’s LASG portfolio follows:
|LASG Portfolio
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|2020
|2019
|Purchased
|Originated
|Total LASG
|Purchased
|Originated
|Total LASG
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Loans purchased or originated during the period:
|Unpaid principal balance
|$
|14,611
|$
|33,612
|$
|48,223
|$
|49,948
|$
|51,830
|$
|101,778
|Net investment basis
|12,744
|33,612
|46,356
|47,107
|51,830
|98,937
|Loan returns during the period:
|Yield
|9.89%
|7.13%
|8.34%
|12.27%
|7.75%
|9.53%
|Total Return on Purchased Loans (1)
|9.89%
|7.13%
|8.34%
|12.27%
|7.75%
|9.53%
|Year Ended June 30,
|2020
|2019
|Purchased
|Originated
|Total LASG
|Purchased
|Originated
|Total LASG
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Loans purchased or originated during the period:
|Unpaid principal balance
|$
|182,588
|$
|221,484
|$
|404,072
|$
|144,372
|$
|271,179
|$
|415,551
|Net investment basis
|171,262
|221,484
|392,746
|135,848
|271,179
|407,027
|Loan returns during the period:
|Yield
|9.86%
|7.43%
|8.47%
|10.38%
|7.67%
|8.80%
|Total Return on Purchased Loans (1)
|9.97%
|7.43%
|8.51%
|10.57%
|7.67%
|8.88%
|Total loans as of period end:
|Unpaid principal balance
|$
|421,659
|$
|467,612
|$
|889,271
|$
|360,472
|$
|493,413
|$
|853,885
|Net investment basis
|386,624
|467,612
|854,236
|326,640
|493,413
|820,053
(1) The total return on purchased loans represents scheduled accretion, accelerated accretion, gains on asset sales, gains on real estate owned and other noninterest income recorded during the period divided by the average invested balance, which includes purchased loans held for sale, on an annualized basis. The total return on purchased loans does not include the effect of purchased loan charge-offs or recoveries during the period. Total return on purchased loans is considered a non-GAAP financial measure. See reconciliation in below table entitled “Total Return on Purchased Loans.”
Net income increased by $11.8 million to $11.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to a net loss of $603 thousand for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Net operating earnings increased by $5.8 million to $11.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to net operating earnings of $5.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.
The following table summarizes interest income and related yields recognized on the loan portfolios:
|Interest Income and Yield on Loans
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|2020
|2019
|Average
|Interest
|Average
|Interest
|Balance (1)
|Income
|Yield
|Balance (1)
|Income
|Yield
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Community Banking
|$
|74,059
|$
|975
|5.30
|%
|$
|99,007
|$
|1,272
|5.15
|%
|SBA National
|48,191
|642
|5.36
|%
|66,126
|1,194
|7.24
|%
|SBA PPP
|223,804
|1,561
|2.81
|%
|-
|-
|0.00
|%
|LASG:
|Originated
|492,612
|8,738
|7.13
|%
|482,213
|9,317
|7.75
|%
|Purchased
|386,212
|9,495
|9.89
|%
|313,515
|9,588
|12.27
|%
|Total LASG
|878,824
|18,233
|8.34
|%
|795,728
|18,905
|9.53
|%
|Total
|$
|1,224,878
|$
|21,411
|7.03
|%
|$
|960,861
|$
|21,371
|8.92
|%
|Year Ended June 30,
|2020
|2019
|Average
|Interest
|Average
|Interest
|Balance (1)
|Income
|Yield
|Balance (1)
|Income
|Yield
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Community Banking
|$
|82,472
|$
|4,470
|5.42
|%
|$
|107,685
|$
|5,590
|5.19
|%
|SBA National
|55,511
|4,066
|7.32
|%
|70,016
|5,285
|7.55
|%
|SBA PPP
|55,649
|1,561
|2.81
|%
|-
|-
|0.00
|%
|LASG:
|Originated
|479,054
|35,572
|7.43
|%
|434,570
|33,348
|7.67
|%
|Purchased
|356,958
|35,201
|9.86
|%
|312,213
|32,404
|10.38
|%
|Total LASG
|836,012
|70,773
|8.47
|%
|746,783
|65,752
|8.80
|%
|Total
|$
|1,029,644
|$
|80,870
|7.85
|%
|$
|924,484
|$
|76,627
|8.29
|%
|(1) Includes loans held for sale.
The components of total income on purchased loans are set forth in the table below entitled “Total Return on Purchased Loans.” When compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2019, transactional income for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 decreased by $986 thousand due to thinning discounts, while regularly scheduled interest and accretion increased by $893 thousand due to the increase in average balances. The total return on purchased loans for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 was 9.9%, a decrease from 12.3% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The following table details the total return on purchased loans:
|Total Return on Purchased Loans
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|2020
|2019
|Income
|Return (1)
|Income
|Return (1)
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Regularly scheduled interest and accretion
|$
|6,892
|7.18
|%
|$
|5,999
|7.67
|%
|Transactional income:
|Gain on loan sales
|-
|0.00
|%
|-
|0.00
|%
|Gain on real estate owned
|-
|0.00
|%
|-
|0.00
|%
|Other noninterest income
|-
|0.00
|%
|-
|0.00
|%
|Accelerated accretion and loan fees
|2,603
|2.71
|%
|3,589
|4.60
|%
|Total transactional income
|2,603
|2.71
|%
|3,589
|4.60
|%
|Total
|$
|9,495
|9.89
|%
|$
|9,588
|12.27
|%
|Year Ended June 30,
|2020
|2019
|Income
|Return (1)
|Income
|Return (1)
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Regularly scheduled interest and accretion
|$
|26,202
|7.34
|%
|$
|23,849
|7.64
|%
|Transactional income:
|Gain on loan sales
|-
|0.00
|%
|582
|0.19
|%
|Gain on real estate owned
|395
|0.11
|%
|-
|0.00
|%
|Other noninterest income
|-
|0.00
|%
|-
|0.00
|%
|Accelerated accretion and loan fees
|8,999
|2.52
|%
|8,555
|2.74
|%
|Total transactional income
|9,394
|2.63
|%
|9,137
|2.93
|%
|Total
|$
|35,596
|9.97
|%
|$
|32,986
|10.57
|%
(1) The total return on purchased loans represents scheduled accretion, accelerated accretion, gains on asset sales and gains on real estate owned recorded during the period divided by the average invested balance, which includes purchased loans held for sale, on an annualized basis. The total return does not include the effect of purchased loan charge-offs or recoveries in the periods shown. Total return is considered a non-GAAP financial measure.
As of June 30, 2020, nonperforming assets totaled $24.4 million, or 1.94% of total assets, as compared to $16.7 million, or 1.45% of total assets, as of June 30, 2019. The increase was primarily due to two LASG purchased loans totaling $1.9 million, one LASG originated loan totaling $2.7 million, and one SBA loan totaling $1.5 million that were placed on nonaccrual, and a $1.3 million increase in real estate owned, due to four properties transferred in, partially offset by two properties sold and write-downs during the year ended June 30, 2020.
As of June 30, 2020, past due loans totaled $16.4 million, or 1.69% of total loans, as compared to past due loans totaling $14.6 million, or 1.50% of total loans as of June 30, 2019. The increase was primarily due to one LASG originated loan totaling $2.7 million and one SBA loan totaling $1.5 million becoming past due during the year ended June 30, 2020, partially offset by one LASG originated loan totaling $1.3 million and one Community Bank loan totaling $1.1 million that paid off during the year ended June 30, 2020.
As of June 30, 2020, the Bank’s Tier 1 leverage capital ratio was 13.4%, compared to 12.9% at June 30, 2019, and the Total capital ratio was 19.6% at June 30, 2020, compared to 18.0% at June 30, 2019. Capital ratios were primarily affected by increased earnings.
Investor Call Information
Rick Wayne, Chief Executive Officer, Jean-Pierre Lapointe, Chief Financial Officer, and Pat Dignan, Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer, will host a conference call to discuss fourth quarter earnings and business outlook at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, July 30th. Investors can access the call by dialing 877.878.2762 and entering the following passcode: 2496196. The call will be available via live webcast, which can be viewed by accessing the Bank’s website at www.northeastbank.com and clicking on the About Us - Investor Relations section. To listen to the webcast, attendees are encouraged to visit the website at least fifteen minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software. Please note there will also be a slide presentation that will accompany the webcast. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available online for one year at www.northeastbank.com.
About Northeast Bank
Northeast Bank (NASDAQ: NBN) is a full-service bank headquartered in Portland, Maine. We offer personal and business banking services to the Maine market via nine branches. Our Loan Acquisition and Servicing Group purchases and originates commercial loans on a nationwide basis. ableBanking, a division of Northeast Bank, offers online savings products to consumers nationwide. Information regarding Northeast Bank can be found at www.northeastbank.com.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including net operating earnings, operating earnings per common share, operating return on average assets, operating return on average equity, operating efficiency ratio, operating noninterest expense to average total assets, tangible common shareholders’ equity, tangible book value per share, total return on purchased loans, efficiency ratio, and net interest margin excluding PPP. The Bank’s management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies’ non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although the Bank believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable estimates and assumptions, they are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Bank’s control. The Bank’s actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, the negative impacts and disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic and measures taken to contain its spread on our employees, customers, business operations, credit quality, financial position, liquidity and results of operations; the length and extent of the economic contraction resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic; continued deterioration in employment levels, general business and economic conditions on a national basis and in the local markets in which the Bank operates, including changes which adversely affect borrowers’ ability to service and repay our loans; changes in customer behavior due to changing political, business and economic conditions or legislative or regulatory initiatives; turbulence in the capital and debt markets; changes in interest rates and real estate values; increases in loan defaults and charge-off rates; decreases in the value of securities and other assets, adequacy of loan loss reserves, or deposit levels necessitating increased borrowing to fund loans and investments; changing government regulation; competitive pressures from other financial institutions; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity incidents, fraud, natural disasters and future pandemics; the risk that the Bank may not be successful in the implementation of its business strategy; the risk that intangibles recorded in the Bank’s financial statements will become impaired; changes in assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements; and the other risks and uncertainties detailed in the Bank’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and updated by our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. These statements speak only as of the date of this release and the Bank does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this communication or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
NBN-F
|NORTHEAST BANK
|BALANCE SHEETS
|(Unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
|June 30, 2020
|June 30, 2019
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|2,795
|$
|2,482
|Short-term investments
|140,862
|54,425
|Total cash and cash equivalents
|143,657
|56,907
|Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value
|64,918
|75,774
|Equity securities, at fair value
|7,239
|6,938
|Total investment securities
|72,157
|82,712
|Residential real estate loans held for sale
|601
|3,179
|SBA loans held for sale
|28,852
|731
|Total loans held for sale
|29,453
|3,910
|Loans:
|Commercial real estate
|679,537
|668,496
|Commercial and industrial
|212,769
|232,839
|Residential real estate
|77,722
|71,218
|Consumer
|1,574
|2,507
|Total loans
|971,602
|975,060
|Less: Allowance for loan losses
|9,178
|5,702
|Loans, net
|962,424
|969,358
|Premises and equipment, net
|9,670
|5,582
|Real estate owned and other repossessed collateral, net
|3,274
|1,957
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
|1,390
|1,258
|Intangible assets, net
|-
|434
|Loan servicing rights, net
|2,113
|2,851
|Bank-owned life insurance
|17,074
|17,057
|Other assets
|16,423
|11,832
|Total assets
|$
|1,257,635
|$
|1,153,858
|Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|Deposits:
|Demand
|$
|94,749
|$
|68,782
|Savings and interest checking
|137,824
|101,061
|Money market
|302,343
|270,835
|Time
|477,436
|501,693
|Total deposits
|1,012,352
|942,371
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|15,000
|15,000
|Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility
|12,440
|-
|Subordinated debt
|14,940
|14,829
|Lease liability
|4,496
|323
|Other liabilities
|33,668
|27,755
|Total liabilities
|1,092,896
|1,000,278
|Commitments and contingencies
|-
|-
|Shareholders' equity
|Preferred stock, $1.00 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares
|issued and outstanding at June 30, 2020 and 2019
|-
|-
|Voting common stock, $1.00 par value, 25,000,000 shares authorized;
|8,153,841 and 8,997,326 shares issued and outstanding at
|June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively
|8,154
|8,997
|Non-voting common stock, $1.00 par value, 3,000,000 shares authorized;
|44,783 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2020 and 2019
|45
|45
|Additional paid-in capital
|68,302
|78,095
|Retained earnings
|89,960
|67,581
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(1,722
|)
|(1,138
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|164,739
|153,580
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|1,257,635
|$
|1,153,858
|NORTHEAST BANK
|STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|(Unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Year Ended June 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Interest and dividend income:
|Interest and fees on loans
|$
|21,411
|$
|21,371
|$
|80,870
|$
|76,627
|Interest on available-for-sale securities
|375
|455
|1,695
|1,684
|Other interest and dividend income
|59
|729
|1,119
|3,519
|Total interest and dividend income
|21,845
|22,555
|83,684
|81,830
Interest expense:
|Deposits
|3,858
|4,656
|16,583
|16,768
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|120
|120
|689
|479
|Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility
|174
|-
|174
|-
|Subordinated debt
|282
|486
|1,126
|2,238
|Obligation under capital lease agreements
|27
|5
|125
|24
|Total interest expense
|4,461
|5,267
|18,697
|19,509
|Net interest and dividend income before provision for loan losses
|17,384
|17,288
|64,987
|62,321
|Provision for loan losses
|905
|262
|4,500
|1,309
|Net interest and dividend income after provision for loan losses
|16,479
|17,026
|60,487
|61,012
Noninterest income:
|Fees for other services to customers
|477
|529
|1,619
|1,769
|Gain on sales of PPP loans
|9,702
|-
|9,702
|-
|Gain on sales of SBA loans
|-
|227
|793
|2,588
|Gain on sales of residential loans held for sale
|37
|225
|600
|611
|Gain on sales of other loans
|-
|-
|-
|582
|Net unrealized gain on equity securities
|46
|76
|148
|151
|Loss on real estate owned, other repossessed collateral
and premises and equipment, net
|(263
|)
|(40
|)
|(15
|)
|(104
|)
|Bank-owned life insurance income
|108
|110
|566
|437
|Loss on assets held for sale
|(337
|)
|-
|(337
|)
|-
|Correspondent fee income
|20
|-
|20
|-
|Other noninterest income
|22
|24
|88
|82
|Total noninterest income
|9,812
|1,151
|13,184
|6,116
Noninterest expense:
|Salaries and employee benefits
|6,704
|6,333
|24,976
|23,323
|Occupancy and equipment expense
|922
|958
|3,588
|3,650
|Professional fees
|608
|246
|1,783
|1,402
|Data processing fees
|974
|1,004
|3,954
|3,769
|Marketing expense
|98
|166
|337
|580
|Loan acquisition and collection expense
|251
|281
|2,059
|1,913
|FDIC insurance premiums (credits)
|-
|77
|(15
|)
|320
|Intangible asset amortization
|109
|108
|434
|433
|Reorganization expense
|-
|8,334
|-
|8,695
|Other noninterest expense
|502
|997
|3,277
|3,428
|Total noninterest expense
|10,168
|18,504
|40,393
|47,513
|Income (loss) before income tax expense
|16,123
|(327
|)
|33,278
|19,615
|Income tax expense
|4,904
|276
|10,541
|5,731
|Net income (loss)
|$
|11,219
|$
|(603
|)
|$
|22,737
|$
|13,884
Weighted-average shares outstanding:
|Basic
|8,337,088
|9,041,926
|8,859,037
|9,032,530
|Diluted
|8,405,665
|9,041,926
|8,991,428
|9,156,233
Earnings (loss) per common share:
|Basic
|$
|1.35
|$
|(0.07
|)
|$
|2.57
|$
|1.54
|Diluted
|1.33
|(0.07
|)
|2.53
|1.52
Cash dividends declared per common share
|$
|0.01
|$
|0.01
|$
|0.04
|$
|0.04
|NORTHEAST BANK
|AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND ANNUALIZED YIELDS
|(Unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|2020
|2019
|Interest
|Average
|Interest
|Average
|Average
|Income/
|Yield/
|Average
|Income/
|Yield/
|Balance
|Expense
|Rate
|Balance
|Expense
|Rate
|Assets:
|Interest-earning assets:
|Investment securities
|$
|73,100
|$
|375
|2.06
|%
|$
|83,372
|$
|455
|2.19
|%
|Loans (1) (2) (3)
|1,224,878
|21,411
|7.03
|%
|960,861
|21,371
|8.92
|%
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|3,194
|29
|3.65
|%
|1,258
|20
|6.38
|%
|Short-term investments (4)
|126,499
|30
|0.10
|%
|119,788
|709
|2.37
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|1,428,001
|21,845
|6.15
|%
|1,165,279
|22,555
|7.76
|%
|Cash and due from banks
|3,426
|2,351
|Other non-interest earning assets
|37,222
|32,864
|Total assets
|$
|1,468,649
|$
|1,200,494
|Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity:
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|NOW accounts
|$
|89,194
|$
|124
|0.56
|%
|$
|70,645
|$
|63
|0.36
|%
|Money market accounts
|290,643
|828
|1.15
|%
|279,307
|1,124
|1.61
|%
|Savings accounts
|35,367
|14
|0.16
|%
|35,697
|14
|0.16
|%
|Time deposits
|518,094
|2,892
|2.25
|%
|537,155
|3,455
|2.58
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|933,298
|3,858
|1.66
|%
|922,804
|4,656
|2.02
|%
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|49,615
|120
|0.97
|%
|15,000
|120
|3.21
|%
|PPPLF
|202,285
|174
|0.35
|%
|-
|-
|0.00
|%
|Subordinated debt
|14,925
|282
|7.60
|%
|19,272
|486
|10.11
|%
|Lease obligations
|4,616
|27
|2.35
|%
|348
|5
|5.76
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|1,204,739
|4,461
|1.49
|%
|957,424
|5,267
|2.21
|%
|Non-interest bearing liabilities:
|Demand deposits and escrow accounts
|95,062
|80,538
|Other liabilities
|10,197
|9,534
|Total liabilities
|1,309,998
|1,047,496
|Shareholders' equity
|158,651
|152,998
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|1,468,649
|$
|1,200,494
|Net interest income
|$
|17,384
|$
|17,288
|Interest rate spread
|4.66
|%
|5.55
|%
|Net interest margin (5)
|4.90
|%
|5.95
|%
|(1) Interest income and yield are stated on a fully tax-equivalent basis using the statutory tax rate.
|(2) Includes loans held for sale.
|(3) Nonaccrual loans are included in the computation of average, but unpaid interest has not been included for purposes of determining interest income.
|(4) Short-term investments include FHLB overnight deposits and other interest-bearing deposits.
(5) Net interest margin is calculated as net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.
|NORTHEAST BANK
|AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND ANNUALIZED YIELDS
|(Unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Year Ended June 30,
|2020
|2019
|Interest
|Average
|Interest
|Average
|Average
|Income/
|Yield/
|Average
|Income/
|Yield/
|Balance
|Expense
|Rate
|Balance
|Expense
|Rate
|Assets:
|Interest-earning assets:
|Investment securities
|$
|78,656
|$
|1,695
|2.15
|%
|$
|85,232
|$
|1,684
|1.98
|%
|Loans (1) (2) (3)
|1,029,644
|80,870
|7.85
|%
|924,484
|76,627
|8.29
|%
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|2,204
|94
|4.26
|%
|1,475
|95
|6.44
|%
|Short-term investments (4)
|94,586
|1,025
|1.08
|%
|153,609
|3,424
|2.23
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|1,205,090
|83,684
|6.94
|%
|1,164,800
|81,830
|7.03
|%
|Cash and due from banks
|2,971
|2,542
|Other non-interest earning assets
|38,363
|30,968
|Total assets
|$
|1,246,424
|$
|1,198,310
|Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity:
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|NOW accounts
|$
|75,984
|$
|364
|0.48
|%
|$
|70,822
|$
|246
|0.35
|%
|Money market accounts
|276,264
|4,096
|1.48
|%
|344,631
|5,383
|1.56
|%
|Savings accounts
|34,517
|57
|0.17
|%
|35,619
|56
|0.16
|%
|Time deposits
|496,531
|12,066
|2.43
|%
|471,777
|11,083
|2.35
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|883,296
|16,583
|1.88
|%
|922,849
|16,768
|1.82
|%
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|34,918
|689
|1.97
|%
|15,000
|479
|3.19
|%
|PPPLF
|50,295
|174
|0.35
|%
|Subordinated debt
|14,883
|1,126
|7.57
|%
|22,885
|2,238
|9.78
|%
|Lease obligations
|5,169
|125
|2.42
|%
|455
|24
|5.27
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|988,561
|18,697
|1.89
|%
|961,189
|19,509
|2.03
|%
|Non-interest bearing liabilities:
|Demand deposits and escrow accounts
|88,805
|80,848
|Other liabilities
|9,097
|8,814
|Total liabilities
|1,086,463
|1,050,851
|Shareholders' equity
|159,961
|147,459
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|1,246,424
|$
|1,198,310
|Net interest income
|$
|64,987
|$
|62,321
|Interest rate spread
|5.05
|%
|5.00
|%
|Net interest margin (5)
|5.39
|%
|5.35
|%
|(1) Interest income and yield are stated on a fully tax-equivalent basis using the statutory tax rate.
|(2) Includes loans held for sale.
|(3) Nonaccrual loans are included in the computation of average, but unpaid interest has not been included for purposes of determining interest income.
|(4) Short-term investments include FHLB overnight deposits and other interest-bearing deposits.
|(5) Net interest margin is calculated as net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.
NORTHEAST BANK
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS AND OTHER DATA
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|June 30, 2020
|March 31, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|September 30, 2019
|June 30, 2019
Net interest income
|$
|17,384
|$
|16,321
|$
|15,545
|$
|15,737
|$
|17,288
|Provision (credit) for loan losses
|905
|3,489
|243
|(136
|)
|262
|Noninterest income
|9,812
|860
|1,337
|1,176
|1,151
|Noninterest expense
|10,168
|10,081
|9,789
|10,354
|18,504
|Net income (loss)
|11,219
|1,875
|4,867
|4,776
|(603
|)
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|8,337,088
|9,004,819
|9,048,171
|9,043,761
|9,041,926
|Diluted
|8,405,665
|9,128,651
|9,223,137
|9,211,874
|9,041,926
|
Earnings (loss) per common share:
|Basic
|$
|1.35
|$
|0.21
|$
|0.54
|$
|0.53
|$
|(0.07
|)
|Diluted
|1.33
|0.21
|0.53
|0.52
|(0.07
|)
|Operating earnings per common share (5):
|Basic
|$
|1.35
|$
|0.21
|$
|0.54
|$
|0.53
|$
|0.60
|Diluted
|1.33
|0.21
|0.53
|0.52
|0.59
|Dividends declared per common share
|$
|0.01
|$
|0.01
|$
|0.01
|$
|0.01
|$
|0.01
|Return (loss) on average assets
|3.07%
|0.61%
|1.68%
|1.68%
|(0.20%)
|Return (loss) on average equity
|28.44%
|4.57%
|12.09%
|12.18%
|(1.58%)
|Net interest rate spread (1)
|4.66%
|5.14%
|5.19%
|5.31%
|5.55%
|Net interest margin (2)
|4.90%
|5.50%
|5.59%
|5.72%
|5.95%
|Net interest margin, excluding PPP (3)
|5.34%
|5.50%
|5.59%
|5.72%
|5.95%
|Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (4)
|37.39%
|58.68%
|57.98%
|61.22%
|100.35%
|Noninterest expense to average total assets
|2.78%
|3.28%
|3.38%
|3.64%
|6.18%
|Average interest-earning assets to average
interest-bearing liabilities
|118.53%
|122.88%
|123.50%
|123.81%
|121.71%
|Operating return on average assets (non-GAAP) (5)
|3.07%
|0.61%
|1.68%
|1.68%
|1.81%
|Operating return on average equity (non-GAAP) (5)
|28.44%
|4.57%
|12.09%
|12.18%
|14.18%
|Operating efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (4) (5)
|37.39%
|58.68%
|57.98%
|61.22%
|55.15%
|Operating noninterest expense to average total assets (non-
GAAP) (5)
|2.78%
|3.28%
|3.38%
|3.64%
|3.40%
|As of:
|June 30, 2020
|March 31, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|September 30, 2019
|June 30, 2019
|Nonperforming loans:
|Originated portfolio:
|Residential real estate
|$
|832
|$
|1,187
|$
|1,586
|$
|1,515
|$
|2,772
|Commercial real estate
|6,861
|7,439
|8,032
|4,530
|3,892
|Commercial and industrial
|2,058
|2,226
|622
|87
|1,284
|Consumer
|29
|40
|59
|136
|148
|Total originated portfolio
|9,780
|10,892
|10,299
|6,268
|8,096
|Total purchased portfolio
|11,325
|13,485
|8,489
|7,834
|6,671
|Total nonperforming loans
|21,105
|24,377
|18,788
|14,102
|14,767
|Real estate owned and other repossessed collateral, net
|3,274
|3,110
|2,505
|1,936
|1,957
|Total nonperforming assets
|$
|24,379
|$
|27,487
|$
|21,293
|$
|16,038
|$
|16,724
|Past due loans to total loans
|1.69%
|3.52%
|2.84%
|1.50%
|1.50%
|Nonperforming loans to total loans
|2.17%
|2.36%
|1.88%
|1.51%
|1.51%
|Nonperforming assets to total assets
|1.94%
|2.23%
|1.76%
|1.43%
|1.45%
|Allowance for loan losses to total loans
|0.94%
|0.85%
|0.54%
|0.57%
|0.58%
|Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans
|43.49%
|36.14%
|28.77%
|37.44%
|38.61%
|Commercial real estate loans to total capital (6)
|281.32%
|304.40%
|292.58%
|262.92%
|282.05%
|Net loans to core deposits (7) (10)
|96.38%
|102.04%
|106.52%
|102.59%
|103.33%
|Purchased loans to total loans, including held for sale (10)
|39.77%
|38.28%
|36.65%
|35.50%
|33.37%
|Equity to total assets
|13.10%
|12.95%
|13.53%
|14.08%
|13.31%
|Common equity tier 1 capital ratio
|17.13%
|15.71%
|16.48%
|16.92%
|15.89%
|Total capital ratio
|19.61%
|18.03%
|18.52%
|19.07%
|18.01%
|Tier 1 leverage capital ratio
|13.36%
|13.04%
|14.26%
|14.06%
|12.86%
|Total shareholders' equity
|$
|164,739
|$
|159,525
|$
|163,400
|$
|158,101
|$
|153,580
|Less: Preferred stock
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Common shareholders' equity
|164,739
|159,525
|163,400
|158,101
|153,580
|Less: Intangible assets (8)
|(2,113
|)
|(2,116
|)
|(2,641
|)
|(2,940
|)
|(3,285
|)
|Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)
|$
|162,626
|$
|157,409
|$
|160,759
|$
|155,161
|$
|150,295
|Common shares outstanding
|8,198,624
|8,633,772
|9,052,013
|9,038,912
|9,042,109
|Book value per common share
|$
|20.09
|$
|18.48
|$
|18.05
|$
|17.49
|$
|16.98
|Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) (9)
|19.84
|18.23
|17.76
|17.17
|16.62
|(1) The net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted-average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted-average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the period.
|(2) The net interest margin represents net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets for the period.
|(3) Net interest margin excluding PPP removes the effects of the following: PPP loan interest income of $1.6 million and PPPLF interest expense of $174 thousand for both the three months and year ended June 30, 2020, as well as PPP loan average balances of $223.8 million and
$55.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and the year ended June 30, 2020, respectively.
(4) The efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income (before the loan loss provision) plus noninterest income.
|(5) Operating earnings per common share, operating return on average assets, operating return on average equity, operating efficiency ratio, and operating noninterest expense to average total assets utilize net operating earnings (non-GAAP). Net operating
earnings is calculated as net loss of $603 thousand, less non-recurring reorganization expense, net of tax, of $6.0 million, for net operating earnings of $5.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.
|(6) For purposes of calculating this ratio, commercial real estate includes all non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans defined as such by regulatory guidance, including all land development and construction loans.
|(7) Core deposits include all non-maturity deposits and maturity deposits less than $250 thousand. Loans include loans held for sale.
(8) Includes the core deposit intangible asset and loan servicing rights asset.
|(9) Tangible book value per share represents total shareholders' equity less the sum of preferred stock and intangible assets divided by common shares outstanding.
(10) Net loans and total loans, including loans held for sale, exclude PPP loans held for sale.
|For More Information:
|Jean-Pierre Lapointe, Chief Financial Officer
Northeast Bank, 27 Pearl Street, Portland, ME 04101
207.786.3245 ext. 3220
www.northeastbank.com
Northeast Bank
Lewiston, Maine, UNITED STATES
NEBank_CMYK_transparent_ sm.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: