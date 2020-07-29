MUNSTER, Ind., July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthWest Indiana Bancorp (the “Bancorp” or “NWIN”), the holding company for Peoples Bank (the “Bank”), reported record net income of $5.1 million, or $1.46 per share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, increased by $1.0 million (25.9%), from the quarter ended June 30, 2019, primarily due to higher net interest income and noninterest income. For the quarter ended June 30, 2020, the return on average assets (ROA) was 1.42% and the return on average equity (ROE) was 14.32%.



For the six months ended June 30, 2020, the Bancorp’s net income totaled $8.3 million, or $2.39 per share. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2020, increased by $2.0 million (32.2%), from the six months ended June 30, 2019, primarily due to higher net interest income and noninterest income. For the first six months of 2020, the ROA was 1.20% and the ROE was 11.90%.

During the six months ended June 30, 2020, total assets increased by $145.3 million (10.9%), with interest-earning assets increasing by $143.0 million (11.7%). On June 30, 2020, interest-earning assets totaled $1.4 billion compared to $1.2 billion at December 31, 2019. Earning assets represented 92.6% of total assets at June 30, 2020, and 92.0% of total assets at December 31, 2019. The increase in total assets and interest earning assets for the six months was primarily the result of involvement in the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), increased cash balances related to strong core deposit growth, and investment in securities.

In addition, on May 26, 2020, NWIN announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Peoples Bank SB, converted from an Indiana-chartered stock savings bank to an Indiana-chartered commercial bank. The charter conversion became effective following the close of business on May 22, 2020, and the converted bank now operates under the name Peoples Bank.

“Against a backdrop of uncertainty in the COVID-19 pandemic, the first six months of 2020 were a record for Peoples Bank. GAAP net income was up 32% over the same period in 2019. Significantly, second quarter results were up 26% over second quarter 2019. These results reflect the Bank’s organic and inorganic growth over the years, and the second quarter comparison is noteworthy because it is free of any merger-related expenses. We have been able to demonstrate our ability to successfully integrate acquisitions and execute our strategic plan, positioning NorthWest Indiana Bancorp to create value for our shareholders even during difficult times such as these,” said Benjamin Bochnowski, president & chief executive officer.

“The results of the second quarter also reflect the hard work and dedication of our team during the pandemic. We had record mortgage originations and sales, and originated more than $90 million in Paycheck Protection Program loans. The Bank delivered on our mission to help our customers and communities be more successful, even in difficult circumstances. We remain guided by our priorities of health, operations stability, and risk management so that we can weather the storm and emerge stronger on the other side. We continue to manage risk and prepare for continued challenges as we all face the pandemic together,” he continued. “In the meantime, we are investing in technologies and systems that allow us to serve our customers in all conditions, create efficiencies, and deliver on expectations despite the operating environment.”

“The strong earnings for the first six months of 2020 has been driven by an increase to our net interest income and noninterest income. Despite the low interest rate environment, net interest income increased by $287 thousand through effective balance sheet growth and pricing strategies. Noninterest income increased by $3.4 million or 64.0%, driven primarily increased mortgage originations and related loan sales. The increase in gain in the sale of loans is up $3.0 million or 463.4%, driven primarily by the low interest environment and stable housing prices producing a strong refinance environment for our customers. In addition, increased income from Wealth Management operations and securities sales have helped drive the noninterest income increase for the current six month period,” said Robert Lowry, chief financial officer.

“As we continue to operate through the COVID-19 environment, the Bancorp’s management team will continue to focus on effectively managing credit and operational risks related to the pandemic. As of June 30 2020, the Bancorp’s non-performing loans to total loans ratio remained under 1.0%. In addition, COVID-19 related loan modifications and deferrals represent approximately 8.3% of our current loan portfolio. During the first six months of 2020, as qualitative risk factors increased, management increased its planned provisions for the allowance for loan losses. The Bancorp’s strong earnings continue to create capital to support its strategic initiatives. In addition, all regulatory capital measures are considered well capitalized. At June 30, 2020, the Bancorp’s Tier 1 capital to adjusted assets was 8.3%.,” said Lowry.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $11.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, an increase of $215 thousand (1.9%), compared to $11.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The Bancorp’s net interest margin on a tax-adjusted basis was 3.60% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to 3.96% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Net interest income was $22.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, an increase of $287 thousand (1.3%), compared to $21.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019. The Bancorp’s net interest margin on a tax-adjusted basis was 3.61% for the six months ended June 30, 2020, compared to 3.88% for the six months ended June 30, 2019. The increased net interest income for the quarter and the six months was primarily the result of lower interest expense attributable to the Bancorp’s ability to manage through the current historically low interest rate cycle. The decrease in the net interest margin is a result of lower reinvestment rates on the Bancorp’s loan and securities portfolios. Management has adjusted deposit pricing to align with the current interest rate cycle and remains prepared to adjust rates paid on interest bearing deposits.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income from banking activities totaled $5.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to $2.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, an increase of $2.4 million or 89.1%. Noninterest income from banking activities totaled $8.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, compared to $5.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, an increase of $3.4 million or 64.0%. The increase in gain on sale of loans for the current quarter and six month period is the result of the current economic and rate environment, which we anticipate will return to more normal levels as the current low rate environment persists or rates return to higher levels. The decrease in fees and service charges for the current quarter and six month period is primarily the result of changes in customer usage of bank services during the pandemic. The increase in gains on the sale of securities for the current quarter and six-month period is a result of current market conditions and actively managing the portfolio. The increase in wealth management income for the current quarter and six month period is the result of the Bancorp’s continued focus on expanding its wealth management line of business. The decrease in other noninterest income for the current quarter and six month period is the result of a one-time fixed asset sale for a gain in the prior year.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense totaled $9.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to $8.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, an increase of $1.3 million or 15.9%. Noninterest expense totaled $19.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, compared to $18.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, an increase of $1.1 million or 5.6%. The increase in compensation and benefits for the current quarter and six month period is primarily the result of management’s continued focus on talent management and retention. The increase in occupancy and equipment for the current quarter and six month period is primarily related to facilities improvement efforts aimed at enhancing technology and to accommodate recent growth. The increase in data processing for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, is primarily the result of increased system utilization and investment in the customer experience. The decrease in data processing expense for the six months ended June 30, 2020, is primarily the result of prior year data conversion expenses incurred in the first quarter of 2019 related to the acquisition of AJS Bancorp Inc. The decrease in marketing for the six months ended June 30, 2020, is a result of the timing of the Bancorp’s marketing initiatives. The increase in other operating expenses for the current quarter and six month period is primarily the result of investments in strategic initiatives.

The Bancorp’s efficiency ratio was 59.32% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to 60.74% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The Bancorp’s efficiency ratio was 64.42% for the six months ended June 30, 2020, compared to 69.21% for the six months ended June 30, 2019. The decrease in the efficiency ratio is the result of higher noninterest income. The efficiency ratio is determined by dividing total noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income and total noninterest income for the period.

Lending

The Bancorp’s loan portfolio totaled $981.9 million at June 30, 2020, compared to $906.9 million at December 31, 2019, an increase of $75.0 million or 8.3%. The increase is the result of the Bank’s involvement in the PPP. During the six months ended June 30, 2020, the Bancorp originated $197.0 million in new commercial loans, of which $91.5 million relates to the PPP, compared to $116.1 million during the six months ended June 30, 2019. During the six months ended June 30, 2020, the Bancorp originated $114.2 million in new fixed rate mortgage loans for sale, compared to $29.6 million during the six months ended June 30, 2019. The increase in new fixed rate mortgage loans originated is related to the refinance activity that occurred during 2020. The loan portfolio is 71.9% of earning assets and is comprised of 62.6% commercial related credits.

Investing

The Bancorp’s securities portfolio totaled $294.7 million at June 30, 2020, compared to $277.2 million at December 31, 2019, an increase of $17.5 million or 6.3%. The increase is attributable to increased investment in the security portfolio and additional increased unrealized gains. The securities portfolio represents 21.6% of earning assets and provides a consistent source of liquidity and earnings to the Bancorp. Cash and cash equivalents totaled $97.3 million at June 30, 2020, compared to $47.3 million at December 31, 2019, an increase of $50.0 million or 105.9%. The increase in cash and cash equivalents is the result of the Bank’s participation in the PPP and customers’ current preferences toward security and liquidity of assets.

Funding

At June 30, 2020, core deposits totaled $983.0 million, compared to $826.7 million at December 31, 2019, an increase of $156.3 million or 18.9%. The increase is the result of the Bancorp’s efforts to maintain and grow core deposits and customer preferences for the security and liquidity of the Bancorp’s deposit product offerings. Core deposits include checking, savings, and money market accounts and represented 77.0% of the Bancorp’s total deposits at June 30, 2020. During the six months ended June 30, 2020, balances for noninterest bearing checking, interest bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts increased. The increase in these core deposits is a result of management’s sales efforts along with customer deposit account retention and preferences for the security the deposit products offer. At June 30, 2020, balances for certificates of deposit totaled $294.7 million, compared to $327.7 million at December 31, 2019, a decrease of $33.0 million or 10.1%. In addition, at June 30, 2020, borrowings and repurchase agreements totaled $29.2 million, compared to $25.5 million at December 31, 2019, an increase of $3.7 million or 14.4%. The increase in short-term borrowings was a result of cyclical inflows of repurchase agreement balances.

Asset Quality

At June 30, 2020, non-performing loans totaled $9.3 million, compared to $7.4 million at December 31, 2019, an increase of $1.9 million or 26.3%. The Bancorp’s ratio of non-performing loans to total loans was 0.95% at June 30, 2020, compared to 0.81% at December 31, 2019. The Bancorp’s ratio of non-performing assets to total assets was 0.73% at June 30, 2020, compared to 0.72% at December 31, 2019.

For the six months ended June 30, 2020, $1.0 million in provisions to the allowance for loan losses were required, compared to $828 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2019, an increase of $194 thousand or 23.4%. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, charge-offs, net of recoveries, totaled $155 thousand. At June 30, 2020, the allowance for loan losses is considered adequate by management and totaled $9.9 million. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.00% at June 30, 2020, compared to 0.99% at December 31, 2019. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of non-performing loans, or coverage ratio, was 105.95% at June 30, 2020, compared to 122.05% at December 31, 2019.

Management also considers reserves on loans from acquisition activity that are not part of the allowance for loan losses. The Bancorp acquired loans for which there was evidence of credit quality deterioration since origination and it was determined that it was probable that the Bancorp would be unable to collect all contractually required principal and interest payments. At June 30, 2020, total purchased credit impaired loan reserves totaled $2.1 million compared to $2.2 million at December 31, 2019. Additionally, the Bancorp has acquired loans without evidence of credit quality deterioration since origination and has marked these loans to their fair values. As part of the fair value of loans receivable, there was a net fair value discount for loans acquired of $2.9 million at June 30, 2020, compared to $3.8 million at December 31, 2019. When these additional reserves are included on a pro forma basis, the allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.51% at June 30, 2020, and the allowance for loan losses as a percentage of non-performing loans, or coverage ratio, was 159.49% at June 30, 2020. See Table 1 below for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP figures to the Bancorp’s GAAP figures.

The Bancorp established a goodwill balance totaling $11.1 million with the acquisitions of AJSB, First Personal, First Federal, and Liberty Savings. Goodwill of $2.9 million, $5.4 million, $2.0 million, and $804 thousand were established with the acquisition of AJSB, First Personal, First Federal, and Liberty Savings, respectively. Goodwill is tested annually for impairment, or when circumstances or events are deemed significant enough to test for impairment. As a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, and its broad effects on the economy, the Bancorp deemed it necessary to perform an interim impairment test of goodwill as of June 30, 2020. As part of the impairment test, the Bancorp enlisted a third party expert to perform a goodwill valuation analysis. The analysis showed the implied fair value of goodwill to be higher than its carrying value and no impairment was necessary for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Capital Adequacy

At June 30, 2020, shareholders’ equity stood at $145.2 million, and tangible capital represented 8.8% of total assets. The Bancorp’s regulatory capital ratios at June 30, 2020, were 13.6% for total capital to risk-weighted assets, 12.5% for both common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets and tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets, and 8.3% for tier 1 leverage capital to adjusted average assets. Under all regulatory capital requirements, the Bancorp is considered well capitalized. The book value of the Bancorp’s stock stood at $41.92 per share at June 30, 2020.

Impacts of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic began to affect the Bancorp’s operations during March 2020, and as of the date of this release, continues to influence operating decisions. In response to the pandemic, the Bancorp’s management implemented the following policy actions:

Participating in the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program, a program initiated to help small businesses maintain their workforce during the pandemic. As of June 30, 2020, the Bancorp approved 773 applications totaling $91.5 million, with an average loan size of approximately $118,000. These loans will help local business owners retain 10,744 employees based on the borrower’s applications. The Bancorp’s SBA lender fee is averaging approximately 3.80% for this program, and fees will be earned over the life of the associated loan.



Prudently helping borrowers who are or may be unable to meet their contractual payment obligations because of the effects of COVID-19. Consistent with regulatory guidance, the Bancorp will consider deferring or modifying its loan customer’s repayment obligation if their cash flow has been negatively impacted by the pandemic. The Bancorp’s management anticipates that additional borrower deferral and modification requests will continue during the remainder of 2020. Loans modified to interest only payment or full payment deferral as part of the effects of COVID-19 as of June 30, 2020, are as follows:

(Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) As of June 30, 2020 Mortgage loans Commercial Loans Number of Loans Recorded Investment Number of Loans Recorded Investment Interest only payment 90 $ 10,975 95 $ 42,259 Full payment deferral 8 653 41 27,220 Total $ 98 $ 11,628 136 $ 69,479

Commercial real estate loans are one of the Bancorp’s primary loan concentrations. Key loan data for commercial real estate loans secured by restaurants, hotels, and retail non-owner occupied properties indicate a strong weighted average loan-to-value and debt service coverage. As of June 30, 2020, commercial real estate loans secured by restaurants represented 5% of the commercial real estate loan portfolio, of which is comprised of 47% quick service and fast casual loan balances, and had a weighted average debt coverage ratio of 1.60 and loan to value of 50%. As of June 30, 2020, commercial real estate loans secured by hotels represented 5% of the commercial real estate loan portfolio, of which is comprised of 88% flagged hotel loan balances, and had a weighted average debt coverage ratio of 1.46 and loan to value of 59%. As of June 30, 2020, commercial real estate loans secured by retail non-owner occupied properties represented 13% of the commercial real estate loan portfolio and had a weighted average debt coverage of 1.48 and loan to value of 51%.



Maintaining a strong liquidity position to support funding demand. The Bancorp has sufficient on balance sheet liquidity and contingent liquidity sources to meet funding demand.



Implementing remote working policies for the Bancorp’s workforce. 142 employees or 50% of the workforce have been provided remote work capabilities to support social distancing measures.



Keeping the Bancorp’s 22 banking centers open during the pandemic. To ensure banking processes run efficiently, drive-ups are open and fully functional, and a wide range of digital banking options are available. All banking centers lobbies are also available to serve customers, however we are requesting that they make appointments via the Bank’s website to help us adhere to social distancing guidelines.

NorthWest Indiana Bancorp Quarterly Financial Report Key Ratios (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Return on equity 14.32% 12.77% 11.90% 10.25% Return on assets 1.42% 1.27% 1.20% 1.00% Basic earnings per share $1.46 $1.17 $2.39 $1.84 Diluted earnings per share $1.46 $1.17 $2.39 $1.84 Yield on loans 4.62% 5.25% 4.72% 5.15 Yield on security investments 2.13% 2.73% 2.25% 2.79 Total yield on earning assets 3.93% 4.65% 4.07% 4.53% Cost of deposits 0.45% 0.73% 0.58% 0.69% Cost of repurchase agreements 0.50% 1.94% 0.89% 1.90% Cost of borrowed funds 2.66% 3.34% 2.65% 2.74% Total cost of funds 0.47% 0.78% 0.60% 0.74% Net interest margin - tax equivalent 3.60% 3.96% 3.61% 3.88% Noninterest income / average assets 1.42% 0.84% 1.25% 0.84% Noninterest expense / average assets 2.74% 2.66% 2.88% 3.00% Net noninterest margin / average assets -1.33% -1.82% -1.63% -2.16% Efficiency ratio 59.32% 60.74% 64.42% 69.21% Effective tax rate 18.19% 18.46% 16.56% 16.69% Dividend declared per common share $0.31 $0.31 $0.62 $0.61 (Unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2020 2019 Net worth / total assets 9.85% 10.09% Book value per share $ 41.92 $ 38.85 Non-performing assets to total assets 0.73% 0.72% Non-performing loans to total loans 0.95% 0.81% Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 105.95% 122.05% Allowance for loan losses to loans outstanding 1.00% 0.99% Foreclosed real estate to total assets 0.04% 0.08% Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Interest income: Loans $ 11,297 $ 11,485 $ 22,326 $ 22,028 Securities & short-term investments 1,608 1,920 3,448 3,863 Total interest income 12,905 13,405 25,774 25,891 Interest expense: Deposits 1,380 2,011 3,444 3,683 Borrowings 110 194 244 409 Total interest expense 1,490 2,205 3,688 4,092 Net interest income 11,415 11,200 22,086 21,799 Provision for loan losses 508 511 1,022 828 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 10,907 10,689 21,064 20,971 Noninterest income: Gain on sale of loans held-for-sale, net 2,464 400 3,617 642 Fees and service charges 1,151 1,243 2,200 2,405 Gain on sale of securities, net 667 301 1,177 652 Wealth management operations 514 479 1,068 979 Increase in cash value of bank owned life insurance 188 179 357 342 Gain on sale of foreclosed real estate, net 43 13 103 40 Other 19 54 70 178 Total noninterest income 5,046 2,669 8,592 5,238 Noninterest expense: Compensation and benefits 5,371 4,600 10,588 9,401 Occupancy and equipment 1,295 1,169 2,704 2,291 Data processing 532 351 1,088 1,947 Marketing 180 176 388 613 Federal deposit insurance premiums 159 177 355 268 Other 2,227 1,951 4,640 4,193 Total noninterest expense 9,764 8,424 19,763 18,713 Income before income taxes 6,189 4,934 9,893 7,496 Income tax expenses 1,126 911 1,638 1,251 Net income $ 5,063 $ 4,023 $ 8,255 $ 6,245

﻿

NorthWest Indiana Bancorp Quarterly Financial Report Balance Sheet Data (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) June 30, December 31, Change Mix 2020 2019 % % Total assets $ 1,474,034 $ 1,328,722 10.9 % n/a Cash & cash equivalents 97,305 47,258 105.9 % n/a Certificates of deposit in other financial institutions 1,639 2,170 -24.5 % n/a Securities - available for sale 294,719 277,219 6.3 % n/a Loans receivable: Commercial real estate $ 286,122 $ 283,108 1.1 % 29.1 % Residential real estate 284,563 299,333 -4.9 % 29.0 % Commercial business 178,863 103,088 73.5 % 18.2 % Construction and land development 92,982 87,710 6.0 % 9.5 % Multifamily 56,070 51,286 9.3 % 5.7 % Home equity 46,312 49,181 -5.8 % 4.7 % Manufactured Homes 22,518 16,505 36.4 % 2.3 % Government 13,729 15,804 -13.1 % 1.4 % Consumer 522 627 -16.7 % 0.1 % Farmland 221 227 -2.6 % 0.0 % Total loans $ 981,902 $ 906,869 8.3 % 100.0 % Deposits: Core deposits: Noninterest bearing checking $ 262,001 $ 172,094 52.2 % 20.5 % Interest bearing checking 249,797 220,230 13.4 % 19.6 % Savings 235,254 209,945 12.1 % 18.4 % Money market 235,902 224,398 5.1 % 18.5 % Total core deposits 982,954 826,667 18.9 % 77.0 % Certificates of deposit 294,680 327,703 -10.1 % 23.0 % Total deposits $ 1,277,634 $ 1,154,370 10.7 % 100.0 % Borrowings and repurchase agreements $ 29,159 $ 25,499 14.4 % Stockholder's equity 145,181 134,103 8.3 % Asset Quality (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) June 30, December 31, Change 2020 2019 % Nonaccruing loans $ 7,408 $ 6,507 13.8 % Accruing loans delinquent more than 90 days 1,904 866 119.9 % Securities in non-accrual 815 1,076 -24.3 % Foreclosed real estate 634 1,083 -41.5 % Total nonperforming assets $ 10,761 $ 9,532 12.9 % Allowance for loan losses (ALL): ALL specific allowances for impaired loans $ 482 $ 165 192.1 % ALL general allowances for loan portfolio 9,384 8,834 6.2 % Total ALL $ 9,866 $ 8,999 9.6 % Troubled Debt Restructurings: Nonaccruing troubled debt restructurings, non-compliant (1) (2) $ 157 $ 163 -3.7 % Nonaccruing troubled debt restructurings, compliant (2) 409 161 154.0 % Accruing troubled debt restructurings 1,592 1,776 -10.4 % Total troubled debt restructurings $ 2,158 $ 2,100 2.8 % (1) "non-compliant" refers to not being within the guidelines of the restructuring agreement (2) included in nonaccruing loan balances presented above (Unaudited) At June 30, 2020 Required Actual Ratio To Be Well Capitalized Capital Adequacy Bancorp Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 12.5% N/A Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 12.5% N/A Total capital to risk-weighted assets 13.6% N/A Tier 1 capital to adjusted average assets 8.3% N/A Capital Adequacy Bank Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 12.3% 6.5% Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 12.3% 8.0% Total capital to risk-weighted assets 13.3% 10.0% Tier 1 capital to adjusted average assets 8.2% 5.0%





Quarter-to-Date (Dollars in thousands) Average Balances, Interest, and Rates (unaudited) June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 Average Balance Interest Rate (%) Average Balance Interest Rate (%) ASSETS Interest bearing deposits in other financial institutions $ 39,325 $ 15 0.15 $ 13,985 $ 92 2.63 Federal funds sold 1,738 18 4.14 3,818 36 3.77 Certificates of deposit in other financial institutions 1,734 11 2.54 2,118 15 2.83 Securities available-for-sale 288,330 1,532 2.13 253,421 1,732 2.73 Loans receivable 977,866 11,297 4.62 874,652 11,485 5.25 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 3,918 32 3.27 3,931 45 4.58 Total interest earning assets 1,312,911 $ 12,905 3.93 1,151,925 $ 13,405 4.65 Cash and non-interest bearing deposits in other financial institutions 17,713 29,756 Allowance for loan losses (9,553 ) (8,357 ) Other noninterest bearing assets 102,964 91,808 Total assets $ 1,424,035 $ 1,265,132 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Total deposits $ 1,237,241 $ 1,380 0.45 $ 1,097,283 $ 2,011 0.73 Repurchase agreements 13,671 17 0.50 13,638 66 1.94 Borrowed funds 13,981 93 2.66 15,341 128 3.34 Total interest bearing liabilities 1,264,893 $ 1,490 0.47 1,126,262 $ 2,205 0.78 Other noninterest bearing liabilities 17,741 12,864 Total liabilities 1,282,634 1,139,126 Total stockholders' equity 141,401 126,006 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,424,035 $ 1,265,132 Return on average assets 1.42 % 1.27 % Return on average equity 14.32 % 12.77 % Net interest margin (average earning assets) 3.48 % 3.89 % Net interest margin (average earning assets) - tax equivalent 3.60 % 3.96 % Year-to-Date (Dollars in thousands)

Average Balances, Interest, and Rates (unaudited) June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 Average Balance Interest Rate (%) Average Balance Interest Rate (%) ASSETS Interest bearing deposits in other financial institutions $ 26,406 $ 69 0.52 $ 26,840 $ 176 1.31 Federal funds sold 3,726 85 4.56 4,644 77 3.32 Certificates of deposit in other financial institutions 1,851 25 2.70 2,194 32 2.92 Securities available-for-sale 284,955 3,202 2.25 250,016 3,489 2.79 Loans receivable 945,189 22,326 4.72 855,908 22,028 5.15 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 3,915 67 3.42 3,886 89 4.58 Total interest earning assets 1,266,042 $ 25,774 4.07 1,143,488 $ 25,891 4.53 Cash and non-interest bearing deposits in other financial institutions 18,397 23,628 Allowance for loan losses (9,302 ) (8,213 ) Other noninterest bearing assets 98,409 88,967 Total assets $ 1,373,546 $ 1,247,870 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Total deposits $ 1,192,482 $ 3,444 0.58 $ 1,067,976 $ 3,683 0.69 Repurchase agreements 12,803 57 0.89 12,098 115 1.90 Borrowed funds 14,087 187 2.65 21,426 294 2.74 Total interest bearing liabilities 1,219,372 $ 3,688 0.60 1,101,500 $ 4,092 0.74 Other noninterest bearing liabilities 15,380 24,528 Total liabilities 1,234,752 1,126,028 Total stockholders' equity 138,794 121,842 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,373,546 $ 1,247,870 Return on average assets 1.20 % 1.00 % Return on average equity 11.90 % 10.25 % Net interest margin (average earning assets) 3.49 % 3.81 % Net interest margin (average earning assets) - tax equivalent 3.61 % 3.88 %





Table 1 - Reconciliation of the Non-GAAP Performance Ratios ($ in thousands) (Unaudited) For the three months ended March 31, 2020 GAAP Additional reserves not part of the ALL Non-GAAP Allowance for loan losses (ALL) $ 9,866 $ 4,986 $ 14,852 Total loans $ 981,902 $ 981,902 ALL to total loans 1.00% 1.51% ($ in thousands) (Unaudited) For the three months ended March 31, 2020 GAAP Additional reserves not part of the ALL Non-GAAP Allowance for loan losses (ALL) $ 9,866 $ 4,986 $ 14,852 Non-performing loans $ 9,312 $ 9,312 ALL to nonperfroming loans (coverage ratio) 105.95% 159.49%

