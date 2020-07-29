HOUSTON, July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBTX, Inc., or the Company (NASDAQ: CBTX), the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, N.A., or the Bank, today announced net income of $2.2 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to $7.5 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 and $14.3 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.
“I am proud to work every day beside the great CommunityBank of Texas family,” said Robert R. Franklin, Jr., Chairman, CEO and President of the Company. “Our focus remains on our customer base and the communities we serve. We continue to operate in an unprecedented time related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the fog it has created over our daily activities and economies.”
“We believe in the resiliency of our customer base and the communities in which we operate,” Mr. Franklin continued. “We also know how to get through crises. Our team is experienced and many of the same tools we have used in the past are important to help with the outcomes from the pandemic. We persist in our efforts to work to keep our employees safe with internal controls around social distancing, sanitizing and making work from home solutions available when possible.”
“Many of our customers are back to work and finding their own solutions to the problems created by the pandemic. Our requests from customers for deferrals continues to decline, and the over 2,000 PPP loans we made last quarter have helped our customers through these unprecedented times.” said Mr. Franklin.
“While our customers and team are resilient and moving forward, we believe that it will be several months before we can more clearly see the effects of the shut-down of our economy, both at a local and national level,” Mr. Franklin said. “We are also monitoring the slowdown of the oil and gas industry and the new normal that the industry will operate under as we go forward.”
“We continued to add to our provision for loan losses during the second quarter primarily because of the general uncertainty created in our markets. We believe that our reserve build and our continued strong capital position gives us the stability we need to continue to work with our customers in these tough times,” Mr. Franklin added. “We believe that CBTX, Inc. will emerge from this crisis strong and able to pursue any opportunities that may arise.”
Highlights
Operating Results
Net Interest Income
Net interest income was $32.2 million for the second quarter of 2020, compared to $32.2 million for the first quarter of 2020 and $34.3 million for the second quarter of 2019. Net interest income decreased $62,000 during the second quarter of 2020, compared to the first quarter of 2020, primarily due to lower rates on loans and other interest-earning assets, partially offset by the impact of increased average loans and lower rates on interest-bearing deposits. Net interest income decreased $2.1 million during the second quarter of 2020, compared to the second quarter of 2019, primarily due to lower rates on loans and other interest-earning assets, partially offset by the impact of increased average loans and lower rates on interest-bearing deposits.
The yield on interest-earning assets was 3.91% for the second quarter of 2020, compared to 4.56% for the first quarter of 2020 and 5.07% for the second quarter of 2019. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 0.52% for the second quarter of 2020, 0.94% for the first quarter of 2020 and 1.09% for the second quarter of 2019. Yields on interest-earning assets decreased, and the costs of interest-bearing liabilities did not decrease to the same extent, which caused compression of the Company’s net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis to 3.68% for the second quarter of 2020, from 4.06% for the first quarter of 2020 and 4.53% for the second quarter of 2019.
Provision/Recapture for Credit Losses
The provision for credit losses was $9.9 million for the second quarter of 2020, compared to $5.0 million for the first quarter of 2020 and $807,000 for the second quarter of 2019. The increase in the provision for credit losses for the first and second quarters of 2020 was primarily due to the impact of COVID-19 and the sustained instability of the oil and gas industry during such periods on the local and national economy and on current and forecasted economic factors.
The ACL for loans was $39.7 million, or 1.35% of total loans, at June 30, 2020, compared to $31.2 million, or 1.17% of total loans, at March 31, 2020 and $25.3 million, or 0.96% of total loans, at June 30, 2019. The increase in the ACL for loans was primarily due to the impact of COVID-19 and the sustained instability of the oil and gas industry on current and forecasted economic factors during the first and second quarters of 2020.
The liability associated with the ACL for unfunded commitments was $5.0 million at June 30, 2020, compared to $3.7 million at March 31, 2020 and $378,000 at June 30, 2019. The increase was primarily due to the adoption of Accounting Standards Update, or ASU 2016-13, Financial Instruments—Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments, or CECL, effective January 1, 2020, the impact of COVID-19 and the sustained instability of the oil and gas industry, as noted above.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income was $2.9 million for the second quarter of 2020, $4.3 million for the first quarter of 2020 and $7.3 million for the second quarter of 2019. The decrease in noninterest income during the second quarter of 2020, as compared to the first quarter of 2020 was primarily due to increased interest rate swap origination fees recognized on new interest rate swap transactions during the first quarter of 2020. The decrease in noninterest income during the second quarter of 2020, as compared to the second quarter of 2019 was primarily due to nontaxable death benefit proceeds of $4.7 million received under bank-owned life insurance policies and a gain of $3.3 million over the carrying value recorded during the second quarter of 2019.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense was $22.5 million for the second quarter of 2020, compared to $22.1 million for the first quarter of 2020 and $23.4 million for the second quarter of 2019. The increase in noninterest expense of $406,000 between the second and first quarter of 2020 was primarily due to increased professional and director fees, mainly consulting fees, and increased regulatory fees, partially offset by a decrease in salaries and employee benefits resulting from decreases in employee benefits costs.
The decrease in noninterest expense of $908,000 between the second quarter of 2020 and the second quarter of 2019 primarily related to a reduction in professional and director fees, mainly legal fees, partially offset by increased consulting fees.
Income Taxes
Income tax expense was $539,000 for the second quarter of 2020, $1.9 million for the first quarter of 2020 and $3.1 million for the second quarter of 2019. The effective tax rates were 19.95% for the second quarter of 2020, 19.85% for the first quarter of 2020 and 17.69% for the second quarter of 2019. The differences between the federal statutory rate of 21% and the effective tax rates were largely attributable to permanent differences primarily related to tax exempt interest and bank-owned life insurance.
Balance Sheet Highlights
Loans
Loans, excluding loans held for sale, were $2.9 billion at June 30, 2020, $2.7 billion at March 31, 2020 and $2.6 billion at June 30, 2019.
During the second quarter of 2020, the Company funded 2,010 PPP loans to customers in the principal amount totaling $336.1 million and an average loan balance of $167,000. The Company recognized a net yield of 2.28% during the second quarter of 2020 on these PPP loans.
In support of customers impacted by COVID-19, the Company offered relief through payment deferrals. The deferral periods range from one to six-months, with the majority of the deferrals involving three-month arrangements. As of June 30, 2020, the Company had entered into deferral arrangements on 689 loans with total outstanding principal of $545.0 million. As of June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020, these arrangements resulted in the deferral of payments, including both principal and interest, totaling $17.0 million and $936,000, respectively.
Asset Quality
Nonperforming assets remain low relative to total assets at $11.2 million, or 0.29% of total assets, at June 30, 2020, compared to $1.4 million, or 0.04% of total assets, at March 31, 2020 and $3.3 million, or 0.10% of total assets, at June 30, 2019. The increase in nonperforming assets during the second quarter of 2020 primarily related to $9.9 million of loans, which were placed on nonaccrual status while subject to deferral arrangements discussed above.
Through June 30, 2020, 35 loans totaling $27.0 million were restructured as troubled debt restructurings, or TDRs, which included 32 loans totaling $26.3 million, that were subject to deferral arrangements discussed above.
Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans were 0.01% for the second quarter of 2020, (0.05%) for the first quarter of 2020 and 0.02% for the second quarter of 2019.
Deposits and Borrowings
Total deposits were $3.3 billion at June 30, 2020, $2.8 billion at March 31, 2020 and $2.7 billion at June 30, 2019.
The Company defines total borrowings as the total of repurchase agreements, Federal Home Loan Bank advances and notes payable. Total borrowings were $52.5 million, $51.4 million and $90.8 million at June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2019, respectively. Borrowings fluctuated between the second quarter of 2020 and second quarter of 2019 due to increased Federal Home Loan Bank advances to fund loan growth in 2019.
Capital
At June 30, 2020, the Company continued to be well capitalized and maintained strong capital ratios under bank regulatory requirements. The Company’s total risk-based capital ratio was 16.56% at June 30, 2020, compared to 16.42% at March 31, 2020, and 15.59% at June 30, 2019. The Company’s Tier 1 leverage ratio was 11.96% at June 30, 2020, compared to 13.18% at March 31, 2020, and 13.12% at June 30, 2019. The Company’s total shareholders’ equity to total assets ratio was 13.77% at June 30, 2020, 15.67% at March 31, 2020 and 15.18% at June 30, 2019.
The ratio of tangible equity to tangible assets was 11.84% at June 30, 2020, 13.51% at March 31, 2020 and 12.96% at June 30, 2019. Tangible equity to tangible assets is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, to tangible equity to tangible assets is total shareholders’ equity to total assets. See the table captioned “Non‑GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of this press release.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company’s accounting and reporting policies conform to GAAP and the prevailing practices in the banking industry. The Company’s management also evaluates performance based on certain non-GAAP financial measures. The Company classifies a financial measure as being a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are not included or excluded in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the United States in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows.
This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures including “tangible book value,” “tangible book value per common share,” and “tangible equity to tangible assets,” which are supplemental measures that are not required by, or are not presented in accordance with, GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures do not include operating, other statistical measures or ratios calculated using exclusively financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the way we calculate the non-GAAP financial measures may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names.
Please refer to the table titled “Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of this earnings release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.
About CBTX, Inc.
CBTX, Inc. is the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, N.A., a $3.9 billion asset bank, offering commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses and professionals in Houston, Dallas, Beaumont and surrounding communities in Texas. Visit www.communitybankoftx.com for more information.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the securities laws that are based on various facts and derived utilizing important assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company and its subsidiary. Forward-looking statements include information regarding the Company’s future financial performance, business and growth strategy, projected plans and objectives, as well as projections of macroeconomic and industry trends, which are inherently unreliable due to the multiple factors that impact economic trends, and any such variations may be material. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “plans” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. Further, certain factors that could affect our future results and cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: whether the Company can: manage the economic risks related to the impact of COVID-19 and the recent drop in oil and gas prices (including risks related to its customers’ credit quality, deferrals and modifications to loans, the Company’s ability to borrow, and the impact of a resultant recession generally), and other hazards such as natural disasters and adverse weather, acts of war or terrorism, other pandemics, an outbreak of hostilities or other international or domestic calamities and the governmental or military response thereto, and other matters beyond the Company’s control; the geographic concentration of our markets in Beaumont and Houston, Texas; manage changes and the continued health or availability of management personnel; the amount of nonperforming and classified assets that the Company holds and the efforts to resolve the nonperforming assets; deterioration of its asset quality; interest rate risks associated with the Company’s business; business and economic conditions generally and in the financial services industry, nationally and within the Company’s primary markets; volatility and direction of oil prices, including risks related to the recent collapse in oil prices, and the strength of the energy industry, generally and within Texas; the composition of the Company’s loan portfolio, including the identity of its borrowers and the concentration of loans in specialized industries, especially the creditworthiness of energy company borrowers; changes in the value of collateral securing the loans; the Company’s ability to maintain important deposit customer relationships and the Company’s reputation; the Company’s ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; the Company’s ability to pursue available remedies in the event of a loan default for loans under the PPP and the risk of holding the PPP loans at unfavorable interest rates as compared to the loans to customers that we would have otherwise lent to; the volatility and direction of market interest rates; liquidity risks associated with the Company’s business; systems failures, interruptions or breaches involving the Company’s information technology and telecommunications systems or third‑party servicers; the failure of certain third-party vendors to perform; the institution and outcome of litigation and other legal proceedings against the Company or to which it may become subject; operational risks associated with the Company’s business; the costs, effects and results of regulatory examinations, investigations, including the ongoing investigation by the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, or FinCEN, of the U.S. Department of Treasury, or reviews or the ability to obtain the required regulatory approvals; the Company’s ability to meet the requirements of its Formal Agreement with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, and the risk that such Formal Agreement may have a negative impact on the Company’s financial performance and results of operations; changes in the laws, rules, regulations, interpretations or policies relating to financial institution, accounting, tax, trade, monetary and fiscal matters; governmental or regulatory responses to the COVID-19 pandemic and newly enacted fiscal stimulus that impact the Company’s loan portfolio and forbearance practice; and other governmental interventions in the U.S. financial system that may impact how the Company achieves its performance goals. Additionally, many of these risks and uncertainties are currently elevated by and may or will continue to be elevated by the COVID-19 pandemic. The foregoing factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statements included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, and other reports and statements that the Company has filed with the SEC. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the Company’s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what it anticipates. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict which will arise. In addition, the Company cannot assess the impact of each factor on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Copies of the SEC filings for the Company are available for download free of charge from www.communitybankoftx.com under the Investor Relations tab.
CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Financial Highlights
(In thousands, except per share data and percentages)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|6/30/2020
|3/31/2020
|12/31/2019
|9/30/2019
|6/30/2019
|6/30/2020
|6/30/2019
|Profitability:
|Net income
|$
|2,163
|$
|7,541
|$
|12,636
|$
|13,076
|$
|14,315
|$
|9,704
|$
|24,805
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|0.09
|$
|0.30
|$
|0.51
|$
|0.52
|$
|0.57
|$
|0.39
|$
|1.00
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.09
|$
|0.30
|$
|0.50
|$
|0.52
|$
|0.57
|$
|0.39
|$
|0.99
|Return on average assets (1)
|0.23
|%
|0.87
|%
|1.43
|%
|1.53
|%
|1.72
|%
|0.54
|%
|1.52
|%
|Return on average shareholders' equity (1)
|1.60
|%
|5.64
|%
|9.40
|%
|9.92
|%
|11.30
|%
|3.60
|%
|9.97
|%
|Net interest margin- tax equivalent (1)
|3.68
|%
|4.06
|%
|4.18
|%
|4.43
|%
|4.53
|%
|3.87
|%
|4.55
|%
|Efficiency ratio (2)
|64.15
|%
|60.44
|%
|58.96
|%
|56.98
|%
|56.25
|%
|62.26
|%
|58.64
|%
|Liquidity and Capital Ratios:
|Total shareholders' equity to total assets
|13.77
|%
|15.67
|%
|15.40
|%
|15.31
|%
|15.18
|%
|13.77
|%
|15.18
|%
|Tangible equity to tangible assets (3)
|11.84
|%
|13.51
|%
|13.26
|%
|13.13
|%
|12.96
|%
|11.84
|%
|12.96
|%
|Common equity tier 1 capital ratio
|15.30
|%
|15.23
|%
|15.52
|%
|14.99
|%
|14.71
|%
|15.30
|%
|14.71
|%
|Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|15.30
|%
|15.23
|%
|15.52
|%
|14.99
|%
|14.71
|%
|15.30
|%
|14.71
|%
|Total risk-based capital ratio
|16.56
|%
|16.42
|%
|16.41
|%
|15.88
|%
|15.59
|%
|16.56
|%
|15.59
|%
|Tier 1 leverage ratio
|11.96
|%
|13.18
|%
|13.11
|%
|13.23
|%
|13.12
|%
|11.96
|%
|13.12
|%
|Other Data:
|Weighted average common shares outstanding - Basic
|24,752
|24,926
|24,951
|24,923
|24,921
|24,839
|24,916
|Weighted average common shares outstanding - Diluted
|24,780
|25,000
|25,071
|25,046
|25,042
|24,885
|25,047
|Common shares outstanding at period end
|24,755
|24,746
|24,980
|24,923
|24,923
|24,755
|24,923
|Dividends per share
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.20
|$
|0.20
|Book value per share
|$
|21.71
|$
|21.70
|$
|21.45
|$
|21.07
|$
|20.59
|$
|21.71
|$
|20.59
|Tangible book value per share (3)
|$
|18.26
|$
|18.23
|$
|18.01
|$
|17.62
|$
|17.13
|$
|18.26
|$
|17.13
|Employees - full-time equivalents
|523
|512
|500
|504
|508
|523
|508
_____________________________
(1) Quarterly ratios are annualized.
(2) Efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.
(3) Non‑GAAP financial measure. See the table captioned “Non‑GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of this earnings release.
CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
|Balance Sheet Data (at period end):
|6/30/2020
|3/31/2020
|12/31/2019
|9/30/2019
|6/30/2019
|Loans, excluding loans held for sale
|$
|2,934,888
|$
|2,671,587
|$
|2,639,085
|$
|2,676,824
|$
|2,642,289
|Allowance for credit losses for loans
|(39,678
|)
|(31,194
|)
|(25,280
|)
|(25,576
|)
|(25,342
|)
|Loans, net
|2,895,210
|2,640,393
|2,613,805
|2,651,248
|2,616,947
|Cash and equivalents
|492,400
|284,898
|372,064
|289,399
|266,776
|Securities
|235,438
|234,014
|231,262
|228,061
|232,601
|Premises and equipment
|50,729
|50,243
|50,875
|51,183
|51,346
|Goodwill
|80,950
|80,950
|80,950
|80,950
|80,950
|Other intangible assets
|4,496
|4,700
|4,938
|5,106
|5,318
|Loans held for sale
|—
|882
|1,463
|—
|1,408
|Operating lease right-to-use asset
|14,081
|12,577
|12,926
|12,864
|12,355
|Other assets
|128,421
|116,993
|110,261
|112,774
|111,805
|Total assets
|$
|3,901,725
|$
|3,425,650
|$
|3,478,544
|$
|3,431,585
|$
|3,379,506
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|$
|1,513,748
|$
|1,195,541
|$
|1,184,861
|$
|1,196,720
|$
|1,201,287
|Interest-bearing deposits
|1,740,455
|1,596,692
|1,667,527
|1,547,607
|1,537,620
|Total deposits
|3,254,203
|2,792,233
|2,852,388
|2,744,327
|2,738,907
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|50,000
|50,000
|50,000
|120,000
|90,000
|Repurchase agreements
|2,500
|1,415
|485
|1,208
|805
|Operating lease liabilities
|16,983
|15,356
|15,704
|15,513
|14,806
|Other liabilities
|40,683
|29,772
|24,246
|25,317
|21,830
|Total liabilities
|3,364,369
|2,888,776
|2,942,823
|2,906,365
|2,866,348
|Total shareholders’ equity
|537,356
|536,874
|535,721
|525,220
|513,158
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|$
|3,901,725
|$
|3,425,650
|$
|3,478,544
|$
|3,431,585
|$
|3,379,506
CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(In thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|6/30/2020
|3/31/2020
|12/31/2019
|9/30/2019
|6/30/2019
|6/30/2020
|6/30/2019
|Interest income
|Interest and fees on loans
|$
|32,857
|$
|33,617
|$
|35,634
|$
|36,353
|$
|35,608
|$
|66,474
|$
|69,401
|Securities
|1,228
|1,363
|1,442
|1,436
|1,519
|2,591
|3,076
|Other interest-earning assets
|169
|1,055
|1,279
|1,212
|1,359
|1,224
|2,842
|Equity investments
|171
|176
|213
|192
|163
|347
|315
|Total interest income
|34,425
|36,211
|38,568
|39,193
|38,649
|70,636
|75,634
|Interest expense
|Deposits
|2,022
|3,766
|4,463
|4,130
|3,822
|5,788
|7,406
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|240
|221
|316
|483
|523
|461
|587
|Repurchase agreements
|1
|—
|—
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Note payable and junior subordinated debt
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|8
|12
|Total interest expense
|2,267
|3,991
|4,782
|4,618
|4,350
|6,258
|8,007
|Net interest income
|32,158
|32,220
|33,786
|34,575
|34,299
|64,378
|67,627
|Provision (recapture) for credit losses
|Provision (recapture) for credit losses for loans
|8,537
|4,739
|(148
|)
|579
|807
|13,276
|1,954
|Provision for credit losses for unfunded commitments
|1,333
|310
|—
|—
|—
|1,643
|—
|Total provision (recapture) for credit losses
|9,870
|5,049
|(148
|)
|579
|807
|14,919
|1,954
|Net interest income after provision (recapture) for credit losses
|22,288
|27,171
|33,934
|33,996
|33,492
|49,459
|65,673
|Noninterest income
|Deposit account service charges
|1,095
|1,485
|1,587
|1,681
|1,657
|2,580
|3,286
|Card interchange fees
|915
|922
|1,007
|908
|941
|1,837
|1,805
|Earnings on bank-owned life insurance
|412
|416
|430
|430
|3,721
|828
|4,151
|Net gain on sales of assets
|139
|123
|305
|190
|69
|262
|157
|Other
|348
|1,381
|388
|906
|915
|1,729
|1,397
|Total noninterest income
|2,909
|4,327
|3,717
|4,115
|7,303
|7,236
|10,796
|Noninterest expense
|Salaries and employee benefits
|14,012
|14,223
|14,264
|13,951
|14,185
|28,235
|28,007
|Occupancy expense
|2,558
|2,424
|2,417
|2,484
|2,338
|4,982
|4,605
|Professional and director fees
|1,541
|1,152
|1,220
|1,455
|2,282
|2,693
|4,373
|Data processing and software
|1,292
|1,222
|1,074
|1,121
|1,086
|2,514
|2,240
|Regulatory fees
|476
|103
|84
|144
|446
|579
|910
|Advertising, marketing and business development
|269
|364
|452
|407
|532
|633
|972
|Telephone and communications
|392
|419
|506
|434
|456
|811
|834
|Security and protection expense
|351
|374
|364
|410
|367
|725
|690
|Amortization of intangibles
|230
|221
|216
|221
|225
|451
|457
|Other expenses
|1,374
|1,587
|1,513
|1,418
|1,486
|2,961
|2,900
|Total noninterest expense
|22,495
|22,089
|22,110
|22,045
|23,403
|44,584
|45,988
|Net income before income tax expense
|2,702
|9,409
|15,541
|16,066
|17,392
|12,111
|30,481
|Income tax expense
|539
|1,868
|2,905
|2,990
|3,077
|2,407
|5,676
|Net income
|$
|2,163
|$
|7,541
|$
|12,636
|$
|13,076
|$
|14,315
|$
|9,704
|$
|24,805
CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Net Interest Margin
(In thousands, except percentages)
|Three Months Ended
|6/30/2020
|3/31/2020
|6/30/2019
|Interest
|Interest
|Interest
|Average
|Earned/
|Average
|Average
|Earned/
|Average
|Average
|Earned/
|Average
|Outstanding
|Interest
|Yield/
|Outstanding
|Interest
|Yield/
|Outstanding
|Interest
|Yield/
|Balance
|Paid
|Rate (1)
|Balance
|Paid
|Rate (1)
|Balance
|Paid
|Rate (1)
|Assets
|Interest-earning assets:
|Total loans (2)
|$
|2,908,204
|$
|32,857
|4.54
|%
|$
|2,634,507
|$
|33,617
|5.13
|%
|$
|2,591,928
|$
|35,608
|5.51
|%
|Securities
|240,343
|1,228
|2.05
|%
|233,917
|1,363
|2.34
|%
|233,339
|1,519
|2.61
|%
|Other interest-earning assets
|378,405
|169
|0.18
|%
|315,099
|1,055
|1.35
|%
|219,639
|1,359
|2.48
|%
|Equity investments
|15,147
|171
|4.54
|%
|13,661
|176
|5.18
|%
|15,218
|163
|4.32
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|3,542,099
|$
|34,425
|3.91
|%
|3,197,184
|$
|36,211
|4.56
|%
|3,060,124
|$
|38,649
|5.07
|%
|Allowance for credit losses for loans
|(31,443
|)
|(25,831
|)
|(24,829
|)
|Noninterest-earning assets
|305,821
|296,698
|299,234
|Total assets
|$
|3,816,477
|$
|3,468,051
|$
|3,334,529
|Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Interest-bearing deposits
|$
|1,687,991
|$
|2,022
|0.48
|%
|$
|1,650,064
|$
|3,766
|0.92
|%
|$
|1,514,697
|$
|3,822
|1.01
|%
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|70,769
|240
|1.36
|%
|50,000
|221
|1.78
|%
|83,022
|523
|2.53
|%
|Repurchase agreements
|2,101
|1
|0.19
|%
|763
|—
|—
|877
|1
|0.46
|%
|Note payable and junior subordinated debt
|—
|4
|—
|—
|4
|—
|—
|4
|—
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|1,760,861
|$
|2,267
|0.52
|%
|1,700,827
|$
|3,991
|0.94
|%
|1,598,596
|$
|4,350
|1.09
|%
|Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|1,462,271
|1,184,776
|1,194,645
|Other liabilities
|49,958
|44,620
|32,991
|Total noninterest-bearing liabilities
|1,512,229
|1,229,396
|1,227,636
|Shareholders’ equity
|543,387
|537,828
|508,297
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|$
|3,816,477
|$
|3,468,051
|$
|3,334,529
|Net interest income
|$
|32,158
|$
|32,220
|$
|34,299
|Net interest spread (3)
|3.39
|%
|3.62
|%
|3.98
|%
|Net interest margin (4)
|3.65
|%
|4.05
|%
|4.50
|%
|Net interest margin—tax equivalent (5)
|3.68
|%
|4.06
|%
|4.53
|%
_______________________________
(1) Annualized.
(2) Includes average outstanding balances related to loans held for sale.
(3) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest‑earning assets minus the average rate on interest‑bearing liabilities.
(4) Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest‑earning assets.
(5) Tax equivalent adjustments of $247,000, $81,000 and $258,000 for the quarters ended June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2019, respectively, were computed using a federal income tax rate of 21%.
CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Year to Date Net Interest Margin
(In thousands, except percentages)
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2020
|2019
|Average
|Interest
|Average
|Average
|Interest
|Average
|Outstanding
|Earned/
|Yield/
|Outstanding
|Earned/
|Yield/
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Balance
|Interest Paid
|Rate (1)
|Balance
|Interest Paid
|Rate (1)
|Assets
|Interest-earning assets:
|Total loans (2)
|$
|2,771,355
|$
|66,474
|4.82
|%
|$
|2,546,610
|$
|69,401
|5.50
|%
|Securities
|237,130
|2,591
|2.20
|%
|232,499
|3,076
|2.67
|%
|Other interest-earning assets
|346,753
|1,224
|0.71
|%
|229,405
|2,842
|2.50
|%
|Equity investments
|14,404
|347
|4.84
|%
|13,537
|315
|4.69
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|3,369,642
|$
|70,636
|4.22
|%
|3,022,051
|$
|75,634
|5.05
|%
|Allowance for loan losses
|(28,637
|)
|(24,426
|)
|Noninterest-earning assets
|301,281
|301,065
|Total assets
|$
|3,642,286
|$
|3,298,690
|Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Interest-bearing deposits
|$
|1,669,031
|$
|5,788
|0.70
|%
|$
|1,529,283
|$
|7,406
|0.98
|%
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|60,385
|461
|1.54
|%
|46,575
|587
|2.54
|%
|Repurchase agreements
|1,432
|1
|0.14
|%
|1,364
|2
|0.30
|%
|Note payable and junior subordinated debt
|—
|8
|—
|—
|12
|—
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|1,730,848
|$
|6,258
|0.73
|%
|1,577,222
|$
|8,007
|1.02
|%
|Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|1,323,520
|1,185,919
|Other liabilities
|45,595
|33,764
|Total noninterest-bearing liabilities
|1,369,115
|1,219,683
|Shareholders’ equity
|542,323
|501,785
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|$
|3,642,286
|$
|3,298,690
|Net interest income
|$
|64,378
|$
|67,627
|Net interest spread (3)
|3.49
|%
|4.03
|%
|Net interest margin (4)
|3.84
|%
|4.51
|%
|Net interest margin—tax equivalent (5)
|3.87
|%
|4.55
|%
_______________________________
(1) Annualized.
(2) Includes average outstanding balances related to loans held for sale.
(3) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest‑earning assets minus the average rate on interest‑bearing liabilities.
(4) Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest‑earning assets.
(5) Tax equivalent adjustments of $496,000 and $513,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and June 30, 2019, respectively, were computed using a federal income tax rate of 21%.
CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Rate/Volume Analysis
(In thousands)
|Three Months Ended June 30, 2020,
|Compared to Three Months Ended March 31, 2020
|Increase (Decrease) due to
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Rate
|Volume
|Days
|Total
|Interest-earning assets:
|Total loans
|$
|(4,251
|)
|$
|3,491
|$
|—
|$
|(760
|)
|Securities
|(172
|)
|37
|—
|(135
|)
|Other interest-earning assets
|(1,099
|)
|213
|—
|(886
|)
|Equity investments
|(24
|)
|19
|—
|(5
|)
|Total increase (decrease) in interest income
|(5,546
|)
|3,760
|—
|(1,786
|)
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Interest-bearing deposits
|(1,831
|)
|87
|—
|(1,744
|)
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|(73
|)
|92
|—
|19
|Repurchase agreements
|1
|—
|—
|1
|Note payable and junior subordinated debt
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Total increase (decrease) in interest expense
|(1,903
|)
|179
|—
|(1,724
|)
|Increase (decrease) in net interest income
|$
|(3,643
|)
|$
|3,581
|$
|—
|$
|(62
|)
|Three Months Ended June 30, 2020,
|Compared to Three Months Ended June 30, 2019
|Increase (Decrease) due to
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Rate
|Volume
|Days
|Total
|Interest-earning assets:
|Total loans
|$
|(7,096
|)
|$
|4,345
|$
|—
|$
|(2,751
|)
|Securities
|(337
|)
|46
|—
|(291
|)
|Other interest-earning assets
|(2,172
|)
|982
|—
|(1,190
|)
|Equity investments
|8
|—
|—
|8
|Total increase (decrease) in interest income
|(9,597
|)
|5,373
|—
|(4,224
|)
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Interest-bearing deposits
|(2,236
|)
|436
|—
|(1,800
|)
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|(205
|)
|(78
|)
|—
|(283
|)
|Repurchase agreements
|(1
|)
|1
|—
|—
|Note payable and junior subordinated debt
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Total increase (decrease) in interest expense
|(2,442
|)
|359
|—
|(2,083
|)
|Increase (decrease) in net interest income
|$
|(7,155
|)
|$
|5,014
|$
|—
|$
|(2,141
|)
|Six Months Ended June 30, 2020,
|Compared to Six Months Ended June 30, 2019
|Increase (Decrease) due to
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Rate
|Volume
|Days
|Total
|Interest-earning assets:
|Total loans
|$
|(9,441
|)
|$
|6,130
|$
|384
|$
|(2,927
|)
|Securities
|(564
|)
|62
|17
|(485
|)
|Other interest-earning assets
|(3,089
|)
|1,455
|16
|(1,618
|)
|Equity investments
|10
|20
|2
|32
|Total increase (decrease) in interest income
|(13,084
|)
|7,667
|419
|(4,998
|)
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Interest-bearing deposits
|(2,339
|)
|680
|41
|(1,618
|)
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|(303
|)
|174
|3
|(126
|)
|Repurchase agreements
|(1
|)
|—
|—
|(1
|)
|Note payable and junior subordinated debt
|—
|(4
|)
|—
|(4
|)
|Total increase (decrease) in interest expense
|(2,643
|)
|850
|44
|(1,749
|)
|Increase (decrease) in net interest income
|$
|(10,441
|)
|$
|6,817
|$
|375
|$
|(3,249
|)
CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Yield Trend
|Three Months Ended
|6/30/2020
|3/31/2020
|12/31/2019
|9/30/2019
|6/30/2019
|Interest-earning assets:
|Total loans
|4.54
|%
|5.13
|%
|5.27
|%
|5.43
|%
|5.51
|%
|Securities
|2.05
|%
|2.34
|%
|2.46
|%
|2.41
|%
|2.61
|%
|Other interest-earning assets
|0.18
|%
|1.35
|%
|1.69
|%
|2.25
|%
|2.48
|%
|Equity investments
|4.54
|%
|5.18
|%
|5.24
|%
|4.72
|%
|4.32
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|3.91
|%
|4.56
|%
|4.73
|%
|4.98
|%
|5.07
|%
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Interest-bearing deposits
|0.48
|%
|0.92
|%
|1.08
|%
|1.05
|%
|1.01
|%
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|1.36
|%
|1.78
|%
|1.82
|%
|2.29
|%
|2.53
|%
|Repurchase agreements
|0.19
|%
|—
|—
|0.38
|%
|0.46
|%
|Note payable and junior subordinated debt
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|0.52
|%
|0.94
|%
|1.11
|%
|1.12
|%
|1.09
|%
|Net interest spread (1)
|3.39
|%
|3.62
|%
|3.62
|%
|3.86
|%
|3.98
|%
|Net interest margin (2)
|3.65
|%
|4.05
|%
|4.15
|%
|4.39
|%
|4.50
|%
|Net interest margin—tax equivalent (3)
|3.68
|%
|4.06
|%
|4.18
|%
|4.43
|%
|4.53
|%
______________________________
(1) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest‑earning assets minus the average rate on interest‑bearing liabilities.
(2) Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest‑earning assets.
(3) Tax equivalent adjustments were computed using a federal income tax rate of 21%.
CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Average Outstanding Balances
(In thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|6/30/2020
|3/31/2020
|12/31/2019
|9/30/2019
|6/30/2019
|Assets
|Interest-earning assets:
|Total loans (1)
|$
|2,908,204
|$
|2,634,507
|$
|2,682,842
|$
|2,655,941
|$
|2,591,928
|Securities
|240,343
|233,917
|232,441
|234,525
|233,339
|Other interest-earning assets
|378,405
|315,099
|300,395
|215,900
|219,639
|Equity investments
|15,147
|13,661
|16,140
|16,154
|15,218
|Total interest-earning assets
|3,542,099
|3,197,184
|3,231,818
|3,122,520
|3,060,124
|Allowance for credit losses for loans
|(31,443
|)
|(25,831
|)
|(25,591
|)
|(25,422
|)
|(24,829
|)
|Noninterest-earning assets
|305,821
|296,698
|298,615
|296,861
|299,234
|Total assets
|$
|3,816,477
|$
|3,468,051
|$
|3,504,842
|$
|3,393,959
|$
|3,334,529
|Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Interest-bearing deposits
|$
|1,687,991
|$
|1,650,064
|$
|1,646,883
|$
|1,557,503
|$
|1,514,697
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|70,769
|50,000
|68,913
|83,804
|83,022
|Repurchase agreements
|2,101
|763
|423
|1,043
|877
|Note payable and junior subordinated debt
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|1,760,861
|1,700,827
|1,716,219
|1,642,350
|1,598,596
|Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|1,462,271
|1,184,776
|1,212,939
|1,189,087
|1,194,645
|Other liabilities
|49,958
|44,620
|42,406
|39,775
|32,991
|Total noninterest-bearing liabilities
|1,512,229
|1,229,396
|1,255,345
|1,228,862
|1,227,636
|Shareholders’ equity
|543,387
|537,828
|533,278
|522,747
|508,297
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|$
|3,816,477
|$
|3,468,051
|$
|3,504,842
|$
|3,393,959
|$
|3,334,529
______________________________
(1) Includes average outstanding balances of loans held for sale.
CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Loans and Deposits Period End Balances
(In thousands, except percentages)
|6/30/2020
|3/31/2020
|12/31/2019
|9/30/2019
|6/30/2019
|Amount
|%
|Amount
|%
|Amount
|%
|Amount
|%
|Amount
|%
|Loan Portfolio:
|Commercial and industrial
|$
|837,667
|28.4
|%
|$
|542,650
|20.3
|%
|$
|527,607
|19.9
|%
|$
|523,831
|19.5
|%
|$
|540,084
|20.4
|%
|Real estate:
|Commercial real estate
|908,027
|30.8
|%
|904,395
|33.8
|%
|900,746
|34.0
|%
|875,329
|32.6
|%
|854,513
|32.2
|%
|Construction and development
|552,879
|18.8
|%
|558,343
|20.8
|%
|527,812
|19.9
|%
|572,276
|21.4
|%
|559,672
|21.1
|%
|1-4 family residential
|272,253
|9.2
|%
|276,142
|10.3
|%
|280,192
|10.6
|%
|287,434
|10.7
|%
|281,525
|10.6
|%
|Multi-family residential
|255,273
|8.7
|%
|267,152
|10.0
|%
|277,209
|10.5
|%
|298,396
|11.1
|%
|298,887
|11.3
|%
|Consumer
|36,338
|1.2
|%
|38,133
|1.4
|%
|36,782
|1.4
|%
|37,975
|1.4
|%
|39,803
|1.5
|%
|Agriculture
|7,795
|0.3
|%
|7,520
|0.3
|%
|9,812
|0.4
|%
|10,836
|0.4
|%
|9,923
|0.4
|%
|Other
|77,535
|2.6
|%
|84,076
|3.1
|%
|86,513
|3.3
|%
|76,860
|2.9
|%
|65,471
|2.5
|%
|Gross loans
|2,947,767
|100.0
|%
|2,678,411
|100.0
|%
|2,646,673
|100.0
|%
|2,682,937
|100.0
|%
|2,649,878
|100.0
|%
|Less allowance for credit losses
|(39,678
|)
|(31,194
|)
|(25,280
|)
|(25,576
|)
|(25,342
|)
|Less deferred fees and unearned discount
|(12,879
|)
|(5,942
|)
|(6,125
|)
|(6,113
|)
|(6,181
|)
|Less loans held for sale
|—
|(882
|)
|(1,463
|)
|—
|(1,408
|)
|Loans, net
|$
|2,895,210
|$
|2,640,393
|$
|2,613,805
|$
|2,651,248
|$
|2,616,947
|Deposits:
|Interest-bearing demand accounts
|$
|366,281
|11.2
|%
|$
|359,943
|12.9
|%
|$
|369,744
|13.0
|%
|$
|337,746
|12.3
|%
|$
|351,326
|12.8
|%
|Money market accounts
|878,006
|27.0
|%
|760,036
|27.2
|%
|805,942
|28.3
|%
|739,436
|26.9
|%
|717,883
|26.2
|%
|Savings accounts
|98,485
|3.0
|%
|90,227
|3.2
|%
|92,183
|3.2
|%
|91,413
|3.3
|%
|91,828
|3.4
|%
|Certificates and other time deposits, $100,000 or greater
|200,505
|6.2
|%
|212,341
|7.6
|%
|208,018
|7.3
|%
|198,561
|7.3
|%
|189,741
|6.9
|%
|Certificates and other time deposits, less than $100,000
|197,178
|6.1
|%
|174,145
|6.3
|%
|191,640
|6.7
|%
|180,451
|6.6
|%
|186,842
|6.8
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|1,740,455
|53.5
|%
|1,596,692
|57.2
|%
|1,667,527
|58.5
|%
|1,547,607
|56.4
|%
|1,537,620
|56.1
|%
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|1,513,748
|46.5
|%
|1,195,541
|42.8
|%
|1,184,861
|41.5
|%
|1,196,720
|43.6
|%
|1,201,287
|43.9
|%
|Total deposits
|$
|3,254,203
|100.0
|%
|$
|2,792,233
|100.0
|%
|$
|2,852,388
|100.0
|%
|$
|2,744,327
|100.0
|%
|$
|2,738,907
|100.0
|%
CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Credit Quality
(In thousands, except percentages)
|6/30/2020
|3/31/2020
|12/31/2019
|9/30/2019
|6/30/2019
|Nonperforming Assets (at period end):
|Nonaccrual loans:
|Commercial and industrial
|$
|5,519
|$
|449
|$
|596
|$
|354
|$
|1,795
|Real estate:
|Commercial real estate
|4,811
|67
|67
|159
|850
|Construction and development
|506
|519
|—
|—
|—
|1-4 family residential
|332
|413
|314
|629
|624
|Multi-family residential
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Consumer
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Agriculture
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Nonaccrual loans
|11,168
|1,448
|977
|1,142
|3,269
|Accruing loans 90 or more days past due
|—
|—
|—
|—
|9
|Total nonperforming loans
|11,168
|1,448
|977
|1,142
|3,278
|Foreclosed assets
|—
|—
|—
|—
|36
|Total nonperforming assets
|$
|11,168
|$
|1,448
|$
|977
|$
|1,142
|$
|3,314
|Allowance for Credit Losses for Loans (at period end):
|Commercial and industrial
|$
|12,108
|$
|9,535
|$
|7,671
|$
|7,470
|$
|7,792
|Real estate:
|Commercial real estate
|12,424
|9,576
|7,975
|7,788
|7,371
|Construction and development
|7,050
|5,795
|4,446
|4,825
|4,579
|1-4 family residential
|3,173
|2,430
|2,257
|2,338
|2,236
|Multi-family residential
|2,880
|2,413
|1,699
|1,829
|2,178
|Consumer
|529
|477
|388
|558
|458
|Agriculture
|134
|129
|74
|82
|73
|Other
|1,380
|839
|770
|686
|655
|Total allowance for credit losses for loans
|$
|39,678
|$
|31,194
|$
|25,280
|$
|25,576
|$
|25,342
|Credit Quality Ratios (at period end):
|Nonperforming assets to total assets
|0.29
|%
|0.04
|%
|0.03
|%
|0.03
|%
|0.10
|%
|Nonperforming loans to total loans
|0.38
|%
|0.05
|%
|0.04
|%
|0.04
|%
|0.12
|%
|Allowance for credit losses for loans to nonperforming loans
|355.28
|%
|2,154.28
|%
|2,587.51
|%
|2,239.58
|%
|773.09
|%
|Allowance for credit losses for loans to total loans
|1.35
|%
|1.17
|%
|0.96
|%
|0.96
|%
|0.96
|%
CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Allowance for Credit Losses for Loans
(In thousands, except percentages)
|Three Months Ended
|6/30/2020
|3/31/2020
|12/31/2019
|9/30/2019
|6/30/2019
|Analysis of Allowance for Credit Losses for Loans
|Allowance for credit losses for loans at beginning of period
|$
|31,194
|$
|25,280
|$
|25,576
|$
|25,342
|$
|24,643
|Adoption of CECL
|—
|874
|—
|—
|—
|Provision (recapture)
|8,537
|4,739
|(148
|)
|579
|807
|Net (charge-offs) recoveries
|Commercial and industrial
|18
|398
|(205
|)
|(374
|)
|22
|Real estate:
|Commercial real estate
|(24
|)
|—
|(1
|)
|33
|2
|Construction and development
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|1-4 family residential
|(66
|)
|1
|—
|1
|(11
|)
|Multi-family residential
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Consumer
|7
|(99
|)
|47
|(1
|)
|(78
|)
|Agriculture
|12
|—
|10
|—
|—
|Other
|—
|1
|1
|(4
|)
|(43
|)
|Total net (charge-offs) recoveries
|(53
|)
|301
|(148
|)
|(345
|)
|(108
|)
|Allowance for credit losses for loans at end of period
|$
|39,678
|$
|31,194
|$
|25,280
|$
|25,576
|$
|25,342
|Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (1)
|0.01
|%
|(0.05
|%)
|0.02
|%
|0.05
|%
|0.02
|%
_________________
(1) Annualized.
CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Non‑GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation
(In thousands, except per share data and percentages)
Our accounting and reporting policies conform to GAAP and the prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, we also evaluate our performance based on certain additional non‑GAAP financial measures. We classify a financial measure as being a non‑GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are not included or excluded in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the United States in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows. Non‑GAAP financial measures do not include operating, other statistical measures or ratios calculated using exclusively financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Non‑GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the way we calculate the non‑GAAP financial measures may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names.
We calculate tangible equity as total shareholders’ equity, less goodwill and other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization, and tangible book value per share as tangible equity divided by shares of common stock outstanding at the end of the relevant period. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible book value per share is book value per share.
We calculate tangible assets as total assets less goodwill and other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible equity to tangible assets is total shareholders’ equity to total assets.
We believe that tangible book value per share and tangible equity to tangible assets are measures that are important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in book value per share and total shareholders’ equity to total assets, exclusive of change in intangible assets.
The following table reconciles, as of the dates set forth below, total shareholders’ equity to tangible equity, total assets to tangible assets and presents book value per share, tangible book value per share, tangible equity to tangible assets and total shareholders’ equity to total assets:
|6/30/2020
|3/31/2020
|12/31/2019
|9/30/2019
|6/30/2019
|Tangible Equity
|Total shareholders’ equity
|$
|537,356
|$
|536,874
|$
|535,721
|$
|525,220
|$
|513,158
|Adjustments:
|Goodwill
|80,950
|80,950
|80,950
|80,950
|80,950
|Other intangibles
|4,496
|4,700
|4,938
|5,106
|5,318
|Tangible equity
|$
|451,910
|$
|451,224
|$
|449,833
|$
|439,164
|$
|426,890
|Tangible Assets
|Total assets
|$
|3,901,725
|$
|3,425,650
|$
|3,478,544
|$
|3,431,585
|$
|3,379,506
|Adjustments:
|Goodwill
|80,950
|80,950
|80,950
|80,950
|80,950
|Other intangibles
|4,496
|4,700
|4,938
|5,106
|5,318
|Tangible assets
|$
|3,816,279
|$
|3,340,000
|$
|3,392,656
|$
|3,345,529
|$
|3,293,238
|Common shares outstanding
|24,755
|24,746
|24,980
|24,923
|24,923
|Book value per share
|$
|21.71
|$
|21.70
|$
|21.45
|$
|21.07
|$
|20.59
|Tangible book value per share
|$
|18.26
|$
|18.23
|$
|18.01
|$
|17.62
|$
|17.13
|Total shareholders’ equity to total assets
|13.77
|%
|15.67
|%
|15.40
|%
|15.31
|%
|15.18
|%
|Tangible equity to tangible assets
|11.84
|%
|13.51
|%
|13.26
|%
|13.13
|%
|12.96
|%
