NEW YORK, July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellectis (Euronext Growth: ALCLS; Nasdaq: CLLS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing immunotherapies based on gene-edited allogeneic CAR T-cells (UCART), announced that it will report its financial results for the second quarter of 2020 together with a business update on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, after the close of the US market. The announcement will be followed by a conference call at 7:30 AM EDT / 1:30 PM CET on Thursday, August 6, 2020, prior to the open of the US market.



The live dial-in information for the conference call is:

US & Canada only: +1 877-407-3104

International: +1 201-493-6792

In addition, a replay of the call will be available until August 20, 2020 by calling +1 877-660-6853 (Toll Free US & Canada); +1 201-612-7415 (Toll Free International).

Conference ID: 13688263



About Cellectis

Cellectis is developing the first of its kind allogeneic approach for CAR-T immunotherapies in oncology, pioneering the concept of off-the-shelf and ready-to-use gene-edited CAR T-cells to treat cancer patients. As a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with over 20 years of expertise in gene editing, Cellectis is developing life-changing product candidates utilizing TALEN®, its gene editing technology, and PulseAgile, its pioneering electroporation system to harness the power of the immune system in order to target and eradicate cancer cells.

As part of its commitment to a cure, Cellectis remains dedicated to its goal of providing life-saving UCART product candidates to address unmet needs for multiple cancers including acute myeloid leukemia (AML), B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) and multiple myeloma (MM).

Cellectis headquarters are in Paris, France, with additional locations in New York, New York and Raleigh, North Carolina. Cellectis is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market (ticker: CLLS) and on Euronext Growth (ticker: ALCLS). For more information, visit www.cellectis.com .

TALEN® is a registered trademark owned by Cellectis.

