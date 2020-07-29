MICHIGAN CITY, Ind., July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ GS:  HBNC) — Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (“Horizon” or the “Company”) announced its unaudited financial results for the three and six months ending June 30, 2020.

Craig M. Dwight, Chairman and CEO of Horizon, commented, “Horizon’s team put in an incredible performance during the second quarter to originate and process record mortgage loan volume, help thousands of local employers to access federal stimulus funding, assist borrowers with payment modifications, and safely open branches that had been operating by appointment only since March. This extraordinary effort was complimented by profitably growing and strengthening the balance sheet, maintaining solid asset quality metrics, managing expenses with customary discipline, and meaningfully growing pre–tax, pre–provision net income.”

Second Quarter 2020 Highlights

  • Earned net income of $14.6 million, or $0.33 diluted earnings per share, compared to $11.7 million, or $0.26 diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2020 and $16.6 million, or $0.37 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2019.
     
  • Grew pre–tax, pre–provision net income to $23.7 million for the quarter, compared to $21.8 million for the first quarter of 2020 and $20.8 million for the second quarter of 2019. This non–GAAP financial measure is utilized by banks to provide a greater understanding of pre–tax profitability before giving effect to credit loss expense. (See the “Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Pre–Tax, Pre–Provision Net Income” table below.)
     
  • Reported return on average assets (“ROAA”) of 1.05% and return on average common equity (“ROACE”) of 9.07% in the quarter, as well as adjusted ROAA of 1.03% and adjusted ROACE of 8.95%, excluding the impact of gains on sale of investment securities, net of tax. (See the “Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Return on Average Assets and Return on Average Common Equity” tables below.)
     
  • Increased the allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) 13.7% during the quarter and 211.8% year–to–date to $55.1 million at period end, representing 1.38% of total loans, reflecting implementation of the Current Expected Credit Losses (“CECL”) accounting method and prudent increases in the Company’s general reserves. ACL at period end also represented 1.49% of loans excluding Federal Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, and 196.4% of non–performing loans excluding those which have been modified under the CARES Act.
     
  • Maintained solid asset quality metrics, including non–performing and delinquent loans representing 0.70% and 0.10% of total loans, respectively, at June 30, 2020, while net charge–offs were unchanged at 0.01% of average loans for the period.
     
  • Granted payment deferrals to loans representing 14.3% of the total loan portfolio at period end, compared to 10.4% as previously reported.
     
  • Secured approval for 2,340 PPP loans during the quarter, providing approximately $308.1 million in funding for local employers in the communities Horizon serves, with $1.1 million in deferred salary expense associated with origination costs that will be amortized to interest income as PPP loans are forgiven or paid off. Accreted PPP loans fees, net of amortized origination costs, of $869,000 were recognized as interest income in the second quarter, with the balance of approximately $9.1 million expected to be accreted to interest income over the life of these loans.
     
  • Reported non–interest expense of $30.4 million, representing 2.18% of average assets on an annualized basis, or 2.26% after adding back $1.1 million of deferred PPP loan origination costs, compared to 2.38% for the first quarter of 2020 and 2.51% for the second quarter of 2019.
     
  • Improved the efficiency ratio in the period to 56.23% compared to 58.79% for the first quarter of 2020. (See the “Non–GAAP Calculation and Reconciliation of Efficiency Ratio and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio” tables below.)
     
  • Originated a record $252.8 million in mortgage loans during the quarter, up 128.1% from the first quarter of 2020 and 127.0% from the second quarter of 2019, and generated record gain on mortgage loan sales of $6.6 million, up 90.6% from the linked quarter and 218.6% from the year–ago period.
     
  • Reported net interest margin of 3.47% and adjusted net interest margin of 3.35%, with each declining by 9 basis points from the first quarter of 2020. (See the “Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Net Interest Margin” table for the definition of this Non–GAAP calculation). An estimated 3 basis points of compression is attributed to PPP lending in the quarter, for both net interest margin and adjusted net interest margin.
     
  • Horizon’s tangible book value per share increased from $10.63 at December 31, 2019 to $10.87 at June 30, 2020, which includes the accounting adjustment for CECL as of January 1, 2020. This represents the highest tangible book value per share in the Company’s history. (See the “Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Tangible Stockholders' Equity and Tangible Book Value per Share” tables below.)
     
  • Maintained strong liquidity position including approximately $1.3 billion in cash and investment securities, which is approximately 22.6% of total assets, and approximately $910.7 million in unused availability on lines of credit, at June 30, 2020.


Summary

  For the Three Months Ended
  June 30, March 31, June 30,
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin 2020 2020 2019
Net interest income $42,996   $40,925   $41,529  
Net interest margin 3.47 % 3.56 % 3.73 %
Adjusted net interest margin 3.35 % 3.44 % 3.61 %


Mr. Dwight commented, “Our team’s success in managing the effect of significantly lower interest rates on Horizon’s loan and deposit pricing in the second quarter is reflected in net interest margin compression of only 9 basis points from the first quarter of this year, which includes an estimated 3 basis points of compression from PPP lending.”

  For the Three Months Ended
  June 30, March 31, June 30,
Asset Yields and Funding Costs 2020 2020 2019
Interest earning assets 4.05 % 4.47 % 4.81 %
Interest bearing liabilities 0.74 % 1.13 % 1.38 %


  For the Three Months Ended
Non–interest Income and
Mortgage Banking Income		 June 30, March 31, June 30,
 2020 2020 2019
Total non–interest income $11,124    $12,063   $10,898  
Gain on sale of mortgage loans 6,620    3,473   2,078  
Mortgage servicing income net of impairment (2,760)  25   570  


  For the Three Months Ended
  June 30, March 31, June 30,
Non–interest Expense 2020 2020 2019
Total non–interest expense $30,432   $31,149   $31,584  
Annualized non–interest expense to average assets 2.18 % 2.38 % 2.51 %


  At or for the Three Months Ended
Credit Quality June 30, March 31, June 30,
 2020 2020 2019
Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.38 % 1.30 % 0.50 %
Non-performing loans to total loans 0.70 % 0.65 % 0.52 %
Percent of net charge–offs to average loans outstanding for the period 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.01 %


    CECL Adoption
  December 31,   January 1, Net Reserve
Build		 Net Reserve
Build		 June 30,
Allowance for Credit Losses 2019 Impact 2020 1Q20 2Q20 2020
Commercial $11,996   $13,618    $25,614   $6,936    $6,597    $39,147  
Retail Mortgage 923   4,048    4,971   683    178    5,832  
Warehouse 1,077   —    1,077   (22)  135    1,190  
Consumer 3,671   4,911    8,582   599    (260)  8,921  
Allowance for Credit Losses (“ACL”) $17,667   $22,577    $40,244   $8,196    $6,650    $55,090  
ACL/Total Loans 0.49 %   1.10 %     1.38 %
             
Acquired Loan Discount (“ALD”) $20,228   $(2,786)  $17,442   $—    $—    $14,474  


Mr. Dwight stated, “Horizon’s asset quality metrics continued to remain favorable through the second quarter, as evidenced by low delinquency and other real estate owned and a moderate increase in non–performing loans. Horizon's reserve build reflects adoption of CECL on January 1 and the increase in our quarterly allocation to cover anticipated loan losses related to economic factors and the nature and characteristics of our loan portfolios, primarily related to the impact on non–essential businesses caused by COVID–19 closures and the slow pace of reopening and economic recovery. However, at the current time, we are not aware of any material specific loan losses caused by COVID–19 closures. We believe federal stimulus programs softened the adverse economic impact of COVID–19 for some businesses and consumers to date. Looking ahead, as federal stimulus programs begin to roll back and the pandemic continues, we will be closely monitoring the potential for increased loan losses, and intend to maintain prudent reserves, tightly manage operating expenses, and use our strong balance sheet and ample funding to continue to meet the needs of the businesses and consumers we serve.”

Income Statement Highlights

Net income for the second quarter of 2020 was $14.6 million, or $0.33 diluted earnings per share, compared to $11.7 million, or $0.26, for the linked quarter and $16.6 million, or $0.37, for the year–ago period.

Adjusted net income for the second quarter of 2020 was $14.4 million, or $0.32 diluted earnings per share, compared to $11.2 million, or $0.24, for the linked quarter and to $17.6 million, or $0.39, for the year–ago period. Adjusted net income, which is not calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), is a measure that Horizon uses to provide a greater understanding of operating profitability.

The increase in net income for the second quarter of 2020 when compared to the first quarter of 2020 reflects an increase in net interest income of $2.1 million, a decrease in credit loss expense of $1.5 million and a decrease in non–interest expense of $717,000, offset by a decrease in non–interest income of $939,000 and an increase in tax expense of $409,000.

Second quarter 2020 non–interest income was reduced by a non-cash mortgage servicing asset impairment of $2.9 million, recorded to reflect the national increase in mortgage prepayment speeds and past due levels and determined based on a third-party valuation of Horizon's mortgage servicing asset. Gain on sale of mortgage loans grew to a record $6.6 million, up from $3.5 million in the linked quarter and $2.1 million in the year-ago period.

Non-interest expense of $30.4 million in the second quarter of 2020 reflected a $962,000 decline in salaries and employee benefits expense from the linked quarter. The reduction in salaries and employee benefits expense reflected the deferral of approximately $1.1 million in PPP loan origination costs in the second quarter of 2020, which will be amortized over the life of the PPP loans and would be recognized when the loans are forgiven or paid off. 

The decrease in net income for the second quarter of 2020 when compared to the same prior year period reflects an increase in credit loss expense of $6.2 million, offset by an increase in net interest income of $1.5 million, an increase in non–interest income of $226,000, a decrease in non–interest expense of $1.2 million and a decrease in tax expense of $1.3 million.

Net income for the first six months of 2020 was $26.3 million, or $0.59 diluted earnings per share, compared to $27.5 million, or $0.65 diluted earnings per share, for the first six months of 2019. Adjusted net income for the first six months of 2020 was $25.6 million, or $0.57 diluted earnings per share, compared to $31.8 million, or $0.75 diluted earnings per share for the first six months of 2019. The decrease in net income for the first six months of 2020 when compared to the same prior year period reflects an increase in the provision for credit loss expense of $14.4 million and an increase in non–interest expense of $259,000, offset by an increase in net interest income of $8.1 million, an increase in non–interest income of $3.6 million and a decrease in tax expense of $1.8 million.

Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Net Income
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
  Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
  June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30,
  2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 2020 2019
               
Net income as reported $14,639    $11,655    $18,543    $20,537    $16,642    $26,294    $27,458   
Merger expenses —    —    —    —    1,532    —    5,650   
Tax effect —    —    —    —    (295)  —    (987) 
Net income excluding merger expenses 14,639    11,655    18,543    20,537    17,879    26,294    32,121   
               
(Gain)/loss on sale of investment
securities		 (248)  (339)  (10)  —    100    (587)  85   
Tax effect 52    71       —    (21)  123    (18) 
Net income excluding (gain)/loss on sale of investment securities 14,443    11,387    18,535    20,537    17,958    25,830    32,188   
               
Death benefit on bank owned life insurance

(“BOLI”)		 —    (233)  —    (213)  (367)  (233)  (367) 
Net income excluding death benefit on BOLI 14,443    11,154    18,535    20,324    17,591    25,597    31,821   
               
Adjusted net income $14,443    $11,154    $18,535    $20,324    $17,591    $25,597    $31,821   


Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Diluted Earnings per Share
(Unaudited)
  Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
  June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30,
  2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 2020 2019
               
Diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) as reported $0.33    $0.26    $0.41   $0.46    $0.37    $0.59    $0.65   
Merger expenses —    —    —   —    0.03    —    0.13   
Tax effect —    —    —   —    —    —    (0.02) 
Diluted EPS excluding merger expenses 0.33    0.26    0.41   0.46    0.40    0.59    0.76   
               
(Gain)/loss on sale of investment securities (0.01)  (0.01)  —   —    —    (0.01)  —   
Tax effect —    —    —   —    —    —    —   
Diluted EPS excluding (gain)/loss on investment securities 0.32    0.25    0.41   0.46    0.40    0.58    0.76   
               
Death benefit on BOLI —    (0.01)  —   (0.01)  (0.01)  (0.01)  (0.01) 
Diluted EPS excluding death benefit on BOLI 0.32    0.24    0.41   0.45    0.39    0.57    0.75   
               
Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.32    $0.24    $0.41   $0.45    $0.39    $0.57    $0.75   


Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Pre–Tax, Pre–Provision Net Income
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
  Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
  June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30,
  2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 2020 2019
               
Pre–tax income $16,632    $13,239    $22,463    $24,541    $19,947    $29,871    $32,837   
Credit loss expense 7,057    8,600    340    376    896    15,657    1,260   
Pre–tax, pre–provision net income $23,689    $21,839    $22,803    $24,917    $20,843    $45,528    $34,097   
               
Pre–tax, pre–provision net income $23,689    $21,839    $22,803    $24,917    $20,843    $45,528    $34,097   
Merger expenses —    —    —    —    1,532    —    5,650   
(Gain)/loss on sale of investment securities (248)  (339)  (10)  —    100    (587)  85   
Death benefit on bank owned life insurance —    (233)  —    (213)  (367)  (233)  (367) 
Adjusted pre–tax, pre–provision net income $23,441    $21,267    $22,793    $24,704    $22,108    $44,708    $39,465   


Horizon’s net interest margin decreased to 3.47% for the second quarter of 2020 compared to 3.56% for the first quarter of 2020. The decrease in net interest margin reflects a decrease in the yield of interest earning assets of 42 basis points, offset by a decrease in the cost of interest bearing liabilities of 39 basis points. Interest income from acquisition–related purchase accounting adjustments was $119,000 higher during the second quarter of 2020 when compared to the first quarter of 2020.  

Horizon’s net interest margin decreased to 3.47% for the second quarter of 2020 when compared to 3.73% for the second quarter of 2019. The decrease in net interest margin reflects a decrease in the yield on interest earning assets of 76 basis points offset by a decrease in the cost of interest bearing liabilities of 64 basis points.

Horizon’s net interest margin decreased to 3.51% for the first six months of 2020 when compared to 3.68% for the same prior year period. The decrease in net interest margin reflects a decrease in the yield on interest earning assets of 54 basis points offset by a decrease in the cost of interest bearing liabilities of 48 basis points.

The net interest margin was impacted during the second quarter of 2020 due to the PPP loans that were originated. Horizon estimates that the PPP loans compressed the net interest margin by 3 basis points for the quarter. This assumes these PPP loans were not included in average interest earning assets or interest income and were primarily funded by the growth in non-interest bearing deposits. The compression to the net interest margin for the first six months of 2020 using the same assumptions was estimated to be 2 basis points.

Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Net Interest Margin
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
  Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
  June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30,
  2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 2020 2019
Net interest income as reported $42,996    $40,925    $41,519    $43,463    $41,529    $83,921    $75,809   
               
Average interest earning assets 5,112,636    4,746,202    4,748,217    4,623,985    4,566,674    4,929,388    4,249,644   
               
Net interest income as a percentage of average interest earning assets
(“Net Interest Margin”)		 3.47  % 3.56  % 3.58  % 3.82  % 3.73  % 3.51  % 3.68  %
               
Net interest income as reported $42,996    $40,925    $41,519    $43,463    $41,529    $83,921    $75,809   
               
Acquisition–related purchase accounting adjustments
(“PAUs”)		 (1,553)  (1,434)  (1,042)  (1,739)  (1,299)  (2,987)  (2,809) 
               
Adjusted net interest income $41,443    $39,491    $40,477    $41,724    $40,230    $80,934    $73,000   
               
Adjusted net interest margin 3.35  % 3.44  % 3.49  % 3.67  % 3.61  % 3.39  % 3.55  %


Net interest margin, excluding acquisition–related purchase accounting adjustments (“adjusted net interest margin”), was 3.35% for the second quarter of 2020 compared to 3.44% for the prior quarter and 3.61% for the second quarter of 2019. Interest income from acquisition–related purchase accounting adjustments was $1.6 million, $1.4 million and $1.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2019, respectively.

Net interest margin, excluding acquisition–related purchase accounting adjustment (“adjusted net interest margin”), was 3.39% for the first six months of 2020 compared to 3.55% for the same prior year period. Interest income from acquisition–related purchase accounting adjustments was $3.0 million and $2.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Lending Activity

Total loans of $3.99 billion, or $3.69 billion excluding PPP loans, on June 30, 2020 compared to $3.71 billion on March 31, 2020, $3.64 on December 31, 2019 and $3.67 billion on June 30, 2019. During the six months ended June 30, 2020, commercial loans increased $266.1 million, mortgage warehouse loans increased $150.1 million, and loans held for sale increased $11.8 million, offset by a decrease in residential mortgage loans of $66.3 million and a decrease in consumer loans of $8.3 million.

Loan Growth by Type, Excluding Acquired Loans
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
         
  June 30, December 31, Amount Percent
  2020 2019 Change Change
Commercial $2,312,715   $2,046,651   $266,064    13.0%
Residential mortgage 704,410   770,717   (66,307)  (8.6)%
Consumer 660,871   669,180   (8,309)  (1.2)%
Subtotal 3,677,996   3,486,548   191,448    5.5%
Loans held for sale 15,913   4,088   11,825    289.3%
Mortgage warehouse 300,386   150,293   150,093    99.9%
Total loans $3,994,295   $3,640,929   $353,366    9.7%


Residential mortgage lending activity for the three months ended June 30, 2020 generated a record $6.6 million in income from the gain on sale of mortgage loans, an increase of $3.1 million from the first quarter of 2020 and $4.5 million from the second quarter of 2019. Total origination volume for the second quarter of 2020, including loans placed into portfolio, totaled a record $252.8 million, representing an increase of 128.1% from the first quarter of 2020 and an increase of 127.0% from the second quarter of 2019. As a percentage of total originations, 77% of the volume was for refinances and 23% was for new purchases during the second quarter of 2020. Total origination volume of loans sold to the secondary market totaled $192.4 million, representing an increase of 184.7% from the first quarter of 2020 and an increase of 217.2% from the second quarter of 2019.

Expense Management

 Three Months Ended    
 June 30, March 31,    
 2020 2020 Adjusted
Non–interest ExpenseActual Merger
Expenses		 Adjusted Actual Merger
Expenses		 Adjusted Amount
Change		 Percent
Change
Salaries and employee benefits$15,629   $—   $15,629   $16,591   $—   $16,591   $(962)  (5.8)%
Net occupancy expenses3,190   —   3,190   3,252   —   3,252   (62)  (1.9)%
Data processing2,432   —   2,432   2,405   —   2,405   27    1.1%
Professional fees518   —   518   536   —   536   (18)  (3.4)%
Outside services and consultants1,759   —   1,759   1,915   —   1,915   (156)  (8.1)%
Loan expense2,692   —   2,692   2,099   —   2,099   593    28.3%
FDIC insurance expense235   —   235   150   —   150   85    56.7%
Other losses193   —   193   120   —   120   73    60.8%
Other expense3,784   —   3,784   4,081   —   4,081   (297)  (7.3)%
Total non–interest expense$30,432   $—   $30,432   $31,149   $—   $31,149   $(717)  (2.3)%
Annualized non–interest expense to average assets2.18 %   2.18 % 2.38 %   2.38 %    


Total non–interest expense was $717,000 lower in the second quarter of 2020 when compared to the first quarter of 2020. Decreases in salaries and employee benefits, other expense and outside services and consultants expense were partially offset by an increase in loan expense. The reduction in salaries and employee benefits expense reflected the deferral of approximately $1.1 million in PPP loan origination costs in the second quarter of 2020, which will be amortized over the life of the PPP loans and recognized when the loans are forgiven or paid off.  

 Three Months Ended    
 June 30, June 30,    
 2020 2019 Adjusted
Non–interest ExpenseActual Merger
Expenses		 Adjusted Actual Merger
Expenses		 Adjusted Amount
Change		 Percent
Change
Salaries and employee benefits$15,629   $—   $15,629   $16,951   $(482)  $16,469   $(840)  (5.1)%
Net occupancy expenses3,190   —   3,190   3,148   (75)  3,073   117    3.8%
Data processing2,432   —   2,432   2,139   (68)  2,071   361    17.4%
Professional fees518   —   518   598   (153)  445   73    16.4%
Outside services and consultants1,759   —   1,759   1,655   (176)  1,479   280    18.9%
Loan expense2,692   —   2,692   2,048   (2)  2,046   646    31.6%
FDIC insurance expense235   —   235   365   —    365   (130)  (35.6)%
Other losses193   —   193   169   (69)  100   93    93.0%
Other expense3,784   —   3,784   4,511   (507)  4,004   (220)  (5.5)%
Total non–interest expense$30,432   $—   $30,432   $31,584   $(1,532)  $30,052   $380    1.3%
Annualized non–interest expense to average assets2.18 %   2.18 % 2.51 %   2.39 %    


Total non–interest expense was $1.2 million lower in the second quarter of 2020 when compared to the second quarter of 2019. Decreases in salaries and employee benefits, other expenses and FDIC deposit expense were offset in part by increases in loan expenses, data processing expenses and outside services and consultants expense. Excluding merger expenses, total non–interest expense increased by $380,000 in the second quarter of 2020 when compared to the second quarter of 2019. This increase was primarily related to closing the Salin Bancshares, Inc. merger on March 26, 2019 and the related increase in costs.

 Six Months Ended    
 June 30, June 30,    
 2020 2019 Adjusted
Non–interest ExpenseActual Merger
Expenses		 Adjusted Actual Merger
Expenses		 Adjusted Amount
Change		 Percent
Change
Salaries and employee benefits$32,220   $—   $32,220   $31,417   $(484)  $30,933   $1,287    4.2%
Net occupancy expenses6,442   —   6,442   5,920   (75)  5,845   597    10.2%
Data processing4,837   —   4,837   4,105   (360)  3,745   1,092    29.2%
Professional fees1,054   —   1,054   1,091   (392)  699   355    50.8%
Outside services and consultants3,674   —   3,674   5,185   (2,466)  2,719   955    35.1%
Loan expense4,791   —   4,791   3,997   (2)  3,995   796    19.9%
FDIC insurance expense385   —   385   525   —    525   (140)  (26.7)%
Other losses313   —   313   273   (71)  202   111    55.0%
Other expense7,865   —   7,865   8,809   (1,800)  7,009   856    12.2%
Total non–interest expense$61,581   $—   $61,581   $61,322   $(5,650)  $55,672   $5,909    10.6%
Annualized non–interest expense to average assets2.28 %   2.28 % 2.64 %   2.40 %    


Total non–interest expense was $259,000 higher for the first six months of 2020 when compared to the same prior year period. Increases in salaries and employee benefits, loan expenses, data processing and net occupancy expenses were offset in part by decreases in outside services and consultants expense, other expenses and FDIC deposit insurance.
Annualized non–interest expense as a percent of average assets were 2.18%, 2.38% and 2.51% for the three months ended June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2019, respectively. Annualized non–interest expense, excluding merger expenses, as a percent of average assets were 2.18%, 2.38% and 2.39% for the three months ended June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2019, respectively.

Annualized non–interest expense as a percent of average assets were 2.28% and 2.64% for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Annualized non–interest expense, excluding merger expenses, as a percent of average assets were 2.28% and 2.40% for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Income tax expense totaled $2.0 million for the second quarter of 2020, an increase of $409,000 when compared to the first quarter of 2020 and a decrease of $1.3 million when compared to the second quarter of 2019. The increase in income tax expense in the second quarter of 2020 compared to the first quarter of 2020 was primarily due to an increase in income before taxes of $3.4 million. The decrease in income tax expense in the second quarter of 2020 compared to the second quarter of 2019 was primarily due to a decrease in income before taxes of $3.3 million.

Income tax expense totaled $3.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, a decrease of $1.8 million when compared to the six months ended June 30, 2019. The decrease in income tax expense was primarily due to a decrease in income before taxes of $3.0 million.

Capital

The capital resources of Horizon and Horizon Bank (the “Bank”) exceeded regulatory capital ratios for “well capitalized” banks at June 30, 2020. Stockholders’ equity totaled $652.2 million at June 30, 2020 and the ratio of average stockholders’ equity to average assets was 12.07% for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Capital levels benefited from the Company’s previously disclosed public offering of subordinated notes raising $60.0 million.  Horizon’s fortress balance sheet at June 30, 2020 maintained adequate regulatory capital ratios when stress testing for highly adverse scenarios.

The following table presents the actual regulatory capital dollar amounts and ratios of Horizon and the Bank as of June 30, 2020.

June 30, 2020 Actual Required for Capital
Adequacy Purposes		 Required for Capital
Adequacy Purposes
with Capital Buffer		 Well Capitalized
Under Prompt
Corrective Action
Provisions
  Amount Ratio Amount Ratio Amount Ratio Amount Ratio
Total capital (to risk–weighted assets)                
Consolidated $628,750   14.37 % $350,035   8.00 % $459,421   10.50 % N/A N/A
Bank 514,371   11.74 % 350,508   8.00 % 460,042   10.50 % $438,135   10.00 %
Tier 1 capital (to risk–weighted assets)                
Consolidated 585,386   13.38 % 262,505   6.00 % 371,882   8.50 % N/A N/A
Bank 459,621   10.49 % 262,891   6.00 % 372,429   8.50 % 350,521   8.00 %
Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk–weighted assets)                
Consolidated 469,069   10.72 % 196,904   4.50 % 306,295   7.00 % N/A N/A
Bank 459,621   10.49 % 197,168   4.50 % 306,706   7.00 % 284,799   6.50 %
Tier 1 capital (to average assets)                
Consolidated 585,386   10.75 % 217,818   4.00 % 217,818   4.00 % N/A N/A
Bank 459,621   8.48 % 216,802   4.00 % 216,802   4.00 % 271,003   5.00 %


“Horizon’s capital position continues to be well capitalized, as defined by regulations, after the adoption of CECL,” said Mr. Dwight. “In addition, Horizon’s earnings were able to offset the adoption of CECL, ACL build, stock repurchases and dividends to successfully build tangible capital to a record $10.87 per share. Horizon also completed a $60.0 million subordinated debt offering, further strengthening our capital position, increasing liquidity at the holding company, and providing optionality to Horizon as we navigate through the economic challenges created by the pandemic.”

Liquidity

The Bank maintains a stable base of core deposits provided by long–standing relationships with individuals and local businesses. These deposits are the principal source of liquidity for Horizon. Other sources of liquidity for Horizon include earnings, loan repayment, investment security sales and maturities, proceeds from the sale of residential mortgage loans, unpledged investment securities and borrowing relationships with correspondent banks, including the Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis (the “FHLB”). At June 30, 2020, in addition to liquidity available from the normal operating, funding, and investing activities of Horizon, the Bank had approximately $910.7 million in unused credit lines with various money center banks, including the FHLB and the Federal Reserve Bank Discount Window. The Bank had approximately $453.6 million of unpledged investment securities at June 30, 2020.

Branch Network and Customer Experience

Horizon continues to implement its disciplined approach for enhancing the efficiency of its branch network on an ongoing basis, while leveraging technology to enhance the customer experience.

The Bank closed two branches during the second quarter of 2020, one of its Indianapolis branches acquired from Salin and its Horseprairie Valparaiso branch. The Bank expects to replace its Troy, Michigan loan production office with a full-service branch during the third quarter of 2020.

Also during the third quarter, Horizon expects to fully implement live online chat support, as well as fully online and mobile enabled deposit account opening capabilities, for the convenience of new and prospective customers.

Use of Non–GAAP Financial Measures

Certain information set forth in this press release refers to financial measures determined by methods other than in accordance with GAAP. Specifically, we have included non–GAAP financial measures relating to net income, diluted earnings per share, net interest margin, total loans and loan growth, the allowance for loan and lease losses, tangible stockholders’ equity, tangible book value per share, efficiency ratio, the return on average assets, the return on average equity and pre–tax, pre–provision net income. In each case, we have identified special circumstances that we consider to be to be non–recurring and have excluded them. We believe that this shows the impact of such events as acquisition–related purchase accounting adjustments, among others we have identified in our reconciliations. Horizon believes these non–GAAP financial measures are helpful to investors and provide a greater understanding of our business without giving effect to the purchase accounting impacts and one–time costs of acquisitions and non–recurring items. These measures are not necessarily comparable to similar measures that may be presented by other companies and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measure. See the tables and other information below and contained elsewhere in this press release for reconciliations of the non–GAAP figures identified herein and their most comparable GAAP measures.

Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Tangible Stockholders’ Equity and Tangible Book Value per Share
(Dollars in Thousands Except per Share Data, Unaudited)
           
  June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
  2020 2020 2019 2019 2019
Total stockholders’ equity $652,206   $630,842   $656,023   $642,711   $626,461  
Less: Intangible assets 176,020   176,961   177,917   178,896   179,776  
Total tangible stockholders’ equity $476,186   $453,881   $478,106   $463,815   $446,685  
           
Common shares outstanding 43,821,878   43,763,623   44,975,771   44,969,021   45,061,372  
           
Tangible book value per common
share		 $10.87   $10.37   $10.63   $10.31   $9.91  


Non–GAAP Calculation and Reconciliation of Efficiency Ratio and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
               
  Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
  June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30,
  2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 2020 2019
Non–GAAP Calculation of Efficiency Ratio    
Non–interest expense as reported $30,432    $31,149    $30,650    $30,060    $31,584    $61,581    $61,322   
               
Net interest income as reported 42,996    40,925    41,519    43,463    41,529    83,921    75,809   
               
Non–interest income as reported $11,125    $12,063    $11,934    $11,514    $10,898    $23,188    $19,610   
               
Non–interest expense/(Net interest income + Non–interest income)
  (“Efficiency Ratio”)		 56.23  % 58.79  % 57.34  % 54.68  % 60.24  % 57.49  % 64.27  %
               
Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Adjusted Efficiency Ratio    
Non–interest expense as reported $30,432    $31,149    $30,650    $30,060    $31,584    $61,581    $61,322   
Merger expenses —    —    —    —    (1,532)  —    (5,650) 
Non–interest expense excluding merger expenses 30,432    31,149    30,650    30,060    30,052    61,581    55,672   
               
Net interest income as reported 42,996    40,925    41,519    43,463    41,529    83,921    75,809   
               
Non–interest income as reported 11,125    12,063    11,934    11,514    10,898    23,188    19,610   
(Gain)/loss on sale of investment securities (248)  (339)  (10)  —    100    (587)  85   
Death benefit on bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”) —    (233)  —    (213)  (367)  (233)  (367) 
Non–interest income excluding (gain)/loss on sale of investment
securities and death benefit on BOLI		 $10,877    $11,491    $11,924    $11,301    $10,631    $22,368    $19,328   
               
Adjusted efficiency ratio 56.49  % 59.43  % 57.35  % 54.89  % 57.62  % 57.94  % 58.52  %


Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Return on Average Assets
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
               
  Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
  June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30,
  2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 2020 2019
Average assets $5,620,695    $5,257,332    $5,250,574   $5,107,259    $5,047,365    $5,433,187    $4,679,423   
               
Return on average assets (“ROAA”) as reported 1.05  % 0.89  % 1.40 % 1.60  % 1.32  % 0.97  % 1.18  %
Merger expenses —    —    —   —    0.12    —    0.24   
Tax effect —    —    —   —    (0.02)  —    (0.04) 
ROAA excluding merger expenses 1.05    0.89    1.40   1.60    1.42    0.97    1.38   
               
(Gain)/loss on sale of investment securities (0.02)  (0.03)  —   —    0.01    (0.02)  —   
Tax effect —    0.01    —   —    —    —    —   
ROAA excluding (gain)/loss on sale of investment securities 1.03    0.87    1.40   1.60    1.43    0.95    1.38   
               
Death benefit on bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”) —    (0.02)  —   (0.02)  (0.03)  (0.01)  (0.02) 
ROAA excluding death benefit on BOLI 1.03    0.85    1.40   1.58    1.40    0.94    1.36   
               
Adjusted ROAA 1.03  % 0.85  % 1.40 % 1.58  % 1.40  % 0.94  % 1.36  %


Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Return on Average Common Equity
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
               
  Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
  June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30,
  2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 2020 2019
Average common equity $649,490    $667,588    $653,071    $640,770    $622,028    $655,538    $563,862   
               
Return on average common equity (“ROACE”) as reported 9.07  % 7.02  % 11.26  % 12.72  % 10.73  % 8.07  % 9.82  %
Merger expenses —    —    —    —    0.99    —    2.02   
Tax effect —    —    —    —    (0.19)  —    (0.35) 
ROACE excluding merger expenses 9.07    7.02    11.26    12.72    11.53    8.07    11.49   
               
(Gain)/loss on sale of investment securities (0.15)  (0.20)  (0.01)  —    0.06    (0.18)  0.03   
Tax effect 0.03    0.04    —    —    (0.01)  0.04    (0.01) 
ROACE excluding (gain)/loss on sale of investment securities 8.95    6.86    11.25    12.72    11.58    7.93    11.51   
               
Death benefit on bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”) —    (0.14)  —    (0.13)  (0.24)  (0.07)  (0.13) 
ROACE excluding death benefit on BOLI 8.95    6.72    11.25    12.59    11.34    7.86    11.38   
               
Adjusted ROACE 8.95  % 6.72  % 11.25  % 12.59  % 11.34  % 7.86  % 11.38  %


About Horizon Bancorp, Inc.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. is an independent, commercial bank holding company serving northern and central Indiana, and southern and central Michigan through its commercial banking subsidiary, Horizon Bank. Horizon may be reached online at www.horizonbank.com. Its common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol HBNC.

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation may contain forward–looking statements regarding the financial performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. and its affiliates (collectively, “Horizon”). For these statements, Horizon claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward–looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in the presentation materials should be considered in conjunction with the other information available about Horizon, including the information in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward–looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward–looking statements are based on management’s expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. We have tried, wherever possible, to identify such statements by using words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “will” and similar expressions in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance.

Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward–looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include risk factors relating to the banking industry and the other factors detailed from time to time in Horizon’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those described in Horizon’s Annual Report on Form 10–K. Further, statements about the effects of the COVID–19 pandemic on our business, operations, financial performance, and prospects may constitute forward–looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impacts may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward–looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable, and in many cases beyond our control, including the scope and duration of the pandemic, actions taken by governmental authorities in response to the pandemic, and the direct and indirect impact of the pandemic on our customers, third parties, and us. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward–looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Horizon does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions that may be made to update any forward–looking statement to reflect the events or circumstances after the date on which the forward–looking statement is made, or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.


Financial Highlights
(Dollars in thousands except share and per share data and ratios, Unaudited)
          
 June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019
Balance sheet:         
Total assets$5,739,262   $5,351,325   $5,246,829   $5,186,714   $5,098,682  
Investment securities1,126,075   1,099,943   1,042,675   977,536   887,187  
Commercial loans2,312,715   2,050,402   2,046,651   2,046,165   2,062,623  
Mortgage warehouse loans300,386   223,519   150,293   155,631   133,428  
Residential mortgage loans704,410   757,529   770,717   796,497   814,065  
Consumer loans660,871   675,849   669,180   668,332   654,552  
Earning assets5,143,978   4,835,934   4,706,051   4,667,668   4,577,487  
Non–interest bearing deposit accounts981,868   709,978   709,760   756,707   810,350  
Interest bearing transaction accounts2,510,854   2,264,576   2,245,631   2,173,100   2,153,189  
Time deposits814,877   907,717   975,611   986,150   967,236  
Borrowings583,073   704,613   549,741   516,591   436,233  
Subordinated notes58,824   —   —   —   —  
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts56,437   56,374   56,311   56,250   56,194  
Total stockholders’ equity652,206   630,842   656,023   642,711   626,461  


Financial Highlights
(Dollars in thousands except share and per share data and ratios, Unaudited)
          
 Three Months Ended
 June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019
Income statement:         
Net interest income$42,996   $40,925   $41,519   $43,463   $41,529  
Credit loss expense7,057   8,600   340   376   896  
Non–interest income11,125   12,063   11,934   11,514   10,898  
Non–interest expense30,432   31,149   30,650   30,060   31,584  
Income tax expense1,993   1,584   3,920   4,004   3,305  
Net income$14,639   $11,655   $18,543   $20,537   $16,642  
          
Per share data:         
Basic earnings per share$0.33   $0.26   $0.41   $0.46   $0.37  
Diluted earnings per share0.33   0.26   0.41   0.46   0.37  
Cash dividends declared per common share0.12   0.12   0.12   0.12   0.12  
Book value per common share14.88   14.41   14.59   14.29   13.90  
Tangible book value per common share10.87   10.37   10.63   10.31   9.91  
Market value – high12.44   18.79   19.42   17.77   17.13  
Market value – low$8.40   $7.97   $16.60   $15.93   $15.51  
Weighted average shares outstanding – Basic43,781,249   44,658,512   44,971,676   45,038,021   45,055,117  
Weighted average shares outstanding – Diluted43,802,794   44,756,716   45,103,065   45,113,730   45,130,408  
          
Key ratios:         
Return on average assets1.05 % 0.89 % 1.40 % 1.60 % 1.32 %
Return on average common stockholders’ equity9.07   7.02   11.26   12.72   10.73  
Net interest margin3.47   3.56   3.58   3.82   3.73  
Allowance for credit losses to total loans1.38   1.30   0.49   0.49   0.50  
Average equity to average assets11.56   12.70   12.44   12.55   12.32  
Bank only capital ratios:         
Tier 1 capital to average assets8.48   9.43   9.49   9.35   9.52  
Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets10.49   11.83   12.20   11.62   11.76  
Total capital to risk weighted assets11.74   12.67   12.65   12.08   12.23  


Financial Highlights
(Dollars in thousands except share and per share data and ratios, Unaudited)
    
 Six Months Ended
 June 30, June 30,
 2020 2019
Income statement:   
Net interest income$83,921   $75,809  
Credit loss expense15,656   1,260  
Non-interest income23,187   19,610  
Non-interest expense61,581   61,322  
Income tax expense3,577   5,379  
Net income$26,294   $27,458  
    
Per share data:   
Basic earnings per share$0.59   $0.65  
Diluted earnings per share0.59   0.65  
Cash dividends declared per common share0.24   0.22  
Book value per common share14.88   13.90  
Tangible book value per common share10.87   9.91  
Market value - high18.79   17.82  
Market value - low$7.97   $15.50  
Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic44,219,880   41,956,047  
Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted44,286,864   42,032,971  
    
Key ratios:   
Return on average assets0.97 % 1.18 %
Return on average common stockholders’ equity8.07   9.82  
Net interest margin3.51   3.68  
Allowance for credit losses to total loans1.38   0.50  
Average equity to average assets12.07   12.05  
Bank only capital ratios:   
Tier 1 capital to average assets8.48   9.52  
Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets10.49   11.76  
Total capital to risk weighted assets11.74   12.23  


Financial Highlights
(Dollars in thousands except share and per share data and ratios, Unaudited)
          
 June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019
Loan data:         
Substandard loans$61,385   $61,322   $58,670   $62,130   $47,764  
30 to 89 days delinquent4,029   12,017   7,729   10,204   9,633  
          
Non-performing loans:         
90 days and greater delinquent – accruing interest$123   $246   $146   $34   $391  
Trouble debt restructures – accruing interest2,039   2,115   3,354   3,491   2,198  
Trouble debt restructures – non–accrual3,443   3,360   2,006   1,807   1,576  
Non–accrual loans22,451   18,281   15,679   13,823   14,764  
Total non–performing loans$28,056   $24,002   $21,185   $19,155   $18,929  
Non–performing loans to total loans0.70 % 0.65 % 0.58 % 0.52 % 0.52 %


Allocation of the Allowance for Credit Losses
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
          
 June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019
Commercial$39,147   $32,550   $11,996   $12,082   $11,881  
Real estate5,832   5,654   923   1,449   1,732  
Mortgage warehouse1,190   1,055   1,077   1,041   1,040  
Consumer8,921   9,181   3,671   3,384   3,652  
Total$55,090   $48,440   $17,667   $17,956   $18,305  


Net Charge–offs (Recoveries)
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
          
 June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019
Commercial$  $(20)  $146   $192    $265  
Real estate24   17    40   (7)  41  
Mortgage warehouse—   —    —   —    —  
Consumer377   407    443   540    106  
Total$407   $404    $629   $725    $412  
Percent of net charge–offs to average
loans outstanding for the period		0.01 % 0.01  % 0.02 % 0.02  % 0.01 %


Total Non–performing Loans
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
          
 June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019
Commercial$14,238   $9,579   $7,347   $8,193   $8,697  
Real estate9,945   10,411   9,884   7,212   6,444  
Mortgage warehouse—   —   —   —   —  
Consumer3,873   4,012   3,954   3,750   3,788  
Total$28,056   $24,002   $21,185   $19,155   $18,929  
Non–performing loans to total loans0.70 % 0.65 % 0.58 % 0.52 % 0.52 %


Other Real Estate Owned and Repossessed Assets
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
          
 June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019
Commercial$2,374   $2,464   $3,698   $3,972   $3,694  
Real estate249   336   28   48   113  
Mortgage warehouse—   —   —   —   —  
Consumer20   13   —   24   48  
Total$2,643   $2,813   $3,726   $4,044   $3,855  


 Average Balance Sheets
 (Dollar Amount in Thousands, Unaudited)
             
  Three Months Ended Three Months Ended
  June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019
  Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Rate		 Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Rate
 Assets           
 Interest earning assets           
 Federal funds sold$62,832    $17   0.11 % $18,251    $120   2.64 %
 Interest earning deposits20,278    61   1.21 % 18,516    83   1.80 %
 Investment securities – taxable481,552    2,243   1.87 % 480,036    3,070   2.57 %
 Investment securities – non-taxable (1)647,375    4,105   3.15 % 411,944    2,793   3.44 %
 Loans receivable (2) (3)3,900,599    43,918   4.54 % 3,637,927    47,784   5.29 %
 Total interest earning assets5,112,636    50,344   4.05 % 4,566,674    53,850   4.81 %
             
 Non–interest earning assets           
 Cash and due from banks84,297        67,537       
 Allowance for credit losses(48,611)      (18,036)     
 Other assets472,373        431,190       
             
 Total average assets$5,620,695        $5,047,365       
             
 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity           
 Interest bearing liabilities           
 Interest bearing deposits$3,299,661    $4,506   0.55 % $3,118,821    $8,938   1.15 %
 Borrowings618,274    2,074   1.35 % 398,320    2,495   2.51 %
 Subordinated notes4,527    58   5.15 % —    —   — %
 Junior subordinated debentures
issued to capital trusts		52,835    710   5.40 % 53,572    888   6.65 %
 Total interest bearing liabilities3,975,297    7,348   0.74 % 3,570,713    12,321   1.38 %
             
 Non–interest bearing liabilities           
 Demand deposits924,890        818,872       
 Accrued interest payable and other
liabilities		71,018        35,752       
 Stockholders’ equity649,490        622,028       
             
 Total average liabilities and
stockholders’ equity		$5,620,695        $5,047,365       
             
 Net interest income/spread  $42,996   3.31 %   $41,529   3.43 %
 Net interest income as a percent of
average interest earning assets (1)		    3.47 %     3.73 %
             
(1)Securities balances represent daily average balances for the fair value of securities. The average rate is calculated based on the daily average balance for the amortized cost of securities. The average rate is presented on a tax equivalent basis.
             
(2)Includes fees on loans. The inclusion of loan fees does not have a material effect on the average interest rate.
             
(3)Non-accruing loans for the purpose of the computation above are included in the daily average loan amounts outstanding. Loan totals are shown net of unearned income and deferred loan fees. The average rate is presented on a tax equivalent basis.


 Average Balance Sheets
 (Dollar Amount in Thousands, Unaudited)
             
  Six Months Ended Six Months Ended
  June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019
  Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Rate		 Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Rate
 Assets           
 Interest earning assets           
 Federal funds sold$43,903    $113   0.52 % $13,072    $224   3.46 %
 Interest earning deposits23,391    163   1.40 % 22,414    191   1.72 %
 Investment securities – taxable491,360    4,943   2.02 % 464,544    5,980   2.60 %
 Investment securities – non-taxable (1)618,080    7,903   3.16 % 402,883    5,421   3.43 %
 Loans receivable (2) (3)3,752,654    88,876   4.78 % 3,346,731    87,407   5.28 %
 Total interest earning assets4,929,388    101,998   4.25 % 4,249,644    99,223   4.79 %
             
 Non–interest earning assets           
 Cash and due from banks81,203        56,160       
 Allowance for credit losses(36,588)      (17,939)     
 Other assets459,184        391,558       
             
 Total average assets$5,433,187        $4,679,423       
             
 Liabilities and Stockholders’
Equity		           
 Interest bearing liabilities           
 Interest bearing deposits$3,262,492    $12,222   0.75 % $2,818,496    $15,814   1.13 %
 Borrowings575,702    4,312   1.51 % 487,266    6,116   2.53 %
 Subordinated notes2,264    58   5.15 % —    —   — %
 Junior subordinated debentures
issued to capital trusts		52,801    1,485   5.66 % 45,735    1,484   6.54 %
 Total interest bearing liabilities3,893,259    18,077   0.93 % 3,351,497    23,414   1.41 %
             
 Non–interest bearing liabilities           
 Demand deposits820,997        731,556       
 Accrued interest payable and other
liabilities		63,393        32,508       
 Stockholders’ equity655,538        563,862       
             
 Total average liabilities and
stockholders’ equity		$5,433,187        $4,679,423       
             
 Net interest income/spread  $83,921   3.32 %   $75,809   3.38 %
 Net interest income as a percent of
average interest earning assets (1)		    3.51 %     3.68 %
             
(1)Securities balances represent daily average balances for the fair value of securities. The average rate is calculated based on the daily average balance for the amortized cost of securities. The average rate is presented on a tax equivalent basis.
             
(2)Includes fees on loans. The inclusion of loan fees does not have a material effect on the average interest rate.
             
(3)Non-accruing loans for the purpose of the computation above are included in the daily average loan amounts outstanding. Loan totals are shown net of unearned income and deferred loan fees. The average rate is presented on a tax equivalent basis.
 
 
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollar Amounts in Thousands)
     
  June 30,
2020		 December 31,
2019
  (Unaudited)  
Assets    
Cash and due from banks $170,135   $98,831  
Interest earning time deposits 9,247   8,455  
Investment securities, available for sale 935,140   834,776  
Investment securities, held to maturity (fair value of $201,818 and $215,147) 190,935   207,899  
Loans held for sale 15,913   4,088  
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $55,090 and $17,667 3,923,292   3,619,174  
Premises and equipment, net 92,232   92,209  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 23,608   22,447  
Goodwill 151,238   151,238  
Other intangible assets 24,782   26,679  
Interest receivable 20,185   18,828  
Cash value of life insurance 95,709   95,577  
Other assets 86,846   66,628  
Total assets $5,739,262   $5,246,829  
     
Liabilities    
Deposits    
Non–interest bearing $981,868   $709,760  
Interest bearing 3,325,731   3,221,242  
Total deposits 4,307,599   3,931,002  
Borrowings 583,073   549,741  
Subordinated notes 58,824   —  
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 56,437   56,311  
Interest payable 2,353   3,062  
Other liabilities 78,770   50,690  
Total liabilities 5,087,056   4,590,806  
Commitments and contingent liabilities    
Stockholders’ equity    
Preferred stock, Authorized, 1,000,000 shares, Issued 0 shares —   —  
Common stock, no par value, Authorized 99,000,000 shares
Issued 43,846,947 and 45,000,840 shares, Outstanding 43,821,878 and 44,975,771 shares		 —   —  
Additional paid–in capital 361,087   379,853  
Retained earnings 269,849   269,738  
Accumulated other comprehensive income 21,270   6,432  
Total stockholders’ equity 652,206   656,023  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $5,739,262   $5,246,829  


Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(Dollar Amounts in Thousands, Except Per Share Data, Unaudited)
  Three Months Ended
  June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
  2020 2020 2019 2019 2019
Interest Income          
Loans receivable $43,918    $44,958   $46,769   $49,455    $47,784   
Investment securities – taxable 2,321    2,898   3,054   3,157    3,273   
Investment securities – non-taxable 4,105    3,798   3,575   3,099    2,793   
Total interest income 50,344    51,654   53,398   55,711    53,850   
Interest Expense          
Deposits 4,506    7,716   8,767   9,109    8,938   
Borrowed funds 2,074    2,238   2,281   2,275    2,495   
Subordinated notes 58    —   —   —    —   
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 710    775   831   864    888   
Total interest expense 7,348    10,729   11,879   12,248    12,321   
Net Interest Income 42,996    40,925   41,519   43,463    41,529   
Credit loss expense 7,057    8,600   340   376    896   
Net Interest Income after Credit Loss Expense 35,939    32,325   41,179   43,087    40,633   
Non–interest Income          
Service charges on deposit accounts 1,888    2,446   2,766   2,836    2,480   
Wire transfer fees 230    171   179   189    167   
Interchange fees 2,327    1,896   1,996   2,138    2,160   
Fiduciary activities 1,765    2,528   2,594   1,834    2,063   
Gains/(losses) on sale of investment securities 248    339   10   —    (100) 
Gain on sale of mortgage loans 6,620    3,473   3,119   2,702    2,078   
Mortgage servicing income net of impairment (2,760)  25   294   444    570   
Increase in cash value of bank owned life insurance 557    554   566   556    555   
Death benefit on bank owned life insurance —    233   —   213    367   
Other income 250    398   410   602    558   
Total non-interest income 11,125    12,063   11,934   11,514    10,898   
Non–interest Expense          
Salaries and employee benefits 15,629    16,591   16,841   16,948    16,951   
Net occupancy expenses 3,190    3,252   3,106   3,131    3,148   
Data processing 2,432    2,405   2,235   2,140    2,139   
Professional fees 518    536   520   335    598   
Outside services and consultants 1,759    1,915   1,415   1,552    1,655   
Loan expense 2,692    2,099   2,438   2,198    2,048   
FDIC insurance expense 235    150   —   (273)  365   
Other losses 193    120   377   90    169   
Other expense 3,784    4,081   3,718   3,939    4,511   
Total non-interest expense 30,432    31,149   30,650   30,060    31,584   
Income Before Income Taxes 16,632    13,239   22,463   24,541    19,947   
Income tax expense 1,993    1,584   3,920   4,004    3,305   
Net Income $14,639    $11,655   $18,543   $20,537    $16,642   
Basic Earnings Per Share $0.33    $0.26   $0.41   $0.46    $0.37   
Diluted Earnings Per Share 0.33    0.26   0.41   0.46    0.37   


Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(Dollar Amounts in Thousands, Except Per Share Data, Unaudited)
 Six Months Ended
 June 30, June 30,
 2020 2019
Interest Income   
Loans receivable$88,876    $87,407   
Investment securities – taxable5,219    6,395   
Investment securities – non-taxable7,903    5,421   
Total interest income101,998    99,223   
Interest Expense   
Deposits12,222    15,814   
Borrowed funds4,312    6,116   
Subordinated notes58    —   
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts1,485    1,484   
Total interest expense18,077    23,414   
Net Interest Income83,921    75,809   
Credit loss expense15,657    1,260   
Net Interest Income after Credit Loss Expense68,264    74,549   
Non–interest Income   
Service charges on deposit accounts4,334    4,357   
Wire transfer fees401    285   
Interchange fees4,223    3,521   
Fiduciary activities4,293    4,152   
Gains/(losses) on sale of investment securities587    (85) 
Gain on sale of mortgage loans10,093    3,387   
Mortgage servicing income net of impairment(2,735)  1,176   
Increase in cash value of bank owned life insurance1,111    1,068   
Death benefit on bank owned life insurance233    367   
Other income648    1,382   
Total non-interest income23,188    19,610   
Non–interest Expense   
Salaries and employee benefits32,220    31,417   
Net occupancy expenses6,442    5,920   
Data processing4,837    4,105   
Professional fees1,054    1,091   
Outside services and consultants3,674    5,185   
Loan expense4,791    3,997   
FDIC insurance expense385    525   
Other losses313    273   
Other expense7,865    8,809   
Total non-interest expense61,581    61,322   
Income Before Income Taxes29,871    32,837   
Income tax expense3,577    5,379   
Net Income$26,294    $27,458   
Basic Earnings Per Share$0.59    $0.65   
Diluted Earnings Per Share0.59    0.65   


