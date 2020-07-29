NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa, July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heartland Express, Inc. ( www.heartlandexpress.com ) (Nasdaq: HTLD) is pleased to announce it has received two service awards from FedEx Express for fiscal year 2020 (period June 1, 2019 through May 31, 2020). Heartland Express has been awarded both the FedEx Express “Platinum Award for 99.96% On-Time Service” and “Core Carrier of the Year” award.



Heartland Express has received the distinguished “Carrier of the Year” award from FedEx Express thirteen times in the last fourteen years and now ten years in a row. Heartland Express has reached nearly perfect service levels at 99.96% on time, on more than 17,000 shipments during the year.

FedEx Express is the world’s largest express transportation company, providing fast and reliable delivery to points in the U.S. and worldwide. They are known to be among a group of shippers with the most service-sensitive freight in the transportation industry and the standards set by FedEx Express are critical to their performance to their customers. Heartland Express’ Service for Success model is complementary to the reputation of FedEx Express for delivery of time-sensitive shipments and Heartland Express is pleased to be a part of that success over the years.

“To receive both of these awards from one of Heartland Express’ top customers for multiple years is truly an honor and speaks to Heartland’s motto of “Service for Success,” said Heartland Express CEO Mike Gerdin. “This year specifically, was one of the most difficult and challenging years given the impacts of COVID-19 on our country. The truck drivers of America banded together to ensure critical shipments and the American supply chain kept moving at all times. The level of service that is represented by these awards was crucial for our nation during these uncertain times but is the same level of service that this partnership has delivered since 2002. The collective collaboration among the employees of Heartland Express and FedEx Express is truly amazing and we look forward to many more successful years together. Thank you FedEx Express!”

2002 to 2006—Platinum Service Level (2), Gold Service Level (2) and Bronze Service Level (1)

2007—99.96% Platinum Service Level—National Carrier of the Year

2008—99.98% Platinum Service Level—National Carrier of the Year

2009—99.96% Platinum Service Level—National Carrier of the Year

2010—99.93% Platinum Service Level

2011—99.83% Gold Service Level—National Carrier of the Year

2012—99.87% Gold Service Level—National Carrier of the Year

2013—99.80% Gold Service Level—National Carrier of the Year

2014—99.82% Gold Service Level—National Carrier of the Year

2015—99.92% Platinum Service Level—National Carrier of the Year

2016—99.96% Platinum Service Level—National Carrier of the Year

2017—99.97% Platinum Service Level—National Carrier of the Year

2018—99.96% Platinum Service Level—National Carrier of the Year

2019—99.93% Platinum Service Level—National Carrier of the Year

2020—99.96% Platinum Service Level—National Carrier of the Year

Heartland Express is an irregular route truckload carrier based in North Liberty, Iowa serving customers with shipping lanes throughout the United States. Heartland focuses on medium to short haul regional freight, offering shippers industry leading on-time service so they can achieve their strategic goals for their customers. More information about Heartland Express can be found on the company website at www.heartlandexpress.com .

