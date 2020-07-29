TORONTO, July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Currency Exchange International, Corp. (TSX: CXI) (OTCBB: CURN ), a full service foreign exchange technology and services provider, is pleased to announce its wholly-owned subsidiary Exchange Bank of Canada (EBC) has closed its acquisition of the assets of a Canadian international payments business that has operated 24 years in the Province of Québec. The regulatory approval for the asset purchase agreement was first announced in the Company’s press release dated June 30, 2020.



“The acquisition of this proven international payments business is reflective of the Bank of Canada's dedication to growing its international payments business line and its total contribution to the bank group. With approximately 400 active corporate customers transitioning to EBC, the transaction is expected to be accretive to the Company’s annual earnings results,” said Stephen Fitzpatrick, Chief Financial Officer of EBC.

The acquired corporate international payment business's assets will be integrated into EBC's current business and will use the Exchange Bank of Canada name. The retained employees are an experienced group capable of streamlining the transition of its corporate customers. Operational efficiencies are expected by bank management due to similar business operations and overlap of some back-office functions. At the request of the seller, further details will remain private.

About Currency Exchange International, Corp.

The Company is in the business of providing a range of foreign currency exchange technology and processing services in North America, including the Hawaiian Islands. Primary products and services include the exchange of foreign currencies, wire transfer payments, Global EFTs, purchase and sale of foreign bank drafts, and foreign check clearing. Related services include the licensing of proprietary FX software applications delivered on its web-based interface, www.ceifx.com (“CEIFX”), and licensing retail foreign currency operations to select companies in agreed locations.

The Company’s wholly-owned Canadian subsidiary, Exchange Bank of Canada, based in Toronto, Canada, provides foreign exchange and international payment services to financial institutions and select corporate clients in Canada through the use of its proprietary software - www.ebcfx.com .

