WOODBRIDGE, N.J., July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northfield Bank, wholly-owned subsidiary of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFBK) announced today that Michael J. Widmer, Executive Vice President of Operations, informed the Company that he will retire in October 2020.

Mr. Widmer is a veteran banker with over 35 years of leadership experience in community banking. He joined Northfield Bank in 2002, as part of Northfield’s acquisition of Liberty Bank, where he served as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Director.

“Michael’s leadership and dedication has been integral to the growth and success of our company over the past 18 years,” said Steven M. Klein, President and Chief Executive Officer of Northfield Bank. “His industry experience, extensive knowledge of banking operations, and commitment to his fellow employees, will be missed, and we wish him the very best.” Mr. Klein continued, “I’m pleased that Michael has agreed to delay his retirement through the conversion of systems related to our recent acquisition of Victory State Bank, which is scheduled for mid-September. I look forward to working closely with him on the conversion, and implementing our plan of transition for his responsibilities.”

