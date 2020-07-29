Except where otherwise noted, all currency amounts are stated in United States dollars.
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the second quarter of 2020, Methanex (TSX:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) reported a net loss attributable to Methanex shareholders of $65 million ($0.85 net loss per common share on a diluted basis) compared to net income of $23 million ($0.21 net income per common share on a diluted basis) in the first quarter of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2020 was $32 million and Adjusted net loss was $64 million ($0.84 Adjusted net loss per common share). This compares with Adjusted EBITDA of $138 million and Adjusted net income of $8 million ($0.10 Adjusted net income per common share) for the first quarter of 2020.
Second Quarter Results
We estimate that global methanol demand declined by approximately 5% in the second quarter of 2020 compared to the first quarter. Methanol demand declined significantly in most parts of the world, other than China, due to impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic and lower oil price environment.
We recorded substantially lower Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2020, compared to the first quarter, due to a lower average realized price and lower sales of Methanex-produced methanol, which was partially offset by lower production costs and selling, general and administrative costs. In addition, in a declining methanol price environment, our margins tend to be lower than in a stable price environment due to inventory timing differences.
Business and Financial Update
John Floren, President and CEO of Methanex, commented, “Our number one priority remains the safety of our employees, contractors and communities where we do business and we continue to take extensive preventative measures across our operations and offices during this uncertain time. We have demonstrated the resilience of our business model as our manufacturing operations and global supply chain continue to run effectively. I continue to be incredibly proud of our team who have done an outstanding job by maintaining secure and reliable methanol supply to our customers around the world."
As we previously announced, we have taken a number of steps to protect our business to respond to lower methanol demand and further strengthen our balance sheet and preserve liquidity by idling our Titan plant in Trinidad and our Chile IV plant, deferring approximately $500 million in capital spending on the Geismar 3 project for up to 18 months, reducing our dividend by approximately $100 million on an annual basis and reducing 2020 maintenance capital spending by $30 million. We have a flexible cost structure as approximately 60% of our natural gas supply is linked to methanol price which reduces our operating costs in a low methanol price environment. In addition, we continue to actively manage our operating costs across the organization and realized a further $8 million in savings in the second quarter compared to the first quarter.
We ended the quarter with a strong liquidity position of $783 million in cash on the balance sheet. We have no near-term debt maturities. We also recently announced that we amended our $300 million committed revolving credit facility and $800 million non-revolving construction facility, which provides meaningful financial covenant relief. Following this amendment, we repaid $100 million of the amount outstanding on our revolving credit facility in the second quarter and that amount remains available as additional liquidity, if required.
Given the uncertainty in the broader economic environment, we continue to plan for a wide range of scenarios, including ones where we see a prolonged period of lower methanol demand and continued low methanol prices. We are focused on cash preservation and continue to evaluate all options to ensure we maintain financial capacity and flexibility to navigate the current environment and emerge stronger over the cycle as conditions improve.
Outlook
Mr. Floren, President and CEO of Methanex concluded, “We have begun to see some early signs of improving methanol demand with global economic activity beginning to recover and with oil pricing stabilizing in recent weeks. However, the near-term outlook remains uncertain as we believe that it is not possible to accurately predict the full extent and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and lower oil price environment.”
"We remain focused on operating our plants safely and reliably, delivering secure and reliable supply to our customers and protecting our balance sheet during this very uncertain time. We believe that with our resilient business model and strong liquidity, we are well-positioned to sustain our business in this uncertain environment and generate significant long-term value when market conditions recover.”
FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL DATA
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|($ millions except per share amounts and where noted)
|Jun 30
2020
|Mar 31
2020
|Jun 30
2019
|Jun 30
2020
|Jun 30
2019
|Production (thousands of tonnes) (attributable to Methanex shareholders)
|1,628
|2,007
|1,820
|3,635
|3,628
|Sales volume (thousands of tonnes)
|Methanex-produced methanol
|1,717
|1,976
|1,669
|3,693
|3,590
|Purchased methanol
|418
|548
|716
|966
|1,189
|Commission sales
|271
|264
|216
|535
|545
|Total sales volume 1
|2,406
|2,788
|2,601
|5,194
|5,324
|Methanex average non-discounted posted price ($ per tonne) 2
|263
|325
|391
|297
|391
|Average realized price ($ per tonne) 3
|211
|267
|326
|241
|329
|Revenue 4
|512
|745
|848
|1,257
|1,749
|Adjusted revenue
|453
|676
|777
|1,129
|1,576
|Adjusted EBITDA
|32
|138
|146
|170
|340
|Cash flows from operating activities
|186
|142
|117
|329
|330
|Net income (loss) (attributable to Methanex shareholders)
|(65
|)
|23
|50
|(42
|)
|89
|Adjusted net income (loss)
|(64
|)
|8
|26
|(56
|)
|82
|Basic net income (loss) per common share
|(0.85
|)
|0.30
|0.65
|(0.55
|)
|1.15
|Diluted net income (loss) per common share
|(0.85
|)
|0.21
|0.51
|(0.63
|)
|1.09
|Adjusted net income (loss) per common share
|(0.84
|)
|0.10
|0.34
|(0.73
|)
|1.07
|Common share information (millions of shares)
|Weighted average number of common shares
|76
|76
|77
|76
|77
|Diluted weighted average number of common shares
|76
|76
|77
|76
|77
|Number of common shares outstanding, end of period
|76
|76
|76
|76
|76
A reconciliation from net income (loss) attributable to Methanex shareholders to Adjusted net income (loss) and the calculation of Adjusted net income (loss) per common share is as follows:
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|($ millions except number of shares and per share amounts)
|Jun 30
2020
|Mar 31
2020
|Jun 30
2019
|Jun 30
2020
|Jun 30
2019
|Net income (loss) (attributable to Methanex shareholders)
|$
|(65
|)
|$
|23
|$
|50
|$
|(42
|)
|$
|89
|Mark-to-market impact of share-based compensation, net of tax
|1
|(15
|)
|(24
|)
|(14
|)
|(7
|)
|Adjusted net income (loss)
|$
|(64
|)
|$
|8
|$
|26
|$
|(56
|)
|$
|82
|Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (millions)
|76
|76
|77
|76
|77
|Adjusted net income (loss) per common share
|$
|(0.84
|)
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.34
|$
|(0.73
|)
|$
|1.07
PRODUCTION HIGHLIGHTS
|Q2 2020
|Q1 2020
|Q2 2019
|YTD Q2 2020
|YTD Q2 2019
|(thousands of tonnes)
|Operating Capacity 1
|Production
|Production
|Production
|Production
|Production
|New Zealand 2
|550
|450
|443
|446
|893
|883
|USA (Geismar)
|500
|441
|530
|530
|971
|935
|Trinidad (Methanex interest) 3
|500
|241
|429
|384
|670
|813
|Chile
|430
|204
|319
|290
|523
|531
|Egypt (50% interest)
|158
|147
|133
|15
|280
|156
|Canada (Medicine Hat)
|150
|145
|153
|155
|298
|310
|2,288
|1,628
|2,007
|1,820
|3,635
|3,628
Key production and operational highlights during the second quarter include:
