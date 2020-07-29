Financial Highlights



2Q 2020 GAAP 2Q 2020 Non-GAAP • Net sales $136.8 million (+3% Q/Q, +38% Y/Y) $136.8 million (+3% Q/Q, +45% Y/Y) • Gross margin 50.0% 50.0% • Operating margin 22.0% 22.2% • Earnings per diluted ADS $0.80 $0.81

Business Highlights

SSD controller sales declined about 5% Q/Q and increased about 15% Y/Y

eMMC+UFS controller sales increased 30% Q/Q and increased about 140% Y/Y

SSD solutions sales declined about 10% Q/Q and increased about 145% Y/Y

PCIe Gen4 SSD controller design-wins at five NAND flash makers

UFS 3.1 controller design-win at second NAND flash maker

TAIPEI, Taiwan and MILPITAS, Calif., July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NasdaqGS: SIMO) (“Silicon Motion” or the “Company”) today announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. For the second quarter, net sales (GAAP) increased sequentially to $136.8 million from $132.8 million in first quarter 2020. Net income (GAAP) increased to $28.2 million or $0.80 per diluted ADS (GAAP) from net income (GAAP) of $25.9 million or $0.74 per diluted ADS (GAAP) in first quarter 2020.

For the second quarter, net income (non-GAAP) increased to $28.6 million or $0.81 per diluted ADS (non-GAAP) from a net income (non-GAAP) of $28.4 million or $0.80 per diluted ADS (non-GAAP) in first quarter 2020.

Second Quarter 2020 Review

“We are excited that this quarter five NAND flash makers awarded us PCIe Gen4 SSD controller design-wins, and additionally, we secured a second NAND flash maker as a UFS controller customer,” said Wallace Kou, President and CEO of Silicon Motion. “These design-wins are testaments of our technological leadership and important for our continued growth. Growth this quarter was driven by very strong sales of UFS controllers. Sales of our SSD controllers were affected by temporary re-allocation of NAND flash by our customers to hyperscale data centers and Shannon SSDs were softer than expected.”

Key Financial Results

(in millions, except percentages and per ADS amounts) GAAP Non-GAAP 2Q 2020 1Q 2020 2Q 2019 2Q 2020 1Q 2020 2Q 2019 Revenue $ 136.8 $ 132.8 $ 98.8 $ 136.8 $ 132.8 $ 94.3 Gross profit

Percent of revenue $68.4

50.0

% $63.9

48.1

% $46.1

46.7

% $68.4

50.0

% $63.9

48.2

% $48.5

51.5

% Operating expenses $ 38.3 $ 39.8 $ 33.9 $ 38.0 $ 37.4 $ 31.2 Operating income

Percent of revenue $30.1

22.0

% $24.1

18.1

% $12.3

12.4

% $30.4

22.2

% $26.6

20.0

% $17.3

18.4

% Earnings per diluted ADS $ 0.80 $ 0.74 $ 0.75 $ 0.81 $ 0.80 $ 0.52

Other Financial Information

(in millions) 2Q 2020 1Q 2020 2Q 2019 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments—end of period $ 379.7 $ 371.7 $ 370.4 Routine capital expenditures $ 4.1 $ 6.4 $ 2.9 Dividend payments $ 12.3 $ 12.3 $ 10.9

During the second quarter, we had $4.1 million of capital expenditures for the routine purchase of software, design tools and other items.

Returning Value to Shareholders

On October 25, 2019, our Board of Directors declared a $1.40 per ADS annual dividend to be paid in quarterly installments of $0.35 per ADS. On May 21, 2020, we paid $12.3 million to shareholders as the third installment of our annual dividend.

On November 21, 2018, we announced that our Board of Directors had authorized a new program for the Company to repurchase up to $200 million of our ADS over a 24-month period. In the second quarter, we did not repurchase any of our ADSs. Since the start of this program, we have repurchased $59.8 million of our ADSs.

Business Outlook

“We expect our third quarter sales to be temporarily affected by a one-quarter mobile-related inventory adjustment before growth rebounds in the fourth quarter,” said Wallace Kou, President and CEO of Silicon Motion. “All three of our key products continue to track towards solid full-year sales growth, and our order book for SSD controllers for PC OEMs remains very strong in the second half of 2020. Also, our expanding portfolio of industry-leading PCI NVMe SSD and UFS controllers, as well as Shannon open-channel SSDs is pointing to solid growth momentum next year.”

For the third quarter of 2020, management expects:

GAAP Non-GAAP Adjustment Non-GAAP Revenue



$114m to $120m

-17% to -12% Q/Q --



$114m to $120m

-17% to -12% Q/Q Gross margin 47.9% to 49.9% Approximately $0.1m* 48.0% to 50.0% Operating margin 17.8% to 18.7% Approximately $2.7m to $3.7m** 20.0% to 22.0%

* Projected gross margin (non-GAAP) excludes $0.1 million of stock-based compensation.

**Projected operating margin (non-GAAP) excludes $2.7 million to $3.7 million of stock-based compensation.

For the full year 2020, management expects:

GAAP Non-GAAP Adjustment Non-GAAP Revenue



$508m to $521m

+11% to 14% Y/Y --



$508m to $521m

+13% to 16% Y/Y Gross margin 47.5% to 49.5% Approximately $0.5m* 47.5% to 49.5% Operating margin 16.6% to 18.3% Approximately $14m to $16m** 19.3% to 21.3%

* Projected gross margin (non-GAAP) excludes $0.5 million of stock-based compensation.

** Projected operating margin (non-GAAP) excludes $14 million to $16 million of stock-based compensation.

Conference Call & Webcast:

The Company’s management team will conduct a conference call at 8:00 am Eastern Time on July 30, 2020.

Speakers:

Wallace Kou, President & CEO

Riyadh Lai, CFO

Chris Chaney, Director of Investor Relations & Strategy

Conference Call Details

A webcast of the call will be available on the Company's website at www.siliconmotion.com .



Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company’s unaudited selected financial results calculated in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), the Company discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures that exclude stock-based compensation and other items, including gross profit (non-GAAP), operating expenses (non-GAAP), operating profit (non-GAAP), net income (non-GAAP), and earnings per diluted ADS (non-GAAP). These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with or an alternative to GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. We believe that these non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all the amounts associated with the Company’s results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and that these measures should only be used to evaluate the Company’s results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable GAAP measure. We compensate for the limitations of our non-GAAP financial measures by relying upon GAAP results to gain a complete picture of our performance.

Our non-GAAP financial measures are provided to enhance the user’s overall understanding of our current financial performance and our prospects for the future. Specifically, we believe the non-GAAP results provide useful information to both management and investors as these non-GAAP results exclude certain expenses, gains and losses that we believe are not indicative of our core operating results and because they are consistent with the financial models and estimates published by many analysts who follow the Company. We use non-GAAP measures to evaluate the operating performance of our business, for comparison with our forecasts, and for benchmarking our performance externally against our competitors. Also, when evaluating potential acquisitions, we exclude the items described below from our consideration of the target’s performance and valuation. Since we find these measures to be useful, we believe that our investors benefit from seeing the results from management’s perspective in addition to seeing our GAAP results. We believe that these non-GAAP measures, when read in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financials, provide useful information to investors by offering:

the ability to make more meaningful period-to-period comparisons of the Company’s on-going operating results;

the ability to better identify trends in the Company’s underlying business and perform related trend analysis;

a better understanding of how management plans and measures the Company’s underlying business; and

an easier way to compare the Company’s operating results against analyst financial models and operating results of our competitors that supplement their GAAP results with non-GAAP financial measures.

The following are explanations of each of the adjustments that we incorporate into our non-GAAP measures, as well as the reasons for excluding each of these individual items in our reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures:

SSD solutions restructuring are charges relate to the restructuring of our underperforming Shannon and Bigtera product lines and include goodwill and intangible assets impairment expenses, the write-down of NAND flash and SSD inventory valuation and customer sales returns and accounts receivable attributable to these product lines.

FCI divestiture refers to the exclusion of revenue, expenses and other items relating to our FCI specialty RF IC product-line, the sale of which was closed on May 31, 2019. Under GAAP, according to FASB ASU 2014-08, this disposal transaction does not meet the threshold for presenting as a discontinued operation. We are excluding FCI from our financial results for non-GAAP as we believe this provides investors with enhanced transparency. Additionally, we are also excluding transaction expenses and long-term investment gains from this asset disposal.

Stock-based compensation expense consists of non-cash charges related to the fair value of restricted stock units awarded to employees. The Company believes that the exclusion of these non-cash charges provides for more accurate comparisons of our operating results to our peer companies due to the varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of award types. In addition, the Company believes it is useful to investors to understand the specific impact of share-based compensation on its operating results.

Amortization of intangibles assets consists of non-cash charges that can be impacted by the timing and magnitude of our acquisitions. The Company considers its operating results without these charges when evaluating its ongoing performance and forecasting its earnings trends, and therefore excludes such charges when presenting non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that the assessment of its operations excluding these costs is relevant to its assessment of internal operations and comparisons to the performance of its competitors.

Litigation expenses consist of legal expenses relating to intellectual property disputes, commercial claims and other types of litigation. While litigation may arise in the ordinary course of our business, we nevertheless consider litigation to be an unusual and unplanned activity and therefore exclude this charge when presenting non-GAAP financial measures.

Foreign exchange gains and losses consist of translation gains and/or losses of non-US$ denominated current assets and current liabilities, as well as certain other balance sheet items which result from the appreciation or depreciation of non-US$ currencies against the US$. We do not use financial instruments to manage the impact on our operations from changes in foreign exchange rates, and because our operations are subject to fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, we therefore exclude foreign exchange gains and losses when presenting non-GAAP financial measures.





Silicon Motion Technology Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Income

(in thousands, except percentages and per ADS data, unaudited)

For Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Jun. 30, Jun. 30, Jun. 30, 2019 2020 2020 2019 2020 ($) ($) ($) ($) ($) Net Sales 98,846 132,769 136,811 193,540 269,580 Cost of sales 52,717 68,877 68,417 99,792 137,294 Gross profit 46,129 63,892 68,394 93,748 132,286 Operating expenses Research & development 23,939 29,346 28,901 51,955 58,247 Sales & marketing 6,086 6,493 5,823 13,068 12,316 General & administrative 3,571 3,959 3,531 7,944 7,490 Amortization of intangibles assets 255 - - 510 - Operating income 12,278 24,094 30,139 20,271 54,233 Non-operating income (expense) Interest income, net 1,858 1,732 1,323 3,434 3,055 Gain on disposal of long-term investments 12,904 - - 12,904 - Foreign exchange gain (loss), net (68 ) (481 ) (142 ) 425 (623 ) Others, net 33 16 6 53 22 Subtotal 14,727 1,267 1,187 16,816 2,454 Income before income tax 27,005 25,361 31,326 37,087 56,687 Income tax expense 521 (554 ) 3,115 2,331 2,561 Net income 26,484 25,915 28,211 34,756 54,126 Earnings per basic ADS 0.75 0.74 0.80 0.98 1.54 Earnings per diluted ADS 0.75 0.74 0.80 0.98 1.54 Margin Analysis: Gross margin 46.7 % 48.1 % 50.0 % 48.4 % 49.1 % Operating margin 12.4 % 18.1 % 22.0 % 10.5 % 20.1 % Net margin 26.8 % 19.5 % 20.6 % 18.0 % 20.1 %









Silicon Motion Technology Corporation

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Results

(in thousands, except percentages and per ADS data, unaudited)

For Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Jun. 30, Jun. 30, Jun. 30, 2019 2020 2020 2019 2020 ($) ($) ($) ($) ($) Revenue (GAAP) 98,846 132,769 136,811 193,540 269,580 FCI divestiture (4,566 ) - - (10,359 ) - Revenue (non-GAAP) 94,280 132,769 136,811 183,181 269,580 Gross profit (GAAP) 46,129 63,892 68,394 93,748 132,286 Gross margin (GAAP) 46.7 % 48.1 % 50.0 % 48.4 % 49.1 % Stock-based compensation (A) 7 38 3 102 41 SSD solutions restructuring 4,985 - - 4,985 - FCI divestiture (2,597 ) - - (5,675 ) - Gross profit (non-GAAP) 48,524 63,930 68,397 93,160 132,327 Gross margin (non-GAAP) 51.5 % 48.2 % 50.0 % 50.9 % 49.1 % Operating expenses (GAAP) 33,851 39,798 38,255 73,477 78,053 Stock-based compensation (A) (275 ) (2,444 ) (243 ) (4,369 ) (2,687 ) Amortization of intangible assets (255 ) - - (510 ) - Litigation expense - - - 2 - FCI divestiture (2,102 ) - - (8,688 ) - Operating expenses (non-GAAP) 31,219 37,354 38,012 59,912 75,366 Operating profit (GAAP) 12,278 24,094 30,139 20,271 54,233 Operating margin (GAAP) 12.4 % 18.1 % 22.0 % 10.5 % 20.1 % Total adjustments to operating profit 5,027 2,482 246 12,977 2,728 Operating profit (non-GAAP) 17,305 26,576 30,385 33,248 56,961 Operating margin (non-GAAP) 18.4 % 20.0 % 22.2 % 18.2 % 21.1 % Non-operating income (expense) (GAAP) 14,727 1,267 1,187 16,816 2,454 Foreign exchange loss (gain), net 68 481 142 (425 ) 623 Gain on disposal of long-term investments (495 ) - - (495 ) - FCI divestiture (12,405 ) - - (12,418 ) - Non-operating income (expense) (non-GAAP) 1,895 1,748 1,329 3,478 3,077 Net income (GAAP) 26,484 25,915 28,211 34,756 54,126 Total pre-tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments (7,805 ) 2,963 388 (361 ) 3,351 Income tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments (76 ) (524 ) 2 (750 ) (522 ) Net income (non-GAAP) 18,603 28,354 28,601 33,645 56,955 Earnings per diluted ADS (GAAP) $ 0.75 $ 0.74 $ 0.80 $ 0.98 $ 1.54 Earnings per diluted ADS (non-GAAP) $ 0.52 $ 0.80 $ 0.81 $ 0.95 $ 1.62 Shares used in computing earnings per diluted ADS (GAAP) 35,536 35,246 35,164 35,505 35,147 Non-GAAP Adjustments 29 63 36 56 49 Shares used in computing earnings per diluted ADS (non-GAAP) 35,565 35,309 35,200 35,561 35,196 (A) Excludes stock-based compensation as follows: Cost of Sales 7 38 3 102 41 Research & development 128 1,655 118 2,823 1,773 Sales & marketing 107 335 85 662 420 General & administrative 40 454 40 884 494









Silicon Motion Technology Corporation

Consolidated Balance Sheet

(In thousands, unaudited)

Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Jun. 30, 2019 2020 2020 ($) ($) ($) Cash and cash equivalents 342,930 344,012 350,790 Short-term investments 2,309 2,673 3,876 Accounts receivable (net) 80,782 89,662 93,825 Inventories 79,252 104,133 103,835 Refundable deposits – current 24,074 24,084 24,089 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 17,663 21,939 23,778 Total current assets 547,010 586,503 600,193 Long-term investments 3,000 3,000 5,000 Property and equipment (net) 97,981 100,822 102,156 Goodwill and intangible assets (net) 33,714 17,489 17,489 Other assets 13,911 12,110 11,556 Total assets 695,616 719,924 736,394 Accounts payable 37,845 45,778 34,209 Income tax payable 1,346 1,340 3,642 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 54,183 82,306 78,244 Total current liabilities 93,374 129,424 116,095 Other liabilities 31,884 25,870 27,202 Total liabilities 125,258 155,294 143,297 Shareholders’ equity 570,358 564,630 593,097 Total liabilities & shareholders’ equity 695,616 719,924 736,394









Silicon Motion Technology Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands, unaudited)

For Three Months Ended For Six Months Ended Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Jun. 30, Jun. 30, Jun. 30, 2019 2020 2020 2019 2020 ($) ($) ($) ($) ($) Net income 26,484 25,915 28,211 34,756 54,126 Depreciation & amortization 3,329 3,237 3,363 6,622 6,600 Stock-based compensation 227 2,482 246 4,630 2,728 Investment impairment, losses & disposals (12,913 ) (14 ) 33 (12,921 ) 19 Changes in operating assets and liabilities 23,061 7,990 (6,151 ) 10,447 1,839 Others (9 ) - (1 ) (18 ) (1 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 40,179 39,610 25,701 43,516 65,311 Purchase of property & equipment (2,929 ) (6,396 ) (4,134 ) (4,123 ) (10,530 ) Purchase of long-term investments - - (2,000 ) - (2,000 ) Disposal of long-term investments 45,704 - - 45,704 - Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 42,775 (6,396 ) (6,134 ) 41,581 (12,530 ) Dividend payments (10,937 ) (12,278 ) (12,278 ) (21,873 ) (24,556 ) Share repurchases - - - (1,216 ) - Net cash used in financing activities (10,937 ) (12,278 ) (12,278 ) (23,089 ) (24,556 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents & restricted cash 72,017 20,936 7,289 62,008 28,225 Effect of foreign exchange changes (847 ) (114 ) (550 ) (1,000 ) (664 ) Cash, cash equivalents & restricted cash—beginning of period 296,965 348,253 369,075 307,127 348,253 Cash, cash equivalents & restricted cash—end of period 368,135 369,075 375,814 368,135 375,814





About Silicon Motion:

We are the global leader in supplying NAND flash controllers for solid state storage devices and the merchant leader in supplying SSD controllers. We have the broadest portfolio of controller technologies and our controllers are widely used in storage products such as SSDs and eMMC+UFS devices, which are found in data centers, PCs, smartphones, and commercial and industrial applications. We have shipped over six billion NAND controllers in the last ten years, more than any other company in the world. We also supply customized high-performance hyperscale data center and industrial SSD solutions. Our customers include most of the NAND flash vendors, storage device module makers and leading OEMs. For further information on Silicon Motion, visit us at www.siliconmotion.com .

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including without limitation, statements about Silicon Motion’s currently expected third quarter of 2020 and full year 2020 expectations of revenue, gross margin and operating expenses, all of which reflect management’s estimates based on information available at this time of this press release. While Silicon Motion believes these estimates to be meaningful, these amounts could differ materially from actual reported amounts for the third quarter of 2020 and full year 2020. Forward-looking statements also include, without limitation, statements regarding trends in the semiconductor or consumer electronics markets and our future results of operations, financial condition and business prospects. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Although such statements are based on our own information and information from other sources we believe to be reliable, you should not place undue reliance on them. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual market trends or our actual results of operations, financial condition or business prospects may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to the unpredictable volume and timing of customer orders, which are not fixed by contract but vary on a purchase order basis; the loss of one or more key customers or the significant reduction, postponement, rescheduling or cancellation of orders from these customers; general economic conditions or conditions in the semiconductor or consumer electronics markets; the effects on our business and our customer’s business taking into account the ongoing US-China tariffs and trade disputes together with any uncertainties associated with the ongoing global outbreak of COVID-19; decreases in the overall average selling prices of our products; changes in the relative sales mix of our products; changes in our cost of finished goods; the payment, or non-payment, of cash dividends in the future at the discretion of our board of directors and any announced planned increases in such dividends; changes in our cost of finished goods; the availability, pricing, and timeliness of delivery of other components and raw materials used in our customers’ products; our customers’ sales outlook, purchasing patterns, and inventory adjustments based on consumer demands and general economic conditions; any potential impairment charges that may be incurred related to businesses previously acquired or divested in the future; our ability to successfully develop, introduce, and sell new or enhanced products in a timely manner; and the timing of new product announcements or introductions by us or by our competitors. For additional discussion of these risks and uncertainties and other factors, please see the documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on June 12, 2020. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this press release.