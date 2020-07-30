La société annonce ce jour avoir mis à la disposition du public et déposé auprès de l’Autorité des Marchés Financiers son communiqué d’information financière au 30 juin 2020.
Le communiqué d’information financière peut être consulté sur le site internet de la société à l’adresse www.ca-toulouse31.fr , rubrique « Relation Banque Client / Informations Financières / Année 2020 / Communiqués Résultats Financiers».
