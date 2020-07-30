SAN DIEGO, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN), a vertically integrated medical technology company with the first and only FDA-approved swallowable, gas-filled intragastric balloon system for the treatment of obesity, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.



Financial results for the second quarter of 2020

Revenue for the second quarter of 2020 was $0.7 million, compared to $0.4 million for the second quarter of 2019, primarily due to reversals of revenue reserves as a result of suspending business operations at the company-branded retail treatment centers. Net loss for the second quarter of 2020 was $4.2 million, compared to $6.8 million for the second quarter of 2019. Net loss per share for the second quarter of 2020 was $0.54, compared to $2.52 for the second quarter of 2019.

Cost of revenue was $0.4 million for the second quarter of 2020, down from $0.7 million for the second quarter of 2019. Gross profit for the second quarter of 2020 was $0.3 million, compared to a gross deficit of $0.3 million for the second quarter of 2019.

Research and Development expense for the second quarter of 2020 totaled $0.8 million, down from $1.8 million for the second quarter of 2019. Selling, General and Administrative expense decreased to $2.4 million for the second quarter of 2020, compared to $4.3 million for the second quarter of 2019.

The Company recognized $1.3 million impairment expense and other charges related to its inventory and long-lived assets during the second quarter of 2020, as a result in the Company's shift in business strategy away from the retail treatment centers to reimbursement.

Operating loss for the second quarter of 2020 was $4.2 million, down from a loss of $6.4 million for the second quarter of 2019.

As of June 30, 2020, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $6.8 million and $0.4 million of debt related to its Payroll Protection Program loan. The Company intends to continue exploring the potential for third-party reimbursement for the Obalon Balloon System, as well as exploring and evaluating financial alternatives to help meet its capital needs and strategic alternatives that might enhance stockholder value. There is no assurance that any financial or strategic alternative will be identified. If the Company is not able to raise additional capital to meet its needs or to identify a strategic alternative in the best interest of stockholders, it will have to discontinue all operations and may be required to declare bankruptcy or dissolve.

About Obalon Therapeutics, Inc.

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) is a San Diego-based company focused on developing and commercializing novel technologies for weight loss.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are not purely historical regarding Obalon’s or its management’s intentions, beliefs, expectations and strategies for the future, including those related to new products and their potential benefits. All forward-looking statements and reasons why results might differ included in this press release are made as of the date of this release, based on information currently available to Obalon, deal with future events, are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in those forward looking statements. The risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from Obalon’s current expectations are more fully described in Obalon’s annual report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2019, periodic reports on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020 and its other reports, each as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, Obalon assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statement after the date of this report or to conform these forward-looking statements to actual results.

OBALON THERAPEUTICS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(unaudited)

(in thousands, except shares and per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019

2020

2019 Revenue $ 703 $ 386 $ 1,483 $ 2,161 Cost of revenue 423 679 964 1,911 Gross profit (deficit) 280 (293 ) 519 250 Operating expenses: Research and development 765 1,788 2,022 4,227 Selling, general and administrative 2,362 4,332 6,255 10,536 Asset impairment and other charges 1,310 — 1,310 — Total operating expenses 4,437 6,120 9,587 14,763 Loss from operations (4,157 ) (6,413 ) (9,068 ) (14,513 ) Interest (expense) income, net (5 ) (295 ) 30 (485 ) Other expense, net (26 ) (59 ) (411 ) (59 ) Net loss and comprehensive loss $ (4,188 ) $ (6,767 ) $ (9,449 ) $ (15,057 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.54 ) $ (2.52 ) $ (1.22 ) $ (6.02 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 7,728,624 2,687,829 7,726,915 2,500,619





OBALON THERAPEUTICS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except shares and par value data) June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Assets (unaudited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,804 $ 14,055 Accounts receivable, net — 285 Inventory — 1,936 Other current assets 3,971 1,959 Total current assets 10,775 18,235 Property and equipment, net 1,055 1,081 Lease right-of-use assets 748 1,077 Other long-term assets 1,295 — Total assets $ 13,873 $ 20,393 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,054 $ 648 Accrued compensation 240 820 Deferred revenue 123 424 Other current liabilities 3,603 1,524 Current portion of lease liabilities 579 561 Total current liabilities 5,599 3,977 Lease liabilities long-term 666 567 Long-term debt 430 — Total long-term liabilities 1,096 567 Total liabilities 6,695 4,544 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019; 7,731,633 and 7,724,100 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 8 8 Additional paid-in capital 189,049 188,271 Accumulated deficit (181,879 ) (172,430 ) Total stockholders’ equity 7,178 15,849 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 13,873 $ 20,393



