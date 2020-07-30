Dublin, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Immuno-Oncology Market, by Type [mAb (Naked, Conjugate), Cancer Vaccines, Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors (PD-1, PD-L1, CTLA-4]), by Application (Lung, Melanoma, Leukemia, Lymphoma) - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Immuno-oncology is a unique approach that uses the body's immune system to fight cancer. These therapies activate an individual's immune system, making it able to recognize cancer cells and destroy them. Immuno-oncology therapies provide long-lasting anti-cancer benefits to patients who previously had very few treatment options available to them. These therapies work against a large number of cancer types. The technological advancements are helping the growth of immuno-oncology market. The biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies are striving to launch new and most effective therapies.



According to the report Immuno-Oncology Market, By Type [mAb (Naked, conjugate), Cancer Vaccines, Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors (PD-1, PD-L1, CTLA-4]), By Application (Lung, Melanoma, Leukemia, Lymphoma) - Global Forecast to 2024, the global immuno-oncology market is anticipated to reach US$ 135 Billion by 2024. The report provides a detailed analysis of the global immuno-oncology market. The report also provides the current and forecasted market for immuno-oncology.



Furthermore, the report provides insights about the major drivers and challenges, along with the latest trends and developments impacting the industry growth. In addition, the report also highlights various opportunities available for growth of the global immuno-oncology market. Moreover, the report provides the sales of major marketed immuno-oncology drugs.



The global immuno-oncology market has been segmented on the basis of the type of product into monoclonal antibodies, therapeutic vaccines, and immune checkpoint inhibitors amongst others. According to the report, monoclonal antibodies segment was estimated to account for the largest share in 2019 due to rising prevalence of cancer & rising usage in a number of therapies (antibody-directed enzyme pro-drug therapy and radioimmunotherapy).



The report also sheds light on the geographic segmentation of the global immuno-oncology market. In 2019, North America was estimated to account for the largest share. Presence of major players increased awareness and better distribution mechanisms are some of the prominent factors that have led to North America being the market leader.



A major focus has been on the ongoing clinical trials for the development of innovative products. In this context, the report provides information about the immuno-oncology programs at various stages of clinical development. In addition, the report highlights the strategic collaborations amongst the players for enhancing their market share.



The later part of the report discusses some of the prominent players in the global immuno-oncology market. Market share analysis of major players is also provided in the report. Furthermore, a brief business overview of each player has been provided along with their product and pipeline portfolios and recent developments. Overall, immuno-oncology is an important and rapidly emerging field. This report will prove as a complete source of knowledge and analysis for clients and potential investors.

