Dublin, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Baby Safety Gate and Bedrail Market - Forecasts from 2020 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Baby Safety Gate and Bedrail market was valued at US$783.014 million in 2019. A baby gate or a child safety gate is a type of gate that is installed in those areas of the houses where the parents intend to prevent the entry of their toddlers such as kitchens, stairs, and others. Bed rails are products that are designed to prevent the baby from falling down of the bed. The market for these products is being driven by the fact that the growing concerns regarding the adoption of baby safety products. The rising disposable income coupled with the growing middle-class population especially in the developing economies of the region is also a major factor amplifying the adoption of numerous premium baby care products, thereby expected to supplement the market growth in the next five years. The companies operating in the market are also offering highly customizable solutions to meet the needs of each and every consumer is also a key factor that has led to the increased adoption of these products. Also, the rapidly emerging trend towards the use of premium baby care products due to rapid urbanization in the developing economies such as China, India, Brazil, and Mexico is also expected to be a key factor driving the baby safety gate and bedrail market growth in these countries during the next five years.



Rapid product innovations is also driving the market growth



One of the key factors that is driving the market growth throughout the forecast period is the continuous participation of market players by expanding their R&D budgets for the development and launch of new products with an aim to capture a market share and gain a competitive edge over other players. This, in turn, is further providing an impetus for the market to grow in the near future. For example, in June 2019, one of the leading companies offering home safety and child safety products based out of China announced the launch of its two innovative products baby gate wall protector and magnetic cabinet locks.



The baby safety gate and bedrail market has been classified into product, distribution channel, and geography. On the basis of the product, the segmentation of the market has been done into safety gate and bedrail. By the distribution channel, the market has been classified into online and offline. Geographically, the market has been segmented on the basis of North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.



Safety gates to hold a decent share



On the basis of product, the safety gates segment is projected to hold a decent share in the market throughout the forecast period. The major factor bolstering the growth of this segment includes the high adoption of these gates in both developed and underdeveloped economies of the globe on account of the shifting consumer preferences towards premium quality baby care products. Furthermore, the growing number of injuries of babies falling down from the stairs is also leading to the wide adoption of baby safety gates in various counties. For instance, according to the Government of Canada, the majority of the hospital visits in the country that involves safety gates are the children falling gown from the stairs. Thus, various regulations are stated by the government of various countries regarding the proper material and installation of baby safety gates also propels the opportunities for the market to grow during the forecast period and beyond.



The bedrail segment is anticipated to hold a decent share and is projected to witness significant growth throughout the forecast period on account of the rising adoption of bed rails among the low-income group population as the costs of these products is considerably lesser than toddler beds with rails and guards. These rails can be attached to any normal bed that prevents a child from falling down by crawling or rolling down the bed.



The online segment expected to grow substantially



On the basis of the distribution channel, the offline segment is projected to hold a considerable market share throughout the forecast period. The major factor supporting the share of this segment includes the inclination of major consumers towards the purchase of baby products from supermarkets and hypermarkets. Also, the rising number of one-stop baby care stores is also a major factor bolstering the growth of this segment during the next five years.



The online segment is projected to witness a healthy growth during the next five years. The major factor driving the growth of this segment in the next five years includes the rising proliferation of smartphones and rising internet penetration majorly in the developing economies has also led to the substantial growth in of the e-commerce industry.



APAC to witness a decent growth



Geographically, the North American region is projected to hold a decent share in the market on account of the higher purchasing power of the people. Furthermore, the presence of key players in the region is also one of the factors bolstering the growth of the market in North America during the next five years. In the Asia Pacific region, the market is projected to witness a healthy growth throughout the forecast period on account of the positive birth rate in countries like India and China among others coupled with the growing middle-class population in these countries.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Segmentation



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Data

2.2. Assumptions



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Research Highlights



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraints

4.3. Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.3.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry

4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis



5. Baby Safety Gate and Bedrail Market Analysis, By Product

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Safety Gate

5.3. Bedrail



6. Baby Safety Gate and Bedrail Market Analysis, By Distribution Channel

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Online

6.3. Offline



7. Baby Safety Gate and Bedrail Market Analysis, By Geography

7.1. Introduction

7.2. North America

7.3. South America

7.4. Europe

7.5. Middle East and Africa

7.6. Asia Pacific



8. Competitive Environment and Analysis

8.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

8.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness

8.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

8.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix



9. Company Profiles

9.1. Artsana USA, Inc.

9.2. Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd.

9.3. Cardinal Gates, Inc.

9.4. Dorel Industries Inc.

9.5. Summer Infant (USA), Inc.

9.6. Evenflo

9.7. KidCo

9.8. Regalo Baby

9.9. Munchkin, Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wxrwfp

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900