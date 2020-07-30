RIDGEFIELD PARK, NEW JERSEY, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- LIFEQUEST WORLD CORP (LQWC) today announced the appointment of TraDigital IR, a leading financial and digital media communications firm, as its investor relations advisor.



Max Khan, CEO of Lifequest, commented, "We are pleased to appoint TraDigital as our investor relations advisor. TraDigital’s industry expertise and capital market knowledge will assist Lifequest in its efforts to strengthen our communication with investors and improve market awareness of our company. We look forward to working closely with TraDigital to convey our business story, growth strategy, competitive advantages, and value proposition to the investment community."

“Our team is excited about having been appointed IR advisor to Lifequest,” said MJ Clyburn, founder and CEO of TraDigital. “We are very enthusiastic about the company’s strategy to grow its portfolio of advanced wastewater treatment technologies and deliver solutions that meet the unique water quality challenges and sustainability goals for its industrial, municipal and recreational customers around the world. We believe investors are increasingly focusing on companies that already have the solutions to reduce the pressure on freshwater resources by treating and reusing wastewater which can then be used for irrigating green spaces or crops, industrial needs, urban cooling, and supplying people with potable water. Lifequest, together with its subsidiary Biopipe, is well positioned to grow in this space and we will work diligently to expand investor awareness and appreciation of the company’s strategy.”

TraDigital specializes in investor relations, corporate communications and digital media, and represents emerging growth public and private companies across multiple sectors.

About Lifequest & Biopipe

Lifequest offers both effluent treatment (ETP) and sewage treatment (STP) solutions. Biopipe, a wholly owned subsidiary, has developed a patented 100% sludge-free, chemical-free, odor-free, silent, easy to assemble and install, scalable, low cost, ecological and virtually maintenance-free onsite sewage wastewater treatment system. It treats both grey and black water. The treated water exceeds EU and all local standards for discharge and can be reused for irrigation, flushing and cleaning.

www.lifequestcorp.com

info@lifequestcorp.com

www.biopipe.co

Tanmay Pawale: Tanmay@biopipe.co

Investor Relations

TraDigital Marketing Group, Inc.

Kevin McGrath

+1-646-418-7002

kevin@tradigitalir.com

or

MJ Clyburn

+1-917-327-6847

clyburn@tradigitalir.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's current beliefs, expectations or intentions regarding future events. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as "will," "will be," "anticipate," "predict," “expect” "continue," "future," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of the Company and are difficult to predict. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: future revenues, expenditures, capital, the adequacy of the Company's current cash and working capital to fund present and planned operations, and the growth through joint ventures. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, can be found in our current Disclosure Statements at www.otcmarkets.com. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause views and expectations to change. The Company assumes no obligation, and specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.