ZION, Il, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifted Made , a wholly owned subsidiary of publicly traded Acquired Sales Corp. (OTC Pink: AQSP ), is excited to announce its launch of flavored nano CBD water enhancer packets under Lifted Made’s flagship brand Urb Finest Flowers (Instagram @LiftedMade).

Urb’s nano CBD water enhancer packets are water soluble and are available in four delicious flavors: mango, blue razz, watermelon and lemon. Each packet contains approximately 10 mg. of CBD, and less than 0.3% delta-9-THC. The packets are for sale in a box of 24 for $71.76 ($2.99 each). The packets are available for purchase online at www.LiftedMade.com and will be distributed to brick and mortar stores throughout the USA.

Nicholas S. Warrender, CEO of Lifted Made, and Vice Chairman and COO of Acquired Sales Corp., commented: “Urb’s nano CBD water enhancer packets were our response to the CBD market’s desire for an affordable, easy to use and transport, great tasting CBD-infused product. So far, the reception to the packets and the flavors has been wonderful: distributors and consumers both seem very happy with it.”



This is the latest of many products that Lifted Made has rolled out under its Urb Finest Flowers brand. On Monday, July 27, 2020, Lifted Made issued a press release about the roll out of Lifted Made’s delta-8-THC nano drops under Urb Finest Flowers. Other Urb products available for sale at www.LiftedMade.com include pre-rolled hemp joints showcasing rare strains grown by Midwestern farms, moon rocks (hemp flower buds covered in broad spectrum distillate covered in hemp kief), caviar cones (pre-rolled hemp flower joints covered in broad spectrum distillate covered in hemp kief) and packaged hemp flower .

About Lifted Made and Acquired Sales Corp.

Lifted Made was founded in 2015 by CEO Nicholas S. Warrender. In February 2020, Lifted Made became a wholly-owned subsidiary of publicly traded Acquired Sales Corp. (trading symbol AQSP ). Acquired Sales Corp. also owns 4.99% of CBD-infused beverage and products maker Ablis Holding Company , and of craft distillers Bendistillery Inc. d/b/a Crater Lake Spirits and Bend Spirits, Inc., Bend, Oregon. For more information about Acquired Sales Corp., visit www.AcquiredSalesCorp.com .

CONTACTS:

Lifted Made

Attn: Nicholas S. Warrender, CEO

Phone: 224-577-8148

Email: Nick@LiftedLiquids.com

Website: www.LiftedMade.com

Instagram: @LiftedMade

Acquired Sales Corp.

Attn: William C. “Jake” Jacobs, President

Phone: 847-400-7660

Email: JakeJacobs@AcquiredSalesCorp.com

Website: www.AcquiredSalesCorp.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/751b091e-6f2a-4261-8c26-96ac370274e2