CALGARY, Alberta, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questor Technology Inc. is pleased to announce the receipt of a purchase order from Glass WRX for a 200 kW Heat to Power Generator for their Beaufort, South Carolina plant. Formed in 2019, Glass WRX SC is an advanced materials company specializing in the production of next-generation engineered aggregates from recycled materials. Glass WRX SC are the leaders in creating innovative uses for post-consumer and industrial waste glass destined for the landfill and Questor is proud to be supporting them in their sustainability initiatives.

The Heat to Power Generator converts waste heat from the Glass WRX processes into enough renewable, emissions free electric power to satisfy the majority of the plants’ electrical requirements. The emission free power from the ClearPower generator will offset approximately 592 tons of Carbon emissions per year which is the equivalent of taking 130 cars off the road.

This is our second project outside of oil and gas industry supporting climate initiatives and energy efficiency. The first project is at a waste water treatment plant in Colorado. The biogas conditioning system is using Questor’s clean combustion technology to safely and cleanly handle the waste gas stream leftover after the renewable natural gas is extracted from the produced waste gas stream at the water treatment plant.

“I am pleased with the progress the Questor team is making in diversifying our markets. We are looking forward to supporting clients in the management of their waste gas streams and deploying our standalone waste heat to power technology to support energy efficiency,” said Ms. Mascarenhas, Questor’s President and CEO.

We continue to pursue opportunities in the oil and gas industry as regulators, investors and companies are focusing on methane emissions and air quality. However, in the short term these clients continue to be challenged with low prices and lower demand for oil.

