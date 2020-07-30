MALVERN, Pa., July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT), the leading remote medical technology company focused on the delivery of health information to improve quality of life and reduce cost of care, today announced a sales agent agreement with Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX), a global medical technology leader. With this agreement, BioTelemetry becomes a sales agent in the United States for the Boston Scientific LUX-Dx™ Insertable Cardiac Monitor (ICM) System to an agreed upon subset of customers. The LUX-Dx ICM System is the first ICM device with remote programming and also offers a dual-stage arrythmia detection algorithm. BioTelemetry will discuss further details about the relationship during its second quarter earnings call scheduled for Thursday, July 30 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern.



BioTelemetry is the market leader in the wearable cardiac diagnostic monitoring space and provides its Independent Diagnostic Testing Facility (IDTF) services to customers that do not have the capacity or capability to monitor their device patients. This sales agent agreement adds ICM to its already diverse device portfolio of Holter, Extended Holter and Event monitors, and its flagship Mobile Cardiac Outpatient Telemetry (MCOT™) monitor. The United States ICM market is large and growing, and with this solution, both companies can access an expanded customer base while maintaining focus on their core businesses.

“We are delighted to work with Boston Scientific and a team that is as committed as we are about improving the lives of the people we serve,” said Joseph H. Capper, President and CEO of BioTelemetry. “Together, we are delivering solutions that leverage our collective expertise, and providing access to a full portfolio of flexible cardiac care solutions to meet physician and patient needs in an unprecedented way.”

BioTelemetry processes over four billion heartbeats per day and monitors over one million patients each year. It is the pioneer in remote patient monitoring, revolutionizing healthcare with its suite of cardiac monitoring devices and cloud-based vendor-neutral remote monitoring platform, including its FDA-cleared ePatch™ and MCOT™ monitors. BioTelemetry advances health by providing technology and services that enable healthcare providers to monitor and diagnose patients and clinical research subjects in a more efficient, accurate and cost-effective manner.

About BioTelemetry

BioTelemetry, Inc. is the leading remote medical technology company focused on delivery of health information to improve quality of life and reduce cost of care. We provide remote cardiac monitoring, centralized core laboratory services for clinical trials, remote blood glucose monitoring and original equipment manufacturing that serves both healthcare and clinical research customers. More information can be found at www.gobio.com .

Heather C. Getz

Investor Relations

Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

800-908-7103

investorrelations@biotelinc.com

