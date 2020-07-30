Reports second quarter 2020 revenue of $6.8 million, GAAP diluted EPS of $(0.17) and non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.05



Reports combined cash and investments of $47.8 million as of June 30, 2020

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla., July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iRadimed Corporation (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IRMD), a leader in the development of innovative magnetic resonance imaging (“MRI”) medical devices and the only known provider of a non-magnetic intravenous (“IV”) infusion pump system and non-magnetic patient vital signs monitoring system that are designed for use during MRI procedures, today announced financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020.

“As our customers continue being pressured in their efforts to respond to the current pandemic’s impacts, second quarter revenue was, as expected, depressed. Additionally, earnings were impacted by a significant one-time charge resulting from costs incurred from the separation of our former CEO,” said Roger Susi, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

“However, we are seeing encouraging signs from healthy international demand and an increased ability to engage U.S. customers via video conferencing and in some cases, face-to-face interactions, specifically with existing customers. Sales of our services and disposables have been picking up, pointing towards a trend that MR imaging of patients needing IV therapy is strengthening. Still, with the constantly changing waves and locations of COVID-19 outbreaks, continued unpredictability must be expected, but to be clear, we are enthusiastic about the progress we are making with our sales tactics and confident that as the pandemic and the uncertainties it brings subside, strong demand for our products will result,” said Susi.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

For the second quarter ended June 30, 2020, the Company reported revenue of $6.8 million compared to $9.2 million for the second quarter 2019. Net loss was $(2.1) million, or $(0.17) per diluted share, compared to net income of $2.1 million, or $0.17 per diluted share for the second quarter 2019.

During the three months ended June 30, 2020, the Company recognized total general and administrative expense of $2.8 million related to our former CEO, of which $2.7 million relates to the separation.

Non-GAAP net income was $0.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, which excludes $0.3 million of on-going stock compensation expense, net of tax, and $2.4 million of expenses, net of tax, related to the separation of our former CEO. Non-GAAP net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was $2.4 million, which excludes $0.4 million of stock compensation expense, net of tax expense. Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share was $0.05 for the second quarter 2020, compared to $0.20 for the second quarter 2019.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2020

For the six months ended June 30, 2020, the Company reported revenue of $15.5 million compared to $17.7 million for the same period in 2019. Net loss was $(0.3) million, or $(0.03) per diluted share, compared to net income of $3.9 million, or $0.32 per diluted share for the same period in 2019.

During the six months ended June 30, 2020, the Company recognized total general and administrative expense of $3.2 million related to our former CEO, of which $2.7 million relates to the separation.

Non-GAAP net income was $2.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, which excludes $0.7 million of on-going stock compensation expense, net of tax, and $2.4 million of expenses, net of tax, related to the separation of our former CEO. Non-GAAP net income for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $4.0 million, which excludes $0.6 million of stock compensation expense, net of tax and a $0.6 million reduction to non-GAAP net income resulting from an infrequent tax item related to excess tax benefits recognized in the provision for income taxes for the exercise and sale of certain incentive stock options. Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share was $0.22 for the six months ended June 30, 2020, compared to $0.33 for the same period in 2019.





Revenue Information :

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (unaudited) (unaudited) Devices: MRI Compatible IV Infusion Pump

Systems $ 1,875,159 $ 4,550,542 $ 4,539,993 $ 8,743,296 MRI Compatible Patient Vital Signs Monitoring Systems 1,927,473 1,891,031 4,546,988 3,657,639 Total Devices Revenue 3,802,632 6,441,573 9,086,981 12,400,935 Disposables and Services 2,535,548 2,313,755 5,467,449 4,350,428 Amortization of extended warranty agreements 456,512 470,268 917,803 911,826 Total revenue $ 6,794,692 $ 9,225,596 $ 15,472,233 $ 17,663,189





For the second quarter 2020, domestic sales were 68.3 percent of total revenue, compared to 82.0 percent for the second quarter 2019. Gross profit margin was 72.6 percent for the second quarter 2020, compared to 79.9 percent for the second quarter 2019.

For the six months ended June 30, 2020, domestic sales were 70.9 percent of total revenue, compared to 82.9 percent for the same period in 2019. Gross profit margin was 73.6 percent for the six months ended June 30, 2020, compared to 77.9 percent for the same period in 2019.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet :

For the six months ended June 30, 2020, the Company generated $2.0 million of cash from operations, compared to $3.1 million for the same period in 2019.

For the second quarter ended June 30, 2020, free cash flow was $0.7 million, compared to $2.4 million for the second quarter 2019. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, free cash flow was $1.7 million, compared to $3.0 million for the same period in 2019.

As of June 30, 2020, the Company had combined cash and investments of $47.8 million.

Financial Guidance

The Company announced its full-year 2020 financial guidance on February 6, 2020. Due to the high degree of uncertainty created by the global impact of COVID-19, the Company withdrew its previous guidance on April 7, 2020 and is not providing any additional financial guidance at this time.

Use of non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company believes the use of non-GAAP net income, free cash flow and infrequent income tax items are helpful to our investors. These measures, which we refer to as our non-GAAP financial measures, are not prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

We calculate non-GAAP net income as net income excluding (1) stock-based compensation expense, net of tax. Because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of equity instruments that can impact a company’s non-cash expenses, we believe that providing non-GAAP financial measures that exclude stock-based compensation expense allows for meaningful comparisons between our operating results from period to period; (2) operating expenses, net of tax, that we believe are not indicative of the Company’s on-going core operating performance, and; (3) infrequent tax items are considered based on their nature and are excluded from the provision for income taxes as these costs or benefits are not indicative of our normal or future provision for income taxes. We calculate free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities, less net cash used in investing activities for purchases of property and equipment.

We consider free cash flow to be a liquidity measure that provides useful information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated by our business that can be used for strategic opportunities, including investing in our business, making strategic acquisitions, strengthening our balance sheet and returning cash to our shareholders via share repurchases.

All of our non-GAAP financial measures are important tools for financial and operational decision making and for evaluating our on-going core operating results.

A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this release to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measures for the respective periods can be found in the table later in this release immediately following the condensed statements of cash flows. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for a measure of the Company’s operating performance or liquidity prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP and are not indicative of net income or cash provided by operating activities.

IRADIMED CORPORATION

CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

June 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 45,457,652 $ 43,481,781 Accounts receivable, net 4,505,599 7,293,303 Investments 2,326,186 2,768,287 Inventory, net 4,868,721 3,641,561 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 657,679 407,802 Prepaid income taxes 2,268,898 1,370,947 Total current assets 60,084,735 58,963,681 Property and equipment, net 2,227,020 2,053,806 Intangible assets, net 937,131 860,087 Operating lease right-of-use asset 2,837,253 2,955,873 Deferred income taxes, net 2,492,124 1,663,415 Other assets 246,474 232,002 Total assets $ 68,824,737 $ 66,728,864 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 703,530 $ 993,742 Accrued payroll and benefits 1,693,504 2,166,209 Other accrued taxes 508,125 596,576 Warranty reserve 88,372 81,761 Deferred revenue 1,873,090 1,671,420 Current portion of operating lease liability 248,159 240,843 Other current liability 139,562 108,421 Total current liabilities. 5,254,342 5,858,972 Deferred revenue 2,617,075 2,630,467 Operating lease liability 2,589,094 2,715,030 Total liabilities. 10,460,511 11,204,469 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 1,220 1,177 Additional paid-in capital 22,351,673 19,192,394 Retained earnings 35,957,391 36,300,450 Accumulated other comprehensive income 53,942 30,374 Total stockholders’ equity 58,364,226 55,524,395 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 68,824,737 $ 66,728,864









IRADIMED CORPORATION

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue $ 6,794,692 $ 9,225,596 $ 15,472,233 $ 17,663,189 Cost of revenue 1,864,587 1,858,288 4,078,317 3,906,115 Gross profit. 4,930,105 7,367,308 11,393,916 13,757,074 Operating expenses: General and administrative 5,002,427 2,460,372 7,865,154 4,873,068 Sales and marketing 2,374,134 2,199,823 4,807,701 4,310,475 Research and development 482,654 331,310 912,936 683,883 Total operating expenses 7,859,215 4,991,505 13,585,791 9,867,426 (Loss) income from operations (2,929,110 ) 2,375,803 (2,191,875 ) 3,889,648 Other income, net 17,852 78,025 116,354 170,599 (Loss) income before provision for income taxes (2,911,258 ) 2,453,828 (2,075,521 ) 4,060,247 Provision for income taxes (798,988 ) 364,987 (1,732,462 ) 125,841 Net (loss) income. $ (2,112,270 ) $ 2,088,841 $ (343,059 ) $ 3,934,406 Net (loss) income per share: Basic $ (0.17 ) $ 0.19 $ (0.03 ) $ 0.35 Diluted $ (0.17 ) $ 0.17 $ (0.03 ) $ 0.32 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 12,076,399 11,163,506 11,983,913 11,096,942 Diluted 12,076,399 12,226,660 11,983,913 12,227,949









IRADIMED CORPORATION

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 2019 Operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (343,059 ) $ 3,934,406 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities: Change in allowance for doubtful accounts 40,029 15,124 Change in provision for excess and obsolete inventory 35,376 115,600 Depreciation and amortization 668,823 672,676 Stock-based compensation 3,227,590 850,789 Deferred income taxes, net (834,179 ) 35,574 (Gain) loss on maturities of investments (8,861 ) 3,778 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 2,747,675 (1,682,525 ) Inventory (1,360,074 ) (494,108 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (674,047 ) (600,485 ) Other assets (26,402 ) (10,830 ) Accounts payable (319,583 ) 178,912 Accrued payroll and benefits (472,705 ) (243,044 ) Other accrued taxes (88,451 ) (80,451 ) Warranty reserve 6,611 533 Deferred revenue 255,298 371,317 Other current liability 31,141 — (Prepaid) accrued income taxes (897,951 ) 78,366 Net cash provided by operating activities. 1,987,231 3,145,632 Investing activities: Proceeds from maturities of investments 480,000 1,050,000 Purchases of property and equipment. (300,558 ) (118,962 ) Capitalized intangible assets (122,534 ) (34,399 ) Net cash provided by investing activities 56,908 896,639 Financing activities: Proceeds from exercises of stock options. 790,989 500,247 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (859,257 ) (148,212 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities. (68,268 ) 352,035 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 1,975,871 4,394,306 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 43,481,781 28,027,688 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 45,457,652 $ 32,421,994









IRADIMED CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED)

Non-GAAP Net Income and Diluted EPS

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net (loss) income $ (2,112,270 ) $ 2,088,841 $ (343,059 ) $ 3,934,406 Excluding: Stock-based compensation expense, net of tax expense 322,031 352,217 749,831 639,708 Separation expenses, net of tax1 2,353,964 — 2,353,964 — Infrequent tax item2 — — — (564,810 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 563,725 $ 2,441,058 $ 2,760,736 $ 4,009,304 Weighted-average shares outstanding – diluted 12,388,190 12,226,660 12,375,844 12,227,949 Non-GAAP net income per share – diluted $ 0.05 $ 0.20 $ 0.22 $ 0.33

1 Separation expenses recognized pursuant to a separation agreement as described in Exhibit 10.1 to Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 16, 2020.

2 The infrequent tax item is related to the excess tax benefits recognized in the provision for income taxes associated with the exercise and sale of certain incentive stock options.





Free Cash Flow



Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 790,596 $ 2,480,428 $ 1,987,231 $ 3,145,632 Less: Purchases of property and equipment 133,965 36,019 300,558 118,962 Free cash flow $ 656,631 $ 2,444,409 $ 1,686,673 $ 3,026,670