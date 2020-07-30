HOUSTON, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aravive, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARAV), a clinical-stage oncology company developing transformative therapeutics, today announced that the Company will present and conduct one-on-one meetings at the following three virtual investor conferences in August:



William Blair Biotech Focus Conference on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. ET

BTIG Biotechnology Conference on Monday, August 10, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. ET

Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at 1:45 p.m. ET

Live webcasts and audio archives of the presentations will be available at http://ir.aravive.com .

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARAV) is a clinical-stage oncology company developing transformative treatments designed to halt the progression of life-threatening diseases. Aravive’s lead product candidate, AVB-500, is an ultra-high affinity decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway. On July 23, 2020, Aravive announced the successful completion of a Phase 1b trial of AVB-500 in platinum resistant ovarian cancer and selection of the recommended Phase 2 dose. Analysis of all safety data to date showed that AVB-500 has been generally well-tolerated with no dose-limiting toxicities or unexpected safety signals. While the Phase 1b trial was a safety trial and not powered to demonstrate efficacy, all 5 patients in the 15 mg/kg cohort experienced clinical benefit, with 1 complete response (CR), 2 partial responses, and 2 stable disease. Across all cohorts, AVB-500 plus paclitaxel data showed an ORR of 35% (8/23 patients, including 2 CRs). For more information, please visit www.aravive.com .

Contacts:

Media:

Sheryl Seapy, W2O

sseapy@w2ogroup.com

(949) 903-4750