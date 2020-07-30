SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers, announces today it will be participating in the Canaccord Genuity 40th Annual Growth Conference, scheduled to be held virtually August 11-13, 2020. CareDx’s management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. EDT. Interested parties may access a live audio webcast of the presentation by visiting the “Investors” section of the company’s website at investors.caredxinc.com .



CareDx, Inc., headquartered in South San Francisco, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers testing services, products, and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients. For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com .

