ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNOB) (the “Company” or “ConnectOne”), parent company of ConnectOne Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $14.8 million for the second quarter of 2020 compared with $6.0 million for the first quarter of 2020 and $19.3 million for the second quarter of 2019. Diluted earnings per share were $0.37 in the second quarter of 2020 compared with $0.15 in the first quarter of 2020 and $0.54 in the second quarter of 2019. The increase in net income and diluted earnings per share from the first quarter of 2020 was due to an increase in net interest income, an increase in noninterest income, a decrease in noninterest expenses, and a decrease in provision for loan losses. Included in net income were merger and restructuring expenses of $5.1 million for the second quarter of 2020, $9.5 million for the first quarter of 2020 and $0.3 million for the second quarter of 2019. On a pre-tax, pre-provision and pre-merger charges basis, earnings were $37.5 million for the second quarter of 2020, $32.6 million for the first quarter of 2020, and $26.2 million for the second quarter of 2019.



Frank Sorrentino, ConnectOne’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer stated, “We continue to execute on our priorities of using our full range of banking expertise to support our clients, ensuring the safety and well-being of our employees and maintaining a strong financial position. During the quarter, ConnectOne performed well. We reported earnings of $0.37 per share, despite an additional $14 million of reserves due to the uncertainty regarding the pandemic, matching our reserves from the first quarter of 2020 and bringing our total reserves for the total portfolio to approximately 1.08%. Tangible book value per share increased to $16.28. Additionally, we had strong pre-tax operating revenue which was in excess of 1.95% of total average assets, placing us among the strongest in the industry.”

“Operationally, our teams continue to offer essential banking services virtually and, as a technology-forward bank, the investments we’ve made in financial technology and in our infrastructure over the past few years is playing a critical role in positioning ConnectOne’s virtual bank model. Further, we’ve continued to be a resource to the communities we serve by actively participating in the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program (the “PPP”), funding over $470 million of PPP loans. Additionally, our FinTech subsidiary BoeFly – which connects small- to mid-sized businesses to a network of financial lenders – has significantly increased its relationships with borrowers and banking partners and has participated in the PPP programs in a meaningful way. We’re operating our Bank efficiently and effectively and I’m proud of the continued resiliency of the ConnectOne team.”

Mr. Sorrentino added, “Looking ahead, while the nation and the banking industry face considerable uncertainty about the length of the pandemic, we have reason to be optimistic. ConnectOne has always been a commercial real estate lender with low loss history, we have low exposure to hot button industries and our C&I portfolio has focused on lending in low-risk industries. We’re operating ConnectOne in a disciplined manner, our capital levels are solid, our portfolio is underwritten with low LTVs and reasonable cap rates, and we’re confident that together we will all get through this. When we come out on the other side, we expect to get back to executing prudent growth trends and strong metrics, as we focused on in the past.”

Dividend Declaration

The Company announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend on its common stock of $0.09 per share. The dividend will be paid on September 1, 2020, to all shareholders of record on August 17, 2020.

Operating Results

Fully taxable equivalent net interest income for the second quarter of 2020 was $61.3 million, an increase of $5.5 million, or 9.8%, from the first quarter of 2020, and an increase of $15.2 million from the second quarter of 2019. The increase from the first quarter of 2020 resulted primarily from an 8.8% increase in average interest-earning assets, largely due to PPP loan originations, and a 3 basis-point widening of the net interest margin to 3.44% from 3.41%. Included in net interest income were purchase accounting adjustments of $3.1 million for the second quarter of 2020 and $3.5 million for the first quarter of 2020. Excluding these purchase accounting adjustments, the adjusted net interest margin was 3.27% for the second quarter of 2020 and 3.20% for the first quarter of 2020. The widening of the adjusted net interest margin resulted primarily from the favorable impact the Fed’s first quarter interest rate reductions had on our funding costs, which more than offset declines in our interest-earning asset yields. Included in interest income in the second quarter of 2020 was PPP fee income of approximately $3.7 million. The remaining $11.4 million in unamortized fees are expected to be realized over the next two to three quarters. The benefit to the second quarter 2020 net interest margin attributable to the PPP was offset by additional liquidity on the Bank’s balance sheet.

Noninterest income totaled $4.6 million in the second quarter of 2020, $2.9 million in the first quarter of 2020 and $1.9 million in the second quarter of 2019. The increase in noninterest income of $1.8 million from the first quarter of 2020 was primarily attributed to increases deposit, loan and other income of $1.9 million, which includes loan referral fee income of $2.3 million generated by BoeFly as a result of its participation in the PPP program, which was partially offset by decreases in other deposit and loan fees of $0.4 million. Additional decreases were in net gains on sale of loans held-for-sale of $0.2 million and net gains on equity securities of $0.1 million, offset by increases in income on bank owned life insurance of $0.2 million.

Noninterest expenses totaled $33.1 million for the second quarter of 2020, $35.1 million for the first quarter of 2020 and $21.6 million for the second quarter of 2019. Included in noninterest expenses were merger-related charges totaling $5.1 million, $9.5 million and $0.3 million, during the second quarter of 2020, first quarter of 2020 and second quarter of 2019, respectively. Excluding merger-related charges, noninterest expenses increased by $2.4 million from the first quarter of 2020, primarily attributable to an additional $2.3 million in expenses related to the BoeFly acquisition.

Income tax expense was $2.5 million for the second quarter of 2020, $1.0 million for the first quarter of 2020 and $5.5 million for the second quarter of 2019. The effective tax rates for the second quarter of 2020, first quarter of 2020 and second quarter of 2019 were 14.5%, 14.8% and 22.2%, respectively.

Asset Quality

In accordance with the accounting relief provisions of the CARES Act, the Company has postponed the adoption of the current expected credit losses (“CECL”) accounting standards as permitted under regulatory guidance. Management reached this decision due to the complexities of CECL loan loss forecasting exacerbated by the quickly changing economic environment resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The provision for loan losses was $15.0 million for the second quarter of 2020, $16.0 million for the first quarter of 2020 and $1.1 million for the second quarter of 2019. The elevated provision for loan losses for the first two quarters of 2020 was due to the continued economic uncertainties of the COVID-19 pandemic, including consideration of related payment deferrals requested and/or granted to date. The aggregate payment deferrals are expected to decrease by more than 50% to less than $450 million, as we will commence billing on more than $500 million of loans deferred during the second quarter of 2020. We will continue to work with our borrowers, where necessary, to provide additional support and guidance during this unprecedented difficult operating environment. ConnectOne has relatively low exposure to perceived at-risk industries, such as energy and hospitality. And, consistent with our extensive experience and low loss history in real estate lending, a large portion of our loan portfolio is well-secured and was underwritten with prudent loan-to-value ratios and cap rates. Meanwhile, our well-managed commercial lending program, which has avoided higher risk industries, is virtually all borrower recourse. Nevertheless, as the pandemic crisis persists, there remains potential for increased levels of impaired loans across all segments of the portfolio.

Nonperforming assets, which includes nonaccrual loans and other real estate owned, were $64.6 million at June 30, 2020, $49.5 million at December 31, 2019 and $49.9 million at June 30, 2019. Included in nonperforming assets were taxi medallion loans totaling $23.0 million at June 30, 2020, $23.4 million at December 31, 2019 and $26.5 million at June 30, 2019. Nonperforming assets (including taxi medallion loans) as a percentage of total assets were 0.85% at June 30, 2020, 0.80% at December 31, 2019 and 0.82% at June 30, 2019. Excluding the taxi medallion loans, nonaccrual loans were $41.6 million at June 30, 2020, $26.1 million at December 31, 2019 and $23.4 million at June 30, 2019, representing a ratio of nonaccrual loans (excluding taxi medallion loans) to loans receivable of 0.66%, 0.51% and 0.46%, respectively.

During the second quarter of 2020, the Bank implemented a series of short-term loan modifications consisting primarily of payment deferrals as requested by borrowers due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Regulatory agencies previously confirmed with the staff of the FASB that short-term modifications made on a good faith basis in response to COVID-19 to borrowers who were current prior to any relief, are not to be considered troubled debt restructurings. As of June 30, 2020, the Bank had 575 deferred loans totaling approximately $937 million. The majority of these loans were initially deferred for 3-4 months.

The annualized net loan charge-off ratio was 0.03% for the second quarter of 2020, 0.08% for the fourth quarter of 2019 and 0.02% for the second quarter of 2019. The allowance for loan losses represented 1.08%, 0.75%, and 0.74% of loans receivable as of June 30, 2020, December 31, 2019 and June 30, 2019, respectively. Excluding PPP loans, allowance for loan losses represented 1.17%, 0.75%, and 0.74% of loans receivable as of June 30, 2020, December 31, 2019 and June 30, 2019, respectively. The allowance for loan losses currently excludes approximately $5 million of purchase accounting credit marks that are expected to be added to the allowance for loan losses once CECL is implemented, resulting in an additional 8 bps to the allowance for loan losses as a percent of loans ratio. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonaccrual loans, excluding taxi medallion loans, was 165.4% as of June 30, 2020, 147.0% as of December 31, 2019 and 161.0% as of June 30, 2019.

Selected Balance Sheet Items

The Company’s total assets were $7.6 billion, an increase of $1.4 billion from December 31, 2019. Loans receivable were $6.4 billion, an increase of $1.2 billion from December 31, 2019. The increase in total assets and loans receivable were primarily attributable to the acquisition of Bancorp of NJ (“BNJ”) and the origination of PPP loans. We originated over $470 million of PPP loans in the second quarter of 2020. We expect the level of PPP loans to decline significantly over the course of 2020 and into the first quarter of 2021 as the loans are forgiven and paid down by the SBA through the guarantee provisions the CARES Act.

The Company’s stockholders’ equity was $868 million at June 30, 2020, an increase of $137 million from December 31, 2019. The increase in stockholders’ equity was primarily attributable to the acquisition of BNJ, which increased capital by $118 million. As of June 30, 2020, the Company’s tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per share were 8.75% and $16.28, respectively. As of December 31, 2019, the tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per share were 9.38% and $16.06, respectively. Total goodwill and other intangible assets were approximately $221 million as of June 30, 2020 and $168 million and December 31, 2019.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the results presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), ConnectOne routinely supplements its evaluation with an analysis of certain non-GAAP measures. ConnectOne believes these non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to the related GAAP measures, provide meaningful information to investors in understanding our operating performance and trends. These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations and are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of results reported under GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this earnings release to the comparable GAAP measures are provided in the accompanying tables.

CONNECTONE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (in thousands) June 30, December 31, June 30, 2020 2019 2019 (unaudited) (unaudited) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 62,764 $ 65,717 $ 51,950 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 286,597 135,766 133,700 Cash and cash equivalents 349,361 201,483 185,650 Securities available-for-sale 418,426 404,701 441,911 Equity securities 13,407 11,185 11,152 Loans held-for-sale 11,212 33,250 - Loans receivable 6,363,267 5,113,527 5,090,492 Less: Allowance for loan losses 68,724 38,293 37,698 Net loans receivable 6,294,543 5,075,234 5,052,794 Investment in restricted stock, at cost 26,656 27,397 31,767 Bank premises and equipment, net 31,103 19,236 19,781 Accrued interest receivable 29,894 20,949 21,272 Bank owned life insurance 165,056 137,961 126,132 Leases 23,771 15,137 16,397 Goodwill 208,372 162,574 162,574 Core deposit intangibles 12,233 5,460 6,140 Other assets 33,150 59,465 33,496 Total assets $ 7,617,184 $ 6,174,032 $ 6,109,066 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 1,276,070 $ 861,728 $ 813,635 Interest-bearing 4,550,791 3,905,814 3,827,508 Total deposits 5,826,861 4,767,542 4,641,143 Borrowings 667,062 500,293 597,317 Leases 27,648 16,449 17,787 Subordinated debentures 202,476 128,885 128,720 Other liabilities 25,396 29,673 24,875 Total liabilities 6,749,443 5,442,842 5,409,842 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock 586,946 468,571 468,571 Additional paid-in capital 22,069 21,344 19,777 Retained earnings 288,688 271,782 235,649 Treasury stock (30,271 ) (29,360 ) (21,892 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 309 (1,147 ) (2,881 ) Total stockholders' equity 867,741 731,190 699,224 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,617,184 $ 6,174,032 $ 6,109,066





CONNECTONE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (dollars in thousands, except for per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended 06/30/20 06/30/19 06/30/20 06/30/19 Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 75,797 $ 63,524 $ 148,733 $ 123,850 Interest and dividends on investment securities: Taxable 1,712 2,573 3,778 5,515 Tax-exempt 647 1,081 1,460 2,208 Dividends 442 410 842 867 Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments 79 290 578 647 Total interest income 78,677 67,878 155,391 133,087 Interest expense Deposits 13,597 16,596 30,809 31,947 Borrowings 4,290 5,752 8,511 10,658 Total interest expense 17,887 22,348 39,320 42,605 Net interest income 60,790 45,530 116,071 90,482 Provision for loan losses 15,000 1,100 31,000 5,600 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 45,790 44,430 85,071 84,882 Noninterest income Income on bank owned life insurance 1,128 833 2,095 1,655 Net gains on sale of loans held-for-sale 237 46 630 65 Deposit, loan and other income 3,212 914 4,499 1,700 Net gains on equity securities 44 158 222 261 Net (losses) gains on sale of securities available-for-sale - (9 ) 29 (1 ) Total noninterest income 4,621 1,942 7,475 3,680 Noninterest expenses Salaries and employee benefits 14,500 11,822 29,063 23,805 Occupancy and equipment 3,156 2,357 6,627 4,852 FDIC insurance 1,093 825 1,949 1,580 Professional and consulting 1,673 1,370 3,247 2,579 Marketing and advertising 426 397 730 607 Data processing 1,586 1,139 3,059 2,294 Merger and restructuring expenses 5,146 331 14,640 7,893 Loss on extinguisment of debt - 1,047 - 1,047 Amortization of core deposit intangible 652 364 1,304 728 Increase in value of acquisition price 2,333 - 2,333 - Other expenses 2,498 1,938 5,169 4,267 Total noninterest expenses 33,063 21,590 68,121 49,652 Income before income tax expense 17,348 24,782 24,425 38,910 Income tax expense 2,516 5,501 3,563 7,994 Net income $ 14,832 $ 19,281 $ 20,862 $ 30,916 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.37 $ 0.54 $ 0.53 $ 0.87 Diluted 0.37 0.54 0.52 0.87





ConnectOne's management believes that the supplemental financial information, including non-GAAP measures provided below, is useful to investors. The non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures presented by other companies. CONNECTONE BANCORP, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES As of June 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 Selected Financial Data (dollars in thousands) Total assets $ 7,617,184 $ 7,279,327 $ 6,174,032 $ 6,161,269 $ 6,109,066 Loans receivable: Commercial $ 1,625,024 $ 1,203,818 $ 1,096,224 $ 1,079,071 $ 1,018,951 Commercial real estate 1,987,695 1,981,149 1,559,354 1,551,182 1,555,542 Multifamily 1,723,273 1,762,651 1,518,400 1,513,216 1,589,340 Commercial construction 673,893 676,836 620,969 647,261 602,213 Residential 366,315 387,400 320,019 322,307 326,661 Consumer 2,001 1,965 3,328 2,436 2,041 Gross loans 6,378,201 6,013,819 5,118,294 5,115,473 5,094,748 Unearned net origination fees (14,934 ) (4,509 ) (4,767 ) (5,002 ) (4,256 ) Loans receivable 6,363,267 6,009,310 5,113,527 5,110,471 5,090,492 Loans held-for-sale 11,212 32,425 33,250 33,245 - Total loans $ 6,374,479 $ 6,041,735 $ 5,146,777 $ 5,143,716 $ 5,090,492 Investment securities $ 431,833 $ 460,101 $ 415,886 $ 437,080 $ 453,063 Goodwill and other intangible assets 220,605 221,263 168,034 168,374 168,714 Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 1,276,070 $ 979,778 $ 861,728 $ 828,190 $ 813,635 Time deposits 1,807,864 1,974,400 1,553,721 1,573,736 1,623,948 Other interest-bearing deposits 2,742,927 2,555,014 2,352,093 2,349,308 2,203,560 Total deposits $ 5,826,861 $ 5,509,192 $ 4,767,542 $ 4,751,234 $ 4,641,143 Borrowings $ 667,062 $ 726,856 $ 500,293 $ 512,456 $ 597,317 Subordinated debentures (net of debt issuance costs) 202,476 128,967 128,885 128,802 128,720 Total stockholders' equity 867,741 853,710 731,190 720,160 699,224 Quarterly Average Balances Total assets $ 7,684,403 $ 7,106,027 $ 6,084,607 $ 6,059,413 $ 6,001,669 Loans receivable: Commercial $ 1,539,749 $ 1,146,773 $ 1,085,640 $ 1,040,355 $ 1,024,617 Commercial real estate (including multifamily) 3,722,966 3,723,991 3,074,889 3,144,978 3,088,231 Commercial construction 675,698 663,036 642,476 617,106 571,130 Residential 374,283 390,655 318,413 325,188 322,517 Consumer 1,898 3,007 4,165 3,525 3,252 Gross loans 6,314,594 5,927,462 5,125,583 5,131,152 5,009,747 Unearned net origination fees (13,420 ) (4,648 ) (5,031 ) (4,778 ) (4,463 ) Loans receivable 6,301,174 5,922,814 5,120,552 5,126,374 5,005,284 Loans held-for-sale 31,329 33,655 33,163 991 225 Total loans $ 6,332,503 $ 5,956,469 $ 5,153,715 $ 5,127,365 $ 5,005,509 Investment securities $ 452,224 $ 458,642 $ 427,973 $ 448,618 $ 513,814 Goodwill and other intangible assets 221,039 221,075 168,257 168,598 164,709 Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 1,277,428 $ 955,358 $ 844,332 $ 810,247 $ 800,856 Time deposits 1,905,165 1,962,714 1,533,425 1,598,378 1,551,014 Other interest-bearing deposits 2,639,052 2,660,755 2,348,752 2,300,886 2,183,384 Total deposits $ 5,821,645 $ 5,578,827 $ 4,726,509 $ 4,709,511 $ 4,535,254 Borrowings $ 798,648 $ 477,121 $ 452,837 $ 467,230 $ 603,260 Subordinated debentures (net of debt issuance costs) 141,904 128,913 128,830 128,747 128,666 Total stockholders' equity 868,796 864,241 732,173 714,002 694,978 Three Months Ended June 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 (dollars in thousands, except for per share data) Net interest income $ 60,790 $ 55,281 $ 47,431 $ 48,406 $ 45,530 Provision for loan losses 15,000 16,000 500 2,000 1,100 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 45,790 39,281 46,931 46,406 44,430 Noninterest income Income on bank owned life insurance 1,128 967 914 915 833 Net gains on sale of loans held-for-sale 237 393 169 278 46 Deposit, loan and other income 3,212 1,287 1,209 1,116 914 Net gains (losses) on equity securities 44 178 (46 ) 79 158 Net gains (losses) on sale of investment securities - 29 - (279 ) (9 ) Total noninterest income 4,621 2,854 2,246 2,109 1,942 Noninterest expenses Salaries and employee benefits 14,500 14,563 12,881 12,449 11,822 Occupancy and equipment 3,156 3,471 2,380 2,480 2,357 FDIC insurance 1,093 856 795 (364 ) 825 Professional and consulting 1,673 1,574 1,428 1,499 1,370 Marketing and advertising 426 304 273 473 397 Data processing 1,586 1,473 1,151 1,058 1,139 Merger and restructuring expenses 5,146 9,494 871 191 331 Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - - 1,047 Amortization of core deposit intangible 652 652 340 340 364 Increase in value of acquisition price 2,333 - - - - Other expenses 2,498 2,671 2,078 2,253 1,938 Total noninterest expenses 33,063 35,058 22,197 20,379 21,590 Income before income tax expense 17,348 7,077 26,980 28,136 24,782 Income tax expense 2,516 1,047 6,197 6,440 5,501 Net income $ 14,832 $ 6,030 $ 20,783 $ 21,696 $ 19,281 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 39,611,712 39,510,810 35,245,285 35,262,565 35,397,362 Diluted EPS $ 0.37 $ 0.15 $ 0.59 $ 0.61 $ 0.54 Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings to Pre-tax, Pre-provision and Pre-merger Charges Earnings Net income $ 14,832 $ 6,030 $ 20,783 $ 21,696 $ 19,281 Income tax expense 2,516 1,047 6,197 6,440 5,501 Merger and restructuring expenses 5,146 9,494 871 191 331 Provision for loan losses 15,000 16,000 500 2,000 1,100 Pre-tax, pre-provision and pre-merger charges earnings $ 37,494 $ 32,571 $ 28,351 $ 30,327 $ 26,213 Return on Assets Measures Average assets $ 7,684,403 $ 7,106,027 $ 6,084,607 $ 6,059,413 $ 6,001,669 Return on avg. assets 0.78 % 0.34 % 1.36 % 1.42 % 1.29 % Three Months Ended June 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 Return on Equity Measures (dollars in thousands) Average common equity $ 868,796 $ 864,241 $ 732,173 $ 714,002 $ 694,978 Less: average intangible assets (221,039 ) (221,075 ) (168,257 ) (168,598 ) (164,709 ) Average tangible common equity $ 647,757 $ 643,166 $ 563,916 $ 545,404 $ 530,269 Return on avg. common equity (GAAP) 6.87 % 2.81 % 11.26 % 12.06 % 11.13 % Return on avg. tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (1) 9.50 4.06 14.79 15.96 14.78 Efficiency Measures Total noninterest expenses $ 33,063 $ 35,058 $ 22,197 $ 20,379 $ 21,590 Amortization of core deposit intangibles (652 ) (652 ) (340 ) (340 ) (364 ) Merger and restructuring expenses (5,146 ) (9,494 ) (871 ) (191 ) (331 ) FDIC small bank assessment credit - - - 1,310 - Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - - (1,047 ) Foreclosed property expense (5 ) 10 8 (90 ) - Operating noninterest expense $ 27,260 $ 24,922 $ 20,994 $ 21,068 $ 19,848 Net interest income (tax equivalent basis) $ 61,253 $ 55,781 $ 47,929 $ 48,918 $ 46,092 Noninterest income 4,621 2,854 2,246 2,109 1,942 Net (gains) losses on equity securities (44 ) (178 ) 46 (79 ) (158 ) Net losses (gains) on sales of securities - (29 ) - 279 9 Operating revenue $ 65,830 $ 58,428 $ 50,221 $ 51,227 $ 47,885 Operating efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (2) 41.4 % 42.7 % 41.8 % 41.1 % 41.4 % Net Interest Margin Average interest-earning assets $ 7,164,545 $ 6,584,508 $ 5,663,538 $ 5,649,058 $ 5,607,086 Net interest income (tax equivalent basis) $ 61,253 $ 55,781 $ 47,929 $ 48,918 $ 46,092 Impact of purchase accounting fair value marks (3,073 ) (3,457 ) (1,455 ) (1,566 ) (1,742 ) Adjusted net interest income (tax equivalent basis) $ 58,180 $ 52,324 $ 46,474 $ 47,352 $ 44,350 Net interest margin (GAAP) 3.44 % 3.41 % 3.36 % 3.44 % 3.30 % Adjusted net interest margin (non-GAAP) (3) 3.27 3.20 3.26 3.33 3.17 (1) Earnings available to common stockholders excluding amortization of intangible assets divided by average tangible common equity. (2) Operating noninterest expense divided by operating revenue. (3) Adjusted net interest margin excludes impact of purchase accounting fair value marks. As of June 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 Capital Ratios and Book Value per Share (dollars in thousands, except for per share data) Common equity $ 867,741 $ 853,710 $ 731,190 $ 720,160 $ 699,224 Less: intangible assets (220,605 ) (221,263 ) (168,034 ) (168,374 ) (168,714 ) Tangible common equity $ 647,136 $ 632,447 $ 563,156 $ 551,786 $ 530,510 Total assets $ 7,617,184 $ 7,279,327 $ 6,174,032 $ 6,161,269 $ 6,109,066 Less: intangible assets (220,605 ) (221,263 ) (168,034 ) (168,374 ) (168,714 ) Tangible assets $ 7,396,579 $ 7,058,064 $ 6,005,998 $ 5,992,895 $ 5,940,352 Common shares outstanding 39,753,033 39,704,921 35,072,066 35,364,845 35,352,866 Common equity ratio (GAAP) 11.39 % 11.73 % 11.84 % 11.69 % 11.45 % Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP) (4) 8.75 8.96 9.38 9.21 8.93 Regulatory capital ratios (Bancorp): Leverage ratio 8.99 % 9.20 % 9.54 % 9.39 % 9.14 % Common equity Tier 1 risk-based ratio 10.04 9.63 9.95 9.78 9.65 Risk-based Tier 1 capital ratio 10.12 9.71 10.04 9.87 9.74 Risk-based total capital ratio 14.32 12.46 12.95 12.80 12.72 Regulatory capital ratios (Bank): Leverage ratio 10.12 % 10.36 % 10.81 % 10.68 % 10.42 % Common equity Tier 1 risk-based ratio 11.38 10.93 11.37 11.23 11.12 Risk-based Tier 1 capital ratio 11.38 10.93 11.37 11.23 11.12 Risk-based total capital ratio 12.96 12.25 12.63 12.50 12.40 Book value per share (GAAP) $ 21.83 $ 21.50 $ 20.85 $ 20.36 $ 19.78 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) (5) 16.28 15.93 16.06 15.60 15.01 Net Loan Charge-Off (Recoveries) Detail Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) : Charge-offs $ 462 $ 115 $ 1,029 $ 964 $ 406 Recoveries (4 ) (3 ) (22 ) (37 ) (146 ) Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ 458 $ 112 $ 1,007 $ 927 $ 260 Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) as a % of average loans receivable (annualized) 0.03 % 0.01 % 0.08 % 0.07 % 0.02 % Asset Quality Nonaccrual taxi medallion loans $ 23,024 $ 23,024 $ 23,431 $ 25,802 $ 26,498 Nonaccrual loans (excluding taxi medallion loans) 41,556 39,349 26,050 25,519 23,419 Other real estate owned - - - 907 - Total nonperforming assets $ 64,580 $ 62,373 $ 49,481 $ 52,228 $ 49,917 Performing troubled debt restructurings $ 20,418 $ 21,293 $ 21,410 $ 19,681 $ 16,332 Allowance for loan losses ("ALLL") $ 68,724 $ 54,169 $ 38,293 $ 38,771 $ 37,698 Loans receivable $ 6,363,267 $ 6,009,310 $ 5,113,527 $ 5,110,471 $ 5,090,492 Less: taxi medallion loans 24,603 24,575 24,977 27,353 28,054 Loans receivable (excluding taxi medallion loans) $ 6,338,664 $ 5,984,735 $ 5,088,550 $ 5,083,118 $ 5,062,438 Loans receivable $ 6,363,267 $ 6,009,310 $ 5,113,527 $ 5,110,471 $ 5,090,492 Less: PPP loans 473,750 - - - - Loans receivable (PPP loans) $ 5,889,517 $ 6,009,310 $ 5,113,527 $ 5,110,471 $ 5,090,492 Nonaccrual loans (excluding taxi medallion loans) as a % of loans receivable (excluding taxi medallion loans) 0.66 % 0.66 % 0.51 % 0.50 % 0.46 % Nonaccrual loans as a % of loans receivable 1.01 1.04 0.97 1.00 0.98 Nonperforming assets as a % of total assets 0.85 0.86 0.80 0.85 0.82 ALLL as a % of loans receivable 1.08 0.90 0.75 0.76 0.74 ALLL as a % of loans receivable (excluding PPP loans) 1.17 0.90 0.75 0.76 0.74 ALLL as a % of nonaccrual loans (excluding taxi medallion loans) 165.4 137.7 147.0 151.9 161.0 ALLL as a % of nonaccrual loans 106.4 86.8 77.4 75.5 75.5 (4) Tangible common equity divided by tangible assets. (5) Tangible common equity divided by common shares outstanding at period-end.





CONNECTONE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS (dollars in thousands) For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 June 30, 2019 Average Average Average Interest-earning assets: Balance Interest Rate (7) Balance Interest Rate (7) Balance Interest Rate (7) Investment securities (1) (2) $ 443,282 $ 2,531 2.30 % $ 452,294 $ 3,095 2.75 % $ 515,022 $ 3,941 3.07 % Loans receivable and loans held-for-sale (2) (3) (4) 6,332,503 76,088 4.83 5,956,469 73,220 4.94 5,005,509 63,799 5.11 Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits with banks 357,758 79 0.09 148,429 499 1.35 54,619 290 2.13 Restricted investment in bank stock 31,002 442 5.73 27,316 400 5.89 31,936 410 5.15 Total interest-earning assets 7,164,545 79,140 4.44 6,584,508 77,214 4.72 5,607,086 68,440 4.90 Allowance for loan losses (53,502 ) (38,970 ) (37,390 ) Noninterest-earning assets 573,360 560,489 431,973 Total assets $ 7,684,403 $ 7,106,027 $ 6,001,669 Interest-bearing liabilities: Time deposits 1,905,165 9,586 2.02 1,962,714 10,371 2.13 1,551,014 9,366 2.42 Other interest-bearing deposits 2,639,052 4,011 0.61 2,660,755 6,841 1.03 2,183,384 7,230 1.33 Total interest-bearing deposits 4,544,217 13,597 1.20 4,623,469 17,212 1.50 3,734,398 16,596 1.78 Borrowings 798,648 2,235 1.13 477,121 2,352 1.98 603,260 3,870 2.57 Subordinated debentures, net of capitalized costs 141,904 2,021 5.73 128,913 1,834 5.72 128,666 1,845 5.75 Capital lease obligation 2,257 34 6.06 2,303 35 6.11 2,436 37 6.09 Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,487,026 17,887 1.31 5,231,806 21,433 1.65 4,468,760 22,348 2.01 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 1,277,428 955,358 800,856 Other liabilities 51,153 54,622 37,075 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 1,328,581 1,009,980 837,931 Stockholders' equity 868,796 864,241 694,978 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,684,403 $ 7,106,027 $ 6,001,669 Net interest income (tax equivalent basis) 61,253 55,781 46,092 Net interest spread (5) 3.13 % 3.07 % 2.89 % Net interest margin (6) 3.44 % 3.41 % 3.30 % Tax equivalent adjustment (463 ) (500 ) (562 ) Net interest income $ 60,790 $ 55,281 $ 45,530 (1) Average balances are calculated on amortized cost. (2) Interest income is presented on a tax equivalent basis using 21% federal tax rate. (3) Includes loan fee income. (4) Loans include nonaccrual loans. (5) Represents difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities and is presented on a tax equivalent basis. (6) Represents net interest income on a tax equivalent basis divided by average total interest-earning assets. (7) Rates are annualized.













