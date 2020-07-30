Designed as a self-contained, integrated, automated disinfected mobile military resuscitation, surgery and post-op/ICU unit, the Clean Cube, is shown being lifted into place.

Ford Kellogg, CEO, of Synergy Med, shares details of how to Clean Cube can help medical staff with COVID-19 operations.

El Paso, Texas, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As temperatures soared into the triple digits in West Texas, frontline workers at University Medical Center’s Ysleta Clinic were able to continue testing dozens of COVID-19 patients each day without missing a beat because of extreme heat.

Designed as a self-contained, integrated, automated disinfected mobile military resuscitation, surgery and post-op/ICU unit, Synergy Med Global Design Solutions Rapid Response (Synergy Med) Clean Cube, distributed by Woodmore Health Group, has allowed the clinic to move some testing and intake operations out of temporary tents and into a semi-permanent, more comfortable environment.

“The demand for these modular systems is growing on a daily basis; we have had discussions with federal disaster agencies as well as a demand from commercial customers wanting this as an addition to resources in their response to emergency operations for their communities,” says David Mosley, CEO of Woodmore Health Group.

While heat is the issue in Texas, developers believe the Clean Cube system, manufactured in Minnesota and Colorado, will provide an important solution for healthcare providers elsewhere looking to stay ahead of harsh winter weather in the months to come.

The Clean Cube uses integrated, automated, vaporized hydrogen peroxide units, which are used to clean all surfaces and objects to 99.9999% free of pathogens. The Clean Cube’s HVAC system replaces all the air within the unit 34 times an hour with 100% fresh air.

“El Paso made sense for us to launch one of our first units, due to its proximity to Mexico, New Mexico and the people it will serve,” said Ford Kellogg, CEO, of Synergy Med. “We are proud that we can expand urgent care services and surgical centers in days versus months and sometimes years.”

“All communities in the U.S. are experiencing significant pressures on their health care systems and this alternative will help with alleviating these pressures in a safe and clinical environment,” said El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego, the highest ranking elected official in county government which oversees hospitals and clinics. “We are thankful for METI, Inc.’s relationships with the manufacturer Synergy Med and the distributor Woodmore Health Group which has benefited El Paso County’s ability to provide care at this critical time.”

