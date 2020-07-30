OTTAWA, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telesat today announced its financial results for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2020. All amounts are in Canadian dollars and reported under International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) unless otherwise noted.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2020, Telesat reported consolidated revenue of $208 million, a decrease of 10% ($23 million) compared to the same period in 2019. When adjusted for changes in foreign exchange rates, revenue declined 11% ($25 million) compared to 2019. Revenue decreases were primarily due to a reduction of service for one of Telesat’s North American DTH customers and lower revenue due to the completion of the term for prepaid services in a customer agreement that was accounted for as having a significant financing component. In addition, revenue associated with short-term services provided to another satellite operator in the second quarter of 2019 did not recur in 2020.

Operating expenses for the quarter were $46 million, an increase of $8 million from 2019. When adjusted for changes in foreign exchange rates, operating expenses increased by $7 million from 2019. Approximately 50% of the increase in operating expenses was the result of a provision for bad debt primarily related to customers in the mobility sector whose business is under pressure from COVID-19. Other increased expenses include compensation associated with the Low Earth Orbit (“LEO”) program, professional fees, and in-orbit insurance.

Adjusted EBITDA1 was $164 million, a decrease of 17% ($33 million) or, when adjusted for foreign exchange rates, a decrease of $34 million. The Adjusted EBITDA margin1 for the second quarter of 2020 was 79.1%, compared to 85.2% in 2019.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2020, net income was $162 million, compared to net income of $135 million for 2019. The positive variation for the quarter was principally the result of higher non-cash foreign exchange gains in 2020, arising from the translation of Telesat’s U.S. dollar denominated debt into Canadian dollars and lower interest expense, partially offset by non-cash losses on financial instruments in 2020 compared to gains in 2019.

For the six-month period ended June 30, 2020, Telesat reported consolidated revenue of $417 million, a decrease of 8% ($37 million) compared to the same period in 2019. Revenue decreases were primarily due to a reduction of service for one of Telesat’s North American DTH customers and lower revenue due to the completion of the term for prepaid services in a customer agreement that was accounted for as having a significant financing component. In addition, revenue associated with short-term services provided to another satellite operator in the second quarter of 2019 did not recur in 2020. These revenue decreases were partially offset by higher equipment sales and new services provided to users impacted by a failure of a competitor’s satellite in April 2019.

Operating expenses for the six-month period were $92 million, an increase of $14 million from 2019. Approximately 40% of the increase in operating expenses was the result of a provision for bad debt primarily related to customers in the mobility sector whose business is under pressure from COVID-19. Other increased expenses include compensation associated with the LEO program, professional fees, and in-orbit insurance.

Adjusted EBITDA1 was $330 million, a decrease of 14% ($54 million) or, when adjusted for foreign exchange rates, a decrease of $53 million. The Adjusted EBITDA margin1 for the first six months of 2020 was 79.3%, compared to 84.7% in 2019.

For the six months ended June 30, 2020, the net loss was $116 million, compared to net income of $307 million for 2019. The negative variation for the period was principally the result of non-cash foreign exchange losses in 2020, arising from the translation of Telesat’s U.S. dollar denominated debt into Canadian dollars compared to foreign exchange gains in 2019, and non-cash losses on financial instruments in 2020 compared to gains in 2019.

“Our second quarter results reflect certain factors that we anticipated, namely the non-renewal late last year of a contract with a North American DTH customer and the end of the revenue amortization period of a contract with another customer, as well as certain factors that we had not anticipated, namely the COVID-19 pandemic and a paucity of opportunities this year to provide short-term satellite services to other satellite operators,” commented Dan Goldberg, Telesat’s President and CEO. “These anticipated and unanticipated factors account for our reduced revenue and Adjusted EBITDA1 over the first two quarters of this year relative to the prior period. Having said that, the overwhelming majority of our revenues appears to be unaffected by the pandemic and we continue to have robust operating margins and strong cash flow, which is underpinned by our substantial contractual backlog. In addition, we continue to make substantial progress on the development of our planned revolutionary LEO satellite constellation as well as our other strategic objectives, including leveraging our valuable spectrum rights.”

Business Highlights



At June 30, 2020:

Telesat had contracted backlog 2 for future services of approximately $2.9 billion.

Fleet utilization was 81%.



Telesat's quarterly report on Form 6-K for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, has been filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and may be accessed on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov .

About Telesat

Backed by a legacy of engineering excellence, reliability and industry-leading customer service, Telesat has grown to be one of the largest and most successful global satellite operators. Telesat works collaboratively with its customers to deliver critical connectivity solutions that tackle the world’s most complex communications challenges, providing powerful advantages that improve their operations and drive growth. Telesat LEO, our Low Earth Orbit network will revolutionize global broadband connectivity by delivering a combination of high capacity, security, resiliency and affordability with ultra-low latency and fiber-like speeds.

Privately held and headquartered in Ottawa, Canada with offices and facilities around the world, Telesat’s principal shareholders are Canada’s Public Sector Pension Investment Board and Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: LORL). For more information, visit www.telesat.com.

Telesat Canada Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) For the periods ended June 30 Three months Six Months (in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue $ 207,834 $ 231,299 $ 416,507 $ 453,612 Operating expenses (46,051 ) (37,953 ) (91,527 ) (77,073 ) Depreciation (55,615 ) (62,584 ) (111,222 ) (124,875 ) Amortization (4,306 ) (6,442 ) (8,617 ) (12,106 ) Other operating gains (losses), net 9 (14 ) (212 ) (87 ) Operating income 101,871 124,306 204,929 239,471 Interest expense (51,067 ) (65,190 ) (105,801 ) (130,272 ) Interest and other income 1,540 5,301 5,792 9,976 (Loss) gain on changes in fair value of financial instruments (827 ) 22,827 (44,599 ) 80,163 Gain (loss) on foreign exchange 125,270 58,438 (165,422 ) 128,778 Income (loss) before tax 176,787 145,682 (105,101 ) 328,116 Tax expense (15,164 ) (10,213 ) (11,364 ) (20,747 ) Net income (loss) $ 161,623 $ 135,469 $ (116,465 ) $ 307,369









Telesat Canada Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands of Canadian dollars) June 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,187,273 $ 1,027,222 Trade and other receivables 73,051 64,062 Other current financial assets 3,971 210 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 40,846 43,724 Total current assets 1,305,141 1,135,218 Satellites, property and other equipment 1,389,473 1,458,933 Deferred tax assets 14,610 12,412 Other long-term financial assets 32,242 57,730 Other long-term assets 8,068 8,264 Intangible assets 792,752 802,791 Goodwill 2,446,603 2,446,603 Total assets $ 5,988,889 $ 5,921,951 Liabilities Trade and other payables $ 24,559 $ 26,247 Other current financial liabilities 42,533 38,281 Other current liabilities 80,846 72,315 Current indebtedness 25,456 24,408 Total current liabilities 173,394 161,251 Long-term indebtedness 3,842,108 3,688,391 Deferred tax liabilities 325,989 348,762 Other long-term financial liabilities 46,513 42,511 Other long-term liabilities 416,214 435,711 Total liabilities 4,804,218 4,676,626 Shareholders' Equity Share capital 154,895 154,895 Accumulated earnings 914,590 1,031,055 Reserves 115,186 59,375 Total shareholders' equity 1,184,671 1,245,325 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,988,889 $ 5,921,951





Telesat Canada Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the six months ended June 30 (in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities Net (loss) income $ (116,465 ) $ 307,369 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to cash flows from operating activities Depreciation 111,222 124,875 Amortization 8,617 12,106 Tax expense 11,364 20,747 Interest expense 105,801 130,272 Interest income (5,860 ) (10,130 ) Loss (gain) on foreign exchange 165,422 (128,778 ) Loss (gain) on changes in fair value of financial instruments 44,599 (80,163 ) Share-based compensation 4,885 7,108 Loss on disposal of assets 212 87 Other (30,803 ) (54,246 ) Income taxes paid, net of income taxes received (10,965 ) (50,237 ) Interest paid, net of interest received (95,933 ) (93,097 ) Operating assets and liabilities (44,882 ) 10,195 Net cash from operating activities 147,214 196,108 Cash flows used in investing activities Purchases for satellite programs (897 ) (1,727 ) Purchase of property and other equipment (9,122 ) (4,589 ) Purchase of intangible assets (5 ) (24,901 ) Net cash used in investing activities (10,024 ) (31,217 ) Cash flows used in financing activities Repayment of indebtedness (12,972 ) (15,637 ) Payments of principal on lease liabilities (712 ) (586 ) Satellite performance incentive payments (4,771 ) (4,861 ) Government grant received 5,013 — Dividends paid on Director Voting preferred shares — (10 ) Net cash used in financing activities (13,442 ) (21,094 ) Effect of changes in exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 36,303 (25,986 ) Increase in cash and cash equivalents 160,051 117,811 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 1,027,222 768,433 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 1,187,273 $ 886,244







Telesat’s Adjusted EBITDA margin(1):

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (in thousands of Canadian

dollars) (unaudited) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income (loss) $ 161,623 $ 135,469 $ (116,465 ) $ 307,369 Tax expense 15,164 10,213 11,364 20,747 Loss (gain) on changes in fair value of financial instruments 827 (22,827 ) 44,599 (80,163 ) (Gain) loss on foreign exchange (125,270 ) (58,438 ) 165,422 (128,778 ) Interest and other income (1,540 ) (5,301 ) (5,792 ) (9,976 ) Interest expense 51,067 65,190 105,801 130,272 Depreciation 55,615 62,584 111,222 124,875 Amortization 4,306 6,442 8,617 12,106 Other operating (gains) losses, net (9 ) 14 212 87 Non-recurring compensation expenses(3) 264 293 624 704 Non-cash expense related to share-based compensation 2,290 3,456 4,885 7,108 Adjusted EBITDA $ 164,337 $ 197,095 $ 330,489 $ 384,351 Revenue $ 207,834 $ 231,299 $ 416,507 $ 453,612 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 79.1 % 85.2 % 79.3 % 84.7 %

End Notes

1 The common definition of EBITDA is “Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization.” In evaluating financial performance, Telesat uses revenue and deducts certain operating expenses (including share-based compensation expense and unusual and non-recurring items, including restructuring related expenses) to obtain operating income before interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“Adjusted EBITDA”) and the Adjusted EBITDA margin (defined as the ratio of Adjusted EBITDA to revenue) as measures of Telesat’s operating performance.

Adjusted EBITDA allows Telesat and investors to compare Telesat’s operating results with that of competitors exclusive of depreciation and amortization, interest and investment income, interest expense, taxes and certain other expenses. Financial results of competitors in the satellite services industry have significant variations that can result from timing of capital expenditures, the amount of intangible assets recorded, the differences in assets’ lives, the timing and amount of investments, the effects of other income (expense), and unusual and non-recurring items. The use of Adjusted EBITDA assists Telesat and investors to compare operating results exclusive of these items. Competitors in the satellite services industry have significantly different capital structures. Telesat believes the use of Adjusted EBITDA improves comparability of performance by excluding interest expense.

Telesat believes the use of Adjusted EBITDA and the Adjusted EBITDA margin along with IFRS financial measures enhances the understanding of Telesat’s operating results and is useful to Telesat and investors in comparing performance with competitors, estimating enterprise value and making investment decisions. Adjusted EBITDA as used here may not be the same as similarly titled measures reported by competitors. Adjusted EBITDA should be used in conjunction with IFRS financial measures and is not presented as a substitute for cash flows from operations as a measure of Telesat’s liquidity or as a substitute for net income as an indicator of Telesat’s operating performance.

2 Remaining performance obligations, which we refer to as contracted revenue backlog, represents Telesat’s expected future revenue from existing service contracts (without discounting for present value) including any deferred revenue that Telesat will recognize in the future in respect of cash already received. The majority of Telesat’s contracted revenue backlog is generated from contractual agreements for satellite capacity.

3 Includes severance payments and special compensation and benefits for executives and employees.