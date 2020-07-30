CALGARY, Alberta, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Husky Energy’s Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.0125 (Cdn) per common share for the three-month period ended June 30, 2020.

The dividend will be payable on October 1, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 1, 2020.

Regular dividend payments on each of the Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares – Series 1, Series 2, Series 3,

Series 5 and Series 7 – will be paid for the three-month period ended September 30, 2020. The dividends will be payable on September 30, 2020 to holders of record at the close of business on September 1, 2020.

Share Series Dividend Type Rate (% ) Dividend Paid ($/share) Series 1 Regular 2.404 $0.15025 Series 2 Regular 1.985 $0.12474 Series 3 Regular 4.689 $0.29306 Series 5 Regular 4.591 $0.28694 Series 7 Regular 3.935 $0.24594

Investor and Media Inquiries:



Leo Villegas, Senior Manager, Investor Relations

403-513-7817

Kim Guttormson, Manager, Communications Services

403-298-7088