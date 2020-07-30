CALGARY, Alberta, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Husky Energy’s Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.0125 (Cdn) per common share for the three-month period ended June 30, 2020.
The dividend will be payable on October 1, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 1, 2020.
Regular dividend payments on each of the Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares – Series 1, Series 2, Series 3,
Series 5 and Series 7 – will be paid for the three-month period ended September 30, 2020. The dividends will be payable on September 30, 2020 to holders of record at the close of business on September 1, 2020.
|Share Series
|Dividend Type
|Rate (%)
|Dividend Paid ($/share)
|Series 1
|Regular
|2.404
|$0.15025
|Series 2
|Regular
|1.985
|$0.12474
|Series 3
|Regular
|4.689
|$0.29306
|Series 5
|Regular
|4.591
|$0.28694
|Series 7
|Regular
|3.935
|$0.24594
Investor and Media Inquiries:
Leo Villegas, Senior Manager, Investor Relations
403-513-7817
Kim Guttormson, Manager, Communications Services
403-298-7088
Husky Energy Inc.
Calgary, Alberta, CANADA
