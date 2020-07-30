Dublin, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Baby Feeding Bottles Market - Forecasts from 2020 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global baby feeding bottles market was valued at US$2.829 billion in 2019. Growing middle-class population is the major driver of the baby feeding bottles market. Increasing disposable incomes and living standards coupled with rising urbanization have augmented the demand for various baby care products including feeding bottles. Growing working female population around the globe with hectic working hours and lifestyle is also driving the demand for baby feeding bottles. Increasing adoption of infant formula with companies like Nestle launching different variants as per the growing demand for formula milk is also increasing the demand for baby feeding bottles. Since infant formula has to be fed through bottles, this rise in the sale of infant formula is also propelling the market growth of baby feeding bottles. The booming global e-commerce industry is also a major factor that is driving the market growth of baby feeding bottles globally. Online stores offer a wide range of baby feeding bottles a consumer can choose from. Moreover, many baby feeding bottles manufacturers have opened their own online selling platform in order to expand their customer base, thereby bolstering the overall market growth of baby feeding bottles.



Plastic segment leading the global baby feeding bottles market



By material, the plastic segment held the major market share in 2019 and is projected to remain at its position until the end of the forecast period. Parents nowadays are becoming more conscious when it comes to buying high-quality baby feeding bottles and the type of material used to make those bottles. Plastic baby bottles are lightweight, strong, and unbreakable as compared to glass bottles which are heavy and breakable. Moreover, a ban on the use of bisphenol A in the manufacturing of baby bottles and sippy cups by the FDA (U.S. Food and Drug Administration) due to its harmful impact on the baby's health has also boosted the sales of BPA-free plastic baby feeding bottles. In 2017, the European Commission (EC), also extended its ban on BPA in baby feeding bottles to other products that come in contact with food and beverages such as bottles and drinking cups. The market for baby feeding bottles made from new materials such as silicone and stainless steel are also gaining momentum, thus positively impacting the global baby feeding bottles market.



Online sales channel segment to grow at a substantial CAGR during the forecast period



By the sales channel, the offline segment accounted for the major market share in 2019 and will remain at its position till the end of the forecast period. This dominance is attributed to the consumers' preference to buy baby feeding bottles and other baby care products from supermarkets and hypermarkets, all under the same roof. The online segment, however, will grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Rising proliferation of smartphones and better internet connectivity has substantially driven the online segment with many e-commerce and shopping platforms available to consumers, making it easy and convenient to choose from a variety of products.



Asia Pacific to witness the fastest regional market growth



Geographically, the global Baby Feeding Bottles market has been segmented as North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific baby feeding bottles market is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Rising purchasing power and living standards coupled with increasing urbanization in countries like China, India, and Australia. The high birth rate in this region with increased expenditure per child is fuelling the market growth of baby feeding bottles in Asia Pacific countries. Rising awareness about hygienic baby care products and practices along with knowledge about infant formula is further leading to greater adoption of baby feeding bottles across this region.



Favorable policies in India such as the Child Health Goal under National Health Policy are also contributing to the rising awareness about infant hygiene and health, thereby spurring the market growth of baby feeding bottles. The lifting of the one-child policy in China due to growing concerns about the booming ageing population and declining workforce has further augmented the demand for baby feeding bottles in the country, thus positively impacting the overall growth of this regional market.



Recent Developments:



October 2019: Dr. Brown's Medical announced its acquisition of Infant-Driven Feeding, LLC in order to improve the oral feeding for sick infants while strengthening their position in the market.

February 2020: NUK announced the expansion of the baby bottle line with the launch of the innovative NUK Smooth Flow Anti-Colic Bottle. The design of this bottle to allows the baby to control the flow of milk depending on their suction strength.



