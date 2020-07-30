~ Entered into Exclusive Global License Agreement with CSL Behring for Development and Commercialization of uniQure’s Gene Therapy Candidate for Hemophilia B ~
~ Completed First Patient Dosing in Phase I/II Clinical Trial of AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease ~
LEXINGTON, Mass. and AMSTERDAM, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE), a leading gene therapy company advancing transformative therapies for patients with severe medical needs, today reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2020 and highlighted recent progress across its business.
“The first half of 2020 has been extremely productive for uniQure with significant achievements across our clinical-stage programs,” stated Matt Kapusta, chief executive officer at uniQure. “The initiation of patient dosing in our Phase I/II study of AMT-130 marked the first AAV gene therapy for patients with Huntington’s disease to enter the clinic, and we remain highly focused on advancing development of this important program. We also completed the dosing phase of our HOPE-B pivotal study for etranacogene dezaparvovec in patients with hemophilia B and remain on track to present topline data on all patients by the end of 2020 and submit a BLA in 2021.”
“Importantly, in June we announced a landmark global license agreement with CSL Behring to develop and commercialize our hemophilia B gene therapy candidate, with uniQure eligible following regulatory approval to receive more than $2 billion of economics, including upfront cash, milestone, and royalty payments,” he added. “The collaboration ideally positions us to deliver our highly innovative gene therapy to the largest number of hemophilia B patients as quickly as possible, and we expect it will provide an exceptionally strong balance sheet to aggressively expand our pipeline, invest in technology innovation and further scale our manufacturing capabilities.”
Recent Company Progress
Upcoming Investor Events (each to be conducted virtually)
Financial Highlights
Cash Position: As of June 30, 2020, the Company held cash and cash equivalents of $314.3 million, compared to $342.0 million as of March 31, 2020.
Revenues: Revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was $1.5 million, compared to $2.5 million during the same period in 2019.
R&D Expenses: Research and development expenses were $28.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, compared to $24.2 million during the same period in 2019. The change was primarily related to increased activities associated with our ongoing clinical studies of etranacogene dezaparvovec and AMT-130, increased share-based compensation, the recruitment of personnel to support the development of our product candidates and increased investments in our facilities.
SG&A Expenses: Selling, general and administrative expenses were $11.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, compared to $7.9 million during the same period in 2019. The change was primarily related to increases in personnel and consulting expenses, professional fees, and share-based compensation expenses.
Other non-operating items, net: Other expense was $4.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, compared to other expense of $2.1 million during the same period in 2019.
Net Loss: The net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was $42.6 million, or $0.96 loss per share, compared to $31.4 million, or $0.83 loss per share during the same period in 2019.
About uniQure
uniQure is delivering on the promise of gene therapy – single treatments with potentially curative results. We are leveraging our modular and validated technology platform to rapidly advance a pipeline of proprietary gene therapies to treat patients with hemophilia B, Huntington's disease, Fabry disease, spinocerebellar ataxia Type 3 and other diseases. www.uniQure.com
uniQure Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are often indicated by terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "intend," "look forward to", "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information available to management only as of the date of this press release. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, uniQure’s expectations about its cash runway, certain statements concerning the transaction between CSL Behring and uniQure, including whether the parties will successfully complete the review under applicable antitrust laws or otherwise close the transaction, whether uniQure will receive more than $2 billion of economics, including upfront cash, milestone, and royalty payments, whether uniQure will expand its pipeline, invest in technology innovation or further scale its manufacturing capabilities, whether uniQure will submit a biologics license application in the United States or a marketing authorization application in the European Union for etranacogene dezaparvovec in 2021 or ever, whether uniQure will present topline data on all patients in its Phase III clinical trial of etranacogene dezaparvovec by the end of 2020 or ever, whether the next two patients will be enrolled in uniQure’s Phase I/II clinical trial of AMT-130 for the treatment of Huntington’s disease in the fourth quarter of 2020 or ever, whether uniQure initiates IND-enabling studies for its Spinocerebellar Ataxia Type 3 (SCA3) program in the third quarter of 2020 or ever, and whether uniQure submits an IND application for SCA3 in 2021 or ever. uniQure’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements for many reasons, including, without limitation, risks associated with the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on our Company and the wider economy and health care system, our Commercialization and License Agreement with CSL Behring, the regulatory approval of that transaction, our clinical development activities, clinical results, collaboration arrangements, regulatory oversight, product commercialization and intellectual property claims, as well as the risks, uncertainties and other factors described under the heading "Risk Factors" in uniQure’s periodic securities filings, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed March 2, 2020 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on April 29, 2020. Given these risks, uncertainties and other factors, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, and uniQure assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.
uniQure N.V.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|June 30,
|December 31,
|2020
|2019
|(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|314,265
|$
|377,793
|Accounts receivable and accrued income from related party
|222
|947
|Prepaid expenses
|4,082
|4,718
|Other current assets
|1,066
|748
|Total current assets
|319,635
|384,206
|Non-current assets
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|29,301
|28,771
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|26,139
|26,797
|Intangible assets, net
|7,087
|5,427
|Goodwill
|496
|496
|Restricted cash
|2,683
|2,933
|Total non-current assets
|65,706
|64,424
|Total assets
|$
|385,341
|$
|448,630
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|4,942
|$
|5,681
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|13,250
|12,457
|Current portion of operating lease liabilities
|5,495
|5,865
|Current portion of deferred revenue
|6,153
|7,627
|Total current liabilities
|29,840
|31,630
|Non-current liabilities
|Long-term debt, net of current portion
|35,373
|36,062
|Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
|30,279
|31,133
|Deferred revenue, net of current portion
|23,048
|23,138
|Derivative financial instruments related party
|832
|3,075
|Other non-current liabilities
|464
|534
|Total non-current liabilities
|89,996
|93,942
|Total liabilities
|$
|119,836
|$
|125,572
|Shareholders' equity
|Total shareholders' equity
|265,505
|323,058
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|385,341
|$
|448,630
uniQure N.V.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|Three months ended June 30,
|2020
|2019
|(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|Total revenues
|$
|1,535
|$
|2,474
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development expenses
|(28,401
|)
|(24,154
|)
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|(11,511
|)
|(7,870
|)
|Total operating expenses
|(39,912
|)
|(32,024
|)
|Other income
|669
|566
|Other expense
|(500
|)
|(347
|)
|Loss from operations
|(38,208
|)
|(29,331
|)
|Non operating items, net
|(4,343
|)
|(2,068
|)
|Net loss
|$
|(42,551
|)
|$
|(31,399
|)
|Basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share
|$
|(0.96
|)
|$
|(0.83
|)
|Weighted average shares used in computing basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share
|44,387,463
|37,824,928
uniQure Inc.
Lexington, Massachusetts, UNITED STATES
