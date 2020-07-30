FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – The Movie Studio, Inc. (OTC: MVES) (the “Company") today announces it has submitted an official application to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and trademark protection is pending for the Company’s recognizable name, insignia, phrase and logo.



The Movie Studio has filed for trademark registration in order to lock in exclusivity and protect its name, company brand, logo, and the legal right and association as the owner of the intellectual property. The brand and logo are significant assets tied to the Company’s current website properties, including themoviestudio.com, themoviestudio.net, themoviestudio.org, themoviestudiochannel.com, themoviestudio.tv and moviesodes.com. The Company wants to convey intellectual and emotional attributes in association with its core brand, products and services in the video on demand (VOD), smart TV and blockchain digital film marketplaces.

The Movie Studio’s core mission is to create shareholder value through motion picture aggregation; searching for current and emerging genre and film talent; and connecting with potential business partners in the creative movie and digital space.

The Company is currently in the midst of integrating The Movie Studio App, soon to be launched, which is a venue/platform that will enable The Movie Studio to showcase its motion picture content and offer new title discovery of feature films to a trusted global community of buyers. The Movie Studio App creates the opportunity to monetize the use of the Company’s movies and licensed content through advertiser on demand (AVOD) and subscription video on demand (SVOD) as additional value proposition components.

The Movie Studio is positioned as a first mover and disruptor of the fast-expanding video, advertiser and subscriber on demand (VOD, AVOD, SVOD) sector. The video on demand market is expected to exceed $30 billion by 2022, representing an annual growth rate of 8.8%. The proliferation of smart televisions with built-in apps should continue enabling new over-the-top (OTT) platforms to access home and out-of-home (OOH) applications.

“The pending trademark of ‘The Movie Studio’ fulfills our objective as we enter the second tier of the digital revolution. We have confidence in the value proposition of the brand and our acceleration into the exploding digital motion picture universe,” stated Gordon Scott Venters, president and CEO of The Movie Studio.

About The Movie Studio Inc.

The Movie Studio, Inc. is currently involved with launching its own OTT platform and app for integration of its own and aggregated substantial feature film projects, music videos, television shows and other intellectual properties. The Company operates as a vertically integrated motion picture production and distribution company. It acquires, develops, produces and distributes independent motion picture content for worldwide consumption via theatrical release, video on demand, foreign sales, and on various media devices. The Movie Studio, Inc. is disrupting traditional media content delivery systems with its digital business model of motion picture distribution and intends direct server access of its content with geo-fractured territories for worldwide distribution. The Company was formerly known as Destination Television, Inc. and changed its name to The Movie Studio, Inc. in November 2012. The Movie Studio, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

For more information about The Movie Studio, visit the Company’s website at www.themoviestudio.com .

The Movie Studio, Inc.

2598 E. Sunrise Blvd.

Suite 2104

Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33304

Telephone: 954-332-6600

Fax: 954-440-7818

www.themoviestudio.com