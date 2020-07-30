Dublin, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Coronavirus Vaccine - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Coronavirus Vaccine market accounted for $18.69 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $900.14 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 53.8% during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of virus infected people across the world is anticipated to drive the growth of the market. However, factors such as the high costs involved in research and development of therapeutic vaccines and drugs, and time required for each stage of clinical trials are hampering the market growth.

Coronaviruses are a group of viruses that cause diseases or infections in mammals as well as birds. Coronaviruses belong to the Coronaviridae or Torovirinae subfamily. Symptoms caused by these viruses include common cold to serious infections, pneumonia, strict respiratory complications, even kidney failure, and death. These symptoms are common among persons with a weak immune system, individuals with cardiopulmonary disease, infants, and elderly people.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 End User Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Impact of Covid-19

4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry

5 Global Coronavirus Vaccine Market, By Infection Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 HCoV-229E
5.3 HCoV-OC43
5.4 HKU1-CoV
5.5 MERS-CoV
5.6 New Haven CoV
5.7 SARS-CoV

6 Global Coronavirus Vaccine Market, By Vaccine Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 S-Protein Based Coronavirus Vaccine
6.3 Live Attenuated Coronavirus Vaccine
6.4 Inactivated Coronavirus Vaccine
6.5 mRNA Vaccine
6.6 DNA-Based Vaccine

7 Global Coronavirus Vaccine Market, By Product Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Monovalent Vaccine v/s Multivariant Vaccine

8 Global Coronavirus Vaccine Market, By Route of Administration
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Subcutaneous
8.3 Oral
8.4 Intramuscular

9 Global Coronavirus Vaccine Market, By Patient Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Pediatric
9.3 Adult

10 Global Coronavirus Vaccine Market, By End User
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Clinics
10.3 Hospitals
10.4 Research Institutes

11 Global Coronavirus Vaccine Market, By Geography
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 US
11.2.2 Canada
11.2.3 Mexico
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.2 UK
11.3.3 Italy
11.3.4 France
11.3.5 Spain
11.3.6 Rest of Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.4.1 Japan
11.4.2 China
11.4.3 India
11.4.4 Australia
11.4.5 New Zealand
11.4.6 South Korea
11.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
11.5 South America
11.5.1 Argentina
11.5.2 Brazil
11.5.3 Chile
11.5.4 Rest of South America
11.6 Middle East & Africa
11.6.1 Saudi Arabia
11.6.2 UAE
11.6.3 Qatar
11.6.4 South Africa
11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

12 Key Developments
12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
12.3 New Product Launch
12.4 Expansions
12.5 Other Key Strategies

13 Company Profiling
13.1 Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
13.2 Moderna, Inc.
13.3 Protein Potential, LLC
13.4 Novavax, Inc.
13.5 Synairgen PLC
13.6 AlphaVax, Inc.
13.7 NanoViricides, Inc.
13.8 Zydus Cadila
13.9 Bravovax
13.10 GeoVax
13.11 Altimmune
13.12 Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies
13.13 CanSino Biologics
13.14 Vaxart
13.15 Vaxil Bio Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/80g5f2

