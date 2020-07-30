Dublin, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Coronavirus Vaccine - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Coronavirus Vaccine market accounted for $18.69 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $900.14 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 53.8% during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of virus infected people across the world is anticipated to drive the growth of the market. However, factors such as the high costs involved in research and development of therapeutic vaccines and drugs, and time required for each stage of clinical trials are hampering the market growth.



Coronaviruses are a group of viruses that cause diseases or infections in mammals as well as birds. Coronaviruses belong to the Coronaviridae or Torovirinae subfamily. Symptoms caused by these viruses include common cold to serious infections, pneumonia, strict respiratory complications, even kidney failure, and death. These symptoms are common among persons with a weak immune system, individuals with cardiopulmonary disease, infants, and elderly people.



What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Coronavirus Vaccine Market, By Infection Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 HCoV-229E

5.3 HCoV-OC43

5.4 HKU1-CoV

5.5 MERS-CoV

5.6 New Haven CoV

5.7 SARS-CoV



6 Global Coronavirus Vaccine Market, By Vaccine Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 S-Protein Based Coronavirus Vaccine

6.3 Live Attenuated Coronavirus Vaccine

6.4 Inactivated Coronavirus Vaccine

6.5 mRNA Vaccine

6.6 DNA-Based Vaccine



7 Global Coronavirus Vaccine Market, By Product Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Monovalent Vaccine v/s Multivariant Vaccine



8 Global Coronavirus Vaccine Market, By Route of Administration

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Subcutaneous

8.3 Oral

8.4 Intramuscular



9 Global Coronavirus Vaccine Market, By Patient Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Pediatric

9.3 Adult



10 Global Coronavirus Vaccine Market, By End User

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Clinics

10.3 Hospitals

10.4 Research Institutes



11 Global Coronavirus Vaccine Market, By Geography

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.3 Mexico

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.2 UK

11.3.3 Italy

11.3.4 France

11.3.5 Spain

11.3.6 Rest of Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.4.1 Japan

11.4.2 China

11.4.3 India

11.4.4 Australia

11.4.5 New Zealand

11.4.6 South Korea

11.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

11.5 South America

11.5.1 Argentina

11.5.2 Brazil

11.5.3 Chile

11.5.4 Rest of South America

11.6 Middle East & Africa

11.6.1 Saudi Arabia

11.6.2 UAE

11.6.3 Qatar

11.6.4 South Africa

11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



12 Key Developments

12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

12.3 New Product Launch

12.4 Expansions

12.5 Other Key Strategies



13 Company Profiling

13.1 Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

13.2 Moderna, Inc.

13.3 Protein Potential, LLC

13.4 Novavax, Inc.

13.5 Synairgen PLC

13.6 AlphaVax, Inc.

13.7 NanoViricides, Inc.

13.8 Zydus Cadila

13.9 Bravovax

13.10 GeoVax

13.11 Altimmune

13.12 Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies

13.13 CanSino Biologics

13.14 Vaxart

13.15 Vaxil Bio Ltd



