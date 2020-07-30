|Series
|RIKV 21 0215
|Settlement Date
|08/04/2020
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|14,500
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest)
|99.381
|/
|1.150
|Total Number of Bids Received
|18
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|29,600
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|14
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|14
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated
|99.381
|/
|1.150
|Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated
|99.515
|/
|0.900
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full
|99.381
|/
|1.150
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest)
|99.407
|/
|1.101
|Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|99.515
|/
|0.900
|Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|99.301
|/
|1.300
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest)
|99.377
|/
|1.157
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|2.04
