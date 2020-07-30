Series RIKV 21 0215
Settlement Date 08/04/2020
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 14,500
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest) 99.381/1.150
Total Number of Bids Received 18
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 29,600
Total Number of Successful Bids 14
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 14
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated 99.381/1.150
Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated 99.515/0.900
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full 99.381/1.150
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest) 99.407/1.101
Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 99.515/0.900
Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 99.301/1.300
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest) 99.377/1.157
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 2.04