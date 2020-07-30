VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (TSXV: DOC, OTCQB: DOCRF, Frankfurt: 6PH) (the “Company” or “CloudMD”), a telemedicine company seeking to revolutionize the delivery of healthcare to patients, is pleased to announce that the Company has been invited to participate in the Canaccord Genuity 40th Annual Global Growth Conference August 11-13th, 2020. CloudMD’s CEO, Dr. Essam Hamza, will be presenting virtually on Wednesday, August 12th at 10am ET in track 11. The Company will also be participating in one-on-one investor meetings.



Dr. Essam Hamza, CEO of CloudMD commented, “With the significant changes in the healthcare sector, namely the growth in telehealth, we are looking forward to presenting CloudMD’s revolutionary healthcare delivery platform. Equally important, is learning about other sector leaders and potential synergies to continue digitizing the delivery of care and increasing the availability of telemedicine in North America.”

About CloudMD Software & Services

CloudMD is digitizing the delivery of healthcare by providing patients access to all points of their care from their phone, tablet or desktop computer. The Company offers SAAS based health technology solutions to medical clinics across Canada and has developed proprietary technology that delivers quality healthcare through the combination of connected primary care clinics, telemedicine, and artificial intelligence (AI). CloudMD currently provides service to a combined ecosystem of 376 clinics, over 3000 licensed practitioners and almost 3 million patient charts across its servers.

